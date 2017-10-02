Now Ubi’s opened the door, can we have our “Skip Boss Fight” button?

Ubisoft made a fascinating announcement this week. They revealed that the latest Assassin’s Creed [official site] is to add a “Discovery Tour” mode, removing all the combat and challenges from the game, to let players just freely experience their in-depth recreation of Ancient Egypt. It’s fascinating, to me, because it’s a big deal. And goodness me, it shouldn’t be a big deal. Because games should be delighted to include modes that remove all their difficulty and challenge, and players should cheer when they hear about it.
Oddly enough, a lot of players don’t cheer. In fact, people can get awfully angry about it. Since the announcement I’ve seen on Twitter a combination of people declaring, “Hooray! I’m interested in playing Assassin’s Creed for the first time in years!”, alongside others pointing toward those utterly furious that it demeans their hobby, cheapens games, and most heinous of all, lets in the riff-raff.
I say: BRING ON THE RIFF-RAFF.
I’m not playing dumb here, I’m not being coy. I know an awful lot of what’s made gaming culture such a miserably toxic environment over the last few years is deeply wrapped up in subjects like this, and those who spread the toxicity are those most likely to be on the side of condemning gaming options that remove challenge, that make the hobby more accessible to the crowds. But at the same time, I’m not going to allow that sewage to pollute my opinions, and my delight in expressing those opinions, and I’ve long been arguing that gaming can be a far better place if the industry would only introduce the “Skip Boss Fight” button.
Yes, of course, Skip Boss Fight is a totem for my larger point here, and it’s a title under which I’d include Ubi’s recent announcement (despite their rather awkwardly trying to wrap it all up in a pretence at wanting to be Edumacational). It’s the spirit such an option captures, and its one that I think the industry would do well to breathe deeply into their souls.
This is ground I’ve covered before. And each time there’s been a very similar reaction. In 2009 I suggested it was daft that I’m not able to just skip ahead while playing game, like I could in a film, book, or TV show. Of course that’s daft! I wrote back in 2012 about the idea of being able to skip fights, as a response to the despicable response to BioWare’s Jennifer Hepler’s suggesting that game combat should be skippable. Of course it should! Last year I talked about how deeply peculiar is the perceived notion that people have to be GOOD at games for them to be properly enjoyed. Of course they don’t! And in light of this seismic (that shouldn’t be, oh it shouldn’t be) announcement regarding AssCreed Unity, I want to reiterate it once more: let other people play games their way.
The reaction is one of Us and Them, and a desire to keep the Them from getting near the Us. Them are all ordinary, inexpert, mediocre, or worst of all, new. But let’s reject that silliness immediately, and embrace the idea that welcoming the Outsider in is always how society broadens and blooms. Never mind that there’s plenty of people already here who are looking for different and more varied experiences.
I bought a Nintendo Switch recently, and have been playing Zelda: Breath Of The Wild as much as I possibly can. (Gosh, it really is quite the thing to be able to just pick up your game off the TV screen and play it on the train – I sincerely hope a PC equivalent is happening.) It’s an extraordinary game, vast and intricate and ludicrously alive. But, because it’s a Zelda game – hell, because it’s a Nintendo game – it has boss fights. And I can do them! They’re much easier than the average. I still hate them.
I hate them for me because I find them incongruous to the rest of the game they’re in (there are exceptions, games where a ‘boss’ is in fact a sequence that asks you to employ all you’ve learned so far, the gaming equivalent of a comprehension test, and these work so well, but they’re rare like rubies and it’s almost always just a difficulty spike). But I also hate them for other people, those who aren’t as good at games as I am (I am average good at games), for whom I know these are not boss fights, but end points. They are massive impassable obstacles between them and the fun they could be having afterward.
I’ve long hated boss fights, as chronicled perennially on these pages, because they’re difficulty spikes as game design. They’re something that should be rooted out by beta testing somehow being given feature status. And yes, for some reason people love them so, but just as many – if not more – can’t stand them. (Dark Souls wouldn’t be a bloody genre if people didn’t love a boss fight, but while it falls just short of selling seven billion copies, it’s inarguable that there are people who do not enjoy boss fights. And when your game is made of boss fights tied together with string, then yes, it’s plainly idiotic for a hater to buy it.) Here’s the magic though: if games had a button that let you skip past these incongruous segments so you could carry on enjoying the great game on the other side, that button could just as easily not be pressed!
The argument against the skip button, the tourist mode, the skippable combat, the fast-forward a level, all these ideas that keep coming up, is always the same. It’s always, “BUT SOMEONE MIGHT PRESS THEM!” It’s not an enormously strong argument, all things considered. It’s one I’d like to try to counter.
Yes, they might.
Goodness me, it’s like Hegelian dialectic in here.
