Overwatch working on fix for mystery autobans

As a server admin back in the day, I am suspicious when a banned player swears blind they didn’t do anything wrong. But that genuinely has been the case for a number of Overwatch [official site] players, as developers Blizzard Entertainment have confirmed they’ve identified a bug that automatically banned a small number of players from Competitive play. This has hit fewer than 200 players, Blizzard say, so if you find yourself in a room with 201 people swearing blind they didn’t do anything wrong, you’ll know at least two of ’em are wrong’uns.
Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan yesterday apologised for the trouble and explained:
“We recently identified a bug that, in extremely rare cases, can cause players to lose their skill rating progress and receive a seasonal ban from Competitive Play without any prior penalties for leaving early or being kicked for inactivity. This bug is a high priority for our team, and we’re working on a fix to prevent further instances of it occurring as we speak.
“In the meantime, we’ll be removing the seasonal ban for all players affected by this bug as well as restoring their skill rating. To date, this bug has impacted fewer than 200 accounts, but we’ll continue to monitor for additional occurrences and provide assistance until we can implement a permanent fix.”
No word yet on quite when that fix will come.
Don’t think I’ll be fooled by “It wasn’t me; it was my brother on my PC” excuses either. I know your voice, you cheeky little git.
27/09/2017 at 19:42 Babymech says:
I wouldn’t say it’s hurting anyone, though: link to youtube.com
27/09/2017 at 19:55 Drib says:
I recall Diablo 2 mentioning that about online Hardcore players. “My little sister played and got me killed” was explicitly not an excuse.
But yeah, admin an online community of any type for a year or two and you stop believing anyone about anything.
27/09/2017 at 20:37 Sarfrin says:
I read this as “autobahns” and it sounded far more mysterious than it really is.