Unknown Pleasures: our favourite new Steam games

Welcome back to Unknown Pleasures, our weekly round-up of the best overlooked new releases on Steam.
This week: choose your own trousers, Devil Daggers on a motorbike, forgotten rally classics and No Meow’s Sky.
Quick housekeeping note: this actually started last week, though John and Adam had the reigns then as I was doing things on trains, but we’re going to restrict Unknown Pleasures to 5 games from now on. Some weeks there are many more gems, other weeks it can be a bit of a battle, and I just don’t want to fall into the habit of including stuff I don’t quite believe in, purely to make up numbers. In other words: we’re closer to creme de la creme now.
Super Fancy Pants Adventure
($9.99/£6.99)
A latter-day follow-up to a fondly-remembered back-in-the-day Flash game, as was also the case for the recent and joyous West Of Loathing. Fancy Pants Adventure was and is a stick man plaformer with positively delightful animations and physics, and this new standalone version amps up the presentation and especially the scale while retaining that core essence. It’s a treat just to make your character move, and to see scratchy enemies cross the sometimes dizzyingly wide land. Stuff like the only graphics option being to change the colour of your trousers is icing on the cake. That aside, I wouldn’t argue it had anything like the wit or personality of fellow stickperson odyssey Loathing – but again this is about movement, not jokes or stories. Very lovely.
SWARMRIDER OMEGA
($0.99/£0.79)
Bestest name and, it turns out, bestest game (for this week, anyway. Er, spoiler there, sorry.) It’s billed as an endless runner crossed with a shmup and sure, it’s that, but here’s a better one: DEVIL DAGGERS ON A MOTORBIKE.
Except it’s much more shmuppy and nothing like as hard, if I’m honest, but the spirit’s there. Alice, our resident Daggers
doyenne badass motherfucker, complains that she lasted 150 seconds on her first go, and really it should be more like 15. Well, I got 50, so maybe I should stick to XCOM. But I really do dig this: partly because it’s FAST and LOUD with a soundtrack that sounds like ENGINES and partly because it’s got a single great twist on the usual survival wave shooter formula: you are being pursued throughout, a horde of cyber-things on your tail as you cruise down an infinite highway, ripped into dark clouds of smoke as you auto-laser ’em to death, your shock of neon hair unruffled throughout.
51p (it’s currently on sale) extremely well spent, say I.
Unbalance
($0.99/£0.79)
This week’s Minimalist Puzzle Game Of The Week in this, the third week of September 2017, is this stately, physicsy affair. It’s all about using weight to create momentum – specifically, set a ball rolling along one facet of the various abstract shapes each level presents you with in the hope that its force causes the whole construct to spin, thus depositing another ball held within it into a ‘goal’.
Or, at least, that’s the theory. Solutions exist in the hazy space between intuitive guesswork and absolute precision, and what that means is practice is a real sense of wonder when something you didn’t expect to work works. ‘How can I possibly do this?”, I thought often, swiftly followed by “well, whaddayaknow?” Peaceful, simple and clever and made by someone with the kind of mind I most definitely do not possess myself.
($14.99/£10.99)
Can I call this No Meow’s Sky? It is, after all, an exploration/combat/trading game set in a galaxy made up of primarily procgen worlds (though it has pre-generated storyline ones too), and you’re accompanied by a chatty feline AI at all times. It’s definitely ploughing a similar furrow to NMS, but it’s a whole lot more – in a positive sense – casual. Look around, scan and shoot some things, bit of mild platforming and resource-gathering and ship/character upgrading, but it’s never intensive and is, altogether, rather sweet in nature. The acting’s a little bit cloying, but tolerable, and the low-poly, almost spectral art style lends its planets a pleasant sense of wonder.
This is exactly the sort of well-done, heartfelt game which clearly involved an awful lot of work but which very sadly gets overlooked in this age of constant new releases.
Screamer 2
($9.99/£6.99)
Forgive me a little self-indulgence here, but seeing this pop up on the Steam news feed was a total…
…moment for me. Screamer 2, the Virgin-published 1996 rally title from still-active Italian studio Milestone, was the first and only racing game I ever truly loved. This was my Forza, my Gran Turismo, my Project Cars, my, for a few weeks in 1997, everything. Not too easy and not too hard, it was and, it transpires, is my absolute sweet spot for racing games: it’s plausible that I can do well, but I do need to fight for it. I’ve remembered the ‘England’ circuit, all country lanes, hedgerows, castles and millstones, very fondly for decades, and I’m surprised and delighted to discover that its depiction software-rendered Super VGA-res 3D still holds up remarkably well even now. It’s like Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture: The Racing Game.
What I’m saying is that this is still a cracking wee racer, even twenty years on. I didn’t in all honesty expect that to be the case, but by Jove it is. This re-release will never gain any traction, of course (that it’s been available on GOG for a while longer doesn’t help), but if you want an accessible yet still credible rally game, Screamer 2’s still got it where it counts.
