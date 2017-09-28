Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks Divinity: Original Sin 2, Heat Signature and things going wrong

Oh no, you’ve tripped the alarm. Now the terrifying RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, knows you’re here. It’s going to hunt you down and force you to listen to it. Quick! Think of a way out of this, before you hear all about Adam becoming an accidental mass murderer in Dishonored, or John obsessively re-loading his way out of a bad situation. If you don’t escape, I’ll have to tell you about the time I threw a gun at someone’s head in Heat Signature, to absolutely no effect. This week, you see, we’re talking about Things Going Wrong.
But we also had time to do journalism. Adam and I were at EGX, the game show in Birmingham run by our own corporate overlords at Gamer Network. We came away very impressed with the strange roguelike dimensions of HyperRogue and the absurd isometric detective-ing of No Truce With The Furies. Meanwhile, John was playing the Zelda-channeling Hob, which is about a quiet robot, and Divinity: Original Sin 2, which is not.
There’s more. Total War: Warhammer II is also out today, you might have noticed. So we fired a barrage of quickfire questions at lead writer Andy Hall. Expect questions about rats.
28/09/2017 at 20:54 magnificent octopus says:
Darkest Dungeon is definitely a game designed to go wrong, although you aren’t really meant to recover from it as much as just keep going. Personally, I’m a giant coward about it, and will abort a mission the moment it looks like things are going bad.
Crusader Kings II is one where you can recover. I force myself to play Ironman mode, because otherwise I will savescum constantly. This way, I just quit and start over constantly, which somehow feels less like cheating.
28/09/2017 at 20:58 Drib says:
I like playing ironman, no savescumming, but I also tend to get frustrated and quit playing games when I do that.
Also wow, how different the podcast goes without Pip.