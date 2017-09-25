Ding ding! Drive a cat tram in browser game Short Trip

Fancy driving a tram through picturesque mountain villages populated by cats? Course you do! What you want is Short Trip [official site], a new free browser-based game from Alexander Perrin. It’s a delightful hand-drawn tram simulator rolling through hamlets and forests, over streams and up hills, taking in the sights the sounds. Just the ticket on a Monday!

As a cat person yourself, potter out your horse, board the tram, and roll on along your route, pick up and dropping passengers off along the way. I suppose you could not let passengers on or refuse to let them off, powering on through the landscape while ringing your bell wildly.

Oh yes, hot tip: press space to ring your bell.

You can play Short Trip free in your browser on Perrin’s own site or Itch.

One little detail I always enjoy: the clock reflects your system clock. Yes, this short trip is exactly what I need right now.

Looking at Perrin’s other work, I see he previously worked on something with a similar style. Noirmittens was a game about catfolk transporting goods by boat and by walking house, but he stopped working on it in 2015. As much as I like this boat, Short Trip is certainly more my bag.

3 Comments

  1. 25/09/2017 at 19:36 Frosty Grin says:

    I suppose you could not let passengers on or refuse to let them off, powering on through the landscape while ringing your bell wildly.

    Yes, you can. Makes the trip even shorter. And the passengers can call an Uber. :)

  2. 25/09/2017 at 19:57 Archangel says:

    This is beautiful and delightful; I love these traditional-art games/interactive whatsits. This one is so precise and detailed, yet peaceful and dreamlike. Well done!

    Also: The Itch site has some more background text/description/instructions.

  3. 25/09/2017 at 20:34 guidom says:

    thankyou so much, that is just what i needed before bed. i wanted it to go forever! 2d procedurally generated cat tram sim, take my money…

