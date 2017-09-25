Wot I Think: Total War – Warhammer 2

In three more turns, the ritual will be complete, and I’ll be one step closer to controlling the Vortex that holds the forces of Chaos at bay. In two more turns, Skaven and Chaos armies will be at the gates. I’m surrounded. By land and sea they arrive, this howling mass of warped warriors and chittering rat-men. Army, after army, after army, all attempting to stop the ritual. Total War: Warhammer 2 [official site] is a race, and it’s an utterly savage one.
From the safety of the other side of that campaign I can tell you that I survived. Just. Reinforcements made it in time, slaughtering the rats and warriors by their hundreds. It was touch and go for a bit, though, which is fairly typical of Creative Assembly’s bloodthirsty sequel.
Warhammer 2 is massive but like the best Total Wars – Shogun 2, Attila and post-DLC Warhammer – it’s blessed with a focus that keeps the titanic scale of the campaign and battles from becoming too exhausting. Previous games in the series have found focus in different ways – Attila uses the devastation wrought by the Huns, while Shogun 2 uses its limited landmass – and those that haven’t directed the players’ experience at least a little have often collapsed under their own weight.
With Warhammer 2, Creative Assembly have found a way to have their cake and eat it too. It’s one of, if not the, largest and most complex game in the series’ history, but it’s also one of the most focused.
This is largely down to the non-traditional main campaign. Typically, the launch of a new Total War is accompanied by a new grand campaign, a huge sandbox with limited direction. With Warhammer 2, we get the Vortex campaign instead. While its scale is that of a grand campaign, it’s more directed, complete with shared objectives that dramatically change the flow of the game. And most surprising, it comes with a proper story, told through lavish cutscenes.
Instead of being a straightforward domination game, Warhammer 2 has two paths to victory. The first one is closer to what you’ll probably be used to: beat the crap out of everyone and take over the world. The second objective makes things much more interesting. At the heart of the High Elf realm sits a large maelstrom, the campaign’s titular Vortex. Created by the Elves, it stops Chaos from leaking into their world. But it’s been weakened, and each of the four playable factions is in a race take control over it for their own reasons.
To gain mastery over the Vortex, each faction must gather up Vortex currency by establishing new settlements, completing quests and constructing unique, very rare buildings in specific locations. Then, five rituals must be completed, each costing a large amount of currency. And this is where things start to get a little more complicated.
When the ritual kicks off, three settlements are selected, and they become ritual sites. For ten turns, those sites must be protected, and that’s not easy. See, everyone knows when a ritual has started, so there’s a good chance that the other factions will intervene. They might send some armies, but they might also spend gold on a one-off army that will spawn right next to one of the sites. And while this is going on, the forces of Chaos decide to pop in to say hello. And also to murder.
Performing those rituals is the most stressful situation I’ve encountered in a Total War game, and it happens at least five times a game, each attempt being more challenging than the last. There’s potential for every major and minor faction in the world to get involved, and that guarantees the absurdly huge, dramatic battles that Total War does so well, while injecting some delightfully tricky encounters into every playthrough.
No part of Warhammer 2 has been left untouched by the Vortex. Missions, battles, conquest – they all serve to get you closer to taking its power for yourself. It’s the change in pace that feels like the most notable change, however. The first Warhammer provided plenty of missions, and the threat of the Chaos invasion, but ultimately it was still a game about gobbling up land. Not because huge, sprawling empires were better or even more fun to play, but because that was simply the end goal.
With domination now optional, so much busywork has been cut out. Take my Dark Elf campaign, for example. As the Dark Elf leader Malekith, I started in the north of a continent full of houses of my own race. In the previous game, the first order of business would probably involve uniting all of these houses before directing my anger outwards. In Warhammer 2, that’s not necessarily an efficient use of time or resources.
Sure, each additional settlement comes with benefits: more cash, faster recruitment, lots of unique buildings. Conquering cities is still very much part of the game and is generally a good idea, but a more objective-based approach is also required. So after conquering only my immediate neighbours, I used diplomacy with an eye towards seducing the other Dark Elves into a confederation, while I focused on more important matters. Like preparing for the rituals.
With that in mind, I picked my targets carefully. Settlements with buildings that could generate Vortex currency were at the top of my list, but they were accompanied by quests that offered magical items, cash and even more Vortex currency. These RPG-flavoured missions are more frequent than in the last game, and they’ve also been given considerably more context through important characters and story beats. Warhammer 2 doubles down by introducing treasure hunting and dungeon delving, too.
