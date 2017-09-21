Have You Played… Sonik the Hedgehog?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
The famous blue forest animal is back with a new game. But true Sonick fans will never forget his first adventure, in which he raced across freshly cut lawns and battled the evil Dr Robot Nick. That villain has since changed and developed over time into the largely sympathetic character of Mr Eggman. Not only has he been given motivation and depth, he has become a complicated father figure to Sonec, not to mention loyal confidante to Knuckle, the red hedge hog.
But these modern interpretations have lost some of what made our azure anti-hero so compelling. For me, you can only find that pure feeling of speed, terror and heartache in the original. The one, the only: Sonnic The HedgeHogg.
Even today, there is so much richness here. Who can forget the Casino level, in which the eponymous protagonist becomes addicted to baccarat and loses all of his rings to a deadly (and attractive) robot lobster? Or the Tabloid Zone, where Sunic, tired and vulnerable, openly laments the lost innocence of youth, only to be betrayed by an ambitious newspaper stoat, who publishes their conversation, which was clearly off the record. For many these moments are mere nostalgia, but for true fans they are the concrete pillars of Somnic’s entire character.
The big question remains: will we ever see a sequel as powerful, moving and entertaining as the original? My gut, lined with judicious sausage meats and the demi-digested remnants of wise breads, says no. But my heart still beats, and longs, for a return to form, a return to grandeur, to greatness, for my blue hero. My dearest Sonk.
21/09/2017 at 15:47 bramble says:
21/09/2017 at 15:34 Curg says:
That… was actually physically painful to read!
21/09/2017 at 15:38 Sarcophagus says:
After the title, I was just disappointed that it was not a USSR styled reimagining of Sonic.
21/09/2017 at 15:39 Curg says:
Fighting the tyranny of the Capitalistic West?
Hang on, there’s definitely a game in this!
21/09/2017 at 15:40 Scripten says:
You think that’s bad? I’m a fan of Star Trek, Star Wars, and Sonic and I read RPS religiously. I’m constantly in a state of fan pain.
21/09/2017 at 15:56 Curg says:
The Star Wars/Star Trek skit they constantly do does make my eye twitch at times ;)
21/09/2017 at 15:37 Meat Circus says:
Have you been drinking at work again? We’ve talked about this before YOUNG MAN.
21/09/2017 at 15:43 Oakreef says:
I’m one of those weirdos who’s still an unashamed Sonic fan. I grew up with the Mega Drive games and then kept up with the handheld entries on and off over the years. The first of the 3D games I played was Sonic Generations (not counting, y’know, Sonic 3D) and I enjoyed it so much I went back and decided to try the other games in the series I hadn’t played and found, despite their utter jankiness, I really liked them too (except Heroes, fuck Heroes) and have found hours and hours of fun in the various mods and ROM hacks for the games as well as a few fan games and the games that have spawned from those like Freedom Planet and Spark the Electric Jester.
Something I love in games in general is movement. I love games that force me to move and make movement feel good – to name a few recentish examples Doom 4, Devil Daggers and Hyper Light Drifter delighted me in the way you need to dance around arenas in them. And there’s a simple pleasure in the Sonic games in just how they focus on movement itself as the way of engaging the player, with combat and difficulty generally an afterthought (and when they do make them the forefront it’s generally a disaster). Sonic games don’t challenge you just to get through the level – that’s easy what with the extremely generous health system – but to get through the level elegantly and there’s great pleasure for me just to learn the flow of the levels and how to move through them.
21/09/2017 at 15:46 klops says:
I’ve had two favourite articles this year: Paul Dean’s “Work and Stardew Valley” and then this. I just… this is… What can… Uwhf
21/09/2017 at 15:47 bramble says:
Just a heads up, but it looks like you used an image from Spyro the Dragon in this article. Might want to fix that quick before some superfan gets upset.
21/09/2017 at 15:52 Oakreef says:
Need to get your eyes checked mate. Spyro was a 3D PSX game. The header image for the article is clearly Jazz Jackrabbit.
21/09/2017 at 15:57 Curg says:
Na, the mouseover text clearly says “Sonic” ;)
21/09/2017 at 16:01 Kefren says:
It’s definitely an image from Sonia The Hedgehog. Game 4 I think, the one with Jizzy Buckaroo.
21/09/2017 at 16:26 Themadcow says:
Jizzy was pretty overpowered as far as I remember. Hard to beat in Marvel vs Capcom 3 as well iirc.
21/09/2017 at 16:43 Kefren says:
You’re right, it took some hard beating to take Jizzy out.
21/09/2017 at 17:23 Rane2k says:
You fools, the one in the screenshot has yarn and bananas. Everbody know the one with the jewels is Sonix, the one with the rings is Mario and the one with Yarn is Sparkster….
21/09/2017 at 15:59 int says:
I remember! I think the producers were 20th Century Vole.
21/09/2017 at 16:20 Neutrino says:
By what definition is ‘Sonik’ an anti-hero?
21/09/2017 at 16:47 ThePuzzler says:
Well, what about the early scene in the first Sonck game, where he witnesses an incident of police brutality and just walks away?
Or the bit two-thirds of the way through where, near-starved after his harrowing journey through the Labyrinth Zone, he kills one of the rabbits he’d just saved from robotification and eats its flesh, raw?
21/09/2017 at 16:20 zephram says:
A google image search indicates it’s from ‘Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind’ (groan…)
21/09/2017 at 18:04 Jalan says:
Rubbish, it’s clearly Aero the Acro-Bat!
21/09/2017 at 16:26 Spuzzell says:
I couldn’t as a child, I didn’t have a PlaySega 64.
21/09/2017 at 16:46 Kefren says:
If you had a Spamstrad 64 you could have played the prelude with Crush Bendycount. Looked great in hi-def mono mode because everything was blue (apart from the black pixel bits).
21/09/2017 at 18:33 GameOverMan says:
There was an unofficial version for the ZX Midshipman 32 where you played as a hamster. The first world was an endless loop so nobody could see the rest of the game. Some thought that was not a bug, but a feature.
21/09/2017 at 16:32 Godwhacker says:
The original Atari 64 version was much better than BlueByte’s mishandled PC port, I remember that much
21/09/2017 at 17:48 Ghostwise says:
Rewinding the tapes was a right bitch though. Even with a pencil.