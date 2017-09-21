Wot I Think: Divinity Original Sin 2

We were supposed to be heroes. As you play through Divinity: Original Sin 2 [official site], your character and companions will be many things to many people: thieves, killers, saviours, fugitives, outcasts, demons, nightmares, lovers, traitors, jackasses, adventurers, pranksters and fools. But heroes? You can play through the entire game, multiple times, and never feel like much of a hero.
There’s just so much to do in the world that doing good can feel just a little to obvious.
If you’re not familiar with its predecessor, a glance at Original Sin 2 might make you think it’s a sibling to those other Kickstarted RPGs – Pillars of Eternity, Torment and the rest – that want to recapture the magic of the nineties. Sure enough, it’s isometric, party-based, and contains elves and dwarves aplenty. Spend even a little time with it and you’ll find something far weirder and more inventive than just about anything you might have encountered that features both dungeons and dragons.
Here’s just one example of how strange things can quickly become from an early part of the game. I am a skeleton, animated and alive in some sense, but a skeleton nonetheless. I’ve been having a rough time trying to socialise with the living, who are understandably frightened when they see me approaching. That’s why I steal peoples’ faces. It’s also why I prefer spending time in dank caves rather than propping up the bar at the local tavern.
That’s why I was delighted when I found one particular cave that stood out from all the rest. Trails of fire, like slow motion subterranean comets, lit the place and sent fans of flame flickering across the rock-face. Stunning, I chattered, my skull rattling out the words through some uncanny mechanism of speech that I’ll never understand. And then I saw the comets for what they truly were: giant flaming slugs.
Ewww. I readied the water and salt and prepared to clean out the cave. And that’s how it could have gone down, with the entire population of the cave reduced to raisin-like shriveled specks. Instead, I sat down and had a chat with one particular slug and half an hour later one of my companions is (I think) due to be wed to that slug.
You might not even meet that slug, let alone plan any nuptials with it, because Original Sin 2 has many stories that you can listen to or disrupt and rewrite as you go. So many, in fact, that it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. That’s OK. There will be reminders and there will be recaps along the way. And the truth is that even though the big picture here is much more attractive than in Original Sin 1, where some of the details had been sketched in too hastily, it’s still the little stories that really matter.
For now, let’s forget that single, central story though, with all of its celestial ascensions and world-shaking choices. Instead, let’s focus on the tales that happen in between the big moments. There are memories to pick from between the teeth of dying sharks, beasts of burden with dire prophesies to relate, cunning and depraved murders to solve, and oh so many wrongs to right (and rights to wrong).
With its face-stealing skellingtons and limb-munching elves, Divinity has more in common with an anthology of weird and witty macabre tales than a fantasy epic. There are legendary armour sets, bandits and hordes of loot for anyone craving that sort of thing, but I find the overall tone is more Discworld than D&D. That’s a compliment to the world-building and strange internal logic of the mechanics as well as to the humour. It’s not a comedy game, though, but rather a game that recognises the absurdity of life and death, and has found a setting that allows its writers to enjoy their cruel and kind streaks alike.
Right from the start there are so many stories that it can be overwhelming trying to keep track of exactly what is happening where, and who said what, and why that person deserves to be chopped into bits. With all the voices and distractions clamouring for your attention, it’s important to tune into whatever is most interesting at any one moment rather than trying to take in everything at once. You might want to pick a pocket or two and that might land you in a cell or in a scrap with some guards, and from there you’ll find new adventures. Or you might flirt with that unpredictable enchantress who joined your party and find yourself falling for her, then wonder just what to do when a couple of gods question your taste in romantic partners by suggesting she might kill you and your friends while you’re sleeping. Maybe the solution is to turn her into a chicken, though that could certainly present new problems.
For every problem there are all manner of solutions and most of those solutions lead to a whole new set of problems. Though so much of my love for Divinity relates to the intricate interlocking systems that underpin everything, the true genius of Larian’s stonking great game is in recognising that the players are the agents of chaos in an otherwise orderly world. The sheer amount of movable and interactive objects can make the whole of Original Sin 2 feel like a perpetual motion machine that’ll keep on ticking long after you close the window. In reality, it’s more like a big toybox full of fantastical, weird, wonderful and grotesque possibilities. It might not feel like it, but most of the time you can choose which toys to play with at any given moment.
Divinity might convince you that its NPCs are continuing with their lives behind your back, but play at your own pace and you won’t miss anything. Not in singleplayer at least. If you bring some friends along for the adventure, all bets are off and that’s precisely as it should be.
