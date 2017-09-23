What are we all playing this weekend?

Welcome to autumn! This is the first weekend of the season, a time to sit on a park bench watching leaves rust and tutting at those which are already falling. A few weeks from now, we’ll be gaily kicking through leafy streets and puffing little clouds of steam. A few days after that, we’ll be unleashing big steamy puffs as we cuss up a storm at the damn fool sodden leafmash that made us fall on our jacksie.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam: [Adam is at EGX this weekend and therefore likely bombarded with so many coloured lights and noises that he’ll flash back to his days as a Bez tribute act and wobble from side to side muttering Black Grape lyrics -ed.]
Alec:
It’s another heretical weekend for me I’m afraid, but that’s because Metroid: Samus Returns just turned up for my 3DS. It’s another Metroid game: I hope you can understand the importance of that. Here is a controversial claim: Metroid games are the best Metroidvania games. Go figure, right?
I also might play more of 1996 DOS racer Screamer 2, as it just got a Steam re-release and it’s still ace-o, I tell ya.
Alice:
Hey, it’s me, still playing Plunkbat and Isaac. I did pick up the endless cyberhell bikeblaster SWARMRIDER OMEGA after Alec pointed it out
and will play more, though so far I find the difficulty curve quite unsatisfying. I’d also like to catch up on engineering detective game Infra
before the third and final episode launches next week.
Brendan: [Brendan is also at EGX. He probably won’t do that Bez stuff -ed.]
Graham:
I’m going to play one of two games this weekend. Dishonored 2 is one potential, which I installed this past week after never getting to it during its original release. The other is Heat Signature
. I’m friends with its designer, Tom Francis, and so this statement contains no journalistic integrity whatsoever, but I played it during beta and enjoyed its space japes. I’m looking forward to infiltrating more spaceships and trying to improvise my way out of mistakes.
John:
This weekend it’s my wedding anniversary, so we’re off to a little AirB&B in Cornwall, after ditching the kid with relatives. So obviously no gaming… ha ha, who am I kidding?! I bought a Switch, so I’m going to playing Zelda until I’m entirely divorced.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Plunkbat
. I should also visit the swimming pool. If there’s time I should try to fit in a spot of protesting some butterflies.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
23/09/2017 at 10:13 Lars Westergren says:
Did hand surgery yesterday, broken finger. So this weekend and next three weeks until the cast is removed, anything I can play with one hand.
Finished West of Loathing. It was good but combat a bit simple and repetetive. Now I just started Divinity: OS2.
I should download some point & click adventure too, haven’t decided which yet. Obduction? Thimbleweed Park? The Blackwell series maybe?
23/09/2017 at 10:56 Fede says:
The Blackwell series is very nice, I played it all a couple months ago. The first is the weakest, but I’d still suggest not to skip it.
I’d also recommend playing them all close to each other.
Wish you a fast recovery!
23/09/2017 at 10:56 ninjapirate says:
Regarding adventures: I found “Contradiction – Spot the Liar!” (a murder/mystery/detective game) to be entertaining and quite memorable.
23/09/2017 at 13:18 Konservenknilch says:
If you liked the Myst games, I can heartily recommend Obduction. While not part of the franchise, it’s very much a spiritual sequel.
23/09/2017 at 15:24 Synesthesia says:
Anything by Amanita design. Specially if they gave you some fun painkillers!
But for real, just watching those games is a treat. Currently ooing and aahing my way through Samorost 3.
23/09/2017 at 10:14 LW says:
Warframe, oddly. A Steam friend was playing it, and free’s always the best price. Get loot, fill bars, shoot a million bad guys in the face, but it’s not bad for something four years old.
23/09/2017 at 10:20 Morte66 says:
Mostly “clear the house up and clean the kitchen because my relatives from Australia announced on Wednesday that they would be visiting tomorrow”.
But maybe I’ll buy the Guild Wars 2 expansion when they’re gone.
23/09/2017 at 14:33 Morte66 says:
Well, guess I’m not playing the Guild Wars 2 expansion because it’s broken, nobody can get into the expansion prologue instance, client losing connections, hundreds of posts about it in the support forum, etc etc.
