Make ’em pay today! Raid: World War II released

Grab your gaiters and whip out your bugle to tootle the Assembly call, as Raid: World War II [official site] is now out. It’s a cooperative class-based shooter from Lion Game Lion, a studio that has contributed to Payday 2. Up to four players will head out on objective-driven missions across Europe to rob, sabotage, and generally shoot Nazis.
What I’ve seen of Raid (I’ve not played it yet) reminds me of Payday 2’s more unconventional missions. Players toddle along stealthily or murderously, picking locks, swiping things, and shooting people to pieces. While layers will occasionally be stealing things in the Payday way, they’ll also be stealing gold, ambushing convoys, and killing Hitler’s personal sommelier (no, really).
Oh, and it has FMV cutscenes, including John Cleese as your warboss.
The Payday similarities aren’t a coincidence. Developers Lion Game Lion have worked on Payday 2’s The Bomb, Golden Grin Casino, and Car Shop heists, and include a number of folks who previously worked for Payday devs Overkill Software.
Raid: World War II is out now for £29.99/€36.99/$39.99 on Steam.
If you played Raid during beta, you might fancy checking out changes since that ended.
26/09/2017 at 22:09 Hyena Grin says:
I tried it out in during the beta, and honestly wasn’t impressed.
Which is sad because it seemed like a sure thing. But it just feels like a dumbed down Payday with worse graphics and the same hecka-bad AI.
Honestly, the longer I played it, the more I just wanted to reinstall Payday 2, and it’s not a good thing when your flaws just make your older sibling look better.
Not saying I’ll never pick it up, but I skipped out on the discount for Payday 2 player preorders, and I’ll wait until the game matures and I’ve seen where players sit with it after extended play.
26/09/2017 at 23:10 G_Man_007 says:
I miss Enemy Territory… Those were good times.
26/09/2017 at 23:25 int says:
Beret guy looks like Kevin Kline.