Littered throughout the land and sea are wrecks, ruins and caves that can be explored in brief Choose Your Own Adventures. The results are too random and adventures too slight, but they undoubtedly encourage exploration and, more importantly, make it more likely that you’ll bump into an enemy army or one of the neutral rogue warbands that wander across the map.
It’s a lovely map to explore, full of vibrant tropical jungles, striking frigid wastes and pleasant forests. Not sure I’d recommend a visit to the Chaos corrupted lands, mind you. The campaign map’s diversity means the battle locales are more varied as well, and not just in terms of aesthetics. Battles in the last game largely took place on very simple, flat maps. These made fights a lot easier to read, but at the cost of being tactically interesting. There are still of lot of them in Warhammer 2, unfortunately, but there are also a fair number of choke points, thick forests, river crossings, cliffs and large hills. Geography plays a much greater role, adding more meaningful decisions and thrilling clashes to battles. Desperately holding the high ground or defending a causeway against a tide of foes is always going to be more entertaining than smashing armies together on a featureless plain.
Focus is maintained, despite all of these quests, fights and treasure hunts, because the game constantly reinforces the importance of controlling the Vortex. A meter that shows every faction’s progress sits at the top of the screen, while notifications pop up whenever one of them starts or finishes a ritual. It’s a layer of pressure that never goes away.
It might be the best campaign that Creative Assembly’s ever made, but there’s something to be said for the total sandbox, set-your-own-goals approach of the typical grand campaign. I’m left wondering if this might have an impact on the Vortex’s replayable appeal, though after two playthroughs I’m certainly not sick of it yet. If that changes, then I hope it won’t be until after the launch of Mortal Empires, the mega campaign that combines both Warhammer games and their 117 factions.
None of what you’ve just read would mean anything if the Dark Elves, High Elves, Skaven and Lizardmen weren’t up to snuff, but no need to fret – Warhammer 2 boasts some of the series’ most impressive faction design to date. There’s also a great deal to unpack.
The original factions in the first Warhammer all felt like they were built around one unique hook: the Dwarven Book of Grudges, the Orcs’ WAAAGH! mechanic, the Chaos Warriors’ nomadic shtick. Warhammer 2’s factions, on the other hand, are not defined by one single thing. Instead, they’re multifaceted, each containing numerous unique mechanics and twists inspired by specific racial traits.
So the Skaven are meant to be these infinitely hungry creatures, greedy and ravenous, and this is translated into a food system. When the Skaven are well-fed they are braver, better at fighting and more content. Their food stores can also be used to immediately upgrade settlements when they’re conquered or colonised. But that food can vanish quickly, and with hunger comes cowardice, rebellion and starvation. They’re driven to be more aggressive so they can feast on captives and steal food from their enemies.
They’re all about self-interest, however, so on top of the food system is a loyalty mechanic. Giving lords more troops to command, keeping them busy and fed, offering them new gear and winning battles with them keeps them loyal. Ignore them, and they’ll eventually revolt, creating a schism in the empire. And they’re sneaky, so all of their settlements appear to other factions as empty ruins, and they favour stealthy units in battle. But they’re also engineers, so they can field flamethrowers and explosives, or use an earthquake machine to level a city.
My point is that they don’t fit inside a single box. But what’s more important than the breadth of these faction-specific mechanics is their impact on the battle and campaign layers, and it’s often pretty dramatic. The Skaven are messy. In battle, they’re a constantly moving tide, retreating and returning, and they can push that chaos onto their foes by using green warpfire that panics and giant mutants that terrify. During the campaign, they teeter on a knife’s edge, never too far away from that gnawing hunger. So they have to keep killing. Keep eating.
I had a harder time with them than I did the Dark Elves. These witchy Elves are a lot better organised, largely thanks to their grim slave-based economy. Slaves captured in battle can be put to work in settlements, making the Elves wealthier. But the more there are, the lower public order gets. If it drops to -100, then rebels show up and start throwing shade. As a cash-rich Dark Elf, it’s not too hard to maintain huge armies full of dinosaur cavalry and crossbow-wielding warriors.
The Dark Elves are also uniquely suited to invasions. So, every faction has access to a series of rites, not to be confused with the Vortex rituals. These rites require some kind of sacrifice – it’s slaves for the Dark Elves – and performing them confers everything from faction-wide bonuses to special units. They represent the most powerful abilities in the game, and include that aforementioned Skaven earthquake device. The Dark Elves also get something a bit special: Black Arks.
