WWE 2K18 will slam into PC alongside console launch

This year’s WWE wrestlefest will actually launch for PC on the same day as consoles, 2K announced today. WWE 2K18 [official site] will launch off the turnbuckle and slam PC with a flying clothesline on October 17th, and I don’t know what to do with myself. One of the annual rhythms of my job is seeing 2K announce the year’s annual wrestling game in May or June, release it on consoles in October, then eventually plop it onto PC several months into the following year. I’m all shook up. First Pip leaves and now 2K are stopping faffing us around? I just don’t know any more.

I hadn’t expected to need to pay attention to WWE 2K18 until it actually was 2K18 so, er, let’s see what this year’s instalment brings.

Bullet points spat out by the marketing gun include a “brand-new rendering engine” to make things look fancier, eight-man matches, a new grapple carry system, new weight detection, a “massive” backstage area, and thousands of new animations. Career mode is expanded, as are custom match options. Character creation is more detailed too, and it supposedly has the series’ biggest roster yet.

How will those points pan out in reality? Our Adam is the wrestleface who usually grapples with his opinions to tell us Wot He Thinks, and I don’t need to volunteer him but mate come on.

WWE 2K18 will cost £39.99/€49.99/$59.99 when it hits Steam on October 17th. It’s made by Yuke’s together with Visual Concepts.