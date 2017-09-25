Nemesis Bundle 3 live on Bundle Stars, featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Tropico, and others from 89p / $1

Not to let itself be out-done by Humble’s very many bundles packed with games, Bundle Stars has put together the ‘Nemesis Bundle 3‘. Unsurprisingly, this is the third iteration of the ‘Nemesis’ bundle, which collects a whole batch of games with a penchant for a little bit of the old ultra-violence. Similarly to Humble, this one is structured in a ‘pay more, get more’ format, starting from 89p / $1.
To get the whole lot you’ll have to throw down £8.89 / $9.99. That’s fifteen games total, including entries from the Tropico, S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Shadowrun franchises and more. You can also get the extra bizarre FaceRig tech in the mid-tier of the bundle if you like pretending you’re a raccoon on camera among other things.
Here’s what’s on offer:
Tier 1 – 89p / $1
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky
Shadowrun Returns
Shoppe Keep
Eon Altar: Episode 1
Tier 2 – £4.39 / $4.99
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS
Styx: Master of Shadows
Tropico 5
Slain: Back from Hell
Blood: One Unit Whole Blood
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl
SpellForce 2 – Anniversary Edition
Phantaruk
FaceRig
Tier 3 – £8.89 / $9.99
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat
FaceRig Pro Upgrade DLC
25/09/2017 at 14:44 FredSaberhagen says:
Ayyy PA titans on sale that always boosts the player count should be good for some giant multi planet FFAs
25/09/2017 at 14:49 Bainful says:
STALKER series along is worth the $10. I would however recommend modding it a bit just for some quality of life changes to the base game.
25/09/2017 at 15:50 Unclepauly says:
But bugs are the spice of life
25/09/2017 at 15:58 FesterSilently says:
The spice extends life. The spice expands consciousness.
25/09/2017 at 20:14 Red_Fox says:
The spice must flow!
25/09/2017 at 15:14 Moonracer says:
It’s an excellent bundle. I have a fair number of the games already though. I love the complex weave of Facerig restrictions. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a video of anyone actually using it beyond reviewing it.
25/09/2017 at 17:56 Darth Gangrel says:
It’s a great bundle, I bought it last Tuesday and mentioned it in the latest “Best PC gaming deals of the week” article. Didn’t bother with the last tier, but getting so many great games for 4,99 euros is certainly the best bundle I’ve ever seen on Bundlestars.
Although, that is perhaps not saying much, since they usually bundle one okay game together with several “Mostly negative reviews on Steam” games – and those are the good ones. They have dozens of only mediocre/bad game bundles