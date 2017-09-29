Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds studio becomes PUBG Corp. [updated]

Bluehole Ginno Games, the bit of Bluehole Studio behind the wildly successful FPS Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds [official site], is being expanded into a full-blown subsidiary named PUBG Corp. ‘PUBG’, I’ll explain for readers who might not catch the reference, is an obscure slang name for Plunkbat; its usage is mostly confirmed to several valleys in West Yorkshire. No prizes for guessing Ginno’s focus but exactly what PUBG Corp. will mean for Plunkbat isn’t yet clear.
“Given Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds global success, we want to ensure that we have the operational efficiency that is required to support the game globally,” PUBG Corp. CEO Chang Han Kim said in today’s announcement. “This new structure allows us to be nimble as we look towards the expansion of strategic business opportunities that include the game’s potential in the esports sector and the growth of PUBG as a true global IP franchise.”
Plunkbat’s first major official LAN tournament, at Gamescom in August, was a mixed bag, notably suffering as players used cheesy strategies that were a bit boring to watch and occasionally ludicrous. Bluehole celebrating the event with microtransaction cosmetic items — something they had said they wouldn’t add during early access — ruffled feathers too.
PUBG Corp. also plan to open Japanese and European office to to go along with their American arm.
Ginno were once an indepedent studio and did make Devilian before Plunkbat, so it is a bit weird that they’re naming themselves after a game which wasn’t even their idea (it being the gamebaby of Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene). And as wildly popular as Plunkbat is (with over 13 million copies sold and peak concurrent player counts around 1.5 million), renaming yourself after a single game feels a bit grim.
What’s actually happening with Plunkbat these days? Well, this week’s little patch improves spectator mode with an “enhanced” breathing animation and better synchronisation between what you see and where your teamy is actually aiming.” A few other bits are tweaked too. The leaderboards will reset again on October 10th. First-person-only mode is coming to Squads on the Oceania servers in mid-October. First-person duos are coming to South & Central America and South East Asia too. Bluehole are still grumbling about Epic Games adding a Battle Royale mode to Fortnite. And dear god, please add that VW campervan soon along with the mythical bicycles.
29/09/2017 at 13:35 NetharSpinos says:
PUBG? Pubger? Pewbgee? Poob’g?
Ridiculous name.
It’ll never catch on!
29/09/2017 at 16:11 wykydtronik says:
Everyone in the community call’s it “Pub-Gee”
29/09/2017 at 18:07 Viral Frog says:
I’ve gotten Plunkbat to catch on amongst my fellow gamers on our Discord channel. 50+ people now refer to it as Plunkbat there. In fact, the person who runs the server actually changed all the “PUBG” channels to “Plunkbat”, too!
I’ve also come to find that some people call it “Pub-guh”. I don’t know why, but hearing “Pub-guh” irritates me beyond reason.
29/09/2017 at 14:19 Turkey says:
Seems kinda irresponsible to start working on this PUBG game while Plunkbat is still in early access. Especially since they’re already working with Epic on implementing a Battle Royale mode for Fortnite.
29/09/2017 at 14:19 SaintAn says:
Sad they don’t realize their game is just a passing fad. Figured that’s why they were abusing their players with microtransactions, because they knew they only have a short time before everyone moves on.
29/09/2017 at 18:09 Viral Frog says:
Hardly a passing fad. It’s sold over 10 million copies and counting. Also, abusing customers with microtransactions? Their microtransactions are so far from abusive. They’re all cosmetic items that almost nobody wants. Hardly an abusive model at all.
29/09/2017 at 14:19 Pogs says:
I await the inevitable re brand and tie in the with Blizzard to have pubbattle.net. That should satisfy their marketing departments that they have reasons to exist and we can move along nothing to see here…
29/09/2017 at 14:39 Pogs says:
Plus of course opening up the opportunity for a totally new game where fighters, necromancers, the undead etc fight for supremacy in their local Dog and Duck.
29/09/2017 at 14:49 Bull0 says:
Geez RPS stop trying to force Plunkbat on us, your cringe humour isn’t funny and all my favourite twitch streamers call it the unpronounceable PUBG. I mean gawd!!
29/09/2017 at 15:03 Beefenstein says:
Thank you for your comment. It is hard to speak for the silent majority.
I myself find it terrifying that the writers on this site think that they can use language in a way which creates a unique environment unlike other gaming sites. This sickens me. If I wanted something different I’d be somewhere different: but if I’m here I want what I want. And what’s that? Things that I want. So if I do not want what this site gives me it should change.
29/09/2017 at 15:30 Bull0 says:
I tip my updoot to you, fellow PUBG name purist obsessive
29/09/2017 at 16:08 Viroso says:
The only reason I clicked this article was to see what joke RPS would make about the PUBG Plunkbat name.
29/09/2017 at 16:10 Bull0 says:
I mean I hate to do this but just to be clear it was sarcasm, I love RPS’s silly names (Codblops is a particular favourite)
29/09/2017 at 16:40 nunka says:
As far as I’m concerned, Codblops is the only acceptable name for that game?/franchise?/mega money machine?.
29/09/2017 at 17:38 Ghostwise says:
The word yer lookin’ fer is #brand.
29/09/2017 at 18:26 Viral Frog says:
Everyone I know refers to Black Ops as Codblops. I don’t think that’s unique to RPS.
29/09/2017 at 16:17 wykydtronik says:
It really doesn’t make any sense, I guess it’s an EU humor thing?
29/09/2017 at 15:44 Samudaya says:
Oh, dear! So much money! More than we will never need. More than we can ever spend. We need more! How can we dodge the greedy government taxation? Let’s just turn this into a corporation.
29/09/2017 at 16:34 Moragami says:
PubGuh is awesum! Plunkbat sounds like something a lame kid would call his imaginary friend.
29/09/2017 at 17:07 Aerothorn says:
And that lame kid is going to kill you in Plunkbat because his imaginary friend is spotting for him.
29/09/2017 at 18:28 cpt_freakout says:
Should’ve been Plunkbat Enterprises
29/09/2017 at 19:25 Massenstein says:
Never change, Alice.
29/09/2017 at 19:45 Don Reba says:
Not sure if “pubage corp” is a step up or down from “blue hole”.