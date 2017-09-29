Cuphead is now out. CUPHEAD!

Our cup runneth over, then it runneth away to shooteth enemies. The mighty Cuphead [official site], a shooty platformer with smooth jazz and a gorgeous hand-animated style using techniques of 1930s cartoons, is now out. After several years of shouting CUPHEAD at each other, we can finally play. Don’t mistake its fun style for an easy game, mind, as Cuphead will drink you up and spit you back out if you’re not careful.
God, CUPHEAD!
Just look at ’em!
Cuphead is a run ‘n’ gun platformer about cup-headed fellas who owe the devil a terrible debt and must repay him by, ultimately, running and jumping and shooting. It does support two-player local co-op, for those who have a cupchum near.
When we first saw Cuphead, it was focused on those delightful boss battles as developers Studio MDHR were only a three-person team. But when it became clear many players wanted more (mate, I’d be happy with the bosses), two of MDHR quit their jobs, remortgaged their houses, and started expanding the team. Now there are run-o-jumpy levels with enemies aplenty between those boss battles.
Cuphead is out now for £14.99/€19.99/$19.99 Steam, GOG, and the Windows 10 store.
29/09/2017 at 16:48 LTK says:
Really curious how this game ended up after it went from a series of boss battles to a conventional platformer to I-don’t-know-what. Is there a WIT forthcoming?
29/09/2017 at 17:27 Matt Cox says:
Yep!
29/09/2017 at 16:56 DrJ3RK says:
It appears fairly Contra / Metal Slug -esque to me. Honestly, I’m so into the aesthetic, that I’d buy it if it was a horrible game. :D Luckily that doesn’t appear to be the case. The unfortunate part is that I’m at work, and won’t be able to play it for another six hours or so…
29/09/2017 at 17:02 Jokerme says:
I hope you guys know how to play games. I heard it’s really hard to play ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
29/09/2017 at 17:19 DrJ3RK says:
:P
Honestly, I’ve pretty much only been playing 2D indies lately. Sundered, Dead Cells, Songbringer, Hyper Light Drifter, Shovel Knight, among others. I think I’m ready for this.
29/09/2017 at 17:38 Turkey says:
Already anticipating the 3 pages of angry comments on Walker’s WIT.
29/09/2017 at 17:09 eeguest says:
This game is madness, it makes me want to throw the computer out of the window even by watching the streams
29/09/2017 at 17:15 int says:
Is it half full or half empty?
29/09/2017 at 17:21 DrJ3RK says:
Player One is half full. Player Two is half empty.
29/09/2017 at 17:31 darkath says:
CUPFACE!
29/09/2017 at 17:53 LTK says:
No, his name is Cuphead. His companion is Mugface.
29/09/2017 at 17:36 Agnosticus says:
This game seems to be just my CUP of tea!
29/09/2017 at 17:56 Ghostwise says:
If you were thinking of leaving your job and remortgaging the house to become a comedian, I suggest not to.
29/09/2017 at 18:27 cpt_freakout says:
Have some mercy, you just mugged the guy from a happy little pun.
29/09/2017 at 19:31 grrrz says:
hopefully this game will provide him some kind of cup-ing mechanism