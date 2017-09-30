What are we all playing this weekend?

Welcome to Saturday, gang. We did it. We’ve reached the weekend. More than that, we’ve reached the end of September. If these distinctions are arbitrary, why are they so exciting?
Alternatively, if you’re reading this on Sunday: pinch and a punch for the first of the month – and no returns!
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m playing the game where I sit at home unable to connect to broadband because the house I’ve moved into STILL doesn’t have a connection two weeks after arrival. That means I’m limited to playing games that are either very tiny in terms of download size (I’m using a tethered 4G connection) or games that are already installed on my computer.
HyperRogue and Divinity: Original Sin 2 it is then. Woe is me. Maybe I don’t really need broadband.
Alec:
Well – a SNES Mini arrived, but as soon as I looked at it I realised that I don’t really care about SNES games but just wanted to follow the herd, so now I need to agonise about whether to open it and try and enjoy it or be a Bad Man and flip it on eBay. Between anxieties, I think I shall return to Audioshield, which I revisited for our recent best VR games
feature and fell in love with its musical punching all over again.
Brendan:
I’ve been dabbling in some Tekken 7 because I saw some people punching each other in a fighting game tournament while at EGX and thought to myself: “Sure, I can do that.”
But I can not do that.
Graham:
I’ve still got a hankering for first-person action since completing Titanfall 2 a few weeks ago, and so I’m debating whether to finally get round to playing Dishonored 2 or Wolfenstein: The New Order. But there’s been enough Plunkbat chat this past week that I may well dip back into that after a couple months away.
John:
It’s going to be Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. I bought a Switch, and goodness me, it’s a good game. And when you’re done playing it in front of the TV, you can pick it up and carry on playing it on the train. I’m not sure if anyone else has discovered this feature of the Switch yet, so there’s a useful tip.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Leonard Cohen albums on repeat. I should also visit the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter. If there’s time I might try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some fowl.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
30/09/2017 at 10:18 Ksempac says:
I wasn’t gonna pick up Cuphead, but the 20 euros price (when I was expecting a fully priced game) made it an impulse buy. So far, I’m enjoying it and it seems fairly short, so I’m expecting that I will play it to completion this weekend.
30/09/2017 at 10:52 Agnosticus says:
Are you being serious? I thought for a SP indie title it was rather a high price!
Sees to be well thought-out and polished though.
30/09/2017 at 11:48 Ksempac says:
Yes I’m being serious, and your criteria for game prices are weird.
“SP” and “indie” shouldn’t be criteria to decide at what price a game is worth buying. The questions should be more about “how much content does this game have ?”, “How is the quality of this game ?”, “Is it bringing anything new to the table ?” etc.
Cuphead is highly polished, it has a unique art style, and is in a genre that has very few new titles coming on PC (run-and-gun/boss platformers). So yeah, 20 euros for Cuphead is a no brainer for me.
Even if it doesn’t take too long to finish, it’s a game that is probably fun to replay to improve your score.
30/09/2017 at 12:05 Agnosticus says:
It’s what I’ve gotten used to from the industry. All those criteria also apply to many other comparable indie titles, such as Crypt of the Necrodancer, Dead Cells, Battleblock Theater, Guacamelee, Mark of the Ninja, Super Meat boy, the Trine series, Magicka, Foul Play, Spelunky, etc,etc…
Ok, some exeptions: Ori, Owlboy,
Pray tell me, when you’ve seen the last 2D full price release though!
30/09/2017 at 10:25 wcq says:
The newest of games: Wild Arms 3
This big dang opening song is cheesy as heck, and I love it.
30/09/2017 at 10:29 Hoot says:
After owning Divinty : Original Sin for years and bouncing off it 5 or 6 times after 2 hours of play I eventually persisted and was charmed by it’s “this is some dark shit but lets not take ourselves too seriously, eh?” approach to writing and story as well as the excellent combat system which I always knew would be awesome but never persisted enough to the point where it actually got awesome.
