Wot I think: Cuphead

Cuphead[official site] first appeared way back at E3 2014, where it wowed everyone with its gorgeous 1930s style cartoon aesthetic and promise of tough as nails platforming action. It finally came out last Friday and boy, does it deliver on that promise.
Cuphead [official site] is like a bullet hell shooter where the bullets are more likely to be sentient balloon animals. The story is slight but delightful: after gambling away their souls, Cuphead (and Mugman, if you’re playing coop) take on the devil’s dirty work and set about collecting soul contracts across Inkwell Isle. Boss battles form the bulk of the game, with some occasional side scrolling platforming thrown in for variety. Those bosses are the star of the show however, beautifully brought to life by the unique hand-animated art style.
I’ve faced a telekinetic carrot, a pair of boxing frogs that eat other to turn into a slot machine, and a unicycling plane lady who can transform into a bull shaped cloud, two dancing cloud women and the moon. I’ll avoid spoiling any more bosses, because discovering each one (and the different stages of each fight) is the main joy of Cuphead. Gaining mastery over the challenge is satisfying, sure, but that’s nothing new – you can get that from your Super Meat Boys and your N Plus Plusses. Each of Cuphead’s bosses has more personality than can be found in the entirety of those games though. It sounds great too, with an original jazz score that perfectly accompanies the old timey visuals.
It never runs out of ways to surprise, with the bosses getting even more inventive as the game goes on. It’s also made me chuckle out loud a few times, such as when I landed the final blow on a boss and the two birds that were carrying him on a stretcher swapped out their medicine pills for salt and pepper shakers. Every animation oozes charm, from the dancing hourglass that appears on loading screens to the way Cuphead pulls up his trousers at the start of each fight.
If you want to actually see those bosses though, you’re going to have to Git Gud. Each level can be played on ‘simple’ or ‘regular’ difficulty, but you only get to fight the last bosses once you’ve beaten the rest on regular. Simple mode slashes the bosses health pools and takes away entire stages from the fight, which it would be a shame to miss out on. It’s still a great inclusion as a sort of ‘tourist’ mode, however, and will allow a lot of people to appreciate a game they otherwise wouldn’t, while still rewarding those who persevere on regular difficulty.
In both modes, you can only take three hits before having to start over. That can be changed by placing a certain item in your charm slot, which can be bought using coins that you earn from the side-scrolling “run ‘n gun” levels I mentioned earlier. However, that charm also reduces the damage you do – and more importantly it would mean you couldn’t take a different charm that makes you invincible whenever you do the dash move. That one allows you to zip right through enemies, and I couldn’t imagine playing the game without it.
You can also perform parry slaps by pressing A just before you collide with a red object or red enemy. It’s a neat risk/reward mechanic, with a successful slap earning you a card towards the super meter. That super meter also fills up by just dealing damage, and can be partially drained to use an enhanced version of a normal attack, or by saving up all of it for a more devastating super move.
While you start with just the one gun, more can be bought, and it can be fun to experiment with their different normal and enhanced attacks. You can take two into each level: sometimes I managed to defeat a boss by picking a smart combination of weapons rather than relying purely on twitch skill. There’s a gun that auto-aims but does less damage, which I initially thought would only be a good option for when a certain stage needs you to focus on dodging. I’d forgotten to take into account that doing slightly less damage per hit doesn’t matter when there’s no need to ever stop firing. Pairing that up with the charge-up gun that doesn’t have an autofire and calls for precision shots meant I could do as much damage as possible in every situation.
Cuphead isn’t just about reaction times and pattern-learning. I learned to sit back and rethink my approach to a level on occasion. Is that part of the screen as dangerous as I thought it was? Are those pink jelly beans easier for me to farm super meter cards from than I first thought? What if I try saving my super for that stage, or use enhanced attacks to get through that tricky section faster? It rarely feels unfair, although it sometimes took me dozens of attempts to work out how to beat the latter stages of a fight. You don’t get another chance to figure out how to beat those stages until you’ve gotten through the earlier ones again, which can be grueling when you know you’re only going to fail once more. The final bosses are particularly cruel in that regard, although I guess that’s to be expected in a game that places such a large emphasis on difficulty.
