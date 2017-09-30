20 years ago today, Fallout set the world on fire

The world ended on September, 30 1997. Or, rather, that was the day we were first shown what would become gaming’s enduring definition of the end of the world. Interplay’s Fallout, a very different game from Bethesda’s Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 (not that this seems to bother anyone; no sirree, not a soul), was and is a landmark roleplaying game. It disrupted ideas that RPGs meant elves and kobolds; it disrupted ideas that RPGs were a straight march to the finish line; it disrupted ideas that RPG heroes should be heroic.
War never changes, but Fallout changed most everything else.
Perhaps the enduring reason many haggard old PC gamers (hello!) still look to Fallout as a high watermark of computer roleplaying is the sheer degree of choice it offered. Not just in terms of how you designed your character and the numbers you could pour into them, but also – more so – in terms of having multiple ways to solve a problem.
‘Shoot them all’ was only one of these but, beautifully/monstrously, that too was available as an option in scenes where so many other games would lock it off. Talking people around, threatening them, breaking and entering, lying: all sorts.
There was no one necessary right answer – and this applied to the game’s main storyline as a whole. You could effectively ignore it all, or straight-up murder the main quest-giver. Fallout was your place, to do with as you chose.
Sure, Bethesda’s takes on the Fallout formula offered gloss and adrenaline and a new sense of scale, and Fallout 3 isn’t too bad at offering conversation-based solutions to your problems (Fallout 4, less so), but they never quite managed to offer that same ability to rip up the whole world.
And what a world it was too. From humble, inspect-splatting beginnings that suggested a more traditional fantasy game it grows and grows, from outposts to town to cities to heavily-armed fortresses, from Max Max to The Jetsons to Norman Rockwell, from drunken bandits to supermutants to Warhammer 40,000 cast-offs. Fallout 4 was a game that said both you and it could do anything you or it wanted.
Happy birthday, old apocalypse. PC gaming is Fallout, and Fallout is PC gaming.
[Never played it? It’s free on Steam until the end of the day. –Ed]
30/09/2017 at 15:08 Freud says:
Fallout 1 and 2. Games where you could kill children. Turned a whole generation of gamers into raging normal people.
30/09/2017 at 15:14 wombat191 says:
Ha you obviously didn’t play the censored European edition of FO2 where you could be pickpocketed by invisible children
30/09/2017 at 15:15 wombat191 says:
Side note.. I might try that entrance way for a settlement in FO4.. 1900 hours I like extra ideas for it :)
30/09/2017 at 15:24 dangermouse76 says:
Fourth last line…… Should say fallout 1?
I bounced off the game immediately when I last tried it. But I’m a bit more patient these days. Time to fire it up again.
30/09/2017 at 15:25 Chentzilla says:
>From humble, inspect-splatting beginnings
>from Max Max to The Jetsons
Looks like the end of the article was a bit rushed.
30/09/2017 at 15:48 GenialityOfEvil says:
I liked Max Max.
30/09/2017 at 15:51 GenialityOfEvil says:
I hope Fallout 5 goes back and takes some cues from the first game, allowing us to completely screw things up without the game feeling the need to twist the storyline back into place (see LA Noire).
30/09/2017 at 16:03 geldonyetich says:
Yeah, Fallout 1 and 2 were pretty good. I loved my spiral-bound manuals full of rich, GURP-inspired stats.
Sadly, the Fallout 3 reboot was no longer an isometric, deep RPG. Fallout 4 and 5 have been dumbed down further. I guess I could say that these games were pretty good. Lets be honest here, I played the heck out of them. But mentioning Fallout 1-2 in the same sentence seems a bit disingenuous considering the game was fundamentally changed into something completely different.
No wonder I like Divinity: Original Sin 2 so much. It’s much more a Fallout than any Fallout after Tactics was.
30/09/2017 at 17:09 Aerothorn says:
You’ve played Fallout 5!?!
30/09/2017 at 17:47 Zenicetus says:
Probably referring to the sequence of games after the isometric ones, where New Vegas was technically the fourth and Fallout 4 the fifth. I guess that makes New Vegas actually Fallout 3.5?
30/09/2017 at 18:54 geldonyetich says:
I did indeed play a lot of New Vegas, but I’ll be honest, I lost count.
Heck, so much time passed between Fallout 3 and 4 that 4 probably should be 5. The fact they’re all Gamebryo engine games, and on the Elder Scrolls end of that we’re up to V, did not help my sense of recall.
30/09/2017 at 16:07 cpt_freakout says:
I only ever got around to playing the Fallouts a few years ago. My youth RPGs were the Infinity Engine games, so my first Fallout play was kinda mind-blowing because I had so many choices, and I couldn’t definitely take them all. Also, the world was grimy and horribly violent, but also surreal, with a biting black humor I didn’t expect.
The only thing I did prefer from the Bethesda Fallouts was the radio. I downloaded like a million 1950s music packs and it completely made the game (FO3, haven’t played NV or 4) for me.
30/09/2017 at 16:52 Sin Vega says:
Meh. It was basically just turn-based Oblivion.
30/09/2017 at 17:18 yoggesothothe says:
I chuckled.
30/09/2017 at 17:00 Crusoe says:
Screw Bethesda Fallouts.
The only real Fallout games are Fallout and Fallout 2.
30/09/2017 at 17:31 yoggesothothe says:
Not that I particularly disagree–Fallout 1 actually affected me fundamentally as a person, whereas the Bethesda published games, even NV, were merely mildly entertaining–but I’m always reminded by comments such as this about gripes that people had concerning Fallout 2 in the past.
