Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks Divinity: Original Sin 2, Heat Signature and things going wrong

Oh no, you’ve tripped the alarm. Now the terrifying RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, knows you’re here. It’s going to hunt you down and force you to listen to it. Quick! Think of a way out of this, before you hear all about Adam becoming an accidental mass murderer in Dishonored, or John obsessively re-loading his way out of a bad situation. If you don’t escape, I’ll have to tell you about the time I threw a gun at someone’s head in Heat Signature, to absolutely no effect. This week, you see, we’re talking about Things Going Wrong.

But we also had time to do journalism. Adam and I were at EGX, the game show in Birmingham run by our own corporate overlords at Gamer Network. We came away very impressed with the strange roguelike dimensions of HyperRogue and the absurd isometric detective-ing of No Truce With The Furies. Meanwhile, John was playing the Zelda-channeling Hob, which is about a quiet robot, and Divinity: Original Sin 2, which is not.

There’s more. Total War: Warhammer II is also out today, you might have noticed. So we fired a barrage of quickfire questions at lead writer Andy Hall. Expect questions about rats.