I’ve now finished the game on Tactician difficulty (about 70 hours) and am gonna start Divinty : Original Sin 2 this morning.
On reflection I think I persisted this 7th time around with the first game because of 3 reasons :-
I relaxed and let myself enjoy the wonkiness / Terry Gilliam-ness of the characters and the story.
I knew the first 2 or 3 hours of Cyseal were utterly without combat (except for like, 2 fights) and decided to play until I got at least to a first boss.
I’d just finished an Ironman XCOM 2 WotC run and was jonesing for more turn based combat but in a different game.
30/09/2017 at 10:31 timbruls says:
Got AirportCEO, so between Daddy duties I try to get my airport running.
30/09/2017 at 10:35 dangermouse76 says:
It’s all about Elder Scrolls Oblivion. Logged a few hundred hours on console and PC. Never done the main quest line.
So I am going straight into the main quest. Any advise on builds just for the main story ?
I was thinking conjuration and deadly bow action with some alchemy thrown in for good measure.
30/09/2017 at 10:55 particlese says:
Not sure what an optimal build would be, but I think I ended up with bow and destruction for offense, and illusion and athletics for running up invisibly to the sigil stones with nearly no confrontations. All went well until a big battle close to the end, thanks in part to a creaking old computer. The console helped me out there, but I reckon some swordplay points may have done the job in a more legitimate way.
30/09/2017 at 13:33 dangermouse76 says:
A mate just suggested go heavy armour, shield and sword as it will level my heavy armour and block quickly.
And as I am going straight in to the quest line from the sewer I’ll only pick up whats dropped. Not a lot of room to level my skills.
Now all I need is a mic, some talent, a Patreon account and I could become a millionaire youtuber. /s
30/09/2017 at 11:45 yogibbear says:
The enemies auto scale to your level so just don’t spam healing spells or trade too much and you should be fine due to the completely ass-backwards levelling up mechanic only found in Oblivion and then never used again because it’s horse shit.
30/09/2017 at 10:36 kwyjibo says:
Haven’t played Duelyst for an entire month, and it’s the last day of the season. Going to try and make it to Diamond rank tonight.
Might give Sleeping Dogs a try later – picked that up on sale on Steam for £3 this week.
30/09/2017 at 10:37 Glacious says:
If I can avoid squandering a long weekend, hopefully finishing Bioshock 2. Standing under waterfalls , which happens a fair bit having the buff that recharges health and EVE when in water, should help mentally alleviate the altogether too hot too early climate down here.
30/09/2017 at 10:45 Ejia says:
Oxenfree. I like it, despite not being fond of teen drama in general. It can be a bit tedious to play through repeatedly if you want to see the different conversation patha and ending combinations, but that’s true of most games with multiple endings.
30/09/2017 at 11:02 Ninja Dodo says:
I was really taken with Oxenfree, much more so than I expected. Came for the neat walk-and-talk dialogue system, stayed for the great story and characters.
30/09/2017 at 11:01 Lars Westergren says:
Divinity: OS2. Broken finger and hand in in cast, so it’s turn based or point&click for me.
30/09/2017 at 11:07 particlese says:
I’ll also be playing more HyperRogue, having picked it up and enjoyed it after the recent article. Speaking of roguethings, I’ve also gotten newly excited about Dead Cells since they announced that wall jumping is coming in a future update, and even the current movement still feels great. Speaking of great movement, I’ll finally be joined by fellow noobs in flying around in Lawbreakers during its free weekend, and the 4-5-fold increase in players has given some hint at what the game could have been had it taken off. Speaking of flying around and shooting things, I’ll also be trying to find time to get through more/all of To The Top and Superhot VR after seeing some VR games listed in the recent RPS-o-list and accompanying comments which I’d like to try. And speaking of games I’d like to try, Echo looks awesome and is waiting patiently on my hard drive for now since I haven’t
hadmade time for it. Could today/tomorrow be the day?
