The 23 best VR games for PC

Here they are then – the best games to play in virtual reality…and those games are “watching football,” “drinking”, “a nice cup of tea”, “fleeting emotional connection to another human being” and all those other everyday activities you believe to be real, as opposed than a simulation you have been experiencing since you first plugged your frail, mollusc-like form into a headset 19 years ago. SPOOKS!
But, should you persist in maintaining this fantasy, let’s go one level deeper and talk about the entertaining, satisfying or otherwise nifty games available for what is the current VR state-of-the-art in your imagined world: the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The rival headsets are getting on for a couple of years old now, and in that time there’s been what can feel like a ceaseless storm of new games for them. How to choose, how to choose? Well, start here. These are not the only good’uns, please understand – but they are our favourite virtual realities right now.
The Climb
The Climb [official site] is one of the most effective meeting points between high concept experience and substantial game that I’ve tried to date. It’s a rock-climbing simulator, set in a small series of suitably fantastic-looking backdrops (thank you kindly, Cryengine), and that immediately saves it from the sick-making movement issues that can plague so many other games which shoot for a first-person experience. All the movement comes from the arms and shoulders here, and in short sharp bursts rather than sustained running.
The brilliance of The Climb is that it feels so physical, even without Touch controllers (though more so with them). When your character lunges up and out for a far-off grip, you shunt your torso with them. This is a standing still game, but the Rift’s motion sensor keeps tabs on where your head is – and if it’s not close enough to that grip, you’re going to miss, and might well fall.
Oddly and mercifully, the vertigo is not as acute as the shots and concept might suggest, so this isn’t a game to be afraid of – but it will give you a surprising work-out.
Supports: Oculus Rift.
28/09/2017 at 17:23 geldonyetich says:
On my phone’s Chrome, something about the ads and scrolling has et the little page flipping doodad, so all I can see is entry #1.
28/09/2017 at 17:27 Diziet Sma says:
FWIW which may be minimal, I had no problems with nausea in Adr1ft. Though, outside of my experiments hacking VR into the two Mirror’s Edge games, it is the only game on PC to give me a sense of vertigo. Thankfully it passed.
The two VR supporting driving games I own are worthy of a quick mention too I feel, especially if you own an FFB. Both Dirty Rally and Project Cars are good VR titles.
28/09/2017 at 17:28 Kefren says:
Thanks for this – I’ve only had a Rift for a few weeks and am still playing the freebies, and now moving from the Oculus stuff to my Steam stuff (and later to my GOG stuff with VorpX – I can’t wait to try Amnesia and Doom3). It’s a shame Lone Echo and The Climb aren’t on Steam but I’ll break my normal “avoid yet another online game store” rule and probably buy them during a price drop.
You’re right about locomotion, though it is turning that is worst. The 30 degree “comfort turning” in some games like Windlands helps a lot. Last night I tried Albino Lullaby (which I’d completed some time ago on my normal PC). The immersion of the scenes and the sizes of things were absolutely brilliant – but the spinning rotation method made me feel sick quite quickly. The first time I’d felt that was in the free ISS simulator, but I noted that after a few evenings on the ISS I was dragging myself around and spinning with hardly any queasiness at all, so to a degree there is a level of acclimatization.
I quite enjoyed Robo Recall for introducing me to two things VR games can do that I’d never done in a first-person game before, but which would now feel restrictive if I couldn’t do it:
1. Shoot in a different direction to where I am looking.
2. Shoot both hands in different directions, or do different things with them.
In Robo Recall this allowed me to do silly stuff from films like spread my arms to left and right, shooting as I rotated on the spot, looking ahead and grinning when I actually hit something. And I can picture other experiences, such as rifling through a Penumbra-like drawer with one hand while covering a doorway with a pistol in the other shaking hand, splitting my gazes between each of them, trying to find the thing I need without missing it when the evil thing appears in the doorway. I play games for immersion and escapism, and VR has provided that again when I had grown increasingly jaded over the last five years with normal games that felt like minor iterations on things I had done thousands of times.