Ok, it’s slightly more nuanced than that, although it’s never actually expressed truthfully. The argument tends to go, “But someone other than me might press them, and then they’d get to see a bit of the game that was meant only for the Deserving Champions!” Because, the real nub of it is, it’s about exclusivity. It’s about keeping the Thems, the riff-raff, the outsider, out. THIS section of the game, this is special to me and only those as great as I am! I DESERVE this bit of the game! Those weaklings do not! Gosh, it’s an ugly way of thinking, isn’t it? And so utterly idiotic too. Because it requires the mental gymnastics of somehow believing that one’s own isolated experience of a game is cheapened, lessened, impacted in any conceivable way, by the isolated experience of someone else playing that game. It is the transference of one’s ego onto the game itself. It’s not a healthy way to go about experiencing life.
The better argument, although it’s a lot less frequently uttered, is, “But I might press the button!” And here things get a lot more tricky. How many’s the time you regretted pressing the ‘hint’ button on your favourite mobile puzzle game? How often have you felt that incredible sense of achievement of having succeeded at a part of a game that challenged you so, which you know – you just know – you’d have skipped three tries back if you’d had the option? Yes, here, there’s a concern. But it’s not a concern about games, it’s a concern about yourself.
So even to use this far more valid worry, that you might spoil your own experiences when offered a tempting shiny red button, is an exercise in unacceptable selfishness. Because that shiny button becomes the thing that allows a multitude more people than you to enjoy their experience of playing this game, and refusing it because of your own inability to self-regulate isn’t a good enough argument!
There are obvious solutions. The most simple being the option to have such a button switched off for a new game and impossible to switch on without restarting. Perfect, right? Those without the self control to impulse use it can remove the option, those who just want to enjoy the game differently than you have it on. Done. Then, if that weren’t enough (and it is), there can be reward mechanisms. Skip the boss and you’ll not get the sparkly new sword (that, ironically, will make things a little easier, but don’t think about it!). Or maybe, to embrace the ugly icky attitude, you get a different ending, and those who need to feel better about themselves than others because of their ability to better press some buttons in time with a cartoon get to see the PROPER ENDING. Not the dirty scumbag ending for paupers and the weak! Aren’t you great, with your ending. Imagine how people will stare at you in the streets!
So hooray for Ubisoft! Hooray for taking all the challenge and difficulty from a game for people who prefer games without challenges and difficulty! Hooray for skipping the boring bits to enjoy more of the fun! Hooray for people being allowed to enjoy a game in a different way from you! Hooray for the riff-raff!
02/10/2017 at 21:11 Antongranis says:
I had to play xenonauts on ironman to stop myself abusing saves :P
02/10/2017 at 21:16 postmanmanman says:
I think that applauding games that focus so heavily on accessibility is great, and decrying a game just because anyone can finish it is (of course) absolutely idiotic. But I think it is frankly *just* as idiotic to demand that ALL games, or even that specific games that are giving people trouble, *must* be accessible as a matter of morality. Challenge, when it is well designed, is a completely legitimate tool of game design, and interestingly something that’s very specific to games as a medium.
(There are of course challenging books and film and music, but it’s a bit different isn’t it. Although now that I think about it there are absolutely just as many people demanding that Lynch give strict, easy to follow summaries of his movies as there are people demanding that Cuphead let players see the whole game through on “simple” mode so… I suppose this debate isn’t exclusive to this medium.)
02/10/2017 at 21:25 Koozer says:
Why is it idiotic? I don’t understand.
I love Dark Souls to bits, but I will happily admit I used the skip boss button/summoning signs at every boss I possibly could. They were just unfun roadblocks in the way of the beautifully ghastly scenery beyond.
02/10/2017 at 21:27 postmanmanman says:
Because not every game has to be for every person. If all you wanted out of Dark Souls was to see the sights, why not just watch someone else play through it? When we expect devs to develop for as many people as possible, it becomes much harder to design tight, specific experiences.
02/10/2017 at 22:13 Sunjammer says:
It is very, very easy to make a very easy game.
02/10/2017 at 22:41 Daemoroth says:
I enjoy the combat of Dark Souls, I hate the boss fights. I’d love play more, create more classes, experiment with builds, etc. but I normally lose interest around the 4th or 5th boss.
Granted, that’s fine, not going to begrudge the devs or anything. But IF they ever added a Skip Boss button you can bet I’d use it after a few tries, and get to continue enjoying the game.
And the thing is, that doesn’t take away anything from players like you, who would refuse to use it. Me skipping that fight has literally zero impact on your playing experience, nothing, nada, zilch. So what exactly is there to complain about?
The devs can even make a big splash about the people who beat each boss (Achievements) and those who beat every boss (BIG achievement), and add it to your profile, or whatever validation players against this kind of stuff needs to feel better about their own playing experience.
02/10/2017 at 23:11 falcon2001 says:
I 100% agree. I’m a huge fan of Dark Souls, love the series and have played every single one. I don’t like the bosses. I LOVE the enemy to enemy in-the-trenches struggle to make it through a level, but god I don’t like the bosses. At best, they are big, interesting setpieces with great models, but mostly in DS they do too much damage, take too little damage, and take too much time.
