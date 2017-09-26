Stellaris timelapse shows 200 years passing in 5 minutes

One of my favourite genres of internet video is “Map of the world being rapidly warped by the rising and falling of civilisations as loud and menacing classical music plays in the background”. I like this one and this one and – ooooo – this one. So when confronted with a video suggestion of the same thing being done in interstellar strategy game Stellaris [official site], my heart was filled with a grubby, map-loving glee. Here you can see Volodymyr Valkiv’s game in which a scary red faction called “Chaos” slowly envelops the galaxy over 200 years. But with the magic of YouTube, it only takes 5 minutes. Come see.
Sure, it’s a bit old (from April) and a few of these have been done before (this is the earliest one I’ve found ) but this one caught my eye because there’s something especially compelling about chaos steadily schlepping over everything in existence like a large, crimson puddle. The other ones aren’t as good if, like me, you find it reassuring to know that all things succumb to entropy.
Stellaris recently added multiple playable robot races to its grand space strategy, which I’ve yet to try. Although I did already try out some similar mods, and wrote about my time as a robot dad to the human race, among other slimy species’.
You can sit back and watch empires fight one another yourself by using the console and typing “observe” – but it will take proper hours even at the fastest settings. That’s not a timelapse, that’s just a lapse of time.
26/09/2017 at 17:25 elden says:
Definitely not classical music, orchestral/film music perhaps. Although I’d love to hear some Beethoven under this.
26/09/2017 at 17:35 Brendan Caldwell says:
You’re first when the chaos comes.
26/09/2017 at 18:03 Imperialist says:
Notice the malignant spread of Chaos.
This video reeks of heretical propaganda.
26/09/2017 at 22:26 spamdangled says:
Plenty of foul Xenos as well, befouling the God Emperor’s stars.
26/09/2017 at 18:27 teije says:
The scary Chaos faction is made up of extremely photogenic starfish aliens.
26/09/2017 at 18:53 Drib says:
Granted I watched this on a tiny phone screen so maybe I missed it, but was there a galactic crisis in this? I didn’t see one.
Also, looks pretty typical for an easy-difficulty sorta stellaris game.
Neat with the music though, and the slow spread.
26/09/2017 at 20:05 Jeremy says:
I didn’t see it either.. maybe it just popped up and was immediately squashed?
26/09/2017 at 20:23 svge says:
Yeah the unbidden show up for about 20 seconds in the very bottom left before they’re quashed. It’s about 3/4 of the way into the video.
26/09/2017 at 20:54 Dogahn says:
Galimulator.
26/09/2017 at 21:00 Drib says:
I really wanted to like Galimulator, but back when I played it, it was pretty weak and nothing to do. Has anything changed with that, or is it still basically just watching colors shift?
26/09/2017 at 21:48 dylan says:
This was a good video that successfully inoculated me against booting up Stellaris for another month or two.
26/09/2017 at 21:58 Asurmen says:
How? I want to know how you achieve something like that, especially entire civilizations just creasing to exist.