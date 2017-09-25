Nemesis Bundle 3 live on Bundle Stars, featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Tropico, and others from 89p / $1

Not to let itself be out-done by Humble’s very many bundles packed with games, Bundle Stars has put together the ‘Nemesis Bundle 3‘. Unsurprisingly, this is the third iteration of the ‘Nemesis’ bundle, which collects a whole batch of games with a penchant for a little bit of the old ultra-violence. Similarly to Humble, this one is structured in a ‘pay more, get more’ format, starting from 89p / $1.

To get the whole lot you’ll have to throw down £8.89 / $9.99. That’s fifteen games total, including entries from the Tropico, S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Shadowrun franchises and more. You can also get the extra bizarre FaceRig tech in the mid-tier of the bundle if you like pretending you’re a raccoon on camera among other things.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Tier 1 – 89p / $1

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky

Shadowrun Returns

Shoppe Keep

Eon Altar: Episode 1

Tier 2 – £4.39 / $4.99

Planetary Annihilation: TITANS

Styx: Master of Shadows

Tropico 5

Slain: Back from Hell

Blood: One Unit Whole Blood

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl

SpellForce 2 – Anniversary Edition

Phantaruk

FaceRig

Tier 3 – £8.89 / $9.99

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat

FaceRig Pro Upgrade DLC