Pyre [official site], the sportsdunking new RPG from the studio behind Bastion and Transistor, has added a tough new difficulty mode in its ‘True Nightwing’ update. Unlocked after completing the main campaign, the new mode is “reminiscent of an ‘Ironman’ mode in other games” according to developers Supergiant Games. In short, it launches you right into the full experience with everything unlocked and no reloading from checkpoint or restarting sportsfights.

Supergiant blast out these bulletpoints:

Base difficulty same as Heightened.

All Titan Stars unlocked, and some must be used.

Enlightenment required to rank up re-scaled.

Cannot load checkpoints or restart Rites.

Book of Rites and White Lute fully unlocked.

Slugmarket inventory fully unlocked.

Feats of Glory introduced much sooner.

Many tutorial bits are skippable too.

Pyre has a 25% discount this weekend, down to £11.24/€14.99/$14.99 on Steam.

Our Brendan’s Pyre review was down on the game, as he liked his sportpals but not so much the sport.

“The sport of Pyreball itself has caused me to curse and sigh many times, but I can’t accuse it of being uninventive. That goes double for the story of this band of exile-sinners, told through visual novel-style interjections and dialogue choices. It’s a great story. One I often wish didn’t have fantasy netball clinging to it.”

I do know some folks who do really dig that fantasy netball, mind.