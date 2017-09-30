Skyrim’s Creation Club enters beta, offers Survival Mode free for starters

After a less-than-successful initial foray into the realm of monetising Skyrim mods, Bethesda are presently rolling out a public beta of their Creation Club – their DLC-esque, more corporate alternative – to the revamped Skyrim Special Edition [official site]. To sweeten the pot, they’re offering early adopters the option to claim a free copy of Survival Mode, a major gameplay modification adding the management of simulated hunger, tiredness and cold to the already-hazardous environment.
Detailed here, Survival Mode seems a fairly comprehensive package and integrated better than most regular Skyrim mods. While nothing too surprising for a survival-type add-on, it covers all the expected threats of tiredness, hunger and exposure. Don’t eat and you’ll become hungry, reducing your maximum stamina and slowing your attacks with most standard weapons. Don’t sleep and you become fatigued, slowing regeneration of stamina and magicka, as well as reducing the effect of potions. Most notable of the new features is cold; each area of Skyrim has its own climate, and the colder the environment, the faster it chips away at your character’s internal temperature. As it falls, your maximum health is impacted, as well as movement speed and your ability to pick pockets and locks.
Skyrim has received no shortage of survival mods over the years, and parts of the official Survival Mode are remarkably similar to popular free mod Frostfall. While it is only common sense to give the audience what they want, it seems dangerous for Bethesda to debut the Creation Club as direct competition to their existing community.
Creation Club DLC is content commissioned specifically for the store. While Bethesda are currently making much of it themselves, the process starts with submitting pitches then follows a professional process with payment at development milestones. It’s a stark contrast to the ‘paid mods’ setup, where anyone could sell anything.
While there is no specific end date for the Creation Club beta, plans are for it to launch properly sometime in October, and for Survival Mode to return to its intended price of 800 Creation Club points (equivalent to about $8) a week after its debut.
30/09/2017 at 09:10 Ich Will says:
Well, it’s not as good as the already free mod alternatives, so er… Go Home Bethesda, you’re Drunk?
30/09/2017 at 10:30 DodoSandvich says:
Well, it made my day.
That the most popular tag for it on Steam is “Psychological horror”
30/09/2017 at 10:40 Seafoam says:
Of course theyre going to give survival mode free only on the first week.
That assures that all the people invested in skyrim, all the hardcore fans and journalists (the most vocal part of the playerbase) will get a positive impression.
But the casual gamers, the vast majority of people who actually pay for microtransactions, will pay for that overpriced crap like suckers and be none the wiser.
Also survival mode is 800 credits, the smallest credits pack has 750 credits, meaning that if you want to play survival mode you need to pay 15$!
Thats 1/4 the price of a full game for a hunger meter! (and like 1 sword, if you spend the credits youre forced to have left over)
How do people defend this crap?
30/09/2017 at 10:43 GenialityOfEvil says:
And there are already more feature-rich survival mods available. Have been for years.
30/09/2017 at 11:44 mpk says:
Also survival mode is 800 credits, the smallest credits pack has 750 credits, meaning that if you want to play survival mode you need to pay 15$!
That seems to be standard micro-transaction practice, across so many games that I’ve seen, and has been since the mobile boom. The psuedo-currency price for any given item never matches what you’ll get from any of the available currency exchange packs. It’s to make you spend more real money, obviously, but it’s also yet another Skinner mechanism to keep you playing.
Utterly cynical cash grabbing, but hey, us folks have let them get away with it from the beginning, so no use complaining now.
30/09/2017 at 11:57 Seafoam says:
Horrid practises are sadly the norm yes, but that’s still ridiculously overpriced by any standards!
Dragonborn DLC cost 20$ at launch, and that added an entire island, huge quests items and all!
Unapologetic cash grab at gullible consumers expense. No matter how they try to weasel out of this its the worst thing Bethesda has done in my opinion.
30/09/2017 at 11:28 Chaoslord AJ says:
Not sure if I’ll be switching to their “awesome” paid mod service as there is already Frostfall and several hunger mods.
And don’t know about others but I’m 10 times over Skyrim these days. Played best mods, plus Enderal plus all achieves on 32 and 64 bit. :p
Next Elder Scrolls please and sensible VR this time.
30/09/2017 at 11:34 HoboDragon says:
Is this PC only? Bec. for PS4 I could understand having this system because of the limited number of mods – AND – if you use unofficial mods you don’t get achievements. For new Skyrim gamers perhaps a dealbreaker to use unofficial and thus will accept the official payed survival one?