I ran into that old thing where failing multiple times at a level can make you frustrated and cause you to mess up earlier sections that you thought you’d already mastered, which leads to more frustration and more mistakes and ARRRGH. At several points I slammed my controller down and walked out of my room, only to slink back in again after a minute or two. “This time I’ll do it,” I’d say to myself, “this time will be the one.” It rarely was.
As frustrating as that can be, it was why I found myself punching the air in jubilation after difficult bosses. And they’re all bloody difficult – but I wouldn’t have it any other way. If that sounds enticing rather than off-putting to you, then I can unreservedly recommend Cuphead. If not, then simple mode might still make the game worth visiting for those who just want to enjoy the delightful aesthetic, though it’s far from the full experience.
Cuphead is available now for Windows, and is available via the Windows 10 Store, GOG and Steam for £14.99.
02/10/2017 at 15:53 Ghostbird says:
…allow a lot of people to appreciate a game they otherwise wouldn’t, while still rewarding those who persevere on regular difficulty.
I started thinking about this and now I’m wondering why people need to be rewarded for playing on a higher level of difficulty. Shouldn’t playing the game be its own reward?
02/10/2017 at 16:38 Soyweiser says:
The curse of ‘gitgud’ strikes again. While I like hardmodes myself, I’m against this new wave of ‘lets make games nintendo hard again’. It keeps people out of gaming, drives people away etc. Gaming is already hard enough.
Please developers, don’t gate parts of the main game behind ‘hardmodes’, have some respect for your customers and their time.
Remember the nintendo era? where you finally beat a game and then it says ‘for the real ending beat it at hard mode’ that felt like a betrayal. Like they make the game frustrating for a reason. Don’t get why devs suddenly think this is a good idea to implement again. (even roguelikes are drifting away from the ‘punish the player for things he couldn’t know’ gameplay model).
02/10/2017 at 17:04 Viral Frog says:
This mindset really doesn’t make sense to me. There are a ridiculous number of games being released right now. Very few of them actually go with “let’s make games Nintendo hard again” approaches. The number of releases that are incredibly difficult are designed for a specific audience and anyone not in that audience has a number of other releases to play. This isn’t keeping anyone out of gaming. It’s just that some people are designing games for niche gamers. If anyone doesn’t like this particular type of difficult game, they have thousands of other options.
02/10/2017 at 17:26 Ragnar says:
I’m not sure what your argument is.
We’re not against making challenging games, we’re against games that gate content behind that challenge.
If you want a challenge, play the game on hard, Ironman, or “regular” in this case. I hope you’re always able to find games that challenge you the way you want to be challenged.
But why can’t I play the same exact game on normal, or easy, or “simple” in this case? It doesn’t take away from your challenge or accomplishment. I just want more health, less enemy damage, more lives, etc. I don’t want fewer fights, or different fights, or a crappy ending.
I want us both to be able to enjoy the full game on whatever difficulty best suits us.
02/10/2017 at 18:01 twiggles64 says:
I find this argument a little ridiculous because you’re fundamentally adjusting what “the full game” is when you’re changing the difficulty. I could tangent off your argument by saying that every game should have fighting game mechanics–if you don’t want the fighting game mechanics, don’t use them, but why can’t I play the exact same game but with fighting mechanics introduced?
For sure there are certain games where the experience for each person is preferenced, and so they can have a sliding difficulty scale that can be adjusted, but slapping that onto every game takes away from what the developer is trying to accomplish with it. It robs a sense of “work” needed to accomplish (and thus experience) the game, which I think many games do effectively implement both into their mechanics and even the story of the game.
02/10/2017 at 19:48 gwathdring says:
But what’s the point of the gating procedure? It would be one thing if the game had no Simple mode.
This game has a Simple mode but then decides that you don’t get to play the full game in that mode. What is the point of this? How do players benefit from this beyond silly moralism?