Oh, I also love the way in VR you can hide by shaping your body to the cover; I can imagine lying on the floor behind a chaise longue to evade pursuit.
28/09/2017 at 17:45 bigblack says:
Doom3 is *excellent* in VR. I was really surprised by how strong the lighting and atmosphere translated to VR. It can be downright scary.
Surprised that Vanishing Realms isn’t on the list.
28/09/2017 at 18:07 Vandelay says:
It is great.
Also worth mentioning to the OP that there is no need to play it with VorpX. There is a mod that allows you to play it correctly in VR, much like the Quake one mentioned in this article. It requires the BFG version though.
I haven’t used VorpX, but I’ve heard it is fairly terrible, so I wouldn’t recommend using it when there is an alternative.
28/09/2017 at 19:00 Damocles says:
If the game supports it you could try increasing the rotation speed. This might sound counter-intuitive, but I have found out that fast (smooth) rotation is much more comfortable than slow rotation. I prefer it over snap turning.
My theory is that at some high rotation speed the brain doesn’t register it any more as real rotation, more like a film in front of your eyes.
28/09/2017 at 20:11 Unclepauly says:
Almost defeats the purpose of vr
28/09/2017 at 17:37 dontnormally says:
Please don’t use these slideshow-style layouts
28/09/2017 at 17:40 Kemipso says:
Thanks for the overview! The slideshow is a bit annoying as dontnormally noted, in particular it forces you to scroll up and down a lot and aim at little things on the screen – which is not fun because they don’t subsequently explode.
Incidentally, you repeated “In theory” by accident in these two paragraphs:
In theory, it’s like having a massive wraparound monitor, removing the need to have any screen at all on your desk (…). In theory, the headsets’ resolution makes text very hard to read unless you lean in or zoom close (…).
28/09/2017 at 17:41 Drib says:
I bought a Rift during the start of the recent sale. I haven’t used it in a few weeks now.
That said, SUPERHOT VR is damn good. One of the best game experiences I’ve ever had.
Robo Recall… tries, and isn’t too bad. It’s at least fun to throw bots around and be generally silly.
A mod for the original Doom, that let me play in VR with a controller, I played maybe 30 seconds before tearing the goggles off to stop the nausea. I can’t imagine Quake being any better.
But hey! A couple of new ones that sound interesting here. At the least I think that Audioshield sounds fun, and a couple others.
Thanks for the list. This is something good to go on and use a peripheral I was vaguely regretting buying!
28/09/2017 at 18:39 King_Rocket says:
Take it easy at first but with some effort most people gain their VR legs before to long. The ability to play Doom or Quake will come with time.
28/09/2017 at 18:48 Drib says:
I dunno man. I’ve tried Doom, Project Cars, some weird freebie that was about scooting left and right on a hoverboard, even flying around in Google Earth… eurgh. Can’t take it.
Which is weird, because I don’t get motion sick in cars, or from any usual games, though I know other folks do.
28/09/2017 at 18:50 King_Rocket says:
Bigscreen is a basically a free version of Virtual Desktop, plus Bigscreen supports multi user rooms so you can hang out with your VR chums.
I suggest trying Bigscreen before paying for Virtual Desktop.
28/09/2017 at 20:08 Sakkura says:
Virtual Desktop is better for running 360 or 180 video content, and arguably also for various productivity stuff. BigScreen has a huge advantage for social stuff – hang out and watch a movie together, or whatever.
They are complementary. And I do think BigScreen deserves at least as much of a mention as Virtual Desktop.
28/09/2017 at 20:48 Rack says:
My experience was pretty counter to that. I expected to buy it, play a few of the oddities and sell it on. Instead I’m absolutely hooked. Being nigh immune to motion sickness no doubt helped so I don’t know if you’ll grow happier as you get to play some of those titles (most people get accustomed to it) or if it just didn’t have the same impact for you. Or if your concept of value is different to mine.