Maybe I’ll try again after I wash the bathroom floor.
23/09/2017 at 10:25 hoho0482 says:
Rise of tomb raider now realise been on a humble monthly subscription these last few months…
23/09/2017 at 10:41 dangermouse76 says:
Streets of Rogue still coming along nicely, so some of that. Also had Company of Heroes for ever from a sale so going try this for the first time. Single player campaign.
23/09/2017 at 10:43 GernauMorat says:
Original Sin 2. First time I’ve ever got into one of these massive isometric RPG’s, and I’m loving it. I think what really helped draw me in was the good (and often genuinely funny) writing: I get put off many fantasy RPG’s by the unrelenting po-facedeness of the plot. Meanwhile, in DO 2 I have, among other things, put out the cursed flames burning a family of pigs, spoken to a bunch of argumentative heads on sticks and assisted a chicken in regaining its’ stolen eggs. The combat is excellent, but to a newcomer bastard hard though.
23/09/2017 at 10:57 Scurra says:
Minecraft: Better Together, as I’ve been looking forward to being able to play online with my nephew who is on Xbox.
23/09/2017 at 11:17 Kreeth says:
Also bought a Switch recently and have been Zeldaring till my eyes bleed for the last couple of weeks. Probably more of that.
I’m a bit stuck for PC at the moment. Finishing off finding everything in Nier, have been dicking about avoiding getting to the end of Blood and Wine etc. Dishonored 2 and Prey are installed but i can’t face starting them yet for some reason.
I need to get a wiggle on before Mario hits though. I have the feeling that may take up all my gaming time for months…
23/09/2017 at 11:19 Sic says:
Like everyone else and their gran, I’m obviously also going to play Divinity: Original Sin II.
However, one thing that rather annoys me is that Larian couldn’t come up with a better name for it. Honestly. Divinity: Original Sin II? Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, does it?
It also is, at the outset, a poor title for something. Seems like just random words thrown together, without any regard for aesthetics whatsoever.
What seems like one of the best RPG’s ever made deserves better.
23/09/2017 at 11:19 yogibbear says:
I’m playing the original Divinity original Sin original but enhanced original version. It’s mighty fine. Just got up to Braccus Rex and need to do some crafting as had spec’d pretty much everyone with fire damage up to this point. >:(
23/09/2017 at 11:44 FizicsMcmanus says:
Another vote for Original Sin 2, “beat” Dead Cells and had to shelve Horizon: Zero Dawn because I can’t get enough of that backlash backstab!
23/09/2017 at 12:05 Vandelay says:
I’ll likely be staring at new Divinity and thinking I should get it after all the great things I’ve heard about it. Memories of enjoying, but not enjoying enough to play to completion, the original Original Sin puts me off slightly. Also, I’ve just discovered that there is a Kickstarter for a return of the card game Doomtown Reloaded with a new expansion that I am very likely to spend far too much money. So, purchasing new games might go on hold for a bit.
Instead, I’ve been playing quite a bit of Bloodborne again. I got very stuck against both the Vicar Amelia and Blood Starved Beast for some reason, so progresses was halted for quite some time. Eventually defeated Vicar Amelia and now everything is flying again. Going for a heavy skill build, mostly using the cane for the moment, with the hope to switching it up to something else when it comes along. Nothing has particularly taken my interest used though.
On PC, should be continuing with some X-Com 2 (sans War of the Chosen.) Had a bit of tense fight when the UFO caught up with me, which was fun but quite exhausting. Had to reload it a couple of times, as it took me a few attempts to realise that I needed to be more defensive, rather than the usual always pushing forward of standard X-Com levels. Did manage to end the level getting everyone out alive, with only a few wounded though.
23/09/2017 at 13:47 Minglefingler says:
My experience with the first Original Sin was the same as yours, the sequel is a far better game though, which is not to say that the older game was in any way bad. I think the writing and plot weren’t strong enough to keep me going for the first game, both have definitely been improved for number rwo and the whole game feels more cohesive whilst still having the feel of an enormous playground. I have a sneaking suspicion that once I’ve finished it, Original Sin 2 may be one of my favourite rpgs ever.