02/10/2017 at 20:02 Sir_Deimos says:
Putting special content behind a “hard mode” is exactly the extra reward gamers want for playing on a higher difficulty. Yes it was frustrating to beat an old game on Normal and only be told to play it again on Hard, but it’s even MORE frustrating to beat a game on hard with no added benefit (see The Completionist youtube for many examples). I’m all for exposing the “full” game to all players, regardless of skill level, but if a developer doesn’t put anything in for the most loyal fans it seems like a spit in the face.
I’m sure it’s become increasingly difficult to decide what that content should be. In the NES days you could throw up a different end credit screen and call it a day, but with everything posted to the internet its a lot easier to just play the game on “normal” and then find out what you missed.
02/10/2017 at 20:19 gwathdring says:
I guess I’m confused. If you play difficult games because you like a challenge, why do you need the game to reward you by giving you entire sections of gameplay that no-one else got? The game can reward you in all kinds of ways–and many games simply acknowledge your success.
There are ways to do reward gating that make sense to me. In Super Hexagon, beating Hexagon leads to a harder version of Hexagon. Beating Hegaoner leads to a harder version of Hexagoner. To do the next thing, you finish the easier version of the same thing. Your scores are tracked on leader boards and by achievements on certain platforms. You get bragging rights and can continue to try for better and better times. It all makes sense within the context of what the game tries to do.
02/10/2017 at 20:42 Sir_Deimos says:
But you’re basing that on the assumption that the ONLY reason people play hard games is because of the enjoyment for the difficulty. When there’s no in game reward for playing on harder difficulties, players are forced into this mentality as there’s no other option. For something very arcade-y like Hexagon where the entire premise of enjoying the game comes from the game mechanics it makes sense to put more “rewarding” experiences behind a win condition. Super Mario 3D World was an extremely difficult game at times, and the secret stages at the end were some of the best levels, yet people didn’t call for Nintendo to make an easy mode so everyone could see them.
For clarity – I don’t have a problem with easy modes in games. I do have an issue with developers spending time on something they didn’t want in their game for “accessibility” when most of the people calling for it weren’t going to buy it either way. Paradox don’t take layers of management out of HoI because 99% of people will vomit after looking at a screenshot – so why should any other game have to make that sacrifice.
02/10/2017 at 17:17 Archonsod says:
Cuphead is a Nintendo era game effectively, just with better graphics than the old NES could manage :P
I can see why they did it the way they did. When you think about it the issue with this style of design is the gameplay is pretty simple – learn how a boss attacks, counter it. There’s no branching story arcs or the like, and for the most part it’s reliant on trial and error to learn the attacks. Reflexes factor in to it, but ultimately since they use the same patterns you could probably brute force through on muscle memory if you chose.
02/10/2017 at 17:36 Ragnar says:
I completely agree. I don’t understand the rationale for gating content behind a difficulty setting.
You want to make a “Nintendo-hard” game, fine. But why not let me play the same game on an easy difficulty?
Don’t give me a cut down game on “Simple” difficulty (what an insulting name for Easy). The last thing gaming needs is more skill-shaming.
02/10/2017 at 17:53 Fade2Gray says:
I hadn’t thought of about it that way, but now I can’t see “simple” as any other than a derogatory insult…
Oh? You can’t hang on the regular difficulty? You must be simple.
02/10/2017 at 21:06 DingDongDaddio says:
Lmfao, “skill shaming.” What a concept. If you’re insulted by the use of the word “simple” for something that is literally more simple than normal, that’s your own problem.
Wolfenstein gave your character a bib and pacifier if you played on the easiest difficulty. Those were the days!
02/10/2017 at 18:21 LacSlyer says:
You’d have a point if gamers weren’t currently practically overrun by the amount of games available to them, and with that varying degrees of difficulty in games to where no one has a right to really bitch about difficulty at all. Claiming that we need less games like this when basically every triple-A game that comes out caters to the casual masses, which I have no problem with, is absolutely ridiculous.