Early in development, Original Sin 2 was described to me as a “competitive cooperative game” and that’s certainly part of the appeal. Up to four people can play together and rather than healing and buffing one another as good party members should, they can go off on an adventure of their own, trying to solve quests and conundrums in ways that contradict the choices of their friends. You can kill an NPC that they’re trying to work with, preferably behind their back so that they get very confused about what’s happening, or you can plant contraband goods in their inventory and watch as they come a cropper when they try to go through customs.
My favourite trick is a simple one: you can dye a poisonous green potion red and pass it off as a health potion. If you’re pranking an undead character you’d do that the other way around, of course, because poison heals them and healing magic hurts them.
That sort of switcheroo trickery plays into the elements ‘n’ fluids turn-based combat, which has been improved since the first game. It was good then and it’s better now, although sometimes a little too challenging and complex even on the easiest difficulty setting. Fighting requires thinking due to the number of skills character can apply in any situation, and the ways in which battlefields change as gases, fires and corruption spill across them. There’s usually a way to turn the tide in your favour, given that water will kill fires, toxins can be blessed, and splashing through spilled blood can save your life if you play your cards right.
The clever tactical combat and brilliant storytelling are in place whether you’re playing solo or as part of a group. Multiplayer is superbly implemented, allowing people to drop in and out at will, but it’s not necessary. Think of playing solo as managing an entire party rather than just playing the leader though – you can treat your companions as NPCs but I’ve had much more fun playing them all off against one another, stepping in to make them behave as I reckon they would in any given situation.
Where I fall out with the game slightly, the structure is usually to blame. It’s divided into acts and they are very discrete portions of a bigger world. There’s so much separation between them, in fact, that by the time one has ended and the next has begun I feel like I’ve closed one book and moved onto the next in the series. I take lots of baggage with me, and leave plenty of things behind, but there is actual closure and when an area is done, as a rule, it really is done.
Because of this, I was initially tempted to squeeze every last experience (and experience point) out of one act before moving to the next, but that’s folly. Original Sin 2 is a role-playing game in the truest sense; it is at its most rewarding when you select or create a character and then get ready to put on a performance.
Any complaints about the overall structure don’t apply to the individual acts though. The first, which takes place in and around a not particularly joyous place called Fort Joy, offers a perfect dilemma for the kind of branching questlines that are the scaffolding for the game’s weighty ambitions: you are on a prison island and you must escape. It’s a perfect dilemma because the ultimate objective – LEAVE THE ISLAND – is so simple that the increasingly complex chains of events that lead to it always seem manageable, even at their most preposterous.
You might take an aggressive approach that finds you lost underground and knee-deep in blood, hacking lumps off an aggressive meat golem, or you might seek out people who will involve you in their own escape plans if you do them a favour or two. Chances are, you’ll dip your toes into several different possible escape routes without even realising you’re tugging at threads that can make the whole area unravel. Within each act, Divinity rarely draws attention to the spiderweb of possibilities you’re caught in, preferring to trust you have the patience and intelligence to pick your way through.
There is some tension between the generosity with which everything from character creation to the handling of NPC deaths (no plot armour here; you can kill ’em all without breaking the game) allows freedom of approach, and yet every player is moving toward a conclusion that is mostly set in place. You are, whether you want to be or not, a very special person and no matter how much the game allows you to wriggle on the hook, you can’t escape your destiny.
And I should restate that on the whole the game gives you a lot of wriggle room. From the second act onwards you’re given plenty of flexibility to respec and switch around character builds, so you can approach quests with a full set of options rather than locking yourself into a particular playstyle.
That said, because freedom and flexibility define the game so strongly I do find the occasional restrictions frustrating. Source points, which are at the heart of the story and power the most dramatic and devastating abilities in the game, sometimes seem too scarce, but then with the right skillset they’re too readily available to feel special. And there are times that I’ve missed out on a branch in a side-story because it was obscured by some illogical logic rather than intelligently obscure.
It’s no surprise that a construction as vast and complex as this would have some balance issues, and even though I found my interest in the story waning toward the end, I’m already planning to restart a game I’ve just spent sixty hours playing. Maybe next time I’ll actually feel like a hero come the final curtain. Whatever the case, the destination doesn’t really matter – it’s about the journey, and all those little stories that happen along the way. From its origin stories to its brief emergent narratives, few games let you take part in better tales than this one.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is available now for Windows via GOG and Steam for £29.99. Other platforms may follow.
This review doesn’t mention the GM Mode, which let’s you build your own pen and paper style campaigns to play with friends; we’ve written about GM Mode here.
