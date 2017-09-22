Goodbye and thanks to Philippa Warr

As eagle-eared listeners to the RPS podcast might have already noticed: Pip is leaving us. She’s off to join the cheeky RPS fanzine as their deputy editor. We’re sad to see her go, but also couldn’t be happier for her. Come, let’s sing our farewells.
You can see Pip’s picks for some of the most interesting writing she did for us here, but I wanted to add some emphasis to what I think are the broader themes of all that excellent work.
For me, Pip’s articles have always been chiefly concerned with opening games up to new audiences and to people that might not be being served by other games coverage. You can see that in Dote Night, her original column for us, which made the most inaccessible of games and genres accessible to everyone with wit and expert knowledge. You can see that in The Great Outdoors and State of the Art, which revealed and revelled in the artistry of game creation. And you can see it in the playful way Pip wrote about every game, whether highlighting indie curios, bantering with Alice, or going for video walks.
More than most websites, RPS takes the shape of the people who work there at any given moment. RPS is going to be different without Pip writing here, but I think it’s forever better for the time we were lucky enough to have her. We’re proud to have published all of Pip’s posts here and the many others she wrote over the past three years, and we’re sure she’ll continue to do great work in the future. Write to PC Gamer immediately and ask them to let Pip keep up the occasional Casualty recaps.
Thanks Pip, and farewell!
22/09/2017 at 13:35 Solidstate89 says:
Noooooooooooooooo!
Your writing and presence will be dearly missed. Also you have the coolest fucking name.
22/09/2017 at 14:01 aepervius says:
I view her as the best rps editor … she will be direly missed.
22/09/2017 at 13:39 Michael Johnson says:
Oh wow, congrats Pip and thanks for being amazing!
22/09/2017 at 13:42 physys says:
Thank you so much for all the wonderful articles throughout the years. They always brightened my day.
22/09/2017 at 13:45 Donkeyfumbler says:
I don’t think I share any of Pip’s particular interests in games but always enjoyed reading the articles nonetheless. For me, RPS is about covering the angles that most of the mainstream gaming media (including, ironically, PC Gamer) tend to ignore and Pip’s stuff is a prime example of tha kind of thing done well. Good luck for the future.
22/09/2017 at 13:46 RacerX29 says:
Philippa, goodbye and good luck! I enjoyed reading your articles and will miss your contributions to RPS.
22/09/2017 at 13:55 frogmanalien says:
Honesty got a bit sad to hear she was leaving. The best voice on RPS managing to be witty, intelligent and insightful in equal measure – I’m not sure if it’ll ever be the same without her on these pages.
22/09/2017 at 13:56 Mungrul says:
Congrats Pip, and best of luck at the fanzine!
Wait, does this mean no more Pipwick Papers?
:(
22/09/2017 at 13:57 mcjamieuk says:
Sorry to see Pip go – she’s the only one whose articles I could recognise by the second sentence, every time! Sounds like an excellent new opportunity though, wishing her the best of luck :)
22/09/2017 at 13:59 Zorgulon says:
So long, and thanks for all the fish, Pip!
22/09/2017 at 14:00 Stellar Duck says:
This is a blow! I’ll miss you Pip!
Bonne chance!
22/09/2017 at 14:01 Lars Westergren says:
Oh no!
But also, congrats! I look forward to learning about biology, interesting games and everything else you write about via PC Gamer.
22/09/2017 at 14:01 Minsc_N_Boo says:
So long Pip, and thanks for the fish…
You’ll be missed, especially the Pip-wick papers
22/09/2017 at 14:03 Ninja Dodo says:
But but… I thought Warr never changes?
Farewell and thanks for the fun and informative writings!
22/09/2017 at 14:08 Biscotti says:
Farewell, Pip! I’ll miss your lovely articles on RPS, especially your collaborations with Alice, but I’m looking forward to seeing you in PC Gamer.
22/09/2017 at 14:09 Yyve says:
Good luck in your endeavours! You will be missed Pip-wick and your papers!
22/09/2017 at 14:10 hollowroom says:
There’s an RPS podcast?
22/09/2017 at 14:10 TychoCelchuuu says:
Awwwww. Bye!
22/09/2017 at 14:11 bglamb says:
Aww. Pip, you really brought something special to RPS, and it will be dearly missed. I’ve really enjoyed your articles and listening to you on the podcast.
22/09/2017 at 14:11 TehK says:
Oh no!
I’m really going to miss her writing here a lot. It was always so charming and immediately recognizable. On the other hand, of course: Congratulations and the best of luck over at that nice little fanzine :)
22/09/2017 at 14:12 Spuzzell says:
Pip making a Sims Alice and repeatedly being shot down in flames when trying to be friends with her is the first thing I ever read from RPS, and it instantly, INSTANTLY hooked me to the site.
Thanks Pip, I think.
I hope that you Pip up PCG.
22/09/2017 at 14:12 Ser Crumbsalot says:
Damn. I sure hope she does some podcast-y thing in the future, she’s interesting to listen to & has a very calming voice.
Good Luck with the new job.
22/09/2017 at 14:35 Qazinsky says:
Calming AND enthusiastic at the same time, I don’t think the podcast will be the same without her.
