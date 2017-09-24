Ultima Online was released twenty years ago today

I’ll never forget where I was when I heard that Lord British had been killed.
The character, Ultima creator Richard Garriott’s alter-ego and in-game avatar, burned to a crisp during a beta test of Ultima Online on August 9th, 1997. The game officially launched a month and a half later, twenty years ago today, and I loved it in a way that has kept me from loving any massively multiplayer RPG released since. It might not look like much now, but back then it looked like the future and I could only imagine the kind of worlds I’d be building an alternate online life in twenty years down the line. I can still only imagine them because the spirit of Ultima Online, at least what it meant to me, seemed to wither on the vine.
Trammel was my favourite place. Until the Renaissance expansion which brought it into existence, I’d been playing in Felucca, which was a den of thieves and killers. The new land, Trammel, mirrored Felucca geographically but it was an altogether different place in terms of social niceties. Simply put, players couldn’t kill one another unless they’d agreed to do so. That lent the world a chivalric sense and made Ultima a place of virtue, as I felt it should be, where combat was more likely to take the form of a polite (if fatal) duel rather than a brutal assault.
I built a house and I met people who became friends. In World of Warcraft, The Secret World and Guild Wars, the only other MMOs I’ve spent more than a few hours with, I levelled up and quested and killed all manner of monsters. In Ultima Online, I existed. It shaped my notion of what an online world should be, in the same way that Ultima VII shaped my notion of what an RPG world should. Fundamentally, I wanted the ordinary to sit side by side with the extraordinary, which meant that buying a house (not quite as fantastical a concept in 1997 as in 2017) was as exciting as hunting monsters.
The appeal is summarised beautifully by player Petra Fyde in our 2015 revisit and retrospective:
“[Ultima] endures because it is diverse, appealing to many different people with many different play types and makes no demands. Basically you do what you want, when you want, if you want. You don’t have to commit to hours online while undertaking a ‘raid’. You can log in for 10 minutes and still feel you’ve achieved something. It endures because players have ‘ownership’ of property, they have houses which they have built and furnished, they ‘live’ in UO. There’s a sense of presence here.”
You should also read about Alec’s adventures as UO’s worst ninja.
And where was I when I heard that Lord British had been killed? I was online, at a friend’s house, hardly able to believe that the creator of a game could be killed by a player within that game. It was science fiction. It was also the result of a rebooted server, oversights on the developer end and problems with lag, but I can’t remember being so immediately sold on the idea of a game as when I heard that Lord British had been assassinated during a public address.
Twenty years later, I still wish I’d been right there in the world to see it happen.
24/09/2017 at 10:33 Freud says:
Old school Ultima games and their inventory management give me nightmares still. Bags and dragging and dropping stuff.
I’m not a fan of the current gamepad adjusted inventory management in current role playing games, but it’s like heaven compared to what Ultima used to do.
24/09/2017 at 11:56 Konservenknilch says:
Those goddamn keys in Black Gate… at least in Exult they used the Serpent Isle key ring.
24/09/2017 at 13:09 BradleyUffner says:
I love that kind of inventory system. Games that don’t have it feel empty to me. It physically connects you with your character in a way that other systems don’t. To me, it is one of the key, defining, elements that made UO amazing.
24/09/2017 at 14:32 TillEulenspiegel says:
Same. There are some usability issues (eg, items getting hidden under other items), but it’s the only system that’s ever felt to me like actually having *stuff*. Being able to keep a bunch of dyeable pouches inside your backpack was so satisfying.
And little touches like directly using a knife to cut up fish then using it on a fire, rather than yet another tedious crafting interface.
24/09/2017 at 17:50 LexW1 says:
I loved it too, very dearly. I think you could make a modern, mouse-driven game which had a similar UI and was totally playable, but you would have to make some effort in the design, and you would have to make inventory management an actual part of gameplay (so full-real-time gameplay probably, no turn-based or pausing-and-being-able-to-do-things). One might also consider going from 2D to 3D or at least some sort of fake-3D.
But it could work, and it did give a sense of physicality to Ultima often absent in modern games (even heavily Ultima-inspired ones like D:OS).
24/09/2017 at 21:35 Phasma Felis says:
That’s not “old school Ultima”, ya whippersnapper. Ultima didn’t even have mouse support until VI. Everything before that did inventory as a text list.