On PC it doesn’t matter – Frostfall and the “turn back on achievements” or whatver it is called will do the trick….
30/09/2017 at 13:05 clocknova says:
Maybe it’s just my age showing but. . . what the hell does anyone need “achievements” for in a single-player RPG?!
30/09/2017 at 13:57 Rosveen says:
To track progress. To encourage replays. To accomplish interesting goals you wouldn’t think of on your own. To collect trophies. Some people collect fridge magnets from all the places they’ve been to, others collect Platinums of all the games they’ve played.
It’s been years, can we finally stop discussing this like it’s something new and shocking? Some people don’t care about achievements, but many others do. This fact isn’t going away.
30/09/2017 at 11:44 woodsey says:
“To sweeten the pot, they’re offering early adopters the option to claim a free copy of Survival Mode, a major gameplay modification adding the management of simulated hunger, tiredness and cold to the already-hazardous environment.”
… Which was a totally free forever and ever update for FO4 not too long ago.
Who on Earth is actually falling for this stuff?
30/09/2017 at 11:47 Blowfeld81 says:
Bethesda should stop milking people with Skyrim and work on a new Elder Scrolls title with a new and very mod- able engine.
They can still release a ton of paid expansions, but should leave the modding to the fans or even release a few mods themselves, for free.
Cashing in with a mod that copies a well known mod? No. Just no.
I really liked Bethesda for their Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, but lately this company has become a second EA.
And pls: Give us some proper VR Elder Scrolls, from what I have read the performance of Skyrim VR is horrible and I really do not want to go back to the game. Again. And again. I have had enough Skyrim in my life. But hey: Cheap way for Bethesda to cash in more before christmas and send signal to other companies, that it is totally ok to rush the VR market with half assed titles that are re-coded a little.
If you want to kill VR: Go on. If you want to invest in VR to cash more in in the future: Release unique great IPs that are made for VR from the start. ( Oh, and ditch that horrible Skyrim engine, for all that is true and just!!!)
30/09/2017 at 11:59 Mr.Snowy says:
I should like to say, and I think I speak for the majority here, that Bethesda can eat a bag of dicks.
30/09/2017 at 12:02 kuertee says:
If Bethesda was really serious in supporting the modding community, and not in getting an quick buck out of the community, they should simply promote and acknowledge the many years of free work that Buddha (who was responsible for the earliest known catalogue of Oblivion mods), DarkOne and co. (Nexus mods), the many authors of modding tools (OBSE/SKSE team), the many authors of modding guides, and of course, the many mod authors.
AND Bethesda should encourage mod users to donate to their favourite mod authors. Donations to mod authors are available now, of course, but an official Bethesda endorsement would not only draw more attention to its availability, but also to make the practice “more acceptable” or “more agreeable” to avid mod users who do not donate.
30/09/2017 at 12:05 kuertee says:
(Disclaimer: I’m a mod author.)
30/09/2017 at 12:23 James says:
When SKSE 64 does eventually come out it will be interesting to see what effect it will have when the community has arguably better tools than Bethesda (which is already the case in some areas, as someone who likes making environments TESEdit works miracles for LOD generation, whereas the CK will literally destroy your work).
30/09/2017 at 12:17 James says:
One thing to note is that when it stops being free it will be 50 more CC points than you can buy with $8 so you will need to buy the $14 CC point pack bollocks to get it. If you just want Survival Mode, you’ll be paying $14 for it.
$14 for a gamemode in a 2 year old version of a 6 year old game.
I really hope the CC crashes and burns. It’s a nice idea but the implementation could only be worse if the mods came in lootboxes.
30/09/2017 at 12:26 patrickpeppers says:
Shhh! Stop giving them more bad ideas!
30/09/2017 at 13:03 clocknova says:
Horse. Armor. That is all.
30/09/2017 at 13:22 CountVlad says:
Just came across this on Nexus Mods: link to nexusmods.com?
I love the description! :D
“Craft the Creation Club by using a cooking pot to convert your Gold Septims into Broken Souls.
Then you can use 3 Broken Souls at any forge to craft the Creation Club.”
“You can make a batch of 2 Broken Souls for 799 Gold Septims at a cooking pot.
You will need 3 Broken Souls to forge the Creation Club this means you will have to craft the Broken Soul item twice.
So, the Creation Club will cost you a total of 1598 Gold Septims and you will have a leftover Broken Soul for future use.”