Bethesda’s Hines on VR: “It’s something all of our studios are looking at and talking about”

A couple of weeks back – when I also went hands-on with both Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 – I goggled up and gave the upcoming VR version of 2016’s Doom a spin, as well as bearing witness to other folks’ flailing and giggling in Skyrim VR and Fallout VR. Bethesda’s triptych of 3D ultravision spin-offs are due before the year is out, with Skyrim only available on PSVR at least initially and Fallout and Doom only officially supporting HTC Vive, for obvious reasons. Their arrival is a pretty big event for a technology that so far has leaned far more heavily on brand new things rather than established names.
Curious about what this means for the technology and for Doom, Skyrim and Fallout, I picked Bethesda VP Pete Hine’s brains about the whys and wherefores, and what it might imply for the future of their own VR efforts. Also below: my own quick impressions of Doom VFR [official site].
Let’s do the impressions of my playtime first, as it offers context for some of Hines’ comments. Unlike Skyrim and Fallout’s VR rejiggers, this isn’t the entire game redone with a new, wavy-touchy interface, but rather a new version of Doom, starring a different character who can transfer his intelligence into various military drones in order to switch to different areas and solve the occasional navigational puzzle.
However, the core concept is the same – shoot lots and lots of monsters, and use the ‘telefrag’ leaping melee attack to both insta-slay wounded enemies and build up momentum. Crucially, you don’t get full, analogue-style first-person shooter movement: instead, it’s the 90 degree rotations and click-on-the-ground-to-teleport-forwards movement style that’s become something of a mainstay of VR games.
I must admit that I struggled with this, conceptually. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck – but what if it doesn’t swim like a duck? I was constantly having to check my impulse to use the Vive’s thumpad to simply move forwards, and most of my deaths were because I inadvertently double-clicked to ‘port to somewhere I hadn’t meant to be, like right on top of a Hellknight.
I was working against my own muscle memories of Doom – but, clearly, I shouldn’t expect to overcome that within the space of a 15 minute demo. I’m sure I’d get used to it in longer practice. The alternative to teleport-to-move, sadly, is nausea. And the benefits are what VR brings to the table: a sense of huge, wraparound scale, 3D, the freedom to look around using your actual human head and, effectively, to kill demons using finger guns. One of the things I asked Hines was whether or not this inherently makes Doom VR a better version of Doom.
“I’m not sure we look at games we make as being ‘superior’ to other games we make,” he countered. “DOOM VFR is simply different than DOOM. You aren’t the DOOM Slayer, you can’t move the same way, double jump, etc. Still, we wanted to capture the visceral and aggressive nature of DOOM in a way that made sense for VR. The benefits of that are that you get a VR game that truly feels like a game rather than just an experience. Being able to slow time with teleportation, transfer your consciousness into UAC robots to solve puzzles, and shooting demons with all the ridiculous guns feels pretty badass. You get to look up (literally) at 8-foot tall Revenant demons.”
What about the controls, though, Why change ’em so much? “In the case of DOOM, that game was just too fast and aggressive. It doesn’t translate to VR. You can’t run around that fast and double jump and not throw up. It doesn’t work.” He’s adamant, though, that “teleporting feels good, and the combat is still a blast.”
For the record, though they both have teleportation as a movement option for those with sicky tummies, Skyrim and Fallout VR will also offer free movement, with full gamepad support. “All those buttons will feel very familiar to anyone who has played a non-VR version of those games,” says Hines.
For me though, the overarching question is whether these presumed VR big-hitters are happening at the right time. There are many arguments and counter-arguments about the health of the VR industry, whether the current tech is good enough or not, and whether it was ever realistic to expect these new and still somewhat experimental platforms to have found wider mainstream success by this point. If a headset had shipped with, say, Fallout VR last year, things might be a bit different. Do Bethesda believe that their gogglevision triptych could turn the ship around?
