Playerunknown’s Battleground devs address Fortnite Battle Royale comparisons

The makers of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds [official site] today effectively puffed their chest, pointed at Epic Games, and growled “I’m watching you, sunshine.” They’ve issued a statement addressing comparisons between Battlegrounds and Epic’s new Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, saying that some players have pointed out similarities and now Bluehole are “concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.” Which is foolishness, of course. Even creator Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene himself has told us he doesn’t “claim ownership” over Battle Royale modes. Bluehole muttering about contemplating “further action” seems a hollow threat but hey, maybe by making it they’ll save face.
Today’s statement is very much framed as responding to “community concern” and sees Bluehole lay out their foolish stance.
“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of UE4, the engine we licensed for the game,” Bluehole vice president Chang Han Kim said. “After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.”
Bluehole add that “concerns around User Interface (UI), gameplay and structural replication in the battle royale mode exist.”
Some elements are similar but the core game differs in crucial ways, being far more arcade-y and letting players build structures. Fortnite’s mode is also similar-ish to H1Z1: King of the Kill (which Greene himself worked on), to The Culling, and to Ark: Survival of the Fittest. We’ll likely soon see a dozen other similar games, just as we did with Minecraftbuts. We’ll be swimming in Plunkbuts.
Chang Han Kim also says that “we don’t feel that it’s right” for Epic to refer to Plunkbat in Fortnite Battle Royale’s marketing without discussing it with Bluehole.
Epic’s Donald Mustard said in the announcement trailer, “At Epic, we’re huge fans of the Battle Royale genre and games like PUBG and H1Z1, and we thought that Fortnite was the perfect world to build one in.” Epic also said in a blog post that “we love Battle Royale games like PUBG”.
Objecting to that praise seems foolish. Objecting to other studios making Battle Royale games is foolish. And Greene has made clear that Battle Royale isn’t ‘his’ anyway. He told us in an interview earlier this year.
“Look, I don’t claim ownership. So, it’s a last-man standing deathmatch. That’s been around since people could pick up clubs and hit each other. I would never claim ownership over that. The ever decreasing circle – I couldn’t program squares like it is in the Battle Royale movie. The code for doing squares that shrink, I just couldn’t do it because I wasn’t a very good coder, right? So I moved it an ever decreasing circle that sort of moved around inside itself, because that’s how I could do it. I don’t even claim ownership on that. These are old ideas. I love to see what the genre has created. It’s various versions on something that I guess I popularised, you know? The idea itself is not mine.”
Bluehole’s statement today even quotes Greene from his recent Reddit Q&A, where he said “Other companies will, of course, enter the marketplace, but I would just hope they put their own spin on the game mode and not just make a carbon copy!”
Fortnite Battle Royale is clearly not just a carbon copy.
Bluehole’s statement concludes with Chang Han Kim saying “The PUBG community has and continues to provide evidence of the many similarities as we contemplate further action.”
Presumably that further action will be nothing because it’d be ludicrous.
Bluehole are likely just posturing, firing a withering glare while fans pick at comparisons and say “Yeah go on on Blue, do ‘im.” Bluehole, next time you want to look tough, perhaps simply tweet Epic one of the many “I’m watching you” GIFs easily available on the Internet. Here, I found one for you:
I believe that’s called ‘brandter’.
Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode will be opened to everyone on Tuesday the 26th, while the PvE mode will remain paid until it leaves early access.
I’ve pasted the whole press release onto the next page because I think it needs to be seen in full to appreciate the foolishness.
22/09/2017 at 20:13 Drib says:
Ugh. This is some bullshit of the highest order.
Why’s Bluehole got to be jerks? They have tons of money, the most popular game on steam for months running, and they’re crying that some half-dead shooter is making a similar mode?
Goddamn.
22/09/2017 at 20:45 Bainful says:
I don’t think it would have been an issue if it wasn’t for the entrance portion of a battle royale match. The PUBG cargo plane parachute entrance is what set it apart from the competition along with its well polished product(for a early access game). It created that extra level of strategy in the individual play styles and allowed people to play the game at their own pace. Fortnite is overall a much different game, but blatantly ripping of the place entrance was what sent Bluehole over the edge.
22/09/2017 at 21:12 Aim Here says:
Bluehole is really not going to get far in a courtroom if they’re going to claim ownership of paradropped entrances in videogames.