30/09/2017 at 11:25 mac4 says:
Yo fans,
Just a heads-up that the original Fallout is currently up for free at Steam, link to store.steampowered.com . As usual, just click install then don’t proceed to install if that’s not your immediate intention, and it is or should be in your library for good.
Good until September 30th 11:59PM Pacific Time.
Meanwhile, me? Busy and not just this weekend making my way through Kingdoms of Amalur, 100+ hours in, so an estimated some 100 more to go.
30/09/2017 at 11:34 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
It’ll be total warhams 2 for most of the weekend. When I say most, I mean that I do need to eat and sleep at some point.
30/09/2017 at 11:40 Morte66 says:
Guild Wars 2 Path of Fire
30/09/2017 at 12:10 caerphoto says:
Same! Been in no rush to complete the story, just been having so much fun exploring the new maps and getting used to mounts and new specs. It’s been great :D
30/09/2017 at 13:47 Creeping Death says:
+1 for PoF. The last expansion didn’t impress me and actually resulted in pushing me away from the game for 6 months until they rebalances things. PoF though has just constantly impressed me. I haven’t had this much fun exploring the game since the core release.
1 week after release and I still have 1.5 maps to explore and the story to finish, then I get to do it 8 more times on different characters :P
30/09/2017 at 11:56 Ladykilljoy says:
Blood Booooooooooooooooooooowl
2
Love that game
30/09/2017 at 12:27 elvirais says:
Divinity: Original Sin 2. Totally addicted, didn’t think that would happen.
30/09/2017 at 12:32 yogibbear says:
Up to Phantom Forrest in D:OS, just started Cuphead. WAAAAY harder than it looks. Or I’m just getting too old!
30/09/2017 at 12:43 Cronstintein says:
Me too. It’s been a looooooong time since I fell this deep into an RPG. Reminds me of when my college roommate passed me Baldur’s Gate 2.
30/09/2017 at 12:48 Mister eX says:
The Witcher 3. Repeatedly getting lost in Novigrad. :D
Maybe some F1 2016 to break it up a bit… :)
30/09/2017 at 13:13 elvirais says:
After a while i tried playing with the small map off, it takes a long time but after that you can navigate quicker because you learn. Novigrad will always be a maze though :p some things are just not indicated too, like where Triss is at some point.
30/09/2017 at 13:48 Mister eX says:
Yeah, I was looking for Triss’ the last time I’ve played, a couple of days ago. Took me ages and I still haven’t found the place by the time I called it a day, but at least explored the city a bit in the process. :D I’m not exactly frustrated by these things YET. :D It’s kind of awesome to be able to get lost in a virtual city… :)
30/09/2017 at 13:23 Sorbicol says:
Original Sin 2 here as well. It’s quite possibly better than Baldurs Gate 1&2. It’s got its problems to be sure (why do I really need to replace every item of armour on everyone every time they go up a level?!?), but the writing is excellent, the combat is wonderful and there’s nothing better than my giant Lizard tank suddenly sprouting Wings, spider legs or Medusa snakes out of his head in the middle of a brawl.
Not sure everything they’d done quite sticks (levelling is all over the place) but this really is something quite special.
30/09/2017 at 13:28 vahnn says:
WRC 7. I’ve become hopelessly addicted to rally racing. Maybe squeeze in some plunkbizzle and a couple hours on my DOS2 coop campaign with my friend.
30/09/2017 at 13:29 Minglefingler says:
Divinity: Original Sin 2, I can’t praise the game enough, it’s a masterpiece.
30/09/2017 at 13:40 Jac says:
Will be bouncing between Golf Story on switch and Danganronpa 3 I think.
Still need to go back and finish The Observer so maybe that as well.
30/09/2017 at 13:51 fiendling says:
I am playing XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and it is fantastic.
They are still fixing up some of the mods I generally use but my staple mods like Stop wasting my time and Extract all have been updated for War of the Chosen already.
30/09/2017 at 13:56 kelmorg says:
Total War:Warhammer 2 interspersed with Infested Planet.