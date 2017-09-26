Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode released for free

“DIY Left 4 Dead” game, Fortnite [official site], has released its Battle Royale mode for free via the Fortnite client. Developers Epic Games have also added new weapons and features including crate drops and support for groups of 2-4, along various fixes for the (still paid-for, until the game releases) PvE mode.

While Brendan wasn’t hot for Fortnite itself in his early access review, with its repetitive loops and “free-to-play trashtrappings”, the PvP mode won’t currently try to sell you anything and might be worth checking out. Especially for freesies.

If you haven’t heard of ’em yet, Battle Royale games take the scenario from the cult classic film Battle Royale and swap the actors out for video game players. Fortnite’s interpretation of that set-up features the building mechanics that are central to the main game, meaning you can make your own shed to whimper inside rather than having to search one out.

You’ll have to download the Epic Games Client Launcher if you want to play Fortnite’s BR mode, which you can grab here. If you bought Fortnite between September 12th and 19th, remember that Epic are offering a refund for anyone who only wanted access to the new mode – which was not initially planned to go free so soon.

Fortnite’s new mode isn’t the only Battle Royale game in town, and it certainly won’t be the last. It is, however, the only one to attract ire from Plunkbat developers Bluehole, who as we’ve already reported have raised concerns about similarities. As Alice said then and I’ll say again now, Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode just isn’t similar enough to warrant that kind of behaviour. Bluehole also took issue with Epic Games using the name ‘PUBG’ in their marketing material.

In an exhausting interview with PC Gamer, Bluehole have since refocused their objections to be about, ummm… well. While they do claim that it’s not the game mode itself they take issue with, it feels as if Bluehole are upset over Epic making something they kinda sorta believe should be licensed. They also raise the ‘issue’ that both Fortnite and Plunkbat are made in the Unreal engine, which is owned by Epic. The only scenario where that’s a problem for Bluehole is if Epic somehow do something to Unreal that’s good for Fortnite’s BR mode but not Plunkbat, which seems unlikely.