Bloodborne takes this problem and boosts it to 11 for me, making it so I’m really unlikely to replay through it again after running into the final boss of the DLC and hitting a roadblock for a couple days.
02/10/2017 at 22:51 KenTWOu says:
@postmanmanman
Dude, we’re talking about a game not a movie, watching someone else’s playthrough is not the same as playing it yourself looking at the sights from every possible angle and making beautiful screenshots.
02/10/2017 at 21:29 Archonsod says:
For much the same reason saying “all movies must be comedies” would be.
02/10/2017 at 21:57 Koozer says:
See, I see it as decreeing all films should have a quiz after each act about the meaning of the major plot points, and if you get it wrong you have to watch it again.
In reality anyone can watch a film from beginning to end and get some degree of enjoyment out of it, it’s up to the viewer if they want to look deeper and find more complex themes to ponder.
02/10/2017 at 22:02 Dawngreeter says:
No, the argument isn’t that all movies should be comedies. The argument is that all movies should have a fast forward button. And the counter argument is “no, only comedies get a fast forward button!”.
02/10/2017 at 21:37 Archonsod says:
To be honest I think the best argument against AC doing it is that their historicity tends to fall somewhere between Braveheart and Blackadder.
I think a valid argument against the ‘skip boss’ button largely comes down to design – at what point do we still have something interactive that can be termed a game versus something that’s essentially a movie with the odd choice?
There’s also some design restrictions it imposes. I remember 7th Guest had what is effectively a skip button for the puzzles if they proved too hard, but using it skipped playing the cutscenes after solving it which meant you often got lost in terms of continuing the story. You’d have to be pretty careful in what you included in the skipped section to strike a balance between making the boss fight worthwhile for those who wanted it while not making it completely redundant.
02/10/2017 at 21:18 CmdrCrunchy says:
John, I know a lot of people here seem to deride you for bringing your political beliefs into your writing, but I have to say I wish you’d gone a little bit further here, especially in regards your comments about keeping the outsiders out.
This ‘us vs them’ mentality is precisely what is fueling the shit state of the world today. Videogame snobbery of ‘Don’t let the casuals in!’ is a very short step away from the anti-immigration stances that are frankly turning places like the UK and US into toxic hellholes.
It saddens me that people in video games are always so quick to have an opinion on exactly how one should enjoy their games, and stick to that as if it is some sort of objective truth that EVERYONE must subscribe to (and dont get me started on just how wrong objectivity as opposed to subjectivity in games is).
At least, just like outside of games, the people making these comments allow us to see their true colours. Rant over.
EDIT : I do agree with the above poster when he says Challenge is a completely legitimate tool of game design, but I also think more choice to consume your entertainment in the way you choose deserves to be applauded.
02/10/2017 at 22:04 WombatDeath says:
Yeah, there’s a subset of gamers who are weirdly hysterical towards attempts at inclusivity. I mean, I understand the tribal mentality and all that, but the colossal tidal waves of rage are just bafflingly over the top. Large swathes of the internet appear to be populated by tantrumming children with emotional control issues constantly triggering. It’s very odd.
Anyway, yes, unless it’s somehow prohibitively expensive to put a “skip the boss fights” mode into your game, I don’t see why you shouldn’t do it.
02/10/2017 at 21:20 fray_bentos says:
I like bosses, they add an important epic aspect to the escapism that is gaming.
02/10/2017 at 21:22 Risingson says:
With this text I feeling of agreeing completely and disagreeing furiously at every line.
But in the end? I thought that I have a similar feeling with spicy food: being vegetarian the only options in many restaurants and takeaways are super spicy stuff and everytime I complain I get lectured on the masculinity of spicy food.
So fuck difficulty.
02/10/2017 at 22:07 pepperfez says:
The gender-coding of video games really shares a lot with the gender-coding of food. Genres are arbitrarily deemed “masculine” (steak, FPSs, super-hard games, beer, spicy food) or “feminine” (salad, visual novels, story mode, wine, sweets) and reactionary men get up in arms making sure those dumb boundaries aren’t violated.
02/10/2017 at 21:24 Neurotic says:
Hear hear!
02/10/2017 at 21:25 Imperialist says:
I guess it depends on the game.
AC was never known for its difficulty, and 3/4th’s of the entire draw of the franchise is “open world cities brought to life in relative historical authenticity” (the other 1/4th being the draw of conspiracies, templars, hoods, etc). An exploration mode makes absolute sense for AC. Plus, there are no “riff-raff” in a game where you play mostly by yourself. I have done zero research for AC:O, but i can assume theres MP of some form that all these people will flat out ignore.
Now, over-streamlining a game with an online presence or an attempt at immersive worlds and roleplaying? Concessions shouldn’t be made there, as accessibility can cause divides in a community, or floods of morons that push people away and take you OUT of the experience. Theres alot of factors involved, and some games can benefit from these ideas…but not nearly all of them.
02/10/2017 at 21:51 Captain Yesterday says:
Why should “the community” influence how one person plays a game? I gave up on communities after Bioware’s forums dissolved into a mass of toxic sludge.
