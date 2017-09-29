Co-op crawler Freaky Awesome gloops out in Oct

As RPS’ slime and blisters correspondent I am duty bound to report that the dungeon crawler Freaky Awesome [official site] has vomited up a release date – October 18. For those among us whose brains are a soupy green mess, it’s the one where “toxic multiplayer” doesn’t mean what you think it means. Here you can play co-op with 1-4 players but any time you kill an enemy you can roll through its glowing entrails to mutate and absorb its power.

The music was better in the previous trailer but it’s still good in this one. Like if the toxic avenger was DJing at the student union electro night. I approve.

The story is that your dog is being held in an old factory (oh no!) and it’s up to you and anyone you can rope along to get him back. Each level is procedurally generated and populated with gooey beasts, explosives, flames, sawblades, and so on. But the twist is in the intestines of your foes, as developers Mandragora explain:

Every enemy leaves behind a poodle of mutagen that can heal you, but also mutates you eventually – even if you are in the middle of a fight! In order to survive, you will need to adapt quickly to the powers and specific mechanics of every mutation. Tearing off your head to throw it at an enemy? Sure! Laying eggs and seeing tiny copies of you hatching and fighting for you? Why not!

It looks a little bit like CRAWL, and a little bit Binding of Isaac. You die often, it seems, but your skills and the mutations available to you will stay. Now, let’s see, which box do I put this in? Roguelike, no. Roguelite, roguelark… Ah, here. Roguegloop.