28/09/2017 at 17:49 Darth Gangrel says:
“The 23 best VR games for PC” But there are 24 games mentioned here…
28/09/2017 at 18:49 Drib says:
Maybe one of these just isn’t the best.
28/09/2017 at 20:09 Sakkura says:
Or maybe Virtual Desktop doesn’t count as a game.
28/09/2017 at 18:12 Vandelay says:
Star Trek Bridge Crew is also a worth edition to this list and I haven’t even played it in multiplayer, which it clearly has been designed for. The sense that you are actually onboard a Federation starship is phenomenal. And that moment in the main menu a as your shuttle turns I to see the ship in dock is truly mesmorising. It is also one of the few games that gives you vaguely realistic looking hands, rather than robotic or cartoony. It is rather disconcerting.
I do find it odd that so many VR games go for multiplayer or social experiences though. I don’t know about anyone else, but I can’t imagine anyone I know buying into VR unless it becomes much more mainstream. The expense and risk that it will become worthless is too great at the moment for many.
28/09/2017 at 18:38 shofixti244 says:
On paper it does seem like quite a bad idea to make Multiplayer games at this juncture doesn’t it? Yet I can tell you, all it took was one good experience with the Oculus Toybox demo during OC2 in LA and I was absolutely sold that there was something there, something really powerful to explore. The sense of connection that you get with another human being in VR is really strong. It’s something you don’t normally get in a video game.
So I like to imagine the whole multiplayer thing is just devs like me who got so stary-eyed at the possibility that they forgot a little bit about silly things like “feasibility”
28/09/2017 at 19:24 GUIDONET says:
You really should try the multiplayer. It’s really fun. And has cross-play with the ps4 version as well. This is one of the rare multiplayer experiences that i would do again. Everyone was friendly and just happy to be playing star trek.
28/09/2017 at 18:43 dagnamit says:
Please don’t discourage people from using Vivecraft. It’s better in every single way than the “official” support and it’s not hard to install in the slightest, even for Rift users.
28/09/2017 at 18:51 Drib says:
I found the menu kinda hard to use, and the controls impractical in general. It’s just less free than zooming around holding W.
That said, the sense of scale is much different. Everything looks huge!
28/09/2017 at 18:56 King_Rocket says:
Vivecraft isn’t as good as the official port in terms of performance. Offical port runs at a higher fps with better draw distance. Plus it has multiplatform crossplay.
28/09/2017 at 22:10 emertonom says:
I was going to say something along these lines. The dev behind Vivecraft has done a ton of work on making the controls immersive, and the results are impressive–you can “swim” with the motion controllers and that sort of thing. Plus, it’s got movement options that accommodate all kinds of comfort levels, including teleportation, artificial movement only in the direction you’re facing or pointing, or full trackpad-based WASD analogue. It’s a stellar piece of work. Also one of the experiences with weirdly solid-feeling walls, alongside the Budget Cuts demo.
28/09/2017 at 18:45 renner says:
Having played Trackmania and Redout in VR, I have to say racing games–or I guess those kind of ultra fast racing games–are where VR’s resolution shortcomings become most obvious for me. It can be difficult to read the next turn when it all just looks sort of muddy and pixely.
28/09/2017 at 19:07 DoomBroom says:
Lots of great games not mentioned here that deserves attention.
But I’ll just pick one, Rec Room! It’s great! The quests are particularly good in 4 player co-op. And paintball is a blast!
28/09/2017 at 19:08 Mungrul says:
One that’s missing that I highly recommend if you have friends with headsets is Rec Room. It’s great and has a wide array of activities that they’re always adding to. Favourites in our co-op group are Disc Golf, the two dungeon crawls (one fantasy, one sci-fi) and surprisingly, charades.
Of course that last one is because most guesses for the first five minutes of the game are “Penis!”