24/09/2017 at 10:55 Nesty says:
I have such fond memories of this game.
It saddens me that there hasn’t been anything remotely close to giving the freedom and diversity that UO delivered all those years ago. There’s an untapped fortune waiting for a developer to get it right.
Some random simple things off the top of my head that contributed to UO being amazing:
No “world/global chat”, you can only hear what people are saying if they’re on screen. This made encounters with people more valuable/meaningful out in the wild, contributing to the immersion of being in the world. Funnily enough survival games such as DayZ and H1Z1 have come the closest to recapturing that nervous apprehension of encountering another player in the wild, not knowing if they’re going to become a good friend to adventure with over the course of the evening, or are just going to kill you for your stuff.
No instancing – everyone existing in the same world and not segmented off from each other (discounting Trammel/Felucca – but I may argue this degraded aspects of the game!)
The criminal system. You can do anything you want, wherever you want, but there are consequences. If you attack somebody in town the guards show up and kill you. If somebody dies out in the wild and you decide to pilfer their corpse, your character gets flagged as a criminal (grey) for a period of time, during which you are fair game for anyone to attack without repercussion. If you decide to become a murderer, eventually you are flagged ‘permanently’ as one, and will be killed on sight if you try to enter a main town and a player calls the guards – leading to a life as an outlaw living out in the wild (your murder count does reduce very slowly over time, meaning that if you decide to shun the life of crime, eventually at some point in the future your murderer flag drops, but we’re talking weeks of play time for a reformed criminal!)
link to uo2.stratics.com
link to uo.com
Crafting and the economy was a huge success due to dropping everything when you die (if you were a melee character, you’d probably have to buy a new suit of armour that a blacksmith had crafted, who had been supplied materials by a miner). This may sound harsh in this day and age, but gear was mostly a less precious commodity and players would stock up in their bank several sets to get straight back into the action.
The skills system – you had a total skill cap of 700% that you could apportion to about 50 unique skills (each capped at 100%). To increase proficiency in a skill required actually using it. Getting closer to 100% everything became much harder – an animal tamer would have to attempt to tame very scary beasts (drakes, bulls(!), hell hounds and eventually dragons and nightmares (true blacks woot)), a mage would have to attempt difficult spells (such as summoning an energy vortex, a vicious, fast moving elemental that would attack ANYBODY in its vicinity, even the caster!). A cartographer (treasure hunting!) would have to decipher rare high level treasure maps that were incredibly hard to obtain.
I could go on all day (and I often do to the disdain of my friends)… but you get the gist. How much of this is rose tinted? I honestly don’t think that much given I’ve played extensively on free shards in recent years.
24/09/2017 at 13:54 HeavyStorm says:
There are at least two MMO out there trying to redo what uo did back when.
The most commercially successful attempt is Albion Online, the one that is mimicking uo the most is Legends of Aria.
But I have a secret hope that one day Star Citizen will be the modern uo. If you take a closer look you realize that many of the systems that made uo unique are there, like owning houses (ships) and sandboxing. The only thing that is missing thus far is actual player driven economy.
24/09/2017 at 18:16 milligna says:
Star Citizen as the modern UO? That’s absolutely hilarious. Chris Roberts is a glib con man interested only in pretending he’s a hotshot movie director. As if he or anyone he can retain for long enough on that sinking ship has got the design chops to be Raph Koster Mark II.
24/09/2017 at 20:40 Unclepauly says:
You,sir, are prejudiced. And a Good day!
24/09/2017 at 23:50 Monty845 says:
Last I heard, Star Citizen was using dynamic instancing. Dealing with lots of people in the same place is hard, but instancing guts the ability of players to generate their own emergent content, which was the very heart of what made UO special. If you are in the same place as another payer, at the same time, you will always encounter each other, and thus when what each player does effects every other player to some extent.
Has that changed with Star Citizen? I haven’t heard a major commitment to allow unlimited battle sizes, and the tackle the incredible CS challenges that come with such an approach.
24/09/2017 at 21:03 Nesty says:
I tried Albion Online – it was a hollow shell of a game that seemed to only achieve about 10% of what UO did 20 years ago.
Hadn’t heard of Legends of Aria before – will check it out, thanks!