These are ominous floating vessels that hug the coast and have some limited building options. Their main purpose, though, is to assist in invasions by offering magical support with long-range bombardments and providing reinforcements. They’re a weapon and a floating city all rolled into one big ol’ boat, and they’ve saved my hide countless times, halting enemy rituals and reinforcing beleaguered troops at my own sites. I’ve picked a couple of the better rites to discuss here, but they’re not all game-changers. For every Black Ark there’s a boring +8 to public order.
Given that this is a direct sequel, I wasn’t sure if Warhammer 2 would feel like a new Total War or a very large expansion. It seems like using the same engine and a similar setting has freed Creative Assembly to go down paths they’ve never explored before, though. To experiment. It might also be the reason that the level of polish and user-friendliness has seen a jump, and that includes the UI. It’s smoother, clearer and customisable. But lest the past be entirely forgotten, plenty of old issues reappear.
Diplomacy – one day I’ll get tired of saying this – still doesn’t feel like an organic extension of the other game systems, and is generally lacking in consequences. Want to declare war on your allies? It just takes a click of the button and barely anyone cares. Want a quick buck? Get in a war, demand cash for peace, do it again five turns later. Only the High Elves, with their ability to influence other factions, get to do anything remotely interesting with diplomacy.
Similarly, the economic and trade side of things continues to be woefully underdeveloped, despite being around forever, and doesn’t get much more complex than erecting money and resource generating buildings. They exist simply so you can make the gold that you need to create your armies. None of this comes as a shock, of course. These issues have existed for most of Total War’s history, but it’s important to note that these systems still aren’t particularly engaging.
When Warhammer 2 disappoints, it’s almost always when it shies away from change, letting some of Total War’s weaker limbs languish in mediocrity. There’s surprisingly little that hasn’t been reconsidered, however, and what isn’t entirely new has, more often than not, been expanded or tweaked, usually with positive results.
There’s a confidence to this game. It doesn’t need a comfortingly familiar grand campaign or a traditional structure because it has an identity separate from that of Total War; an identity where a scripted narrative can work, or where starkly different factions are more important than balance. It’s an exceedingly strong beginning to this chapter of the Warhammer trilogy and is a strong contender for the best game in the series.
Total War: Warhammer 2 is out this Thursday, the 28th of September, and will be available on Windows via Steam for £39.99.
25/09/2017 at 15:06 Kreeth says:
can everyone please just stop releasing amazing games for like a year please? I haven’t slept in weeks, have no money left and am meant to be working, looking after children etc. Have mercy!
25/09/2017 at 15:37 Drib says:
If it wasn’t for those labor laws, you could send those children to work and solve all your problems at once!
25/09/2017 at 19:48 Wednesday says:
You are despicable.
Also, this is the best suggestion ever.
25/09/2017 at 15:34 Silent_Thunder says:
Mortal Empires is why I can’t get more than 10 turns into a Wh1 campaign right now. I just know a few weeks from now I can be playing that same faction, with the same mechanics, in a much better overworld and battlemap.
25/09/2017 at 15:35 Cousken says:
The 28th of September this year falls on a Thursday, unless we live in *drastically* different places.
25/09/2017 at 17:33 Heavenfall says:
Reality distortion detected. Humes level variance exceeded consensus normality. Remain where you are, “citizen”.
25/09/2017 at 15:45 mariandavid says:
Excellent – for once my decision to pre-order seems justified.
25/09/2017 at 15:59 Walsh says:
How does it combine with the old game? I thought I read something about this.
25/09/2017 at 16:53 FhnuZoag says:
Owners of the first game will unlock a mega-campaign mode in Warhammer 2, featuring a slightly shrunken WH2 map added on to the original map, with all factions playable. It sounds very exciting to mess around with but I’m personally a little skeptical that sort of thing will stand up on repeated play. The scale is a little too bonkers.
25/09/2017 at 16:04 latedave says:
He does mention it briefly, they will combine into a Grand Campaign although TW haven’t really explained too much about it. Really looking forward to this!
25/09/2017 at 16:04 Maxheadroom says:
I really need to stop buying these. My experience with every Total War game has been the same: I’ll play it for like an hour and think “Yeah this is cool, I must set aside some time to play it properly”
At which point I put it on the shelf (Or these days the depths of my Steam list) never to look at again
I’m thinking maybe I should only buy games I can bash out and finish in a couple of hours
25/09/2017 at 17:04 Drib says:
I have hundreds of hours on TW:WH1.
