Watch an hour of The Evil Within 2’s butchery, nightmare dinners and basement portals to other realities

Last week I popped off to play Bethesda and Tango Gameworks’ upcoming survival horror sequel The Evil Within 2, which adds open world elements to its stomp through a town filled with science-gone-wrong monstrosities. You can read what I thought about it in my Evil Within 2 impressions here, or alternatively you can watch what I did and how many times I got killed by snickering things in the hour-long video below.



This isn’t, as I understand it, from right at the start of the game, but rather a short while in – i.e. straight to the action. And ‘orrible things.

Hopefully it’ll lean heavy on the open world side of things – discovering something random and awful behind a door I happen to pass is something I dug far more than being spammed with gigantic monsters that seemed, frankly, a bit desperate on the game’s part. The full game’s due out in just under a month, on October 13, so we’ll find out then.