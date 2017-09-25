Have You Played… Pit-Fighter?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Has anyone made a fighting game more realistic than Pit-Fighter? Released in arcades in 1990 and to home computers a year later, it used actual people as the models for its characters, digitising them through some sort of sorcery and allowing them to punch and kick one another without causing actual bodily harm.
The realism wasn’t the best thing about Pit-Fighter though. That would be the spiteful people in the crowds who would clobber you or shove you back into the fight if you go too close.
Pit-Fighter isn’t actually the most realistic fighting game I’ve ever played, but I do have vivid memories of seeing it for the first time in the arcade at Megabowl just outside Bury. It wasn’t gory but something about seeing digitised actors hitting one another made it seem just a bit illicit anyhow.
Obviously nobody was getting hurt while me and my friends played, but real people had absolutely pretended to get hurt and to hurt one another in order that the game could exist. We watched enough kung fu movies and wrestling to know that the likes of Jackie Chan and Bret Hart really did get hurt in order to entertain us, but being in control of these little sweaty avatars, fighting in an underground club, was different.
And maybe that all goes back to the crowds. In Street Fighter, people cheered on the fighters in the background of some scenes. Here, the people who formed the sides of the ring were baying for blood, and would hand weapons to the fighters. It felt just that little bit nastier and more brutal.
The truth is, that’s what I remember best about it. How it played, whether it was well-designed, how many fighting styles or arenas it had? I have no idea. The fighting was forgettable, but the grim spectacle of it all was not.
25/09/2017 at 15:37 Faldrath says:
I remember this game causing quite a stir when it was released in Brazil (for the mega drive? Can’t remember now). “OMG it’s too violent! It will corrupt our kids!” Then it sort of vanished.
25/09/2017 at 18:32 criskywalker says:
So they left the real concern to when Mortal Kombat was released?
25/09/2017 at 15:57 quasiotter says:
I’m with you on that! I have a thing for hooded-executioner-types too, so it was harrowing to see one being beaten up with such intense graphics. :(
However, I think more disturbing to me is the Def Jam games and Wu-Tang Shaolin Style. They’re musicians, not fighters! Please stop!
25/09/2017 at 16:22 Chaz says:
I remember it having the accolade as the worst game available on the SNES. It was always in the bargain buckets and even then you wouldn’t have wanted it.
25/09/2017 at 16:38 NetharSpinos says:
Ahhh, one of my cherished childhood games. My memories of playing it are hazy, and I don’t think I ever got very far in the…story? Tournament? Whatever the progressive narrative was. But it one of our few games for the MS or the MD (I don’t remember quite which one, but we had both) and at the time it was jolly good fun.
25/09/2017 at 17:37 mpk says:
Man, this game was honkingly bad. Pitfighter? More like SHITFIGHTER AMIRITE?
Guys?
Guys?
25/09/2017 at 20:30 Ghostwise says:
(crickets)
25/09/2017 at 17:56 Jac says:
I’d be interested in playing a spiritual successor called Pat-Fighter.
Pat Butcher Vs Sun Pat
Postman Pat Vs Physics Aptitude Tests
It would be glorious.
25/09/2017 at 19:49 vorador says:
It actually wouldn’t be glorious, but don’t let that fact stop you.
25/09/2017 at 18:33 criskywalker says:
I remember being amazed by its digitized graphics back then and that the gameplay was crap.
25/09/2017 at 19:54 vorador says:
One of the first games with digitized actors. It looked pretty impressive on paper.
Once you saw it on motion, “janky” was the word that defined the graphics and gameplay.
25/09/2017 at 20:47 Sin Vega says:
Had this on the amiga, and it only recognised one joystick button, rendering all but about 3 attacks per fighter useless – anything that didn’t knock an opponent over in one hit would guarantee that they’d simply twat you back even harder before you could follow up.
My copy was also fatally bugged, so I never got to see the last fight, or possibly the last couple, I forget. I imagine it was very disappointing and extremely unfair. Or “true hardcore oldschool real game”, as such shitty design is called if it’s an rpg.
Cool intro music, mind.