Humble’s got a Very Positive thing going on right now

Not only does Humble currently have its second ‘Very Positive’ bundle going on right now, the site is now listing a separate sale, appropriately titled the ‘Very Positive Sale’. As with the bundle, the sale features a bunch of games all with ‘Very Positive’ or higher ratings on Steam right now, with discounts of up to 80%.

Before you ask, yes, that means you can get Dream Daddy for £9.89 / $13.49. Also featured are things like lovely retro Metroid-like Axiom Verge, perpetual Early Access feudal RPG Kenshi, the Homeworld Remastered Collection, Sniper Elite 4 and more.

We covered the strange adventure possible in Kenshi quite recently. In a year that gave us Divinity: Original Sin 2’s hungry elves and face-stealing undead, it’s astonishing to realise that Kenshi has weirder cannibalistic possibilities than Larian’s latest masterpiece.

Here’s the range:

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator for £9.89 / $13.49

Blackwake for £11.99 / $15.99

Golf With Your Friends for £3.35 / $4.19

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse for £7.49 / $9.99

Sniper Elite 4 for £19.99 / $29.99

Kenshi for £11.24 / $14.99

Foxhole for £13.49 / $17.99

For The King for £8.24 / $11.24

Rivals of Aether for £3.73 / $5.09

Rebel Galaxy for £4.49 / $5.99

TerraTech for £10.04 / $13.39

Homeworld Remastered Collection for £6.74 / $8.74

Axiom Verge for £7.49 / $9.99

Town of Salem for £1.99 / $2.49

Yooka-Laylee for £20.99 / $23.99

Zombie Army Trilogy for £5.99 / $8.99