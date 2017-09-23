What are we all playing this weekend?

Welcome to autumn! This is the first weekend of the season, a time to sit on a park bench watching leaves rust and tutting at those which are already falling. A few weeks from now, we’ll be gaily kicking through leafy streets and puffing little clouds of steam. A few days after that, we’ll be unleashing big steamy puffs as we cuss up a storm at the damn fool sodden leafmash that made us fall on our jacksie.

Adam: [Adam is at EGX this weekend and therefore likely bombarded with so many coloured lights and noises that he'll flash back to his days as a Bez tribute act and wobble from side to side muttering Black Grape lyrics -ed.]

Alec: It's another heretical weekend for me I'm afraid, but that's because Metroid: Samus Returns just turned up for my 3DS. It's another Metroid game: I hope you can understand the importance of that. Here is a controversial claim: Metroid games are the best Metroidvania games. Go figure, right? I also might play more of 1996 DOS racer Screamer 2, as it just got a Steam re-release and it's still ace-o, I tell ya.

Alice: Hey, it's me, still playing Plunkbat and Isaac. I did pick up the endless cyberhell bikeblaster SWARMRIDER OMEGA after Alec pointed it out and will play more, though so far I find the difficulty curve quite unsatisfying. I'd also like to catch up on engineering detective game Infra before the third and final episode launches next week.

Brendan: [Brendan is also at EGX. He probably won't do that Bez stuff -ed.]

Graham: I'm going to play one of two games this weekend. Dishonored 2 is one potential, which I installed this past week after never getting to it during its original release. The other is Heat Signature. I'm friends with its designer, Tom Francis, and so this statement contains no journalistic integrity whatsoever, but I played it during beta and enjoyed its space japes. I'm looking forward to infiltrating more spaceships and trying to improvise my way out of mistakes.

John: This weekend it's my wedding anniversary, so we're off to a little AirB&B in Cornwall, after ditching the kid with relatives. So obviously no gaming… ha ha, who am I kidding?! I bought a Switch, so I'm going to playing Zelda until I'm entirely divorced.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing Plunkbat. I should also visit the swimming pool. If there's time I should try to fit in a spot of protesting some butterflies.

