Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer introduces its cowboy

Howdy, etc. A new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 [official site] has been revealed by Rockstar games, showing off a little more of the wild west and introducing protagohero Arthur Morgan. We’re not allowed to get excited about this, because it hasn’t been officially announced for the PC yet. But my gizzards are telling me you want to know anyway, just in case those rustlers up at Rockstar have the grace to indulge a quite massive chunk of potential customer Enough of this! Come see the trailer below, which features the following: guns, men, a train.
First impressions: what a good-looking countryside. Second impressions: Arthur sure looks like a videogame dude. He’s fighting for a bunch of fellers called the Van der Linde gang and to describe his appearance more fully: take Michael from GTA V and give him a wide-brimmed hat and a southern drawl. Jumping jimminy, there you have it, the new revolver-toting outlaw. I don’t know what I was expecting, but c’mon, even John Marston of the first game had a big scar on his face. In fact, the whole thing is a little underwhelming. Some cowboys, some horses, some gruff men. OK.
But it is very early days, and we’ve seen so little. We know it’s a prequel, set before the dying days of the west depicted in the original. And at least one character, Dutch, features in the storyline. But there’s not much else to go on. “The best/worst bit of Red Dead Redemption is people hunting buffalo,” says our Alice, “which don’t respawn.” Hopefully, there’ll be something more to this one than bad men doing bad things.
The open world stick-em-up was originally scheduled for an autumn release this year but that dream died of dysentery and gave way to a delay. An original reveal trailer only showed a few short scenes of life in the west alongside a gritty voiceover. Just like in this one, it looked as shiny as we’ve come to expect Rockstar’s sickeningly detailed worlds to be but didn’t reveal much about the story.
It’s due out sometime in “Spring 2018”.
28/09/2017 at 16:29 Tazer says:
So much jaded hand wringing in today’s landscape of vidya journalism….
28/09/2017 at 17:43 dontnormally says:
And yet, no mention of the inevitable
“Red Dead Online Shark Cards Ruin What Should Have Been an Amazing Experience”
28/09/2017 at 21:56 Sgt_Moose says:
Shark cards? No. I reckon this here bein’ a fine western video whatsit, they’re gonna try and sell us on bars o’ gold, or silver certificates. Yessir! Them there Rockstar might even offer us deeds to minin’ claims!
28/09/2017 at 22:05 Tazer says:
Oh, I want some silver certificates! Down with the gold standard!
28/09/2017 at 16:33 Aerothorn says:
I realize that in many ways Red Dead Redemption was a masterfully wrought videogame, but I couldn’t get through the Housers’ terrible writing to get through it. They produce the most consistently empty, thoughtless cynicism and then deign to call it satire.
28/09/2017 at 18:55 TimePointFive says:
I completely agree. There’s such a dissonance between the themes and the dialogue. I get so pumped up sometimes in the GTA5 campaign, and I’m always robbed of my enthusiasm anytime anyone opens their mouths.
It’s a shame that they lean on Lazlo so much, he only has one brand of humor. Go back and watch GTA3 cutscenes. Other than the animations and graphics, they haven’t changed a bit in how juvenile they are.
28/09/2017 at 16:36 Someoldguy says:
I’ve been hoping for this to be announced on PC after Witcher 3 showed how much fun it could be to roam around on horseback getting into trouble (and back out again.) I just refuse to get too excited about it until we know it’s actually happening.
28/09/2017 at 22:36 Solidstate89 says:
There’s every possibility it’ll never be released for PC just like the first RDR, but they were coy about this same shit with GTA:V where they refused to confirm it was coming to PC until the last minute.
28/09/2017 at 16:40 InfamousPotato says:
Here’s hoping there’s a button to greet people with “Howdy, etc.” in the game too.
28/09/2017 at 17:28 DEspresso says:
Press ‘F’ to Yee-haw
28/09/2017 at 16:52 Carra says:
Seeing how GTA 5 still tops the steam sale lists years after it’s release, they would have to be crazy not to release it on PC.
28/09/2017 at 16:58 GenialityOfEvil says:
Man, compare this to the RDR and GTA V trailers. This was dour. I normally expect better of Rockstar, this is the kind of thing I expect of 2K.
28/09/2017 at 19:03 Stevostin says:
Well put.
28/09/2017 at 17:24 Ninja Dodo says:
Y’all are being mighty cynical there. I’m excited. Hope it comes to PC. Red Dead Redemption is the only Rockstar game I’ve genuinely loved. Their games usually have this misanthropic streak that I don’t care for at all (see all GTA games) and while that attitude is not entirely absent in RDR there is real heart and sympathetic characters you can actually root for… and the world is just stunning. It also managed to be a better GTA game than GTA because that whole style of gameplay just fits better in the old west.