21/09/2017 at 17:25 Drib says:
So is this one of those sequels that requires knowledge of the first game? If I play it and have never touched the first, will I be completely lost?
21/09/2017 at 17:36 kraftcheese says:
I’m fairly sure it’s a totally self-contained story, this one.
21/09/2017 at 17:43 Nakoichi says:
As someone that has not played the first game I can tell you I didn’t feel like I was missing anything being late to the party and the multiplayer is absolutely brilliant.
21/09/2017 at 19:39 LouiseHolt says:
21/09/2017 at 17:43 Michael Johnson says:
Story-wise not at all.
Because of the complexity of the combat and elemental interactions, it helps going in with some pre-knowledge (it’s possible to build a badly constructed party who struggle with specific encounters), but still far from required.
21/09/2017 at 17:58 Smevan says:
I was about to comment the same thing. I do think I’d recommend someone play Original Sin first though, if nothing else because the changes to the combat and social mechanics in 2 might leave the first feeling like a bit of a step backwards, albeit still a great game (assuming you did then go back to play the first). The story in the first felt less serious with it’s darker elements as well, which might make for a weird tone shift, going 2 to 1.
All the things that would make me feel weird about jumping straight into 2 are things I wouldn’t know though, if I hadn’t played 1, so I suppose it’d be fine.
21/09/2017 at 22:30 waltC says:
I agree with both of you…playing OS 1 isn’t required, but the knowledge of Larian’s turn-based gaming mechanics in OS 1 would be a huge help to n00bs–as Larian hasn’t yet put up its promised online manual @ divinity.game/manual as promised in the very tiny manual that ships with the game. But I don’t think I’d recommend playing OS 1 first if you haven’t already played the game–but if you have played it then slipping into OS 2 will be easy.
21/09/2017 at 17:55 Viral Frog says:
This game takes place 1000~ years after the first Original Sin. One character from the first does make a cameo (he’s immortal), but you don’t need to have played the first at all.
21/09/2017 at 17:50 tidus89 says:
I wanted to love Pillars of Eternity.
I wanted to love Tyranny.
I wanted to love Torment: Tides of Numenera.
This one I actually DO love!
21/09/2017 at 18:22 caff says:
Yes, this. I want to love those games but the dialogue and characters have me scratching my head.
I just like RPG fantasy worlds a little less complicated.
21/09/2017 at 17:55 Chromatose says:
Question for the floor here: Seeing as this game has modding support, is there an FOV adjustment mod for the game? I’ve tried looking for one to absolutely no avail, and while I’ve enjoyed what I’ve played so far, it’s been somewhat tempered by the insanely shallow FOV the game uses. I’ve never before simultaneously enjoyed a game so much that’s made me feel such acute discomfort.
21/09/2017 at 18:12 Jeremy says:
Yeah, it makes me feel just a little bit claustrophobic at times.
21/09/2017 at 18:30 dungeoncrawl says:
Just to be sure….you’re zoomed out right? Center mouse button.
21/09/2017 at 18:56 Chromatose says:
Yep, the camera control is lovely. But no matter how far I’m zoomed out, the overall FOV still stays really low.
21/09/2017 at 18:22 Jeremy says:
I’ve really been enjoying this so far, and really related to the “don’t try an do everything the first go round.” There’s a LOT to do, and each individual moment can go one of seemingly 4 or 5 ways (probably not quite that diverse in truth), and I am actually looking forward to playing through again, which rarely happens for me. The combat mechanics seem a lot tighter for me as well, and each class can zip around each battlefield pretty quickly, which I appreciate.
21/09/2017 at 19:07 Laurentius says:
I’m level 6 so far and two things bother me a lot. Combat is not as fun as it was in D:OS. Magic/Physical armor thing is not a good fit, it’s a dragfest, setting up encounters with rangers a top is a bit cheap way to increase dificulty (as rangrs ween’t deadly enough in D:OS?). Anyway combat is fun but not as fun in first game. Lack of loot, in D:OS loot droped plenty from every encounter, not anymore, gearing up party is massive investment. Again is more restricted and less fun. Larian obviosuly gave up to screeching “hardcore” crowd.
21/09/2017 at 19:14 Jeremy says:
I would give it a bit beyond Level 6. There are quite a few skills that let you cover those distances to take out ranged enemies, or you can just teleport them to you, or into some poison or whatever it might be. I use grenades and scrolls quite a bit, and have found that combat tends to be higher stakes. There are also a few solid items for sale in Fort Joy if you trade with the right people. The guard/soldier in the elf cave camp has a nice one handed sword for sale, as an example.
