Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds adding VW campervan for lads on tour

If you had any doubt about the near-fact that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds [official site] is about lads larking around on a weekend jolly which turns deadly, they will now be quashed by the revelation that it’s adding a vintage Volkswagen Kombi campervan as a driveable vehicle. Round up the lads, fill a level 3 backpack with tinnies (and a few painkillers, to be safe), hop in the bantwagon, and hit the road blasting Men At Work. No word yet on quite when it will be added but creator Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene says another two vehicles are in the works and I’ll be livid if neither is the bicycle teased earlier this year.

Plunk tweeted this morning:

I mentioned we’re working on 3 new vehicles for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in my AMA earlier this week. Today I’m excited reveal the first of these… pic.twitter.com/OkiDN3Me5Q — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) September 22, 2017

That’s a corker, that. I’m jazzed with the prospect of rumbling and spluttering along desert roads in that rustbucket. (A desert map being one of two currently planned, and the one that’s nearer to launch.)

Plunk was asked about bicycles in that Reddit Q&A session he mentions. He responded, “We have the technology (motorbike) so it is definitely possible!”

Bikes with bells please, thank you. He also told that person that Bluehole have prototyped a night time map variant, though they don’t know when it might be added “as it will take a lot of work to finish.”

Elsewhere in that ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Plunk said that they’re planning to tweak the blue zone o’ death “to make it fairer”, that they’re still working on optimising performance bit-by-bit, and that they’re working on bullet penetration (which should also stop water making people impervious to harm).

The team are also working on rebalancing audio levels so certain sounds are less painful, he said.

He did also comment that he “would love to add a single player campaign to the game” but don’t read that to mean that Plunkbat will get one. “Just to confirm, we have no plans for a single player campaign!” he tweeted after some folks got a little over-excited.

Most importantly, Plunk mentioned that he’s planning “a little nod” to revered sitcom Father Ted. I would support replacing all dreadful l33t d00d graffiti with Ted gags. Or the Craggy Island Parochial House sitting in a valley.

Anyway, most of this is speculative or vague. The real firm news is: travelling in a fried-out Kombi.