23/09/2017 at 12:13 magnificent octopus says:
I just bought Niche, so I’ll be playing that. But first, I have to wait for my Slime Rancher induced nausea to wear off. (I’m usually fine in 1st person games, but something about slime rancher is slightly disorienting, and too long play session leave me a little queasy. Still a good game, though).
23/09/2017 at 12:17 particlese says:
Lawbreakers because it’s loads of fun and I like the recent additions/changes, and Overwatch because it has a free weekend going on and I want to “research” good team shooters with large player bases so I can be ever so slightly informed about such things. Also, it’s supposed to be fun, and I have time for two good games at the moment, so why not?
Tangentially related is that I’ve finally put Skyrim to rest and uninstalled it. Only took 6 years…
23/09/2017 at 12:19 elvirais says:
I should get to Original Sin 2 but I’m terribly addicted to Path of Exile since a week or two – darn you positive RPS reviews. Seriously, it’s as addictive as Diablo II.
23/09/2017 at 12:47 Zorgulon says:
When I get some spare moments they’ll be spent fleeing spaceships with unconscious hostages in Heat Signature and getting to grips with Mercy 2.0 and new-fangled rocket D.Va in Overwatch.
23/09/2017 at 12:49 Grizzly says:
I’m still browsing my way trough DEATH of the OUTSIDER and it’s quite cool, but the things I want to say havce already been said elsewhere. It’s good! If you liked Dishonored’s DLC, you’ll like this.
I’ve been playing Project Cars 2, and I am very impressed by the way it handles weather. Rain is a tricky thing on racetracks, especially with the mountainous tracks like Spa: Rain doesn’t mean you get less grip as you go along, it means puddles forming on certain parts of hte track whilst other parts stay dry, it means that some parts of the road become treacherous, it means trying to exploit dry lines, dry bits of track, and avoiding puddles that destabilize yhour car. Dirt 4 had something similar, and it’s just as impressive here. Rain isn’t an additional difficulty setting – – it’s an event, and that’s the best thing.
23/09/2017 at 13:30 Kreeth says:
Oh gods I haven’t played Brigmore Witches yet either. I have so much Dishonored lined up to get through.
23/09/2017 at 13:06 redgore says:
The Division as usual, trying to get some better stuff for my build. I may also jump into the PTS to try out the new PVP stuff. Of course as Overwatch is free this weekend I will give it another go.
23/09/2017 at 13:22 Jonfon says:
Since next week is when pay happens no Divinity until then. In the meantime still Xcom2. Pretty much done now, nearly everything researched and that point where your roster is full of scary individuals with scary weapons. Still two Mumm-ra wannabes to deal with so I’ll beat them up next I think.
23/09/2017 at 13:25 Konservenknilch says:
Trying to finally wrap up Pillars of Eternity. I lost interest for a while during White March Part II, but now I’m back into it.
23/09/2017 at 13:28 and its man says:
HA! NO Divinity : Original Sin 2 HERE, you freaks.
Since I’m done with the excellent Darkwood, let’s finish Samorost 3, play sadly-not-included-to-this-week’s-Unknown-Pleasures The Nose, try some nice games from the itch.io Hurricane Relief Bundle like FJORDS and Beads of Orange Glass, watch some smosabs in metal bikini bounce in Arena: An Age of Barbarian Story, plant fungi in wacky artificial life simulator Vilmonic, and bring super cute Jettomero: (unwise giant robot) Hero of the Universe‘s story to its conclusion.
23/09/2017 at 13:45 Morcane says:
No Divinity. I tried the first one and bounced off heavily of it.
Path of Exile, and more Heat Signature since it’s really good. I tried Overwatch one more time, but I still think it’s really boring.
23/09/2017 at 13:52 Minglefingler says:
Divinity and if I can drag myself away from that then some more War of the Chosen. I really want to get Heat Signature and Death of the Outsider but there’s no chance of me touching them until I’m done with both of the games I’m currently playing.