I agree with you on the magic armor though, it seems a bit overpowered. Dropping a fireball on a group of enemies, just for it to be absorbed, as well as resisting the DOT is a bit much. Magic damage is not as easy to come by as physical damage, but most enemies I’ve encountered have pretty strong physical and magical armor.
21/09/2017 at 19:46 Someoldguy says:
I think one of the good parts of the game is you can build a team with all the tricks to blow through physical armour or all the tricks to blow through magical armour or a bit of both. Depending what you choose and what gear you find, one will seem easier than the other.
I am curious though that the review says you won’t miss anything playing solo, because there are times when the story companions plots intersect and you can’t resolve them all in the “best” way. I was under the impression that even if you don’t admit the elf with attitude to your party, she’ll go ahead and kill off certain NPCs at some point – nor is she the only companion to do this. If you hadn’t finished interacting with them yourself, too bad. Certainly if they’re in your party that can happen and catch you off guard. Of course the game provides way for the story to continue, but it can leave the journal hanging where it’s still telling you to talk to someone you know is dead.
21/09/2017 at 21:24 upupup says:
I’ve yet to see what happens if she stays alive, because every encounter I have with her ends with her dying due to being an insufferable edgelord who tried jump a fully armed party at level 1, equipped with nothing but a shiv and a burlap sack.
21/09/2017 at 19:47 TillEulenspiegel says:
Yeah I’m not happy with magic armor, and the encounter design (at least early on) seems a lot messier. D:OS has maybe my favorite CRPG combat ever, and an important part of that was giving you some breathing room to exploit the elemental combos.
21/09/2017 at 20:47 aepervius says:
I dunno I found that with D:OS cascading made either fight too easy or too hard – and barring elemental immunity you could use always the same tactic.
The addition of magic armor and physical armor lead you to change your tactic on the fly, IMO more than the first game. I wish though that the armor I find would be *as good* as the armor the other guys have (I am on “tactician” difficulty and in fort joy they usually have 150 to 200 for the highest armor toward the end, and around half for the weakest – mine barely scraps 50 for both).
21/09/2017 at 19:34 monsieurZb says:
A detail, maybe, but unless I’m mistaken, the game isn’t isometric at all, is it?
21/09/2017 at 21:57 Zenicetus says:
I don’t know if the viewing angle is strictly isometric — it has a sort of wide angle lens distortion. But it certainly has that classic isometric RPG feel, because the vertical viewing angle is locked. There is a generous amount of zoom-in allowed, but the max zoom-out can feel a bit cramped sometimes.
What’s very different compared to something like Pillars of Eternity is that the view can be freely rotated, exposing the entire environment. It’s a mixed blessing. More immersive than a fixed view, but it means I spend a lot of time spinning the view so I don’t miss looting something. There is a key you can hold to highlight important objects, but many lesser objects don’t highlight, and have to be moused over to be discovered. Hence, the constant view spinning. It’s a big advantage in combat though.
21/09/2017 at 19:38 shocked says:
I liked the gameplay of the first D:OS a lot, but I thought the story, world and characters were between bland and bad. Really disappointing.
Is the second one better in this regard?
21/09/2017 at 19:47 Someoldguy says:
In short – yes.
21/09/2017 at 20:06 Chairman_Meow says:
Brevity is the soul of wit!
21/09/2017 at 19:49 TillEulenspiegel says:
Yes, that’s the best part of the sequel. The first game was a bit goofy in its writing, this is far more engaging.
21/09/2017 at 20:54 Lobotomist says:
I had the same problem. I love the gameplay of DOS1 but the story and characters just broke my immersion every time, and real “i dont care” quest line, and cringe-worthy humour didnt help either. So i never managed to finish the first game.
But I support Larian in what they are doing so i bought the second game too.
I must gladly say that this time around writing is much much better ( Chris Avellone was on board this time ). Characters are great. Quests are coherent and actually make you care about doing them. And most important of all, cringeworthy humour is gone ( humour is not gone, just bad humour is gone )
It is all around better game
21/09/2017 at 21:14 shocked says:
That sounds good! Thanks! (Till & OldGuy, too)
21/09/2017 at 21:19 upupup says:
It’s a bit of the reverse for me. Part of what I liked about D:OS was the corniness and how it didn’t take itself so dreadfully serious. I really miss that atmosphere of merry adventuring in D:OS 2.