The moral of this article is “don’t get hung up on how people you’ve never met play video games”. If someone wants to skip boss fights or whatever it doesn’t detract from whatever it is that you’re doing in your game.
02/10/2017 at 22:43 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Another thing to consider: ACO’s tourist thing is, as far as I can tell, completely separate from the actual game. (So much so in fact that it’s only going to be added later as DLC.) So there isn’t any concern that corners are being cut on account of that extra mode. It’s just a bonus feature layered over the game itself, like a black-and-white graphical filter or a mode that gives everyone giant clown heads. That’s a whole different ball game than letting players skip chunks of the core experience.
02/10/2017 at 21:31 Lexx87 says:
Mario + Rabbids (Mario Xcom) on the Switch, which is brilliant John buy it, doesn’t have a skip button but it does have an Easy Mode button which appears before every battle. A “even your kids can play this” button, which I thought was super nice.
02/10/2017 at 21:36 Captain Yesterday says:
I seem to recall someone who worked for Bioware making such a suggestion, that some people play video games not for the challenge but to unwind in a fictional universe. Then the “fans” threatened to murder her and rape her corpse for selling out to “casuals”.
You know, typical internet stuff.
02/10/2017 at 21:49 pepperfez says:
John does refer to “the despicable response to BioWare’s Jennifer Hepler’s suggesting that game combat should be skippable.”
But, yeah, the sizable intersection of “hardcore gamer” and “actual real-life hatemonger” really comes out clearly in this discussion.
02/10/2017 at 21:42 melnificent says:
Wandering around a game world is great, but this mode would be amazing with VR.
02/10/2017 at 21:47 Umberto Bongo says:
02/10/2017 at 21:51 GrumpyCatFace says:
Think about what you’re saying. We already have visual novels, walking simulators, and virtual tourism.
Why on earth would you want to take the ‘GAME’ portion of a game out? If you want to see Ancient Egypt in virtual space, then I’d say Ubisoft’s solution is ideal – a separate ‘not game’ mode, in which you can toodle around to your heart’s content.
Like so many ideologies, this is going too far when it invades other areas. Gaming (and life) was built on challenge and reward. If you remove the challenge, the reward is meaningless.
02/10/2017 at 21:56 Captain Yesterday says:
If I buy a book and I want to skip the boring middle chapters and move to the cool stuff at the end, the only person it affects is me. Yeah, I might be missing out and I’m not getting the complete, authentic experience, but that’s not your problem.
02/10/2017 at 22:11 RichUncleSkeleton says:
It doesn’t take any special effort on the part of a book’s author for you to skip through parts of it. Doing this in games would be an extra feature. And features take time and developmental resources to implement. I’d like to see developers focus their efforts on making content better, not making it easier to just avoid it entirely.
02/10/2017 at 22:14 Captain Yesterday says:
Would skipping ahead from point A to point B really be that complicated? Many games already have fast travel functionality. I can’t imagine that fight-skipping would by any more complicated than that.
02/10/2017 at 22:21 RichUncleSkeleton says:
What if a boss fight is intended as a soft tutorial for an important in-game mechanic or item? What if the boss conveys important plot information during the fight? What if it uses a unique environment or arena that the artists would really like players to see during the fight because they put a lot of work into it? What if it’s not a boss fight at all, but a whole level? How about an XP-driven game where you complete levels, bosses or other events and in the course of doing so earn points to spend on new abilities or items? Even if you think this is a workable or good idea, it’s not as simple as slapping on a fast-forward button.
02/10/2017 at 22:28 ChiefOfBeef says:
As Rich says, the move towards making games cater to people who don’t actually like playing games means removing certain kinds of gameplay and features of it permanently. Take the first Half-Life: almost no cut-scenes and whilst strictly on-the-rails, narrative is delivered through set-pieces, experiences and gameplay events. To cater to an audience which I for one am suspicious are even that into games, means having nothing like that in the game or else they will miss it. It means removing things from the gameplay and adding it to cutscenes or the ‘stand and watch this’ bits where nothing else happens and you are prevented from doing anything until it’s over.
02/10/2017 at 22:33 Captain Yesterday says:
Who are you telling people who play games that they don’t like games, or that they’re playing games wrong? Who died and made you the pope of video games?
02/10/2017 at 22:36 ChiefOfBeef says:
Who are you telling ME what my opinions supposedly are? I have my own, I don’t require you to invent new ones for me.
02/10/2017 at 22:46 Daemoroth says:
No, no it wouldn’t. All it would take would be to set the boss’s health to 0. That will trigger the events as if you’d killed the boss and the game continues on.
02/10/2017 at 23:00 RichUncleSkeleton says:
That doesn’t address specific problems I brought up, such as: boss fights or other sequences being used to organically teach the player how to do something, or functioning a sort of interactive story segment unto itself (think of MGS3’s boss fights).