22/09/2017 at 15:37 Colthor says:
Pip’s a patron of the Crate and Crowbar, so you can often hear her on that excellent podcast.
22/09/2017 at 14:13 sincarne says:
Good luck, Pip, not that you’ll need it. I’ll miss your articles. Particularly the tours through your various bases. All the best!
22/09/2017 at 14:15 Sui42 says:
I’d consider Pip one of the best games journalists around, precisely for the reason that she seeks out new and interesting gaming experiences within an industry that’s saturated with stale ideas.
She’s contributed lots of good conversations to the Cool Ghosts Daft Souls podcast too, in addition to the RPS one. Worth a listen!
Best of luck!
22/09/2017 at 14:19 Jaeja says:
Sadness.
22/09/2017 at 14:19 Grizzly says:
Hey Pip! You’re great. Keep on being great, whereever you are :-)
22/09/2017 at 14:21 Oakreef says:
Ah this is so sad but I’m happy for you too Pip. Good look with the big job!
22/09/2017 at 14:30 Magus42 says:
Man, so sad, but best of luck with the new gig!
22/09/2017 at 14:32 Ben King says:
Congratulations on the new job over at PC Gamer, I’ll definitely miss seeing your writing over here and listening to you cracking up on ye old electronic wireless show. Horace will surely understand if I pop over to PC Gamer from time to time to keep up with your work. I always enjoyed the Pipwick Papers, and like many others I had a great time with your occasional chats with Alice! Looking forward to seeing your work on PC Gamer:-)
22/09/2017 at 14:37 Qazinsky says:
As I opened RPS, I saw the top half of this post and thought it was a picture of Pip in a nice hat. She truly deserve a hat that spiffy, sad to see her leave.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
22/09/2017 at 14:42 Michael Fogg says:
Looking forward to Pip’s writing over there but they have a much less personality driven style, so I’m afraid a lot may be lost.
22/09/2017 at 14:44 TheAngriestHobo says:
As someone currently leaving their longtime colleagues behind for a better position somewhere else, I can appreciate how difficult this must be for Pip. Nevertheless, it’s a great step forwards for her, and I’m really happy that she’s moving upwards and onwards in her career (and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom).
Best of luck Pip! Knock ’em dead.
22/09/2017 at 14:48 johannsebastianbach says:
:-(
pls dont :-(
Oh well – farewell and thanks for the amazing reads.
22/09/2017 at 14:58 Sin Vega says:
Call it what it is: Pip has begun her conquest of PC Gamer, and then, almost inevitably, the world.
Good luck! A Pipless RPS will be a sad thing indeed.
22/09/2017 at 15:04 Synesthesia says:
Loved that “RPS fanzine” jab. Pip will be sorely missed! Specially during the podcast episodes. Good luck on whatever comes your way.
22/09/2017 at 15:07 Neurotic says:
I’m enjoying the fact that a site founded by some of the writers of my favourite print magazine of all time (PCG UK) is seeing one of its writers go back to the website of that magazine. :D
22/09/2017 at 15:08 Scripten says:
Good luck, Pip! It’s a bit of a sad day, but it’s good to see her heading out to rock the gaming world just a bit more. Always loved her writing style, though I rarely ended up having the same sort of interests.
22/09/2017 at 15:10 Robmonster says:
Toodle-Pip
22/09/2017 at 15:27 phuzz says:
Damnit, that’s exactly what I was going to say.
It’s ok though, I’ve got another one:
Q: What’s the similarity between RPS and seedless grapes?
A: No Pips :(
Bye Pip! Good luck with the new job.
22/09/2017 at 15:22 Zaxwerks says:
May your future be full of sherbet dip dabs!
22/09/2017 at 15:26 wombat191 says:
She made me buy Astroneer!
22/09/2017 at 15:31 Fomorian1988 says:
Noooooooooo!
I mean, hooray for new and exciting opportunities for Pip, and I’ll definitely be on the lookout for her work on PC Gamer – but I’ll miss her stuff at RPS so much.
22/09/2017 at 15:33 Colthor says:
Good luck, Pip!
22/09/2017 at 15:49 Cyrus says:
Fare thee well
22/09/2017 at 15:55 Big Dunc says:
Thanks for all your fascinating articles on this site – best of luck Pip!
22/09/2017 at 15:56 geldonyetich says:
So long, and thanks for all the Pips.
22/09/2017 at 15:57 genoforprez says:
Noooooooooo! Pip is my fave!
22/09/2017 at 16:04 noodlecake says:
That’s such a shame. Pip was my favourite writer. Perpetually positive and excited and rarely cynical. We need more of that in gaming culture (and the Internet in general).
22/09/2017 at 16:06 noodlecake says:
A shame for me, I mean. :P Not a shame for Pip. I hope she kicks ass in her new role.
22/09/2017 at 16:11 R. Totale says:
There’s a Pip-shaped hole in my Pip-shaped heart.
22/09/2017 at 16:11 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Thanks for all the great writing (and podcasts)!
22/09/2017 at 16:30 Traipse says:
Oh no! Congratulations on the new post, but I’ll really miss your articles, which were perhaps the cleverest and most entertaining content RPS has had in its entire tenure. Good luck!
22/09/2017 at 16:33 BaronKreight says:
Good luck! AFAIK that cheeky site will be getting its first female editor.