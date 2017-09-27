EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone blasts off, making VR optional

If you fancied hopping into the cockpit of a spacefighter and shooting spaceships while Starbucks off the telly bosses you around but you didn’t own the cybergoggles necessary to play EVE: Valkyrie, good news: VR is now optional in the EVE Online spin-off. Developers CCP last night launched EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone [official site], a rebranding and update which gave the first-person dogfighter support for regular screens and whacked in new maps and modes too.

The arcade-y space shooter does have a splash of singleplayer, with Katee ‘Starbucks’ Sackhoff out Buck Rogers as your spaceboss, but its focus certainly is multiplayer.

Modes range from team deathmatch to assaulting or defending capital ships, and the Warzone update brings a new capture-the-flag mode along with two new maps. New ships, new weapons, and a revamped ship progression system are in too.

Valkyrie supports PC-PlayStation 4 cross-platform play, as well as pitting jacked-in cyberspacers against flatscreeners. Some players are reporting that the new keyboard and mouse controls are more frustrating than the gamepad controls the game was built for, mind. Best pull out your pads.

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone is £24.99/€29.99/$29.99 on Steam. That’s $10 cheaper than it was before. Warzone comes as a free upgrade to people who owned Valkyrie.

CCP spoke to us earlier this year about their long-term plans for VR.