02/10/2017 at 22:02 ColonelFlanders says:
Honestly why do you care? You don’t have to turn it on, it’s a wholly optional experience. I mean Christ Almighty, the internet is full of millions of people who consume games for totally different reasons – not everyone wants to overcome some obstacle and receive some kind of personal reward, some people just want to walk around and admire lovely shit. Me? I’m a Dark Souls kind of gamer, but I applaud this. Harmless accessibility can only be a good thing for gaming and the industry.
02/10/2017 at 22:04 Laurentius says:
Why do you care? Do you also got worked up because someone use audio book instead “challange” of reading a book with their own eyes? Give me a break. People are playing Dark Souls with dance flors and whatnot, suit yourself, other people skiping entire game is not affecting you in slightest.
02/10/2017 at 22:21 Someoldguy says:
If you remove the challenge, then perhaps the intangible reward you give to yourself for completion becomes meaningless, for you. For someone else who just experiences pain and frustration because they weren’t blessed with above average hand-eye coordination or lost it gradually over the age of 40, the reduction of the challenge results in enhanced enjoyment and the reward of seeing the rest of the game.
I’ve no worries in encouraging games that take this route from offering an ironman / steel butt plug mode or whatever they want to call it for those who want to prove their machismo in completing the game without ever saving / sleeping / taking a shower. It’s definitely a level of achievement you can feel good about if you can succeed at it, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of debarring the less capable from playing the game at all.
02/10/2017 at 22:53 John Walker says:
I find it bewildering and demoralising that this is such a typical response. At what point in this article did I suggest anything should be taken out of a game?! I’m suggesting more options be put in.
02/10/2017 at 23:04 ChiefOfBeef says:
It’s not that we are saying you said that should happen: it’s that you don’t seem to realise that is what would happen if your suggestion and the underlying trend in games it stems from were to continue. Myself and Rich have explained how and why it would happen. If features such as boss fights are no longer considered crucial and can be skipped, then anything else crucial related to that feature must be removed and placed elsewhere if that is even possible. This rules out established innovations and tropes, whilst also restricting the scope of those yet to be developed.
02/10/2017 at 21:54 Archonsod says:
Back in the good old days games already had this via cheat codes, which had the added bonus that you actually got to see all the content you paid for.
02/10/2017 at 21:59 Laurentius says:
I’m totally with John on skipng boss fights and moving forward and backwards in game as you please whenever game type acomodate to that. If someone bought a game and want to skip just to final cutscene and credits. Sure let them it is their game it doesn’t bother me at all, it’s actually brilliant idea that should be implemented. (like I can open a book whnever I want but I can replay tht specific scene of Kentacky Route Zero).
People who are against this are really messed up ( I bet these are the same derenged persons who got angry because some half world from them save scummed through game)
02/10/2017 at 22:01 ChiefOfBeef says:
Get over yourself John, gaming culture has a problem with ‘outsiders’ because there actually is a problem with outsiders: people who are not really that into games but belong to a hyper-social clique that rotates between modernist sub-cultures they see as en vogue and tries to adapt them once they reach a point they themselves can not adapt. Their problem with games is that the medium inherently weeds out the disinterested by its nature, they have to demand that games basically stop being games. Funnily enough, gamers are not unaffected by that and form strong opinions about it and the people that promote it. This is what has led to sudden interest in ‘old school’ games which borrow from some of the less user-friendly and more challenging designs of games of our childhoods. As mainstream games have leaned more towards hand-holding, infuriatingly patronising and long tutorials and gameplay being cut to serve a story-focused agenda, people who don’t like it have found islands of refuge. But these islands are growing smaller and we see the cause: triumphalist humanities grads talking loudly about their influence on the games we play and reveling in the reactions they provoke, whilst complaining how distressing and abusive it all is.
02/10/2017 at 22:25 Sin Vega says:
Citation motherfucking needed. Good christ, this is utter lunacy.
02/10/2017 at 22:29 Captain Yesterday says:
I know, right? I thought I was a gamer, but I guess I’m not.
Shit, guess I have to go delete my Steam account now.
02/10/2017 at 22:30 ChiefOfBeef says:
Citations are for specific factual claims, the bit you quote is simply my take on people like John and his friends.
02/10/2017 at 22:43 Sin Vega says:
You claim the existence of a group marauding around modern society trying to dominate hobby groups like some kind of cultural Borg. If all you have to support it is “that’s just my opinion”, it’s exactly as worthwhile an observation as my report on the magical robot genie I’ve just decided is controlling the Prime Minister.
02/10/2017 at 22:57 ChiefOfBeef says:
You’ve again confused a specific factual statement for an opinion. Your response to being told it was an opinion is to double-down and keep treating it like a factual statement. That’s taking dishonesty and not only running with it but pretending it hasn’t already been noticed and pointed out by the very person you are bull-shitting.
02/10/2017 at 23:01 John Walker says:
I’ve been playing games since I was 4, when the first home computer was released. I play them for my job, and have done for 20 years. If your desperate imagined inner circle really existed, I’d be at the centre of it. It doesn’t, it never has, and games have been for everyone since they began.