The very fact that you’re claiming it’s related to the game mechanics (‘that extra level of strategy’) shows that Bluehole has absolutely no ownership claims whatsoever, unless they had the foresight to patent it (and then they’ve got the triple problems of claiming that EPIC’s game actually infringes their specific patent, that no other video game in history did the same idea first, and that the idea is even patentable in the first place, which is far from a given).
This is either empty bluster, or it will become empty bluster once Bluehole has the legal situation explained to them by an actual lawyer.
22/09/2017 at 21:16 Unclepauly says:
Haha, they need it explained to them. LAYMAN’S TERMS PLEASE
22/09/2017 at 21:23 FurryLippedSquid says:
H1Z1 did it years ago.
22/09/2017 at 21:40 Bainful says:
H1Z1 was random, you did not decide where you drop point started. You could go where ever you wanted from that drop point, but your choices were limited. In PUBG gives you the option to choose where along the planes path you jump from and every player has the exact same options when it comes to when they want to jump and where they could possible land.
22/09/2017 at 20:19 Sassenach says:
Maybe they should ask the king to grant them a Royal Charter of Monopoly to protect their commercial interests in the realm of FFA deathmatch for the sake of the stability and prosperity of the realm?
22/09/2017 at 20:22 FurryLippedSquid says:
Bell-ends.
22/09/2017 at 21:14 Unclepauly says:
Hmmm, swimming in plumpbuts you say?? … Oh? Plunkbuts you say? Nah, I don’t feel like a swim today.
22/09/2017 at 21:33 Chromatose says:
That’s cute given that Plunkbat started out as a Day Z mod and rips a whole bunch of its mechanics wholesale from that game. Fully confident that Bluehole are just a bunch of toxic pricks at this point.
22/09/2017 at 22:03 VaporStrike says:
Though to be fair, Player Unknown is the one who MADE that DayZ mod, and also the Arma 3 mod, and consulted on H1Z1, before PUBG.
22/09/2017 at 22:19 ninjapirate says:
He used a “last man standing” idea from a Japanese movie, turned it into a mod in an already existing game, and gave the game mode the same name as the movie that inspired it. None of that is original, and it sounds like he’s fully aware of that, and would have the least issue with Epic adding a BR mode to Fortnite.
22/09/2017 at 23:11 Chromatose says:
I’m 100% aware that Greene was responsible for the original Day Z Battle Royale mod. I don’t really feel there’s anything in my original post that states otherwise.
That mod still relied on ARMA 2 to function and inherits a lot of its gameplay mechanics and concepts. A lot of that design therefore directly influenced how Plunkbat plays, and therefore ARMA 2 has been pretty crucial to its success.
That in spite of this Bluehole decided to publicly object to Epic also producing their own Battle Royale inspired title is absurd. Good job you can’t copyright ideas I guess.
22/09/2017 at 22:50 int says:
Someone relieve them of the conch.
22/09/2017 at 22:53 Azumodei says:
Please stop trying to make Plunkbat a thing, noone will ever call it plunkbat, it’s pubg. Please…
22/09/2017 at 23:14 Chromatose says:
At least ‘plunkbat’ rolls off the tongue relatively easily and sounds kind of funny. ‘pubg’ sounds like the kind of noise one makes while trying to do a poo while painfully constipated.
23/09/2017 at 00:23 Darloth says:
I call it Plunkbat, therefore your implied assertion is invalid.
Though I must admit, I have no proof whether Noone (any of them) call it Plunkbat or not – so I cannot contest what you literally wrote with any amount of specificity.
23/09/2017 at 00:28 johannsebastianbach says:
It’s called Plunkbat around here. So why wouldn’t you call it Plunkbat?
22/09/2017 at 23:32 Cvnk says:
Actors recreate a recent meeting between Epic and BH:
link to youtu.be
23/09/2017 at 00:26 drewski says:
Funnily enough, I was kinda interested when I first heard about it but the less it’s a PUBG clone the less it appeals.
23/09/2017 at 00:53 anon459 says:
Ideas are reappropriated and/or built upon by those around us. Welcome to society, Bluehole. You’re already rich so I have trouble feeling sorry for you.
23/09/2017 at 00:59 racccoon says:
They are SCARED!!
plus they do not own any rights to battle royale
Battle royale movie producers should be hitting Punkkybatty fart arses a lawsuit if anything.
FORTNITE IS GOING TO KICK THEIR BUTTYPUNKKYBATTY”S