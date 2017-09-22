Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire expansion is now out

Arenanet’s MMORPG Guild Wars 2 [official site] has begun its adventure to new (old) lands with the launch of its second expansion. Path of Fire returns to the Crystal Desert and kingdom Elona, from the first game, on a mission to give the god of war a good kicking. To help boot his molten teeth clean out, players will get new mounts, new elite specialisations, and of course new quests and items and all that too. While Guild Wars 2 itself is free these days, the expansions are paid.

The god of war and fire, it turns out, was not at all a sweetie but in fact a right wrong’un. No one could have predicted that. Balthazar and his army are off to burn, maim, and murder and we’re the poor heroes drafted to stop him. Because it’s our fault that everyone worshipped the god of war without thinking he might one day fancy killing some people? Great, thanks.

Anyway! New mounts arrive to help us across the new lands with unique movement abilities. We can befriend a rabbit, a raptor, a magic dog, or a river-skimming fish thing. And each character class gets a new elite specialisation option, from the sniping Deadeye for the Thief to Elementalist Weavers who can combine two elements.

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire is out now, priced at £25.99. That also includes a doodad to boost one character to max level and give them a little spending money.

Hit the expansion’s page for more on everything.