This week’s pick of the week is… well, I already told you. Weren’t you listening? It’s SWARMRIDER OMEGA. Though I almost chose Screamer 2 on principle.
22/09/2017 at 18:31 FurryLippedSquid says:
The Screamer games were amazing. The first was the point for me where arcade games truly came into the home, it was so close to things like Sega Rally and Daytona as to be almost indistinguishable.
I had it running on a DX90 CPU (I think) with a wheel and pedals. Thanks for the store card, Dixons.
22/09/2017 at 18:38 Demiath says:
My relationship with Screamer 2 is pretty much exactly the same as the one described in this article. The England circuit (from the demo) was etched into my brain in 1996-1997 and no other driving game has ever come close to the same level of enjoyment…
22/09/2017 at 19:33 mepto says:
Obligatory reminder that other stores for games do exist and that always exclusively mentioning steam, the inventor and popularizer of online DRM and quasi-monopolist getting a 30% cut of the whole market, does no good to any of us.
How about more articles about games on GoG, itchio, gamejolt? Or literally anything that doesn’t involve the s-word.
22/09/2017 at 19:44 SebfromMTL says:
And what about Origin, Windows Store and Uplay amirite?
Honestly they just go with what is probably the most popular platform that people use to buy games.
22/09/2017 at 19:48 Drib says:
“does no good to any of us.”
It’s good for those of us not up our own asses about imagined monopolies and fairly common publisher/storefront cuts. You can’t say there’s lots of other stores and then claim this one has a monopoly. Every games seller takes a cut of the sales, that’s how they make money and stay in business.
This highlights interesting new releases on the current largest digital storefront. That’s the point of it. Don’t be dumb.
22/09/2017 at 22:25 mepto says:
@Drib
They’re a quasi-monopoly on most AAA games, 95% of indie games and every time you hear of a new game, it’s always “now on steam”. I’d call it quite close. Just because something isn’t the only option to get EVERYthing from doesn’t negate its monopolistic situation.
Also, what about itch.io? I have nothing against paying people (well) to maintain a business; I’m opposed to paying a company 30% off every game I buy. I does not take billions to maintain the “service” steam does, most of it is profit that computers and developers generate FOR them.
It’s also paying 30% to the people responsible for industry-wide online DRM and our community favorite, always-online DRM – just one step above steamworx.
22/09/2017 at 20:31 Edgewise says:
Please don’t listen to this guy. Like most PC gamers on the planet, I use Steam almost exclusively. I don’t care what’s on those other platforms. I very much enjoy a good videogametron, but I have other interests and don’t give a shit about how evil Valve supposedly is (it isn’t).
22/09/2017 at 21:16 Viroso says:
I think mepto’s argument is valid even if the delivery was heavy handed. Games similar to SWARMDRIVER OMEGA and Screamer 2 can be found at itch.io and GOG.
Unknown Pleasures shows us new interesting games, they don’t have to be Steam games. I imagine scanning Steam only makes it easier for the author, but the release volume in other stores is a fraction of what’s on Steam, so it isn’t much work.
By opening up to more stores this article isn’t creating a quota system. There could very well be week after week with Steam games only. No pressure to include other stores. It just means we, the readers, may see even more interesting games.
Games from platforms that can be extremely easy to use and buy from (like itch.io and GOG, bonus for no DRM on them).
To wrap things up, I just want to thank RPS again for this weekly column. I think I’ve never actually bought a game featured here (yet), but it’s one of the RPS features I always come back to.
22/09/2017 at 22:06 Pink Gregory says:
A 30% cut sounds quite reasonable for a leading digital distribution platform.
22/09/2017 at 22:16 mepto says:
@Edgewise
“I don’t care” That’s right. You don’t care. Not that valve has a quasi-monopoly, at least on anything bigger or AAA-level, you probably don’t care that they got into business by forcing buyers of retail versions to use their online DRM, you don’t care that they make billions off of…well, hosting other people’s content, which hardly takes billions to do…you want your one comfortable store and you don’t care about the monopoly you maintain in the process.
22/09/2017 at 22:51 spamdangled says:
When you lecture people with such a patronizing, finger-wagging tone, you’re never going to achieve anything except rubbing people the wrong way.
22/09/2017 at 21:22 Leafy Twigs says:
I’d back you up on this. Just to go a step further, I would suggest a weekly column on the new weirdness at itch.io specifically. I’m sure there’s some rough diamonds we’re all missing in the flood over there.
22/09/2017 at 21:48 Otterley says:
Wow, Morphite looks amazing O_O
22/09/2017 at 23:09 and its man says:
I’m a bit sad The Nose hasn’t been mentioned in this week’s Unknown Pleasures. Listen to that guitar.