In other words, you have your less challenging games if you want them. Don’t complain ’cause another difficult game comes out that you yourself can’t stand playing when it’s not designed for you. There’s plenty of gamers, and more games like this isn’t going to get rid of them.
02/10/2017 at 18:25 FhnuZoag says:
Are you arguing that games that look like Cuphead are a dime a dozen?
02/10/2017 at 20:53 LW says:
At risk of sounding like the Git Gud dudes, if the art is all you want, why not just watch a Let’s Play? If you just want to kind of breeze through the game without having to improve your platforming skills, that does seem the easier option.
02/10/2017 at 21:03 FhnuZoag says:
Watching someone else bash their heads against a brick wall is just as much a waste of my time as doing it myself.
02/10/2017 at 21:08 jonahcutter says:
Then watch somebody better than yourself.
02/10/2017 at 18:35 bee says:
I agree 100%. This was the first game I’ve ever had to refund on Steam because it was too difficult for me, and I’ve played MANY games (Dark Souls included). If they made the entire game accessible behind the easy difficulty then I wouldn’t have refunded it.
02/10/2017 at 19:39 Themadcow says:
Out of interest, how long did you put into the game before decidint it was too hard and getting a refund?
02/10/2017 at 19:54 FhnuZoag says:
You have to refund within 2 hours.
02/10/2017 at 17:12 Ragnar says:
My thinking exactly. Overcoming the challenge is its own reward, and should be all the reward that’s needed.
If you really want to give players something beyond self-satisfaction, that’s where achievements come in.
02/10/2017 at 19:49 KnowNothingJackWohl says:
Had to create an account to get in on this action about “gating content behind difficulty”…
Do we want games to aspire to be art? Or are they merely consumer products?
There are many movies with director’s cuts. I have a fave movie Dark City. Sci fi joint. That ruins all its mysteries in a particular cut because there is an exposition narrative put in the beginning that makes the plot more accessible but gives the hook away. Studios interfered with the artists vision.
Cuphead clearly has a strong art direction and put a lot of effort into it. Difficulty level was probably not an accident. They probably wanted it to be hard for a reason. This was not a big studio that said make it hard cuz “Souls-Like” sells.
Dark Souls is great because it’s difficult and inscrutable. Dying is a mechanic. Repetition is a mechanic. You’re in an alien, ancient, post apocalyptic land. The lore is meant to be hard to decipher.
IMO I get that y’all want to experience this game. There are let’s plays if you can’t Git Gud. You wanna experience the art as intended then deal with the difficulty.
Of course, if you don’t care for the artist’s intention, and view it merely as a consumer product (which being an interactive medium you could argue it is) than by all means ruin the experience of achievement and discovery and ask for easy mode.
Some books are hard to read but worth it in the end. Some movies can be offensive but provocative. Video Games may be difficult for similar artistic reasons.
But hey, maybe George Lucas was right and his collaborator Gary Kurtz was wrong: the more mature, more nuanced Empire Strikes back wasn’t what the people wanted. The Teddy Bear treehouse party of Return was ultimately more accessible to audiences right
;0
02/10/2017 at 20:12 FhnuZoag says:
My extended family in a foreign country want to watch Empire Strikes back. Unfortunately, they can’t speak English. So what should they do? Should they Git Gud and learn English just to watch this movie? Or should they ignore all this nonsense you said about art and look for a dubbed – or at least subtitled version?
Come on now, criticizing ‘intentional’ decisions by an artist is no bar to an artistic medium. I’d kinda argue that allowing this criticism and this conversation is actually part of what makes things an art, and not, well, a cult?
The devs here may have intended some level of difficulty in the game. But one person’s easy is another person’s hard or impossible. Maybe it was their intent that for 30% of people the difficulty feels perfect, and for 70% of people it feels like a total fuck-you because those people have poorer reflexes or having ground their way up to this level of experience. But I somehow doubt it.
02/10/2017 at 20:24 gwathdring says:
They themselves decided to include a Simple mode. Their vision for the game was that you be able to play a lot of it–but not all of it–on an easier difficulty.
