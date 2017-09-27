Report: layoffs at Saints Row dev Volition

Saints Row and Agents of Mayhem studio Volition has laid off about 15% of its employees this week, according to a Kotaku report citing three unnamed sources. While layoffs after a big game launches aren’t uncommonas studios become far less busy (Agents of Mayhem came out last month), reportedly Volition general manager Dan Cermak was among those let go – and that is a touch more rare. Or so the reports say. Supposedly parent company Deep Silver was unhappy with sales of Agents. That’s not surprising, as it hasn’t made much of an impact and our John’s Agents of Mayhem review just didn’t like it that much.
According to Kotaku’s sources, over 30 of the 200-odd folks at Volition were let go. Deep Silver have not commented on the reports yet. I’ve dropped ’em a line myself to ask whether this something more than the usual post-launch layoffs, and will let you know what I hear back.
Deep Silver bought Volition in 2013 after the collapse of their previous owner, THQ. While Volition have released several Saints Row games since then, including the wonderful superhero ’em up Saints Row IV, Agents of Mayhem was their first new-new game (well, new-new-ish – it’s set in the Saints universe). The class-based shooter is not that great, John said:
“Agents Of Mayhem is huge, and so incredibly ambitious, but more often than not, it misses the mark. The lack of combat feedback is a tragedy, and one that is ruinous, but for me it’s the disappointment of the writing that feels like the biggest letdown.
“It’s definitely not sensible to compare this to Saints Row, because they’re entirely different types of games… except that so often they’re not. It’s an open city, with cars to drive, jumpy powers to climb up buildings, and a base of characters who all banter at each other and you. If anything, Agents Of Mayhem keeps trying to compare itself to Saints Row, and in doing so only feels weaker and less competent.
“For whatever reason, this feels like a game that wants to reach as high and far as the games that came before it, and simply can’t.”
Best of luck to all those affected. I do hope this is just a minor blip for Volition, as they have made some wonderfully daft and daftly wonderful games.
27/09/2017 at 18:42 K_Sezegedin says:
Is anyone still around from the Freespace days?
Still hoping for a spiritual successor, hang in there Volition!
27/09/2017 at 20:23 GameOverMan says:
The Freespace Source Code Project and all the mods have kept the game somewhat fresh but it’d be a shame if the IP is eventually lost.
27/09/2017 at 20:55 Dave L. says:
I believe the shambling corpse of Interplay/Atari bought the piece of the Freespace IP that they didn’t own in the THQ auction. It had previously been split up so that Interplay owned the Freespace name and the distribution rights (though they’d let the trademark lapse for a bit back in 2011/2012. I think they re-upped after the auction), but Volition/THQ owned the characters/story, so neither company could go forward with a new Freespace.
27/09/2017 at 21:36 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
I would love to see more Freespace as well, but I have to wonder the same thing. According to this link to pcgamer.com there were enough people left before the Deep Silver buyout, but I don’t know how things are anymore.
27/09/2017 at 22:59 SuicideKing says:
Hulloo! Still around! And as you can see that in my heart, I still fly with the 242nd ;)
I’ve been hoping for news of FS3 ever since i was, i dunno, 10 or something. I’m now 24, so I’ve sort of given up. It’s Volition’s HL3 :P
Luckily the Open Source Project has survived the years and continues to be great at making the game look way younger than it is.
27/09/2017 at 18:57 vorador says:
Not really surprised since Agents of Mayhem bombed pretty hard. That more employees haven’t been sacked shows that Deep Silver still believes on Volition as a developer.
Good luck to the ones that have been let go.
27/09/2017 at 19:10 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Does this mean we’re gonna get Saints Row 5 instead of Agents of Mayhem 2? Because I’m okay with that.
27/09/2017 at 19:37 bee says:
Bummer. I really liked Agents of Mayhem. It’s like a Saturday morning cartoon with a full cast of characters. Yes the game could be better but I really hope the game gets DLC and a sequel. I actually prefer it to Saints Row and feel there is room for both series of games.
27/09/2017 at 20:01 skyturnedred says:
30/200 is not too bad all things considered.