Humble’s got a Very Positive thing going on right now

Not only does Humble currently have its second ‘Very Positive’ bundle going on right now, the site is now listing a separate sale, appropriately titled the ‘Very Positive Sale’. As with the bundle, the sale features a bunch of games all with ‘Very Positive’ or higher ratings on Steam right now, with discounts of up to 80%.
Before you ask, yes, that means you can get Dream Daddy for £9.89 / $13.49. Also featured are things like lovely retro Metroid-like Axiom Verge, perpetual Early Access feudal RPG Kenshi, the Homeworld Remastered Collection, Sniper Elite 4 and more.
We covered the strange adventure possible in Kenshi quite recently. In a year that gave us Divinity: Original Sin 2’s hungry elves and face-stealing undead, it’s astonishing to realise that Kenshi has weirder cannibalistic possibilities than Larian’s latest masterpiece.
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator for £9.89 / $13.49
Blackwake for £11.99 / $15.99
Golf With Your Friends for £3.35 / $4.19
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse for £7.49 / $9.99
Sniper Elite 4 for £19.99 / $29.99
Kenshi for £11.24 / $14.99
Foxhole for £13.49 / $17.99
For The King for £8.24 / $11.24
Rivals of Aether for £3.73 / $5.09
Rebel Galaxy for £4.49 / $5.99
TerraTech for £10.04 / $13.39
Homeworld Remastered Collection for £6.74 / $8.74
Axiom Verge for £7.49 / $9.99
Town of Salem for £1.99 / $2.49
Yooka-Laylee for £20.99 / $23.99
Zombie Army Trilogy for £5.99 / $8.99
26/09/2017 at 12:16 Catchcart says:
What’s with the Steam links for a humble sale?