24/09/2017 at 14:06 onodera says:
That’s very rose-tinted. There’s a reason why WoW went down the road of theme park experiences and almost everyone else followed. Not everyone is willing to live in a virtual world that is as punishing as UO.
Yes, games like UO and DayZ may create the most intense experiences, but Plunkbat and WoW are much more accessible.
24/09/2017 at 14:42 TillEulenspiegel says:
This is kinda like saying that games like Counterstrike or Arma can’t succeed, because CoD is so popular.
There’s room for both! Which is why it’s surprising that every attempt at anything UO-like has been so mediocre. I’ve always maintained that there’s been far too much focus on open PvP, and not nearly enough on making an interactive virtual world.
UO itself had a ton of flaws of course, but it points to a path forward that MMOs have made only hesitating attempts to follow.
24/09/2017 at 17:31 fenriz says:
Heh yes, and the reason is not very flattering for gamers, man.
something around “we turned into sissy girls”.
24/09/2017 at 20:43 Unclepauly says:
Ill subscribe to the sissy part. Some of the girls have always been tougher though.
24/09/2017 at 23:56 Monty845 says:
New leadership following the purchase of Origin by Electronic Arts was trying to expand the appeal of UO, and compete with the much more technologically advanced offerings of Everquest and Asheron’s Call.
UO, during its early life, was compelling enough to attract everyone, who had to deal with the system as it was. But as competition emerged, EA moved abandoned what made UO special to pursue a larger customer base. But abandoning the core of what made UO special, while trying to compete against next gen MMOs was never going to end well.
24/09/2017 at 21:10 Budikah says:
I wish I had more to add other than that I feel the same.
UO is sort of a rock in the ocean in my life. It was something solid during shitty times growing up. Often I’ll tell stories about it, but I try to tell people – it was a game, but you also “lived” there – you became a part of that small pocket universe and could do what you wanted.
I do hope we see something similar in the future. I really enjoyed almost everything about UO. It’s a shame that nowadays it’s played almost exclusively with macros to high hell, but if it were a modern game – those would have to be built in anyways… so, it’s a bit of an “upgrade” I suppose but it does change how the game is played.
24/09/2017 at 11:13 cardigait says:
I still remember fondly the Minoc mines, where i mined so much ore and sold many armours; the horrendous ping and connection i had at the time only allowed me a worked life, but i enjoed the game, the charts, the sellers spam at the bank, the ghost walks.
Fond memories; only the first Wow and Atitd gave me similar pleasures in the mmorpg world.
24/09/2017 at 12:16 1zz says:
Unmatched by anything after it. Some of the best times I’ve ever had as a PC gamer were in UO.
Open manly tears shed here :'(
24/09/2017 at 21:12 Budikah says:
I have “Stones” and a few other UO tracks in my music library and it popped on yesterday and I got a bit teary eyed and had to explain that one to my wife. Luckily she understands and finds it all immensely intriguing even though she hasn’t played anything like it herself and rarely touches games.
UO was something special man. It still is. I often jest that when I’m old and senile I’d just like to be hooked up to a VR system and allowed to lay in a chair and play UO til I croak out.
24/09/2017 at 22:05 1zz says:
So true, mate. It really was an amazing game and fantastic (more often than not brutal) community.
24/09/2017 at 12:46 Iamblichos says:
I have similar memories of Asheron’s Call, and similar sadness. A lot of things about the game were, frankly, broken. There were serious play imbalances, to the point where everyone of the same class always wore the same armor with the same weapon, for example. But AC felt like an open, living world in ways that modern MMOs do not. I still remember the sense of childlike wonder I had when I realized that I really could go ANYWHERE in the map… if there was a mountain, I could climb it. There was an insane amount of lore, thanks to Stormwaltz (Chris L’Etoile), and so many little easter eggs hidden around the landscape in weird, seemingly inaccessible places. It was my first, and nothing else will ever be quite the same.
24/09/2017 at 13:48 jeremyalexander says:
I grew up with the Ultima series and each release was an event in my life up until Ultima 8, although I liked 9 more than many old school fans, but I hated every second of Ultima Online. The Ultima series was known for it’s fairy tale like stories and it’s great characters that grew and evolved over time. UO had none of that. I wandered around for a while getting beat up by rabbits because the system to get better at combat was beyond tedious. Finally I went from pub to pub taking my clothes off and dancing for money and goods, not exactly the way I pictured my brave knight in the new online world, but I had to make money and every player I met on the roads would just kill me for no reason. If there was a sense of community that developed over time, so what? What is it the community was supposed to be doing? Oddly this also started Garriott’s obsession with mutliplayer games that continues to this day. It’s sad because for a decade he was the champion of advancing the single player rpg genre, only to completely abandon it. I just never had fun playing UO.
