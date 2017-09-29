Best PC gaming deals of the week

Somehow, the British Summer of 2017 has all but passed now. Beyond making the always-constant British rain seem a little more appropriate, the seasonal change brings about a cavalcade of brand new video game releases as we head into October. Actually looking at October’s release calendar makes my bank account audibly creak and moan. That said, now that RUINER is finally out, I may spend an entire month playing that thing instead. Anyway, it’s the time of the week where we take a look at a big batch of the best deals of the week, so let’s go ahead an do that.

UK & US Deals

As an added bonus for anyone who subscribes to Humble’s Monthly service – which gets you access to a stack of Steam games each month for £10 / $12 – the site also provides Monthly subscribers with access to the Humble Trove. The Trove is a library of DRM-free games that won’t shift or expire each month, featuring titles like Gone Home, Limbo, Shadowrun Returns, Teslagrad, Volgarr The Viking and many more.

More games added to Humble Trove with Humble Monthly

While you’ve over there at Humble, you may want to take a look at the Bandai Namco Publisher Weekend sale, which is on from now until Tuesday, 2nd October, including things like Tekken 7, Dark Souls 3, God Eater 2 Rage Burst, and more.

Bandai Namco Publisher Weekend from Humble Store

Bundle Stars has its own collection of classic titles on offer, with a new tiered bundle up for grabs that’ll get you up to 15 games for £9 / $10. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Here’s what’s on offer:

Tier 1 – 89p / $1

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky

Shadowrun Returns

Shoppe Keep

Eon Altar: Episode 1

Tier 2 – £4.39 / $4.99

Planetary Annihilation: TITANS

Styx: Master of Shadows

Tropico 5

Slain: Back from Hell

Blood: One Unit Whole Blood

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl

SpellForce 2 – Anniversary Edition

Phantaruk

FaceRig

Tier 3 – £8.89 / $9.99

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat

FaceRig Pro Upgrade DLC

Nemesis Bundle 3 from Bundle Stars

This week’s GOG sale puts a particular focus on adventure games as well as some of the best sci-fi horror titles to have ever been made. Specifically, that includes the likes of System Shock, System Shock 2 and the nightmare-inducing I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream. Here are some highlights from the range:

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for £24.59 / $27.99 / €27.99

System Shock: Enhanced Edition for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

System Shock 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Deponia for 69p / 99¢ / €0.99

Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia for £1.59 / $1.99 / €1.69

Gomo for 89p / $1.19 / €1.19

I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream for 99p / $1.19 / €1.09

Turok for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.29

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for £10.49 / $13.39 / €11.39

The Night of The Rabbit for £3.39 / $3.99 / €3.99

Valhalla Hills for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Skyhill for £5.99 / $7.49 / €7.49

Up to 90% off in the GOG Weekly Sale

Sonic recently turned 26, and while he wrestles with the kind of existential crisis that can only come from reaching an age that puts you hurtling towards the ‘late twenties’ side of things, Bundle Stars is offering up a whole batch of his games with some nice discounts. Enter the code BIRTHDAY5 to get these prices.

Sonic Games Collection for £15.29 / $21.84 / €20.09

Sonic Generations Collection for £3.27 / $4.36 / €4.36

Sonic Mania for £11.39 / $15.19 / €15.19

Sonic Lost World for £4.74 / $7.12 / €7.12

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed for £3.27 / $4.36 / €4.36

Sonic Adventure 2 for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.89

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode II for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.65

Sonic CD for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic 3 and Knuckles for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing for £1.18 / $2.37 / €2.37

Sonic the Hedgehog for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode I for £1.42 / $2.37 / €1.65

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic 3D Blast for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic Spinball for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine for 94p / $1.18 / €1.06

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle DLC for 47p / $0.70 / €0.59

Following on from the site’s ‘Very Positive Bundle 2’, Humble is showcasing some of its other favourites with the ‘Very Positive Sale’. All these titles are currently holding ‘Very Positive’ or higher ratings on Steam and while we can’t always trust user-generated Steam ratings, rest assured these particular titles are some quite nice ones.

Some highlights:

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator for £9.89 / $13.49

Blackwake for £11.99 / $15.99

Golf With Your Friends for £3.35 / $4.19

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse for £7.49 / $9.99

Sniper Elite 4 for £19.99 / $29.99

Kenshi for £11.24 / $14.99

Foxhole for £13.49 / $17.99

For The King for £8.24 / $11.24

Rivals of Aether for £3.73 / $5.09

Rebel Galaxy for £4.49 / $5.99

TerraTech for £10.04 / $13.39

Homeworld Remastered Collection for £6.74 / $8.74

Axiom Verge for £7.49 / $9.99

Town of Salem for £1.99 / $2.49

Yooka-Laylee for £20.99 / $23.99

Zombie Army Trilogy for £5.99 / $8.99

Very Positive Sale from Humble Store

If you head over to the official Ubisoft store today, you can grab one of (or all of) these little chibi figurines of some of the original Rainbow Six Siege crew. If there’s one thing to be said for Ubi, they know how to do their collectables.

Six Collection – Ash Figurine for £17.99 from Ubisoft Store

Six Collection – IQ Figurine for £17.99 from Ubisoft Store

Six Collection – Tachanka Figurine for £17.99 from Ubisoft Store

Six Collection – Smoke Figurine for £17.99 from Ubisoft Store

Six Collection – Montagne Figurine for £17.99 from Ubisoft Store

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