23/09/2017 at 14:03 Caiman says:
Playing the first Original Sin game, about 85 hours into it and still a way to go! It’s still got me in its clutches, managing to stay fresh enough to keep going. I’m alternating this with Prey, which I’m enjoying quite a lot.
23/09/2017 at 14:07 AutonomyLost says:
I’ll be finishing Nioh, continuing on into New Game+ immediately, and hopefully begin character customization in D:OS2. Great gaming weekend!
23/09/2017 at 14:22 Big Dunc says:
XCOM 2 WotC. Because it’s still there and I’m still breathing.
23/09/2017 at 14:22 fish99 says:
I’ve spent the last month hooked on the first Destiny so I expect that to continue, at least until I beat Rise of Iron. My Hunter is now level 40 and I’m finding the gunslinger subclass to be the most fun to play. My Warlock looks cooler, but the jumping is annoying and the super can miss. Think I’ll go Hunter in D2 also.
23/09/2017 at 14:50 TheAngriestHobo says:
Pip’s mention of butterflies reminds me that I’ve been seeing a bunch of Monarch butterflies lately. It’s good to see, considering that there’s been a massive population drop in recent years.
I will be continuing to personally slight all PC gamers by playing on my Nintendo Switch. Zelda, Splatoon, and Mario Kart are on the menu this weekend. I’m still eyeing Divinity 2 as well, but I need to strong-arm a few friends into buying it with me so that we can play co-op.
23/09/2017 at 14:56 Ben King says:
Heat Signature for me as well. I’ve enjoyed watching Tom’s dev vlogs so I sprung for the supporters edition to listen to more clever game lectures. Lost yesterday evening to it resulting in a huge pile of dinner dishes in the kitchen sink waiting for me this morning when I really just want to be making myself French toast. In spite of all the creative possibilities 75% of my guard kills are still just ambushing them at corner with a wrench. Hopefully I’ll get some Destiny 2 in with family to the north, and seeing that FF9 was rereleased on PS4 has me hoping I can talk my GF into playing that one with me. I keep hearing good things about it. Lastly I played through Tacoma this past week. The story was not as strong as I hoped after Gone Home but the presentation of the AR ghosts was great and Sareh was a pretty awesome character. Nothing crystallized just how heartbreakingly isolated they were from home like seeing the doctor’s rug oriented towards earth spinning outside of her quarters window. Also trying my hand at making Acorn flour with the changing season. It’s a thing.
23/09/2017 at 15:26 Synesthesia says:
A lot of heat signature, it seems. Tom Francis was such a surprise auteur. And if I don’t get cold feet, I’ll continue my iron man xcom2 campaign. Just killed the hunter, and the berserker queen. I’m too scared to go on!
23/09/2017 at 15:44 BaronKreight says:
League of Legends. Surprised there’s not a word about Worlds on RPS.
23/09/2017 at 15:53 geldonyetich says:
I keep restarting in Divinity: Original Sin 2, such is my thinking that I rolled up my characters wrong. But it may be impossible to roll them up completely right. Summoners seem like the min/maxer choice, I reckon.
I got into Factorio again. Beat the campaign, but it’s basically just an introduction to the real game, the freeplay mode. Never did completely beat the freeplay mode. If that’s my goal, it’ll probably be about another 40 hours until I do.
I’m going for the “Lazy Bastard” achievement, which requires I make my assembly plants do the work of building things, I build as little by hand as possible. This achievement might actually accelerate my reaching the rocket quite a bit, as this is the smart way to build.
I started next to a squarish lake. This not being my first Factorio excursion, I’ve already split up my factory into ore-receiving and power generation on the west side of the lake, smelting on the north side of the lake, item assembly on the east side of the lake, and finally everything that’s left can go into research at the end of the line on the south side of the lake. It’s a good plan in that it allows unlimited expansion on all sides of the lake, and putting research last is also the right way to go about it.
23/09/2017 at 16:02 Darloth says:
Heat Signature.
All of the Heat Signature.
23/09/2017 at 16:14 harvb says:
Nothing. My PC ‘sploded this morning. Bugger.