This seems strange. If the difficulty is necessary to experiencing the game properly, why include this mode at all? Similarly, why does playing certain levels in Simple mode require beating others in Regular mode?
02/10/2017 at 15:53 Godwhacker says:
Would it be safe to describe this as a Jazz Odyssey? At all? Please?
02/10/2017 at 15:55 Halk says:
Another game where they forgot the normal difficulty. Sigh.
02/10/2017 at 17:18 Robert The Rebuilder says:
Normal, regular.
Tomayto, tomahto.
02/10/2017 at 17:43 Ragnar says:
It’s okay, they put in a “simple” difficulty for folks like us. Wasn’t that generous of them?
02/10/2017 at 15:57 int says:
For the masochistic and the skilled player it would seem both cups are fully full!
02/10/2017 at 16:02 FhnuZoag says:
Yet another game I would buy if only they had a genuine easy mode.
Just increase the player’s HP, it’s that easy.
I don’t know why devs keep doing this – making games on the basis of gorgeous graphics, and then lock it behind too high a difficulty. Even if I get past it, the stress and frustration of dodging bullets all the time mean I can’t enjoy the graphics! Hyperlight Drifter (until they patched in an easy mode), Ori and the Blind Forest, Valdis Story… all games I got lured in and ended up abandoning. And now this.
There hasn’t been a single game I’ve ever played that I disliked for being too easy. Stop doing this, devs!
02/10/2017 at 16:29 RuySan says:
I actually like harder games but i agree with you. Games should have non-compromised easier difficulties also to allow people with physical disabilites (or just senior players) to enjoy them.
02/10/2017 at 18:23 robertlepervers says:
Well I disliked Outlast for being too easy. Just run and nothing can catch you, that’s really not scary at all this way…
02/10/2017 at 18:28 FhnuZoag says:
Well, that’s a valid point of view, but not one I agree with. Like, I don’t think difficulty actually makes for a scary game. The fear of dying to a monster rapidly diminishes if it happens to you multiple times.
02/10/2017 at 19:44 Baines says:
What determines “easy”, though? No matter how low you set the bare, you’ll likely find someone who still can’t reach it, and will still complain that the game needs an easier difficulty added.
Cuphead only a month ago showed itself a prime example, with the controversial Dean Takahashi gameplay video. Takahashi has repeatedly faced criticism in the past for his reviews. His Cuphead video was no exception. It started with him struggling to complete the tutorial, and ended with several minutes of him failing to grasp basic gameplay elements such as “Jumping on enemies hurts you, not them.”
02/10/2017 at 20:35 durrbluh says:
If a game is too hard and you don’t have the drive or time to “git gud” but you still want to see all of the content, there’s always Cheat Engine.
Just sayin’.
02/10/2017 at 16:24 DingDongDaddio says:
Finished up World 2 last night and I’m completely enamored. The difficulty is PERFECT so far. Nothing feels unfair so it’s just a matter of learning the attacks and honing the reflexes. Everything has a tell, from sound to wacky animations, so anyone with enough patience should be able to keep up if you just learn it.
Love it. Can’t wait to see the crazy characters it throws at me later in the game.
02/10/2017 at 16:45 The First Door says:
I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been put off a game harder than by someone using the term ‘Git Gud’ in a review of it. Actually that’s not true: loot boxes put me off even more. Still though, I was genuinely really interested in this, but I’m not sure I can be bothered with games which are hard for hardness’ sake these days, so I might wait until it’s on sale. It does look and sound absolutely lovely though.
02/10/2017 at 17:16 SigmaCAT says:
Cuphead is not hard for being hard’s sake.
Cuphead is mostly very well designed bossfights, and by definition bosses are hard. Wouldn’t that be frustrating if you were just breezing through a game, never having to retry anything?
Some games may be designed for hardness’s sake but most of them are utter shit. Dark Souls isn’t even that hard, it’s its marketing which only spoke about difficulty and didn’t say a word about a very well crafted world, oozing with emotions.
