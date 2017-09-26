Have You Played… Commander Keen?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
The year: 1994. Me: a teenage goth who had never seen anything more amazing than the chainsaws and demons hellscape of Doom.
Imagine, then, my reaction when I found that the people who made Doom hadn’t been forging dark arts made of infernal code since they first discovered computers. They had made a series of games about a kid who builds a space rocket in his back garden and then bounces around on a pogo stick collecting soda. His name is Commander Keen.
Commander Keen was different to Doom in every way. It was cute rather than aggressive and violent, and it belonged to a long lineage of vaguely abstract character-led platformers rather than pushing into bold new territories. Sure, Doom wasn’t the first of its kind but it felt like a shot of something powerful, dangerous and unprecedented.
At least that’s how I saw it.
I came to Commander Keen after buying Doom, in a quest to play everything that my new favourite developers had ever made. I didn’t finish a single one of the four games in the series, always finding myself lost and confused in a level mid-way through the adventure. But it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Looking back, I’m amazed that I wasn’t immediately repulsed by the childishness of the setting and the crude bleeps and bloops that my Soundblaster started to fart out whenever I used that bloody pogo stick. But I wasn’t. Commander Keen was OK with me.
So much so that I still want to finish them all one day, truth be told. They’re frustratingly floaty and the level design is sometimes drab, but there’s something in them – some spark of greatness.
All that said, I thought it was great that Keen showed up in Doom 2, somewhat worse for wear. Even if I enjoyed collecting soda on Mars, I was still edgy as heck.
26/09/2017 at 15:49 Drib says:
I liked that you could play pong (I think it was pong) on his wristband thinger, in one of the games.
I don’t know why. It was just a neat addition for no reason.
26/09/2017 at 16:21 gambl0r says:
It was pong! In Goodbye Galaxy, I think. One of my favorite games as a kid.
26/09/2017 at 15:54 RedViv says:
Still waiting for that reboot to bridge New [whatever] Wolf and DOOM. Let BJ the 2nd have a go at… Something Stranger Things, meets Last Starfighter, that sort of setting. Maybe.
26/09/2017 at 15:59 Scripten says:
Funny bit of trivia. The main characters of Commander Keen and Wolfenstein have the same last name, so the whole “They’re related!” thing has at least some traction. Not that it matters at all, but it’s a neat fact.
26/09/2017 at 16:29 Stropp says:
Huh. I never picked up on that. Very cool.
Actually, could they be the same person?
Billy => BJ?
26/09/2017 at 17:22 Infinitron says:
I believe it’s canon in the id games that Commander Keen is the Wolfenstein guy’s grandson. Keen’s father is Arthur Blazkowicz/Blaze, a talk show host who anglicized his name.
26/09/2017 at 15:55 Scripten says:
So I really don’t have the words to express how big Commander Keen was to me as a kid. I think the closest thing to say would be that he was my Mario, except in a world where kids of my generation who liked Mario didn’t know anyone else who had heard of him and certainly couldn’t find a single bit of merchandise from the games.
They really are all very charming and fun to play. The physics can be very floaty in the earlier ones, but the two episodes that came out at the very end of the platformer craze, both part of Goodbye Galaxy, were a lot better on that front. Besides the improved physics, better graphics and sound, and a more fleshed-out world to explore, they made strides to give the games a unique aesthetic that set them apart.
It all felt like a Saturday morning cartoon, even moreso than stuff like Jazz Jackrabbit.
26/09/2017 at 17:09 icarussc says:
I feel the same way. Other shareware came and went for me (no money for games), but I played that thing literally backwards and forwards until I knew it all. One of the few moments in my life that I would describe as actually mind-blowing was when, by dint of sheer experimentation, I discovered the secret to those inchworms that crawled around the floor of that one level in Goodbye Galaxy. So very, very much fun.
26/09/2017 at 16:01 Risingson says:
I never got into it because of the jump. But the clone-ish “Secret Agent”? I loved that one.
26/09/2017 at 16:27 Stropp says:
Yep. First PC game I ever played. Found it in one of those shareware packs in a computer store (iirc) and installed it on my 386. Played it all the way through (unlike so many games since.) Damn I hated those blue kangaroo things.
After this I hunted down the sequels, and then discovered and played through the original Duke Nukems.
26/09/2017 at 16:31 CMaster says:
Loved some Keen back when I genuinley was a child. Keen 4 is still a genuinley good platformer (as are 5 and 6 I guess) but it’s probably the highlight of the series. Keen Dreams (aka Keen 3.5) is also prety good. The original trilogy is a touch ropey though, proper early platformer stuff, on about the same level as the original Duke Nukem games.
26/09/2017 at 16:43 Turkey says:
I was a console kid until about 95, so I didn’t play the Apogee/Id/3DRealms platformers until way after they came out. I dunno, PC platformers just struck me as clumsy versions of the Japanese stuff I was used to.
I did like Secret Agent, though.
26/09/2017 at 17:26 RaveTurned says:
I never played this. I just wasn’t Keen.
26/09/2017 at 17:31 Inu says:
The one with the giant fish that would go after you underwater. Scared the crap out of me every time.
26/09/2017 at 18:10 fuggles says:
Dope fish! Later to appear in quake and sin episodes, amongst others.
26/09/2017 at 18:09 fuggles says:
You mean captain keen?