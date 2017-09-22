Have You Played… No Man’s Sky?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
No Man’s Sky has changed a great deal since the initial release, switching from a pure, lonely exploration experience to a game with base building, harder survival-based modes, rudimentary multiplayer and a lot more. I still prefer that original lonely exploration, though.
I think it’s great that Hello Games have continued to support the game post-release, and I’m happy it’s now satisfying more of what people wanted from it. But I have other games that offer bases to craft from parts, and I’m never going to enjoy settling down in No Man’s Sky as much as I do in Astroneer or other games with more satisfying crafting and building tools.
No Man’s Sky will always for me be about moving on. Landing on a planet, spending a while cataloguing some creatures and gathering resources, and then heading on to the next planet. I liked that the space stations were sparse and that interactions with aliens were mostly short. It’s to their credit that even while leaning more towards what the audience wants, that core experience remains accessible. I hope Hello Games continue to support the game, but never bend too far from that original vision.
22/09/2017 at 15:49 contractcooker says:
I really like this game. I think people were way too hard on it even though the developer probably shouldn’t have made so many ridiculous promises. What’s important is that they didn’t just drop it immediately after release and continually “improved” upon it although I agree with this article that just bouncing from planet to planet was a soothing and singular experience.
22/09/2017 at 17:01 DrJ3RK says:
I agree completely. I actually really enjoyed it even in its stripped down state initially. There was actually something about the sparse/cryptic nature of it that appealed to me. That said, they’ve done a lot of really cool things with it now, and it’s continually getting better. I’ll take this opportunity (as I always do when talking about this game) to demand gas giants!!! :D That’s the only thing missing now in my opinion.
22/09/2017 at 15:50 int says:
Never did, but the calamitous release was interesting to behold.
22/09/2017 at 15:54 Colthor says:
It’s the only game I can think of where I kinda hated myself for the 24 of my irreplaceable hours I let it waste.
22/09/2017 at 16:53 ColonelFlanders says:
That parsed so beautifully.
22/09/2017 at 16:02 Dachannien says:
Well, it’s not quite the steaming pile it used to be. But I think this guy does a better job of explaining what’s still wrong with NMS than I ever could.
22/09/2017 at 16:05 Logo says:
The base building is nice in the sense that it’s relatively quick to get something up and going and then you end up with some extra inventory space and potential for more passive incomes so you don’t have to worry as much as you explore. Though I’ve only played since the latest patch.
Still the game feels like a near miss to me even with the improvements. The survival-y bits are interesting in the opening act, but then it just becomes a chore since all hazards have the same method of handling them. Then it becomes mostly a time sink once you get the terrain manipulator which just lets you make a cave whenever you need to recharge your shields. On top of that the death in survival is neat in the sense of repairing your stuff, getting back to your ship, etc. But the fact that the game forces you to stuff your inventories full of junk and then wipes it all when you die makes it feel really really tedious. Especially since typically you won’t die except in freak accidents (like misjudging a jump).
On the exploring settings you tend to have a bit of the opposite problem, the weather effects are just window dressing. Nothing matters so you’re just there to scan some stuff, find some bases, and move on which is great until there’s an alien on a planet that you can’t find with hours of searching or some other nagging issue that makes something tedious. The terrain generator is still pretty consistent in what it produces too which is unfortunate where all caves appear almost identical (and as far as I can tell there’s nothing like underground bases) and the planets have no biomes or any sort of sensible terrain (which is mostly fine, but some occasional features like a river or defined mountain ridges would look immensely better than just constant perlin noise terrain. I know it’s a massive undertaking to be able to produce planets with biomes or more advanced terrain features but it’d add so much to the experience of the game.
It’s never going to be the space opera and exploration thing I think a lot of people wanted, but it could be this amazing exploration game and its so close to being that, but it just falls short still. Merely an enjoyable game rather than a captivating one.
22/09/2017 at 16:09 Kefren says:
I can’t deal with pressing a key and nothing happening, then realising it is one of the ones where you have to hold it for a second for some bizarre reason, so you have to press it again and hold it this time. Pro tip for devs: none of my other PC games do this.
22/09/2017 at 16:09 geldonyetich says:
I gave in to the hype pretty hard, but I wasn’t as crushingly disappointed at some at the release. It was a chill walking experience, that wasn’t so bad.
I did have to change my initial Steam review to a thumbs down when the challenge had utterly abandoned me and I realized that the true opposition in the game, the Sentinels, were basically just easily popped loot dispensers. Somewhere along the line, they decided that the wanted meter goes down when you pop the Sentinels, and this kind of defeated the point of a wanted meter.
Several revisions later, I gave the game another replay last month, and grudgingly put it back to thumbs up. The game is better. The “survival” challenge mode is hard enough that it actually makes sense the wanted meter goes down when you kill the sentinels. That said, it’s still plagued with some technical limitations, pop-in textures and at times really janky framerates, and the spaceflight model is too rudimentary and abstract in execution for my liking.
Well, if you want first person perspective, open-ended universe exploring game with a working interstellar economy, ability to fly and land on any planet you can see, and AAA production values, your best options are currently either No Man’s Sky or Elite: Dangerous. Drop a few of those features, and you end up with the likes of Space Engineers and Starmade, but it’s just not the same kind of game anymore.
22/09/2017 at 16:29 BaronKreight says:
No i haven’t and I will not.
22/09/2017 at 16:37 wombat191 says:
As soon as I saw the trailers and the hype I was wary and when they mentioned “procedural generation” I had a pretty good idea what the result would be.
I held off until the last time it was on sale and I’ve really enjoyed it a lot.
Making a base at the moment, lots of glass :D and big enough that it’s expanded outside the building area :)
22/09/2017 at 16:41 haldolium says:
Yes. And I did so again this spring and it was the same.
The game is broken at it’s core. It doesn’t matter what they add or how much the tweak the existing misguided design decisions, it will remain a grindy and boring interface-management game that lost out on everything what could’ve been remotely atmospheric.
22/09/2017 at 16:48 Shadow says:
Still a shipwreck of a game for me. It’s fine that it proves interesting to some salvagers, but it’s better that it became a cautionary tale against overhyping and false promises.
An unfortunate but necessary sacrifice that, like Mass Effect Andromeda, can only benefit the industry’s quality going forward.
22/09/2017 at 16:55 ColonelFlanders says:
I pirated it before buying it, and was glad I did. It’s a crappy survival game, not even half as good as the higher profile ones on Steam, and I wasn’t overly fond of those either.
Honestly I think it got a lot more flak than it deserved; it’s a shitty game, but hey people make shite games all the time – maybe their next one will be really good!
22/09/2017 at 17:02 DrJ3RK says:
I think a lot of people are actually missing out on something they’d enjoy just because they allowed other people to make their decision for them. A decision largely based on people that never even tried it. Oh well. I’m still enjoying it.