28/09/2017 at 17:46 MushyWaffle says:
WoW… Looks amazing except for 1 thing and it jumps out at me big time.
Those facial animations are HORRIBLE. Only the mouths move, no cheeks or eye movement. It just looks unnatural. Absolutely lack of personality is coming through.
The rest of the game Two Thumbs up and will definitely be getting.
28/09/2017 at 20:45 Zenicetus says:
First thing I noticed too: yet another big-budget game following DX Mankind Divided and ME Andromeda where the quality of face animation is worse than previous games.
I know we were spoiled with the quality of emotional expression in Witcher 3, but why are new games actually retreating instead of making expression more realistic? Is it because it’s too much hand-work to tweak faces generated with software from dialog? So just run with the automation?
It looks terrible, and I don’t think this is fussy nitpicking. I love Western-theme games and there aren’t enough of them (assuming this reaches the PC at all). But they have to do better than this.
28/09/2017 at 17:49 JonPhillips says:
This man’s face is so bland that my eyes refuse to focus on it. I try to stare into his eyes but find my attention instead drifting to another object in frame, or the edge of the screen, or a coffee mug on the other side of the room. They could camouflage tanks in this.
I think it also has a mild amnesic effect, because I’ve watched this trailer twice and can’t recall a single gruffly gruffed word of it.
28/09/2017 at 22:51 Seafoam says:
Yeah he’s as interesting as a piece of stale white bread, not a good thing for your protagonist from a character design standpoint.
28/09/2017 at 18:24 Fnord73 says:
I sincerely hope they add a character editor. After playing RDR with Jonah Hex as the main character, looking at “Generic Action Guy” hurts the memory.
28/09/2017 at 18:25 Sargonite says:
I just find it incredibly bizarre that every PC gaming outlet is going on and on about this game even though, AFAIK, there’s zero reason to think it will ever come to PC. It’s like we’re all trying to will a PC version into existence by force of ritual.
If it works, hell, that’s cool. But I see no reason to expect this to come to PC until the devs signal otherwise.
28/09/2017 at 18:52 Risingson says:
And they talk less and less about PC games. And more superficially.
28/09/2017 at 21:22 Graham Smith says:
Wat.
28/09/2017 at 19:06 Stevostin says:
Because every other games from Rockstar has been released on PC, on which they have become often massive bestseller. As in : “we sell way more than anybody else”.
Or to put it in a different way: because there are more PC rockstar fan that will click that news and read it than there are ppl who will do that for that game of a man in a cauldron above.
Also : SEO.
28/09/2017 at 23:43 Nauallis says:
You seem to be unaware that the original Red Dead Redemption has to date, never been released on PC as a standalone game. The only way to get it on PC without stealing it is Playstation Now, and that’s arguably an emulator.
The Midnight Club games, also by Rockstar, have never been ported to PC. And a fairly garbage game called “The Warriors.”
28/09/2017 at 18:33 a very affectionate parrot says:
Looks like an early PS3 game, frankly I’m not concerned with this new GTA horse edition, it can rot on consoles for all I care.
28/09/2017 at 18:42 benzoate says:
All the closeups of faces make me thing of Mass Effect Andromeda. Something about the camera angle making the mouths/lower half bigger, the faces seem fine in wider shots.
28/09/2017 at 19:06 Deviija says:
Yikes. That was one of the most lackluster and generic empty trailers, with some of the most generic gruff vidja game menfolk/protagonist-types.
28/09/2017 at 19:30 Rogerio Martins says:
He looks generic, whoa, really, that’s your complaint? He doesn’t have a scar? Man, quality writing on this place has fallen.
28/09/2017 at 20:55 Cloak says:
I’m hoping this game just another modern meta game which we all know usually suck. Cause I don’t want to support Rockstar because they don’t support mods.
28/09/2017 at 21:04 Rogerio Martins says:
It’s not like all devs have the obligation to support mods. Yeah, it sucks they removed mod support from GTAV, but that was a good game on it’s own right. Kind of a childish instance you’re displaying, but, ok, your call.
28/09/2017 at 23:14 GenialityOfEvil says:
They didn’t remove mod support. They issued a cease and desist (or something similar) to OpenIV but it was rescinded.
29/09/2017 at 02:10 Zenicetus says:
A game can be great without mods, especially if it’s singleplayer with a scripted story line that can stand on its own, and decent mechanics that don’t need fixing. Look at Witcher 3, which only has a few mods that don’t touch the major part of the game. Or Wolfenstein New Order.
28/09/2017 at 20:58 Nauallis says:
Legitimately disappointed that there were not robot dinosaurs.
29/09/2017 at 00:58 racccoon says:
The Only problem with Rockstar(idiots) is they FORGET THE PC!