“Our focus is on doing things that we think are cool and that we’d like to play, and we think other people will too,” says Hines. “We aren’t really focused on steering ships or guiding the industry. The cooler the games, the more of them there are, the better the experience you have on that platform, the more people will want to play on those platforms. It’s not rocket science.”
Nonetheless, he feels Bethesda’s VR RPGs are a bit of a landmark. “With Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR, nobody is doing a game that offers hundreds of hours of gameplay; entire AAA open-world games with so much content. So it gives folks a chance to play something they’re probably familiar with, or at least heard of, and see how VR can really change and evolve the experience of playing those games.”
Doom, meanwhile, may be a separate fork of the base game rather than a straight adaptation, and I may personally have found the teleportation-based movement unsatisfying, but there’s no denying that it’s a technical tour de force for VR. So far it’s a technology that’s often (and not always fairly) been associated with reduced graphical wow compared to non-goggle games. Doom looked like Doom to me, not some cut-off-at-the-knees version – though given the fact they’ve also got that game running well and looking good on the Switch, there must be a few magicians on staff these days.
Question is, can we expect to see them work similiar juju on taking other Bethesda games to VR – looking at you, Dishonored, Prey and Evil Within – or does that hinge on Skyrim, Fallout and Doom VR doing well enough in an uncertain market?
Unsurprisingly, cards are kept close to chests here, but Hines does let on that “It’s something all of our studios are looking at and talking about as far as projects they’d like to do.” The focus for now, however, is on “what’s coming out this year as opposed to some point down the road.”
Doom VFR is due for release on Dec 1 and Fallout 4 VR is due Dec 12. Skyrim VR is currently only due for release on PSVR, though rumour has it that it’ll come to PC later. If you can’t wait until then, find something nifty to tide you over from our round-up of the best VR games for PC.
29/09/2017 at 15:06 MrLoque says:
I have a bad feeling about VR. I bet it will end like 3D movies. Cool, fun, etc. But it will eventually fade away. I’ve tested it a couple of times between 2015 and 2017 (stores, workshops, friends) and while I can say it is cool indeed… I can’t see myself “using” it more than a few hours here and there.
29/09/2017 at 16:00 Scraphound says:
Until a VR game can give me the full range of motion I get from my keyboard and mouse, and until VR games evolve beyond awkwardly manipulating objects with disembodied hands, it’s little more than an overpriced novelty.
I have a feeling the bottom is going to drop out of VR–again.
29/09/2017 at 16:26 geldonyetich says:
Personally, I find the fidelity with my Touch controllers to be quite good, equally on par with a mouse. Maybe your sensors are encountering interference.
As for keyboards… well, lets face it, a keyboard is really something you need tactile feedback to use well, and trying to type with a touch controller is like typing on air.
But lets say we have applications that replace the need for a keyboard with good voice recognition. What then?
I guess what I’m trying to assert is that the bottom need not fall out of VR. The hardware is only going to get more accessible and, as an accessory, you would be hard pressed to find one that can give your computer as much capability as making polygons as big as life.
29/09/2017 at 17:47 milligna says:
A hot take direct from 2012.
29/09/2017 at 15:22 Menthalion says:
If the free first person movement nut can’t be cracked, VR will mainly stay a novelty. The only exception might be a market as big as trackIR use in simulations.
29/09/2017 at 16:23 Faldrath says:
Yeah, I’m fairly sure that VR will be the unavoidable way forward for two genres: racing and flight sims. Less nausea issues, relatively standard and easy to memorize controls, and an undoubtedly improved experience compared to non-VR.
For the rest, though? Unless something changes dramatically, I don’t see VR becoming a big mainstream deal.
29/09/2017 at 19:10 grimdanfango says:
I think VR would do just fine, if people would stop expecting that it needs to go mainstream immediately, or die. There are other paths… and to be honest, rushing to be the “next big thing” seems to me to be about the best way to ensure it crashes and burns. So many people are waiting for “VR’s first killer app”, and completely missing the point.