02/10/2017 at 22:39 Zorganist says:
I too despise all of these pointlessly easy modern games, like Cuphead and Dark Souls. Bring back Monkey Island, I say! That was a game with real consequences.
02/10/2017 at 22:02 RichUncleSkeleton says:
What the hell is the point of playing a game and then skipping entire sections of its content? I don’t care about protecting the sacred purity of video games from the unwashed masses but what a waste of time and money to buy something and then arbitrarily decide to avoid some or all of its core experience. You might as well just watch a Let’s Play on Youtube at that point, for free.
Also, making this a thing would be problematic in another way: it would encourage developers to pay less attention to certain segments of the game if (A) they don’t think most players will even see them or (B) they can just shrug and say “hey, if you don’t like it, skip it” as an excuse for subpar design.
02/10/2017 at 22:10 Laurentius says:
Why do you care? You are not forced to use skip button, the same no one forcing anyone to skip large chunk of books, movies or music albums, people pay and do it anyway, world is not ending. I hope many more games will go in that direction and you will see that world is not actually ending because of that. Anyway many games has good bits messed with wonky ones, I would be a happier man if I could have skiped every boring sewer level/escort mission and concentrate on good parts.
02/10/2017 at 22:16 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Again, this comes to my second point: if you can just skip the unpleasant stuff (which isn’t always obvious what that is anyway, so in practice it would basically be the whole game) why should developers even put any effort in it? If I’m a designer and you tell me most players are probably going to just skip something I’m working on, why wouldn’t I rush it so that I can redirect my attention to something else that I think more people will actually play?
02/10/2017 at 22:23 Captain Yesterday says:
Plenty of games have content that all but the most dedicated players will skip over. Morrowind, for example, had a ton of content that was nearly impossible to find unless the player knew exactly what to look for and where to look for it. How many people finished every single quest in games like Skyrim or the Dragon Age series? Sure there are completionists, but most gamers aren’t.
How is content that most gamers never find different than content that gamers may chose to skip?
02/10/2017 at 22:28 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Bethesda RPG’s have hundreds of hours of content (and, depending on who you ask, much of it is often mediocre or rushed) that’s designed from bottom to be optional. You can’t exactly compare that to a (comparatively) short, linear platformer or action game.
02/10/2017 at 22:12 Captain Yesterday says:
Just like if someone wants to buy a copy of “Infinite Jest” and start reading the middle. It’s their time, their money. How does it affect you?
02/10/2017 at 22:18 mruuh says:
Hey, I couldn’t get anything worthwhile out of that book even when reading it from the beginning, so perhaps a wrong example. :)
02/10/2017 at 22:27 Captain Yesterday says:
I used that particular title because it’s one of those books that, for many people, actually feels like an accomplishment to get through from cover to cover. I know it took me an entire summer to plow though the whole thing.
It’s that sense of accomplishment that seems to be an issue for many people
02/10/2017 at 22:21 pepperfez says:
What’s the point of flipping past the boring middle of a novel? That it’s boring. If you’re doing this thing for fun, and part of it is unfun for you, of course it’s worth avoiding if you can.
But I’m with you on (B). For instance, something I’ve been enjoying in RPGs recently is a grind-free difficulty curve. When it’s done well it makes for a particularly satisfying experience as the game just seamlessly flows long. An auto-grind button removes the incentive to make that work and encourages erring on the side of more grinding, which I think is a real loss.
02/10/2017 at 22:04 dcobs123 says:
Thank you. I’ve been banging on about the skip button for ages! I can overcome pretty much any challenge in a videogame but I personally have no patience whatsoever for turn-based combat what with the slow transitions and the textboxes describing the exact actions I had just committed to… I can’t do it which is unfortunate because there’s a lot of great walking and talkings that go on in those JRPG games. As much as I would honestly love to play every Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Mother, and Persona game, I just can’t just justify the dozens of hours spent doing something I hate.
Also how about a “I didn’t know the cutscene would skip if I pressed a button” button. That would save me a lot of game resetting time.
02/10/2017 at 22:14 Freud says:
To me, a game world is defined by the experiences I had in them. That means the combat, story, monsters, quests and so on matter. They are what makes the world lived in to me.
Then again, I’m not a fan of walking simulators so I’m not the target audience of this option.
02/10/2017 at 22:17 mruuh says:
Back in the day, devs would include cheat codes in their games. Type IDDQD, IDKFA and IDSPISPOPD (somehow, this got stuck in my memory probably until I die, yet I keep forgetting important stuff all the time), in Doom, and you’ve got a “Discovery Tour”.
And nobody’s ego got threatened by the cheat codes existing. Seriously, gamers todays are insecure pussies.
02/10/2017 at 22:21 DeadlyAccurate says:
There was a game a few years ago with a frustratingly difficult end boss that made me so mad I found a godmode cheat and finished the game that way. Just so I could be done with it.