21/09/2017 at 20:07 baozi says:
Sounds like an actual role-playing game rather than just an “RPG”. Interesting.
21/09/2017 at 20:50 upupup says:
What are people’s thoughts on how to play the Origins? Do you play as the character you like the most or do you use them as a companion?
I started my playthrough as Fane because he looked the most interesting and got pretty far into exploring the Magister town, but when I restarted with a different character to test something out I noticed that that you learn muuuuccchhh more about him if you use him as a companion. As in, I only knew that he was very old and needed a new mask after hours of playing as him, while learning about his goals, culture, past and personality minutes after meeting him and recruiting him as a companion. I’m now torn on either keeping him as my avatar or as a companion.
Do you feel that the Origin quest offsets those interactions or is having them as a companion a must?
21/09/2017 at 21:03 Jeremy says:
That’s a good point. I’m playing as Izban Mcfadden, or whatever his name is, and I only know that he’s in a merc company, and middle aged… I feel like there is probably quite a bit more to him than I’m aware.
21/09/2017 at 21:10 upupup says:
I have him as a companion for my Fane playthrough and yeah, I have a much stronger impression of his personality than that. It’s confusing because the way the character creation and Origin system work I was under the impression that the character I want to learn the most about is the character I should play as, but I’m not certain if that’s how it works in practice.
21/09/2017 at 22:10 Zenicetus says:
I went with an Origin character for the first playthrough (Izban Mcfadden, love it). I know I won’t get the full characterization that way, but I will get the basic personal quest line. I figured it was better to have all four personal quests available, even if one wasn’t as well-developed as you’d get as a companion.
Also I’m an older guy and he seemed a good fit. The “Outlaw” persona was about how I was planning on going anyway.
21/09/2017 at 20:56 TotallyUseless says:
I’m a lazy reader, can tolerate Tyranny, cannot endure a moment of Shadowrun. So how much voice over and text walling does DOS2 has?
Shadowrun was an utter nightmare for me, walls upon walls upon walls of text. Tyranny was well written, kept their texts short enough not to loose attention, with some minor voice overs. Where does DOS2 falls?
21/09/2017 at 21:06 upupup says:
I’m pretty sure everything is voiced and it’s a big game with a lot of people to talk to, but compared to Shadowrun the gameplay to text ratio is more skewed towards gameplay.
21/09/2017 at 22:18 Zenicetus says:
If you didn’t like the amount of text in Shadowrun, I don’t think you’ll like this one either. There’s a lot of text interaction with NPC’s that leads directly to minor quests, and you NEED those minor quests to level up. Especially in the first area. The game doesn’t hold your hand either. There are often no quest markers telling you where to go, so you have to follow clues from those conversations stored in your journal.
Now, you might be able to power through it on the easy (Explorer) setting just doing combat and ignoring many of those quests. I haven’t tried that. And it’s not as tedious as some of the over-long exposition in Pillars of Eternity. But it’s not really a game for people who don’t like a lot of NPC interaction with text.
21/09/2017 at 21:21 Yachmenev says:
The only thing I want from this game, that isn’t happening now, is to have one battle, just one, where the whole screen isn’t set on fire.
The game has some great qualities, but the elemental attacks/combinations bit is so overused it’s not even funny.
21/09/2017 at 21:29 upupup says:
My biggest relieve was noticing that friendly NPCs would not aggro on me over being set on far due to walking over burning terrain, as basically every fight I had ended with me setting the entire map on fire.
21/09/2017 at 21:42 Jeremy says:
My last three fights were quite literally ablaze. It would be kind of nice to have things a little more controlled. I made the mistake of teleporting an oil barrel onto some fire, and the whole thing turned into a shitshow.
21/09/2017 at 22:23 Zenicetus says:
Well, it helps to have one member of the party spec’d in Hydro magic, when you need a fire extinguisher.
I remember that happening a lot in the last Divinity OS game too. Although by the mid-game, I had the party’s tank (Madora?) in so much flame-resistant gear that she could laugh off all the fire spells and grenades the rest of the party was throwing. Don’t know if that works here, I haven’t got that far into the game yet.
21/09/2017 at 21:47 AutonomyLost says:
Wicked alt-text.
Also, thanks for the review! And I can’t wait to play this. Too much on my plate right now to dive in, but I will; and it will be glorious.
21/09/2017 at 22:21 TheAngriestHobo says:
I have yet to find any reviewer (or commentator, for that matter, although admittedly I haven’t read all the ones posted here) who hasn’t chosen to play as a skeleton. I’d actually like to hear more about how the other races play.