Would video gaming as a medium ever have gotten off the ground if back in 1980, everyone had decreed “If they can’t manage big-budget 3D games right NOW, then it’s a pointless gimmick and we shouldn’t bother”. Luckily nobody had anything to make baseless comparisons to at that point.
VR will thrive as a highly experimental niche, not by suddenly taking the mass-market by storm. That’s pretty much the best way to stifle progress, not encourage it.
29/09/2017 at 17:56 Stevostin says:
Same here. Apparently Skyrim & F4 will be playable with standard move. My only try at this (in a museum, a nice app to visit Lascaux cavern in VR) showed me immediately the motion sickness thing so I don’t know if they really can do it significantly better, or if one can get used to it. If after a few hours of unhappy camping in VR your brain rewire and you get used to it, that will be worth the effort. After all WSAD and mouse did require some effort to some, and many ppl just can’t even play regular FPS without motion sickness.
Also, they need a simpler setup for the VR stuff.
29/09/2017 at 19:56 Severn2j says:
You can get used to the nausea, to a point.. Games like Adrift (where you are floating in space) still make me green, but I handle “walking” movement as opposed to teleporting without issues now.
29/09/2017 at 15:23 Mungrul says:
I get the feeling they’re crow-barring their existing properties into VR skinsuits mainly as ammunition for their ongoing lawsuit: “See! We can do VR without Carmack! He wasn’t our only guy working on VR! Our lawsuit really does have solid foundations! HONEST!”
If they really were that interested in developing for VR, they’d realise that most VR consumers don’t want hundred hour experiences; VR in its current state is far too uncomfortable to use for extended periods of time and lends itself more to briefer, more focused experiences.
29/09/2017 at 15:44 Turkey says:
I think they’re just trying to profit off of early VR adopters who are desperate for anything AAA at this point.
29/09/2017 at 16:08 Mordaedil says:
If you adopted early into VR expecting AAA titles, you must have been a dumbass. Even the studios making games for them said that wasn’t going to happen. I went into VR for the tech demos mostly, and to see what kind of potential for new gameplay could be found in it.
Surprise! I found it! In the demo for “Budget Cuts”. If only they’d release a full game already shit would be swell. Expecting anything past that is a big pipe dream of disappointment.
29/09/2017 at 18:00 Stevostin says:
… or you simply paid attention to Bethesda announcing very early that they’d be porting Skyrim and F4 to VR, which is happening now, and be totally right, while ppl not expecting AAA title despite explicit announcement proving it wrong being, predictably, entirely wrong :P
29/09/2017 at 15:58 Chaz says:
Yeah, I seem to remember not so long ago, them saying that they had no interest in developing for VR. Cue the Carmack lawsuit and a sudden change of heart re VR, especially when said lawsuit has the potential to make them millions.
29/09/2017 at 18:03 Stevostin says:
Quick google check : they announced F4 on Vive 3 month after Vive’s release, at E3. AFAICT it’s as straitghtforward “we’ll do this” as it can be.
29/09/2017 at 17:59 Stevostin says:
Or… maybe… Big publishers don’t care about actual VR user base, which is not remotely a market but instead care about potential VR user base, ie the one who’s waiting for “real” games to come to VR.
Or in short, they don’t care about you, they care about me. Sorry bro :)
29/09/2017 at 15:58 Kefren says:
I only get nausea from rotating with a thumbstick. Moving forwards is fine. Turning my body is fine. Games that let me physically turn my body then use forwards are okay, so I don’t know why this hasn’t become standard. And yes, I walk on the spot sometimes. My body then feels like it is walking. Exercise too, compared to being sat in a chair for hours.
29/09/2017 at 16:15 ResonanceCascade says:
I find that roomscale + thumbstick moving forward and back, as well as reorienting when I get to the edge of the playspace works very, very well. I played through all of Doom 3 that way with no issues, and I’m very much looking forward to playing Half-Life 2 that way.
