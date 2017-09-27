Assassin’s Creed Origins adding tourism mode

Assassin’s Creed Origins [official site] has lavishly recreated (and reimagined) large chunks of Ancient Egypt so we can stab men to bits amidst beautiful scenery. But wait, if you simply wish to admire the world without getting into scraps or being nagged about objectives, that will be an option. Ubisoft today announced that they’ll add a free-roaming ‘Discovery Tour’ mode to Origins after launch, letting players explore the whole world “free of combat, storyline or time constraints”. It’ll also include guided tours from historical experts. For this occasional video game tourist, it sounds splendid.
Discovery Tour will arrive in Origins through a free update expected to launch some time in early 2018. Today’s announcement explained more about the tours:
“In addition to the ‘free roaming experience’, the The Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed : Ancient Egypt will also offer guided tours that focus on different aspects of that time period (the Great Pyramids, the mummification, Cleopatra, Temples and priests, Daily life etc) and also a little about the science of Egyptology and how the team integrated this into the immersive world. Like in a museum, each tour will be composed of several stops (e.g.: the different states of the mummification process) that will bring information on each specific subject. Tours have been curated by specialists that helped us bring a more academic knowledge to the experience. It will be possible to explore Egypt with several different avatars, which will mostly be unlocked by the completion of tours.”
This does sound great. Assassin’s Creed games have such wonderful worlds but they can be difficult to enjoying explore when missions and guards keep interrupting.
I’ll be so glad to get to pay appropriate attention to worlds that are crafted with such care. Ubisoft senior level artist Caroline Miousse took two years to make the Notre-Dame for Assassin’s Creed Unity. Two years on one building! Two years!
Assassin’s Creed Origins is due on October 27th. Ubisoft are cutting it close if they intend to announce the traditional PC delay they do so like to give their open-world collectathons. Gosh, might they intend to launch this on time? That would be nice, as Adam’s Assassins Creed Origins preview from E3 quite liked what he saw.
27/09/2017 at 19:56 Seafoam says:
Great, this will be just like when all gaming channels were trying to pass For Honor as historically accurate depiction of the factions.
Jazzing history up to make it cooler is fine, but marketing it as actual history makes me weep.
27/09/2017 at 20:51 Ninja Dodo says:
Um, no. Events and characters have always used extensive creative license to the point of being a bit silly (everything is one conspiracy etc), but the settings have always been extremely faithful recreations, aside from fudging scale for playability.
27/09/2017 at 20:57 Ninja Dodo says:
And you seem to have missed the part where this is a separate thing from the obviously fictional main-game.
I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anyone claim that For Honor was intended to be in any way historically accurate.
27/09/2017 at 21:17 Seafoam says:
Well yeah of course. What I’m saying is that the art direction and designs emphasize awe and aesthetics, not faithful historical representation.
These sorts of things always end up feeling like youre reading a textbook on english middle ages while watching Monty Python’s Holy Grail.
Sure the textbook is educative, but dont try to tell me that the movie is so. It’s just a personal grievance of mine.
27/09/2017 at 19:58 Zorgulon says:
The cities have always been the best part of AC, so this could be interesting.
I’d like to see more games turn their hands to recreating historical time periods.
27/09/2017 at 20:07 Nimdok says:
See, this makes me interested in actually playing this one. I skipped Syndicate and Unity because I was tired of the formula. The last one I really played hard was the Yar-Har edition, and that was mostly out of nostalgia for Sid Meyer’s Pirates.
27/09/2017 at 20:14 heretic says:
This is a really good idea, I loved learning about the places the ACs were set in.
27/09/2017 at 20:25 Jenuall says:
I’ve not played an Assassin’s Creed game since AC2 but I did quite enjoy the tourist/history aspect of that game – the way it would tell you snippets about some of the main landmarks in the cities was fun.
27/09/2017 at 21:04 Ninja Dodo says:
I love this. I kind of want them to go back and add this mode to all the games.
Side note: What happened to the edit button? Something seems to be broken with the comment system.
27/09/2017 at 21:06 Ninja Dodo says:
(I keep getting “504 Gateway Time-out” on submitting, then when I go back and refresh the comment is there sans edit option)
27/09/2017 at 21:05 foszae says:
Honestly, sounds more interesting than the typical AssCreed plot and gameplay.
27/09/2017 at 21:12 AutonomyLost says:
That’s a genuinely cool idea.
27/09/2017 at 21:19 BaronKreight says:
Sounds good. We’ll see how it goes.
27/09/2017 at 21:21 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I like the sound of that.