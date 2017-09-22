Parp parp! Project CARS 2 released

Slightly Mad Studios flashed the starting lights for their racing game Project CARS 2 [official site] yesterday, sending it roaring into the night and onto Steam. Stirling Matheson celebrated it (with some reservations) in our Project CARS 2 review, and I know I’ll certainly trust the racing opinions of someone with a name like Stirling Matheson.
Stirling (do we know for certain he’s not a sentient car? they can have Internet these days) concluded his Wot I Think:
“Project Cars 2 addresses most of the flaws of its predecessor while expanding its scope, and in doing so has carved out a new niche for the series. It’s not the absolute best sim for any given discipline – if you’re really into Rallycross, get Dirt 4, and if you’re really into open wheel cars, spring for iRacing (if it’s in the budget) – but if you just want to buy one game that allows you to keep coming back and mixing it up, the sheer variety of tracks, cars, race formats, and options means that this game will keep you happy. It might not be the absolute best in any of its classes, but if you want to race and have fun in a bunch of ways without buying a bunch of expensive games, this might be your golden ticket.”
If you’re interested, it’ll run you £44.99/€59.99/$59.99 on Steam.
22/09/2017 at 16:59 ColonelFlanders says:
” spring for iRacing (if it’s in the budget) ”
Never spake a man truer words than these. Fuck me, I’m always so skint. I might, MIGHT check this one out – I like that they’ve stolen iRacing’s SR system, I might wait a couple months and watch some MP videos, because I know for sure as my poo is brown that I’m tired of iR’s glacial development pace.
22/09/2017 at 17:03 Unsheep says:
I agree with Sterling; if you only buy one racing game each year, this could be all you need right now. If you are interested in single-player gaming that is.
Their main competitor, Assetto Corsa, offers much less content in comparison; you have to buy a large number of DLCs for it, in order to get a complete game.
However, mainstream gamers today only play racing games for the multiplayer, so the amount of content is unimportant. Instead it’s the number of online players that will decide the game’s success and popularity.
Just look at Dirt Rally. If there was no multiplayer in that game nobody would care about it, apart from a few old-school rally game enthusiasts. You would not have the infestation of the Dark Souls git-gud players we see today, who have somehow found their way into every other niche.