02/10/2017 at 22:41 ChiefOfBeef says:
Those days faded with the rise of game-saving; at some point in the early 2000s it that there wasn’t much need for codes when progress was recorded and cheats made into unlockable menu options. One could say if you really want to skip something, go download a save file instead of demanding that games be changed. That would be as dishonest and cynical as some of the arguments being made here to dismiss concerns about games being watered down though.
02/10/2017 at 22:18 Babymech says:
Also, books shouldn’t have difficult words. There’s nothing worth saying that can’t be said with simple, repetitive words. Difficult words are obstacles that make books accessible. Simple sentences that declare things are good. Hemingway is good books, and Nabokov is bad books. All books should come with an option to have President Trump narrate them because that makes them accessible. If somebody wants reading to be difficult they can get really drunk first or they can pretend each word is a code phrase from osiris to them. Everyone should be allowed to skip the boring bits of books and get to the fun, accessible parts. Like who did the murder in the end and if anyone gets married or not.
In the end of lolita the dirty old man does not marry the little girl but he does also not go to prison. Also there are rhymes in the beginning and the story is really about america but you can’t tell because why bother.
02/10/2017 at 22:31 Sin Vega says:
An utterly moronic comparison. “Difficult words” can be looked up, or skipped by the reader. The book isn’t invisible until you’ve read and understood every preceding word.
02/10/2017 at 22:46 mundanesoul says:
People are so hilariously mad about so many fucking things that don’t affect them in any way whatsoever. I’m with you, John.
02/10/2017 at 22:48 mundanesoul says:
Whoops, didn’t mean to post that in response to you, Sin. (Though I do also appreciate you as one of the voices of reason in the midst of this shitstorm.)
02/10/2017 at 22:53 ChiefOfBeef says:
Glad you used ‘moronic’ to describe the comparison rather than the person, though you can be certain that if someone like me had used it to describe something you said, it would be intentionally misconstrued as personal and we’d be hit with the banhammer. That said, the comparison isn’t moronic at all.
People who find parts of a game difficult can seek out help just the same as someone struggling with a book. If someone was still struggling with a book even after checking a dictionary, a reader’s guide like those for say Shakespeare or a synopsis, then most people would rightly say the fault lays with the reader. When confronted with the exact same hypothetical scenario for games however, you find an argument that directs blame towards the player ‘moronic’ despite all the help the player can access.
Also, books which have anything going on in them tend to be impossible to follow until you have read the text preceding any you just jumped to in the middle. I can’t imagine how long it would take me to work out that Ged and Sparrowhawk are the same person if I started A Wizard of Earthsea from page 80.
02/10/2017 at 22:48 ThePuzzler says:
Some people read Russian novels on easy mode by reading versions that have been translated into English…
02/10/2017 at 22:24 Aldehyde says:
Overall, I wouldn’t have a problem with a skip feature if it was done well. However, there is one thing I feel this article and others like it along with the accompanying comments:
It completely ignores what the actual creator(s) of the game(s) want for the game. Maybe they want the game to be hard, maybe they want people to struggle for a bit. Maybe they don’t care if not every single person can/will enjoy their game.
Maybe they don’t care if they don’t maximize the amount of sales they could have had, if only they spent more time on this other thing that doesn’t make sense for what they want their game to be.
There’s something to be said about artistic vision here which I feel gets ignored fairly often in favour of “I don’t like this, let me skip this thing I don’t like.”
Basically, there are a lot of games for which a feature like skipping ahead would work really well but I wouldn’t hold it against the developer if they felt it didn’t fit their game.
02/10/2017 at 22:38 HothMonster says:
I think the idea that all games should start including this option immediately under penalty of rage is certainly a minority opinion. I think it would just be swell if people could stop getting mad when a developer does choose to include it.
02/10/2017 at 22:50 Imaginary Llamas says:
Yep. It’s fair enough in games with detailed open worlds like AssCreed that there could be an exploration mode, and most games wouldn’t suffer from having invincibility cheats. Hell, some gamers would say that quicksaves are cheating, and it can be right tedious when certain games decide to omit them.
When I think of games like SpaceChem, I would say that I wouldn’t see the point of a skip function. IIRC correctly you don’t have to finish every mission anyway to reach the end of the story, but it really is one of those games where once you start getting stuck on puzzles you probably aren’t going to solve the later ones either.
I guess I wouldn’t see the point of ‘tourist’ modes in cases where they removed all sense of achievement from a game.
02/10/2017 at 22:33 MushyWaffle says:
I always commend a game that gives more options without making a player feel bad for playing a certain way.
The most recent game that comes to mind is Divinity 2. They have an “Explorer” difficulty that allows users to experience ALL of the game content without penalizing them for wanting a more story than combat driven experience. When you want the more challenging combat, merely adjust slider and play without penalties.
I think it’s great and wish more games would allow sliding difficulty without penalizing a player, like hiding the “Good” ending behind difficulty sliders. All players should be able to experience the “good” ending based on actions they took in the game, not based on what difficulty level they played.