I also walk in place when I move. It looks stupid, but it entirely eliminated what little motion sickness I was getting.
29/09/2017 at 18:04 Stevostin says:
How do you strafe ?
29/09/2017 at 18:52 ResonanceCascade says:
Now that you mention it, I don’t think I’ve ever once had the urge to strafe in roomscale VR. It’s much more natural to duck and dodge in real space.
29/09/2017 at 16:23 geldonyetich says:
Fallout is a fairly exciting prospect just because there’s not really a full-fledged open-world narrative RPG on VR yet.
However, I won’t be getting a Vive for awhile, so I’m pretty much reliant on fanworks that unofficially port the game to the Oculus. We’ll see how it works.
29/09/2017 at 16:30 Songbearer says:
It’s important to note that a lot of VR games now support analogue movement and incorporate it well into gameplay without any real sense of nausea.
It’s something you adapt to. VR FPS Sairento even features double/triple jumping, wallrunning, sliding and backflipping as well as allowing analogue movement (with a variable, player-set top speed) and dashes – most modern VR games benefit greatly from giving players every movement option they can as long as it fits into the gameplay.
I think a lot of people are under the impression that teleporting is still the preferred way to play VR games and that’s just not the case for people who spend more time in it than a casual glance.
29/09/2017 at 17:36 Vandelay says:
I saw a video on YouTube of someone who also played Doom VR and came away with a much more positive opinion of it, particularly the movement system. It actually sounded quite different to how it was described here, with teleporting being for reaching higher platforms whilst regular movement was some kind of hybrid between analogue and teleporting, kind of like a dash. Here is the link, relevant movement bit starts around 4 minutes link to youtu.be
His impressions on Skyrim were less impressed though. I’ve not tried PSVR, but it sounds as if it really isn’t up to much (this YouTuber also contradicts Alec here by saying it is teleport based in Skyrim. Fallout is analogue though.)
I would be interested in seeing some actual stats on nausea related to VR. Personally, I’ve had only a couple of experiences were I have had motion sickness; once from Albino Lullaby (notoriously bad implementation and just bolted together from the 2D version,) and from Doom 3 when I didn’t skip cutscenes (a mod and only a very avoidable part of it.) Moving around in zero-g or moving a character with full analogue motion in games made for VR are fine and I haven’t seen mentions of nausea from any of the hundreds of user reviews next to these games. Mods and bodge job implementations of non-VR games do, but that is inevitable and not a sign that such things as full movement are not possible for the majority in VR.
Are there any studies of whether it is actually an issue for any kind of significant proportion of players?
29/09/2017 at 20:24 noxohimoy says:
I have ZERO interest in 3D, and graphics is already good enough. I don’t even need better graphics.
What I want is better physics, better gameplay, and better single player campaigns.
They are wasting the money for products that I don’t ask and don’t want to buy.
I want Half Live 3, Valve. You adventures in 3D will take not a cent from me.
29/09/2017 at 21:13 grimdanfango says:
VR is not “3D”, as in stereoscopic TV gimmick.
Something tells me you haven’t tried it… if not, I’d suggest doing so before you write it off. For one thing, if you want “better gameplay”, VR is pretty much the cutting edge of experimentation into new and interesting ways to play… and because of the added sense of physical presence, it pretty much requires developers to give more thought to improved physics simulation, as it’s very glaring when they use the same hacks conventional games often fall back on.
The point of VR isn’t the 3D graphics (unlike most conventional AAA games), the point is that it places you inside a tangible world and lets you interact directly with it.
29/09/2017 at 21:38 Moonracer says:
My fear is that these titles will not do well and that will be used as an argument “AAA VR titles aren’t viable”. I’m a VR enthusiast. I played a ton of FO4 and Skyrim. I’ve gotten a little tired of Bethesda’s design directions. I don’t want to pay $60 to replay the vanilla version of either of those games again, despite how cool it probably is in VR. I don’t think I’m alone in thinking this way.