02/10/2017 at 18:33 FhnuZoag says:
There are tons of games designed around boss fights that you are intended to be able to pass first time without retrying. Undertale, Nier Automata, Pyre, Shadow of the Colossus… There’s no such thing as “by definition Bosses are hard”.
02/10/2017 at 17:09 Ragnar says:
I really dislike gating content behind difficulty settings. Because I don’t have the time and patience to struggle through the game on the “correct” difficulty setting, I don’t get to experience the same fights and bosses as someone that does?
The original Devil May Cry did this too – where the easy difficulty replaced climatic fights that introduced new enemy types with boring fights against old enemies, took out some enemy types entirely, and even replaced the skill-based melee combo attacks with the game randomly picking attacks for you. It bothered me then, and it bothers me even more now that I have less free time.
I want to play an easier version of the game, not a cut down version of the game. There’s no need to reward players that play on a harder difficulty – the satisfaction of overcoming the challenge should be all the reward that’s necessary. But if you still want to reward them, do so with achievements that let them show off what gaming gods they are, not with extra game content that us mere time/skill-limited mortals won’t get to see.
02/10/2017 at 17:20 punkass says:
Can I check, are you saying that if you die 3 times, you have to start a particular level again, or start the whole game again, arcade style?
Because whilst I could understand the former approach, the latter on an already difficult game seems designed just to fuck with people. Surely they haven’t been that perverse?
02/10/2017 at 17:39 DingDongDaddio says:
No, you take 3 hits and you die and restart the level from the beginning. There are no lives or anything and you can try as many times as you need.
A successful run against any boss is under 2 minutes so deaths aren’t very punishing at all.
02/10/2017 at 17:40 Ragnar says:
I believe you have three health, and after getting hit three times you die and have to start the level over again. That’s the same for multi-stage boss fights, with no checkpoints in-between the stages.
02/10/2017 at 17:20 baqueta says:
I find the complaints about the difficulty interesting, and especially those around ‘gating’ the content. If the devs hadn’t gated some of the content, I wonder how many reviews we’d see along the lines of “… but it’s a slight experience that will only last a few hours”.
Maybe they’ll patch in a new difficulty mode in a week or two?
02/10/2017 at 17:39 nattydee says:
Yeah it’s actually amazing to me how entitled people seem to feel about ‘content’, as though every game should have a built in god-mode to enable effortlessly experiencing all of the ‘content’, because you paid money for it so, y’know, how dare they make it *challenging* for you to experience it.
Somehow this feels like the flipside of arguments made around premium currencies and pay-to-win – those are features fundamentally built around enabling people to experience ‘content’ without requiring real engagement with the game. There we often complain about the perverse incentives created for developers to swindle those with cash to burn, or how that mindset unchecked can create gaming experiences that are more like skinner box torture than ‘fun’.
For cuphead, difficulty seems to be *Part of the Appeal*. It’s fundamentally part of the experience the devs intended… so I really don’t understand their arguments :|
02/10/2017 at 18:11 Ragnar says:
And I don’t understand your hostility to people playing their single-player games the way they want to. No one here is asking to cheat their way through this game, but even if they are, who cares?
If someone else wants to play with god-mode on, or save-scum, or whatever, why does that bother you? Why can’t you just enjoy your game and let them enjoy theirs?
We’re not against difficulty, we’re for more options. What’s challenging for you may be impossible for someone else.
What we are against is having a subset of gamers being treated as second class citizens. And when you make a cut down version of the game under a “Simple” difficulty setting, that’s more insulting than not having an easy difficulty at all. It’s saying that anyone without the skill/time/patience/ability to play the “regular” version doesn’t get to play the full game, only the “simple” version.
Btw, as a kid I played Doom with god-mode on, and I had a blast. It instilled in me a life-long love of games, and FPS games in particular. Accessibility is a wonderful thing that only serves to introduce more people to gaming and bring more people into our hobby.
02/10/2017 at 18:24 LacSlyer says:
The hostility comes from people like yourself who want games designed specifically for how they choose to play. You’re martyring yourself as though you don’t have enough less difficult games in this world to play at a point where gamers are literally overwhelmed with the amount of good games available.
