There’s a big Sonic the Hedgehog sale going on right now

This fella, Sonic The Hedgehog, recently turned twenty-six years old, which means he’s fast-approaching the stage of his life where he’s not sure how long he can describe himself as being in his ‘mid-twenties’ and panics every time a survey asks him to select an age range: ’18-25′ is in the past, ’26-31′ is the new now. And should he listen to the people who say those red and white sneakers make him look like he’s trying a bit too hard?

While Sonic frowns into a mirror, you can save a bunch of money on a stack of games that star the little blue guy. Head to Bundle Stars and you’ll be able to pick up 17 different Sonic games with some nice discounts. That even includes Sonic Mania, which is something of a return to form. He might be getting older, but he can still recapture the glory days every once in a while.

Here’s what you can get – and enter the code BIRTHDAY5 at checkout for an extra 5% off your overall purchase price. Heads up, though, you can’t use this on Sonic Forces even if you wanted to for some reason.

Sonic Games Collection for £15.29 / $21.84 / €20.09

Sonic Generations Collection for £3.27 / $4.36 / €4.36

Sonic Mania for £11.39 / $15.19 / €15.19

Sonic Lost World for £4.74 / $7.12 / €7.12

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed for £3.27 / $4.36 / €4.36

Sonic Adventure 2 for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.89

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode II for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.65

Sonic CD for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic 3 and Knuckles for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing for £1.18 / $2.37 / €2.37

Sonic the Hedgehog for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode I for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.65

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic 3D Blast for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic Spinball for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle DLC for 47p / $0.70 / €0.59