So, looking forward to this.
Good thing it’s already reviewed so a pre-order is justified amirite.
Though I did that ages ago so I could play with Norsca. Which has been damn fun.
I really love the warhammer portion of the TW series. It’s been better than any of the mainlines in quite a while.
25/09/2017 at 19:14 stringerdell says:
I loved the old TW games and am not even a warhammer fan but combining the two has proved to be a stroke of genius, and easily the most fun I ever had with the series.
Instead of ‘these guys have cheap cavalry’ or ‘this army has great archers’ You get factions that are completely different to fight as and against which gives a real incentive to play the game again as each faction.
25/09/2017 at 17:30 Archonsod says:
“None of this comes as a shock, of course. These issues have existed for most of Total War’s history, but it’s important to note that these systems still aren’t particularly engaging.”
I’m not sure it’s really an issue as such, the game is Total War, not Total Administrator :P. The last time they tried doing something more detailed with the economy (Empire IIRC) it exacerbated the problem you allude to in your opening – the game became too unfocused and sprawling. I think the better entries in the series are those where they’ve focused primarily on their strengths (the ‘war’ part) rather than trying to switch into some kind of grand strategy hybrid (although funnily enough Empire is still my favourite TW game, I just wouldn’t say it’s a good TW game).
25/09/2017 at 18:04 Fraser Brown says:
The name has nothing to do with anything. It’s an empire management game, not just a game about fighting. Either the systems aren’t important, and shouldn’t be in the game at all, or they are important, and should be engaging.
25/09/2017 at 19:26 pentraksil says:
It is still and arcade that mostly focuses on battles and not on management. According to you, if onepart of the game is not as complex as the other, it shouldn’t even exist? Goodbye to every video game genre ever….Sorry, but that logic is terrible IMO.
25/09/2017 at 20:30 Fraser Brown says:
I’m not sure where you’re getting that from, but it certainly isn’t from anything I’ve said. Diplomacy and trade don’t need to be complex. But they do do need to be engaging and meaningful. They aren’t. And if Total War was really just about the battles, then CA wouldn’t invest so much time and effort into creating this elaborate campaign. I spent more time on the campaign map than in any battles.
25/09/2017 at 20:40 Hyena Grin says:
The ‘building things’ side of TW Warhammer is basically just a built-in delay. You spend money to build things that give you more money so that you can host larger and better armies; rinse and repeat. It slows you down.
The game would not work at all without it, but it’s still not engaging, I agree. Attila was a bit better in that you had to make a number of meaningful choices about what to build and where – something which is largely lacking in TW Warhammer, where apart from deciding where your unit production takes place, it’s just ‘build whatever you clearly and obviously need.’
The closest they came to interesting administration is buildings which give economic bonuses to adjacent territories which build a related building (like the winery). But this is all just in the service of producing more money. It doesn’t really provide any meaningful feedback or sense that anything has changed. Beyond your treasury.
That said, if they’re going to dumb down administration in a TW game, Warhammer is the place to do it. Doesn’t mean I agree though, I’d like more engaging administration, more interesting choices to make that have short and longterm consequences.
25/09/2017 at 17:36 Earl-Grey says:
Seeing as this is a PC games site first and foremost, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that you spare a patagraph to how the game runs.
-Ideally compared to the first game.
25/09/2017 at 17:58 GurtTractor says:
Yeah I would also like to know about this, even if it’s just a quick and dirty like for like comparison on whater rig your running this on.
25/09/2017 at 18:00 Fraser Brown says:
When I don’t mention performance, that’s usually because it’s fine. No bugs, FPS comparable to TWH (though the properly huge fights with several armies do reduce it considerably), and turn times that won’t force you to start reading a book between them. If you have an SSD, absolutely install TWH2 on it, however, because its load times are quite long.
25/09/2017 at 19:17 stringerdell says:
The load times were already pretty brutal in the first one.
My SSD is pretty full up so Im now faced with the choice of moving overwatch to a normal drive and not being able to instalock my favourite characters or literally stopping to read a book whenever i want to load on total warhammer 2…
I shouldnt grumble at the prospect of another great game coming out to be fair
25/09/2017 at 20:09 pipja says:
Buy a bigger, better, more omega, SSD and install more games?
25/09/2017 at 20:36 Unclepauly says:
That’s too easy