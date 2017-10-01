Grimrock-y steampunk dungeon crawler Vaporum is out

Fatbot Games’ grid-based, first-person dungeon crawl, Vaporum [official site], has officially clanked and whirred past the finish line and is available now via Steam. Offering the opportunity to strap on a suit of steam-powered armour and ascend through a tower full of mechanised monsters, it’s a clearly enticing proposition and something that had caught our eye before. We’ve been covering this one since its early days seeking funding back in 2015, and it’s great to see it finished and looking gorgeous, in a distinctly loud, stompy, mechanical way.
Fatbot proudly wear their inspirations on their sleeve, claiming Legend of Grimrock 1 & 2 and genre progenitors such as Eye of the Beholder and Dungeon Master as key inspirations for Vaporum. Despite the design dating back as far as 1987, the blend of positioning-heavy realtime combat (see the guard satisfyingly punted into a pit in the trailer above) and puzzle solving still makes for a compelling mix in need of little more than a bit of graphical spit-and-polish in order to pass modern muster.
What sets Vaporum most visibly apart from Grimrock (other than the higher-tech setting) is its progression systems. Rather than control a party of four, you play as a single character wrapped in a customizable and modular exo-rig. While some of your choices have to be fully committed to, your abilities are largely governed by your interchangeable equipment. Multiple loadout slots allow you to switch between sets of gear at will, effectively allowing you to switch class mid-combat in order to adapt to the situation.
Fatbot have also outlined some plans for the game immediately following release. Beyond the usual post-release support, patching and tweaking, they have plans to open the game up to a global audience. While only available in English at present, another nine languages will be supported soon. If the game is sufficiently well-recieved, they are looking at the potential for Mac & Linux ports, although nothing is set in stone on that point.
Vaporum is available on Steam now for £15/18€/$18, with a 10% launch discount.
01/10/2017 at 09:21 Risingson says:
I feel an enormous gap between players that played Dungeon Masters, Beholders, first Land of Lore, Bloodwych etc and the ones that only know this genre for Legend of Grimrock and wonder why did anyone thought of implementing rpg mechanics that consist of dancing with the keyboard. Me? I’m happy, thanks.
01/10/2017 at 09:57 Themadcow says:
Everything has its place if done well. I’m a huge dungeon crawler / blobber fan and despite preferring the turn based likes of Wizardry, Etrian and the like I had huge fun with Grimrock. A single character Grimrock? Sounds good to me.
01/10/2017 at 10:26 Unsheep says:
Even better, it’s also available DRM-free on GOG.
01/10/2017 at 12:46 bobbins says:
Why would you just want to buy the version that’s left over from your humble purchases after redeeming all your steam keys?
All the executable-buying folks are gonna be super bummed out when after having to manage individual games for years they find that by the time steam dies all those DRM games they bought are emulator wrapped abandonware anyway.
01/10/2017 at 11:24 mercyRPG says:
Waay better than any of Obisidians stuff or Divine Diminuty 2.