28/09/2017 at 19:17 Korvre says:
i have to disagree with a lot of this list. Id add in Ironwolf and Vtol VR. pulling some stuff like minecraft and superhot.
28/09/2017 at 19:25 DoomBroom says:
Gorn! It’s such ridiculus silly bloody fun! Go get it!
28/09/2017 at 19:40 jezcentral says:
Other games that deserve honourable mentions are Robo Recall and Fantasynth (free on Steam).
28/09/2017 at 19:44 Scripten says:
Aw, no mention of Hotdogs, Horseshoes, and Hand Grenades? That’s a shame. H3 is one of the most extensive VR experiences around and it offers new features several times a month with lots of dev logs and the like. It’s a very realistic gun sim game, but also doesn’t shy away from getting very silly at times.
28/09/2017 at 20:44 Rack says:
I get it isn’t exhaustive but the lack of Robo Recall, Mages Tale and Blazerush is frankly baffling. Not sure I’d pick Quake over Alien Isolation either.
28/09/2017 at 21:26 Sakkura says:
There’s also the option of Quake II over Quake I. The VR mod for the sequel even has more functionality AFAIK.
28/09/2017 at 20:58 d1360 says:
To clarify Vivecraft works for Oculus and Vive using Minecraft Java, official support is for Oculus only for Minecraft Windows 10 which doesn’t support mods and doesn’t support Vivecraft (which is a mod for Java).
28/09/2017 at 21:08 T_L_T says:
For my money there’s a lot missing here and a lot of mediocre games have made the list, if they’re your favs I’d suggest getting branching out and trying these too!
Arizona Sunshine
Raw Data
Racket NX
Sairento
To the Top
Rick and Morty
Cosmic Trip
GORN
Knockout Leaugue
Robo Recall
Mage’s Tale
Rockband VR
Soundboxing
28/09/2017 at 23:46 particlese says:
Yay! Good to see To The Top getting a mention. If it weren’t for Superhot, it would be my own pick for best VR game, and the call is really close.
Thanks for the full list, too. There are a few there I wasn’t aware of. My only addition would be Lucid Trips as a sort of chilled-out walking sim version of To The Top with some async multiplayer stuff I haven’t checked out yet.
29/09/2017 at 00:16 JeepBarnett says:
Nice list! I totally agree that they’ve missed a bunch of better games. A few more favorites to add to your list:
FORM
Star Trek Bridge Crew
Batman Arkham VR
Bigscreen Beta
Rec Room
Punch Bomb
Old Friend
Accounting
Dexed
Pierhead Arcade
Firebird La Peri
Duck Season
28/09/2017 at 22:11 TurboSid says:
I registered just to ask… how is Robo Recall not on this list?
28/09/2017 at 22:23 Blowfeld81 says:
So far I enjoy my newly bought Rift, as my best friend, who lives 400KM away now, owns one, as well.
There are a lot of nice little time fillers, yet I feel I have not found many games that just blow you away.
SuperHot VR is a great experience, but if you see the big picture, it is one glorified tech demo.
I really hope for more great and innovative games, aside from wave shooters, car sims, and dogfighting sims.
Give me “Fight Night VR”; “Battlefront VR” , innovative games aside from what is established at the moment. VR adventure titles;
Basically, I am looking for more AAA titles that leave you entertained far after the “wow” effect of the first 2 hours.
Games that are longlasting, deep, and / or fun.
And pls, for the love of god, stop Bethesda from milking us with Skyrim over and over. Their engine was crap when it came out, still is.
I would rather see Bethesda bring out some unique content, rather than VR Skyrim, FO4 and Doom.
I played these games on my monitor, with 200+ mods to make them entertaining. I do not want to play them again in a downgraded version.
VR is amazing with the RIFT and the touch controllers, the games are not there, yet. At the moment, most games are either long demos, too short, too pricey or just highlight cool elements of VR. Overall I would rate the VR game market as “acceptable”, but not great.
Hopefully that will change in the near future.