02/10/2017 at 22:41 Artea says:
I agree. Boss fights are something that originated in arcade games, where they were used as surprise difficulty spikes to get players to spend coins trying desperately to beat the boss. They don’t however make sense in non-arcade games. More often than not bosses are giant health sponges that feel completely at odds with the rest of the game and grind the game to a complete halt as you transition in a different game of ‘guess the boss gimmick’ or ‘spend 5 minutes waiting for the boss to reveal his glowing weak spot that you have to hit’ or ‘spend 30 minutes slowly chipping away at the absurd health pool of this otherwise ineffectual boss’. Yet despite that, boss fights have become so ingrained in gaming culture that a game is considered disappointing when it doesn’t meet a certain quota of bosses.
The Deus Ex franchise is a good example of how much damage this sort of attitude can do. The first Deus Ex handled bosses wonderfully. You could tackle them in numerous ways: set a trap beforehand with a proximity grenade, find a killswitch to deactivate them, take them on head-on or even simply run away from them. The bosses were augmented like JC and therefore played by the same rules as the player: they could even be taken out with a single, well-aimed headshot. Bosses were a natural extension of the core gameplay and like the rest of game, rewarded player creativity and skill. Heck, they were even meaningful on a narrative level and felt like emotionally and dramatically compelling adversaries.
Fast forward to Human Revolution, which embodies every awful boss trope imaginable. It starts with a cutscene where Jensen behaves like an idiot and places himself in jeopardy, right in the boss’s lair. Then the cutscene ends and you find yourself locked into an arena where you can’t escape from, forced to fight a boss who despite being a mere human is such an absurd health sponge that they can take dozens of point-blank shots to the face. To make matters even worse, Jensen is relatively squishy (to balance out his regenerating health) and he can’t use melee attacks. He’s wholly unsuited to fighting these bosses, yet the games forces bosses on the player in the most jarring way possible. What’s even worse is that the bosses don’t even have anything to do with the story, they’re just generic mercenaries, shoehorned in because every game just has to have bosses apparently.
02/10/2017 at 22:51 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Something noticeably absent from this discussion is specific instances where such a feature has been added successfully to a game. Recent Nintendo platformers, for example, have a “ghost” feature that gives you the option of watching the computer run through a level and bypass it for you, usually offered after you die a certain number of times. This means you won’t ever become permanently stuck on a level, and that you can see how it’s properly done, so that you can return to it later and finish it yourself. That’s far more sensible than just slapping a “skip” button on everything. Or, in LA Noire and GTA5, if you die several times in a row you can bypass the chunk of the mission you’re stuck on. Again: much more intuitive and conservatively implemented than practically asking players outright to not see part of a game you spent so much time and effort making.
02/10/2017 at 23:01 fuggles says:
Freespace – if you mess up a mission 5 times it asks if you want to skip.
I miss cheat codes.
02/10/2017 at 23:08 ToXXicG4mer says:
If “gamer toxicity” had anything to do with the fact that games have some element of challenge, then you’d expect internet message boards and comment sections to be totally devoid of bad behavior. This is nothing but intellectually dishonest finger-pointing. And even if you could somehow prove this causal link, so what? How does a side effect in the culture of game-players let you conclude that game-makers should be goaded into changing their vision?
Interactivity is the feature that makes games as a medium distinct. Sometimes this means that there are success/failure criteria for progress. Apprehension and frustration and triumph and reward are a part of the expressive toolkit that game designers use in their art. Suggesting that games as a medium would somehow be better off by dissolving the game elements is as ignorant as demanding edited versions of horror films where you can “experience the story” without violence or death. There has already been a great deal of fruitful experimentation with zero-confrontation storytelling in titles like Dear Esther, but it’s difficult to see how this creates an obligation for every creator to take such an approach. Nor is it even clear what skippable challenges would mean for abstract titles like puzzle games that don’t have typical story beats as rewards for progress.
Pretending that the emergent features of games that result from overcoming obstacles are inessential comes dangerously close to reducing games to cinema. Instead of intimating that the entire industry and its consumers are doing everything wrong, just seek out those games that line up with your preferences.
02/10/2017 at 23:12 daxayrton says:
The problem with the parallel this article proposes between movies, books, and videogames, is that authors and directors don’t actually want you to skip parts of their work. They make their project so it’s an experience for consumers, and skipping any of it is harming the experience you get. Now, authors and directors can’t actually stop you from skipping anything, but game developers can.
If developers enable this sort of behavior, then we have to look at the long-term consequences. If a game where the major selling point is the gameplay has skippable sequences, then maybe a lot of consumers that wouldn’t otherwise buy the game are left with a bad experience, and leave negative reviews. These reviews can make a game fail, or they may influence the developers to create different games in the future, one that caters to consumers that don’t actually have any interest in the experiences the developers tried to give them.
02/10/2017 at 23:12 Vinraith says:
This seems like it would have a self-evidently negative impact on game design in short order. No need to put care into balancing the game when people can just skip whatever they might find unreasonable.
Also, isn’t it little strange that the developer’s vision of the game seems to be given no weight whatsoever in this discussion?