There was a time when FO2 was criticized as not being true to the spirit of FO1 by too overtly referencing non-diegetic pop culture (the Goonies, Pinky and the Brain for two particularly egregious examples), and that something of the dire character of FO1 was lost in FO2’s world. This, of course, rather ignores the pop culture easter eggs in FO1 (though they were less overt).
At any rate, there are some who felt (and probably still feel) that FO1 is the only “true” Fallout game–because its the only one that feels like a genuine successor to Wasteland 1. No true Scotsman arguments never change.
30/09/2017 at 18:09 napoleonic says:
The only true “No true Scotsman” argument is the original one. These pop culture-infused so-called “arguments” about video games and so on don’t have the authenticity of the original.
30/09/2017 at 20:51 Ergates_Antius says:
That’s….not really a “no true Scotsman” argument.
30/09/2017 at 17:50 Zenicetus says:
I play the Bethesda games because I love the “What if 50’s sci-fi was real?” setting, and there isn’t anything else out there like this. The gameplay is meh, but the setting is great.
30/09/2017 at 19:26 GenialityOfEvil says:
I’ve always seen Bethesda’s Fallout games like Mass Effect, you play it for the setting, not the gameplay. No-one was looking forward to Mass Effect Andromeda thinking “Gee, I really can’t wait to crouch behind a chest-high wall in plastic armour again”.
30/09/2017 at 20:52 Ergates_Antius says:
They’re fine if you don’t think of them as sequels to the originals. They’re Bethesda games set in the Fallout universe.
30/09/2017 at 17:00 Paul says:
Fallout was the first game that showed me what games are capable of. That they can be more than mindless entertainment, but actually worlds I could get lost in and do anything in. What is sad, is that to this day Fallout 1,2 and New Vegas are pretty much unsurpassed in interactivity, reactivity and player agency.In how many games can I become a junkie, childkiller, gravedigger, pornstar, sniper, smoothtalker, thief, dumb idiot, genius scientist?
Apart from Fallout there is what, Arcanum, also from Fallout devs, and that’s that?
I need to try Divinity OS2. And I hope the new Cain and Boyarsky RPG will follow in Fallout’s footsteps.
30/09/2017 at 17:51 yoggesothothe says:
Let me just mention, Vampire Bloodlines. Bit more limited, but still good.
30/09/2017 at 17:05 LennyLeonardo says:
I accidentally made a whole town hostile to me early on, barely escaping alive. I returned much later in full power armour, armed with a mingun, and slaughtered everyone. It was awesome. I was like 12. I feel dirty when I think about it now.
30/09/2017 at 17:18 willywill says:
I had that bad luck dog with me and I couldn’t get rid of him. I shot him until he died. It took so long and I ended up feeling really bad.
30/09/2017 at 17:51 Stevostin says:
A quick check to F1, F2 and F3 walkthrough will show that F1 is actually doing that here and there, F2 is doing that far more consistently and F3 is yet in another league with way more quest and way more way to solve things. That’s one of the complete nonsense criticism, along “but there was no beefy mutant in ol’ Fallout” (there was. Pretty much all of F3 main course is from previous games) and “oh, they removed the nasty choices” (about a game where you can actually sell a child to slaver and eat people you kill).
It would be nice if all the ppl, including many journo, were fact checking themselves on this and making some form of apologies. Because, let’s be honest, they’re certainly one of the reason F4 has lost most of this. F3 and FNV were RPG games the likes of which they may not be much for a long time anymore (especially when like me you can’t be even remotely interested in a non FPV rpg).
Not holding my breath though.
30/09/2017 at 20:46 Vodalus says:
Not to be one of those people, but come on! F3 and F4 do have a lot more content than the originals, quantity wise. However, quality is another story. There’s a reason so many people say the Bethesda Fallouts are a mile wide and an inch deep. Hell, way too much of the main quest is pretty much on rails—might as well be watching a movie. When you face the Master in 1, you can win without fighting by collecting the right information and selecting the right speech options from many potential choices as long as you have a high speech skill. It’s a verbal showdown. In 3, you can say literally one bland sentence (the game tells you which one) and if you have high speech president eden just gives up for no discernible reason—it was like someone told Bethesda they needed a pacifist option at the end so they phoned it in.
Also, I think it’s criminal to lump in Obsidian’s New Vegas with 3 and 4.
Here’s why 3 (and especially 4) fall short: my favorite thing about 1 and 2 was the conversation. Unless you got the empathy perk that showed you how the other person would react, you had to guess what to say in order to persuade someone from a bunch of plausible options and then pass an invisible speech check. But having high speech wasn’t enough—it took thought.
In 3, they tell you which option is the speech option. There’s no strategizing involved in conversation. In 1 and 2, conversation was part of the gameplay, in 3 and 4 it’s just exposition.
A million people have said this before, but New Vegas had far more skill checks in conversation than 3–not just speech, but medicine and science and explosives and repair stealth. That was much better and much more like the originals. In New Vegas, your SPECIAL stats mattered—they had unique low intelligence and high intelligence speech options.
Then there are the settlements. For a game with so much content, 3 had few big towns—Rivet City, Megaton, maybe Tenpenny Tower and the Brotherhood HQ. F1 was a small game but lots of the content was in the towns. F2 had a ton of big towns. New Vegas had a metropolis and a bunch of decent sized towns or military bases. F4 had only three decent sized towns other than the bogus player built settlements without unique NPCs.
Also dude, if Bethesda really cared about vocal criticism from fans or journalists, they wouldn’t have gotten rid of the skill system entirely in 4, or replaced the mediocre conversation from 3 with that awful Bioware style dialogue wheel. And with 4 they have no excuse because Obsidian showed them how to do it right.
30/09/2017 at 20:54 Ergates_Antius says:
20 years? Fuck me I’m old.