24/09/2017 at 20:46 Unclepauly says:
“Life was hard so I used my body for easy money”
And in the game?
24/09/2017 at 13:54 mpk says:
and I loved it in a way that has kept me from loving any massively multiplayer RPG released since.
The is pretty much how I feel after 5 years of hard EVE-ing (followed by another 3 or 4 years of relapses).
24/09/2017 at 14:34 Fachewachewa says:
Never played it myself, but i’m glad it exists only for that video link to youtube.com
24/09/2017 at 14:56 elevown says:
I only played UO a little – but played the single player games a ton. Amazing role-playing games. With some great music!
link to youtube.com
Best stones version I ever heard.
24/09/2017 at 15:47 Neurotic says:
Buying the Samurai Empire expansion in W.H. Smith’s remains an enduring memory for me.
24/09/2017 at 16:02 zigguratvertigo says:
It represented the siphoning of talent away from the single player games, which is why you mention Ultima 7 in your article rather than Ultimas 8 or 9. That’s what I remember it for. I’m wondering if history is repeating with Elder Scrolls Online. Time will tell.
24/09/2017 at 17:56 LexW1 says:
I’m not sure if ESO is siphoning talent, but it’s certainly ensuring they’re in no rush to make TESVI, and I’m not super-happy about that, much as I am supposed to love “when it’s done” and so on. Pretty sure that without ESO, they’d have been working solidly on TESVI since part-way through FO4 at the latest, and in fact they were still claiming not to have started as of quite recently.
And that is because ESO makes $$$, bizarre as that might seem. They almost as admitted as much at one point.
As for Ultima, well, it’s unfair to blame UO for U8’s problems, that’s just wrong. U8 came out in 1994. U0 didn’t start development until 1995, by all accounts. If anything, it might be a reaction to how badly U8 went down, with it’s strange hybrid single-character action JRPG/Ultima design (a design U9 also had, albeit with a different type of single-character JRPG being hybridized in).
24/09/2017 at 18:56 ByrdWhyrm says:
I believe ESO is made by an entirely different team (or set of teams) then the main Elder Scrolls games. I would think the only crossover between the two teams would be writers ensuring lore continuity between games. My assumption is that the Elder Scrolls team is pretty deep into development of TESVI, but Bethesda’s MO seems to be remaining silent about the existence of a game until the game is close to being released.
24/09/2017 at 16:42 megaman001 says:
It would not be hyperbole to say this game changed my life.
24/09/2017 at 17:59 LexW1 says:
I think it did for a lot of people. I’m somewhat surprised it didn’t for me, because my brother had it, and we played it a bit, but… it just didn’t really drag me in.
I played EverQuest on a friend’s PC not long after its release in 1999, though, and that did change my life – I actually only played it heavily for a few months, but it was such an astonishing, eye-opening experience, a “virtual reality” in a sense I’d never witnessed before, that it blew my mind. I later played DAoC very very heavily, but wouldn’t even have thought have buying it without EQ.
24/09/2017 at 16:43 DelrueOfDetroit says:
I never played it myself but I had a cousin who did. This game felt like absolute magic when I watched him playing for the first time.
I remember him hanging outside of a bank heckling other players while wearing a deer head and sitting on a massive wooden throne. It was pretty much the most fun thing I had ever seen at that point in my life.
24/09/2017 at 16:44 Dezmiatu says:
I got in at a great time, new year’s day of 2000. I got six months to find my feet before Trinsic fell to the undead. The fallout of being trapped to live inside that undead-infested shithole, of learning through trial and error the power levels of undead (they were nearly all too strong for my lowly swordsman to handle) and the odd conversations had around the selfless mages opening portals to traffic people in and out made me love that city. When they opened up Trammel and housing, I was determined to live in the area. I miraculously wedged a villa in a small clearing of the jungles just east of the Lost Lands Vagina Cave.
Still glad its been around for 20 years. I’ll never go back, but the time I spent there was all the MMO I’ll need in my lifetime.
