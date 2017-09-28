Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer introduces its cowboy

Howdy, etc. A new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 [official site] has been revealed by Rockstar games, showing off a little more of the wild west and introducing protagohero Arthur Morgan. We’re not allowed to get excited about this, because it hasn’t been officially announced for the PC yet. But my gizzards are telling me you want to know anyway, just in case those rustlers up at Rockstar have the grace to indulge a quite massive chunk of potential customer Enough of this! Come see the trailer below, which features the following: guns, men, a train.



First impressions: what a good-looking countryside. Second impressions: Arthur sure looks like a videogame dude. He’s fighting for a bunch of fellers called the Van der Linde gang and to describe his appearance more fully: take Michael from GTA V and give him a wide-brimmed hat and a southern drawl. Jumping jimminy, there you have it, the new revolver-toting outlaw. I don’t know what I was expecting, but c’mon, even John Marston of the first game had a big scar on his face. In fact, the whole thing is a little underwhelming. Some cowboys, some horses, some gruff men. OK.

But it is very early days, and we’ve seen so little. We know it’s a prequel, set before the dying days of the west depicted in the original. And at least one character, Dutch, features in the storyline. But there’s not much else to go on. “The best/worst bit of Red Dead Redemption is people hunting buffalo,” says our Alice, “which don’t respawn.” Hopefully, there’ll be something more to this one than bad men doing bad things.

The open world stick-em-up was originally scheduled for an autumn release this year but that dream died of dysentery and gave way to a delay. An original reveal trailer only showed a few short scenes of life in the west alongside a gritty voiceover. Just like in this one, it looked as shiny as we’ve come to expect Rockstar’s sickeningly detailed worlds to be but didn’t reveal much about the story.

It’s due out sometime in “Spring 2018”.