24/09/2017 at 17:35 nasero says:
I absolutely adored this game, easily some of the greatest moments of my life and I’m still friends with people I met in it back from it’s beta.
We all played until the Trammel split, but even then we all came back occasionally to check in on our favorite game and virtual world.
Unfortunately on my last time coming back I decided I wanted to try and get serious about the game again, ended up saving gold, getting a Keep, etc and then my account got hacked.
When i contacted EA and the GM’s both support groups told me I need to “contact my local police station and there is nothing they could do”. That’s when I knew the game and community I loved was dead. R.I.P Ultima Online and all the rare items I collected since launch.
24/09/2017 at 18:56 poliovaccine says:
It bums me out a little I never noticed Ultima VII when it was new, because on paper it sounds like the ultimate game (hence the name, I’m sure), but graphics and UI have come too far for me to ever go back and properly get on with it now. It isnt like with Morrowind, where I already experienced it when I was young so I can still, if not get with, at least get past the more antiquated elements – I never played any game with a UI like Ultima VII has, past or present. But I’m eager to check out anything that draws inspiration from that flowerpot philosophy. It’s that ability to “live in” the spaces, to pick up and move every stupid fork and to pick every flower, that keeps me playing Morrowind or New Vegas for years and years (Skyrim is the iffiest one just cus man do I ever hate snow). Mods help, but there would be no years and years of modding in the first place if people didnt feel like customizing and taking ownership of those worlds already.
I hear Pillars of Eternity has some of that “everything is interactive and potentially useful” philosophy to it – is that true? Cus if it is, I’ll try it. Any other recommendations along those lines? Rimworld is another favorite, and I’m just starting to get into Starbound, so RPG-ness is really secondary to just having the philosophy of having a gameworld whose fidelity of detail is totally granular. For example, the instant Minecraft first won me over was when I realized water would flow according to (semi-)realistic physics of irrigation. Then when night fell and creatures came out and I realized I actually had a use for building a home base, I was in heaven haha. I mean I even build those in New Vegas, where I dont even really need em, just cus I like to. I have a mod that lets you pick up and place down/sit on any of the game’s many folding chairs, because it goes so well with the mod which lets you smoke cigarettes. This appeals to some distinct little part of my brain.
It’s for those reasons that I read about Ultima, both Online and VII but I was always more of a single-player so especially VII, and I just feel like I’m reading a description of The Perfect Game… except I cant ever access it because I missed the timegate.
24/09/2017 at 19:37 PineMaple says:
“I hear Pillars of Eternity has some of that “everything is interactive and potentially useful” philosophy to it – is that true?”
It’s not at all true. PoE was going more for replicating the Infinity Engine experience, not the Ultima “sim” style. Unfortunately there are really no RPGs in the same mold as U7 so if the graphics and UI are a deal breaker then you’re out of luck.
24/09/2017 at 20:29 Aerothorn says:
Yes, Pillars is (IMHO) a wonderful game, but is doing something completely different – at its best it tries to replicate a really high-quality, fairly scripted pen-and-paper role playing game. All the system design is focused on traditional RPG things (leveling, combat, skill use) and not on ‘living world’ stuff like physics and NPCs living their own lives.
24/09/2017 at 21:23 Budikah says:
I feel like some of us ex-UO players need to form some sort of support group. The fact that this game carries more emotion to me than many more important things in my life has always stood out.
I remember getting the box at the store before I had internet – we couldn’t afford to get an internet connection for a few months so I spent every day of my 4th grade life reading the guidebook over and over trying to decide what kind of character I wanted to make.
I still remember my first hours in the game – me and another newbie found a bardiche on the ground and ran around Trinsic happy as clams, exploring this massive and detailed world with each other.
I gotta stop typing now. Feelin’ too many feels for my simple one lane road of man emotions.
24/09/2017 at 22:14 1zz says:
All about the feels with UO. Met so many good people and had so many adventures I just want to do it all again. But that can’t happen. Real life fucks it up.
But the sweet memories and occasional trips on free servers just to see the sights again keep me happy.
24/09/2017 at 23:50 racccoon says:
I did it all many moons ago.
These days I just keep making new chars for TRIAL accounts I think I have over twenty so far.
EA hasn’t got the message……Release this bloody game FTP with thy shop! please.