Accessibility is great, but not necessary in every god damn game that comes out. Get over the fact that not every game is going to be catered to how you choose to play.
02/10/2017 at 19:00 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Accommodating various play styles and skill levels is all fine and well, but it’s not like there’s some clear threshold where a game becomes unreasonably difficult. There are people who would struggle to play even mainstream, focus group-tested AAA games. Or people who are good at one kind of game but not others. I wouldn’t know what to do with Madden or 4X or a MOBA. Are their developers obligated to work around my marginal abilities at sports and strategy games so that I can experience them anyway? How far should including “more options” so as not to treat anyone as a “second class citizen” go?
02/10/2017 at 20:00 FhnuZoag says:
Sure, you can find extreme cases, but extreme cases make bad rules. I’m sure you can find a person out there who thinks Cuphead is too easy.
The point is that getting a diverse set of people to playtest your game is a good idea. Don’t disparage so-called ‘focus group’ testing.
02/10/2017 at 18:23 thekelvingreen says:
Yes, the difficulty is part of the appeal, but the 30’s cartoon aesthetic is also part of the appeal. If you like difficult games, then you can enjoy both parts. If you don’t get on with difficult games but you like the 30’s art style, you get to enjoy some of the latter but not all of it because of the former.
In other words, you want to see this game from start to finish because you love the sense of design but you won’t get to, because it’s inflexible in its difficulty. You could watch a playthrough but who wins then? The developer misses out on a sale and you only get to enjoy the game second hand.
Does that make more sense?
02/10/2017 at 20:58 Sunjammer says:
This.
02/10/2017 at 21:05 Sunjammer says:
Edit: Whoa sorry about the double comment, the first one just timed out on me repeatedly, guess it made it through still.
This. It’s not even about a game being difficult, as if that’s a linear gradient. It’s about a _kind_ of difficulty as well. Truly hard games that feel good are few and far between, and designing a gameplay loop that is both masochistic yet rewarding is among the tightest of tight ropes to walk. IMO Cuphead doesn’t walk it, and as a result it rests on its stellar presentation, a presentation gated behind barbed wire. It’s a shame for the developers who have gone out of their way to express how much this game has potentially bankrupted them and need every sale they can get, and it’s a shame for players who adore the aesthetic but bounce off the play.
A good point of comparison is Metal Slug. Gorgeous pixel art museums you can credit-spam your way through to experience and adore the art while still appreciating the difficulty. You will never buy your way into the leaderboards with Metal Slug, if you want recognition you have to actually master it. Cuphead could have done well with a similar approach.
02/10/2017 at 19:59 gwathdring says:
To be clear hear, the issue people have isn’t that the game is linear or that you have to beat X many bosses to get to the final bosses. The issue people have is that the game teases players with a more accessible and easier mode that requires they beat portions of the game on the less accessible more difficult mode in order to … play the rest of the game on the easier mode.
Do you see why this is an odd design choice? Your arguments might work where people complain that there isn’t a cheat code to let them skip this or that, but I don’t see much of that. Pointing out that there are lots of other games is a very strange reaction to people questioning this design decision.
Lots of games do this another way–to play THESE levels you have to beat all of THOSE levels first. If you master the more straightforward levels on a particular difficulty, you’re deemed ready for the tougher once on that difficulty. It’s partially a reward/progression mechanism and partially a sort of very light tutorializing of the game’s systems. Often the gated levels are more complex or use ideas that were introduced in several different places across the earlier levels.
But requiring someone beat level one on Hard more to play level 2 on Easy mode doesn’t make sense. What design goal do you see being served by that decision? What does the player gain from that?
02/10/2017 at 19:18 Baines says:
I’m pretty certain that, if content hadn’t been gated behind difficulty, people would have complained about the lack of length. Further, it would have been enough of an issue that it would have been seen as negatively affected sales.
There have been plenty of similar incidents in the past. It has been an issue faced by the shmup genre for decades, at least when it comes to appealing beyond its niche audience. Release a shmup with limited continues, or just with “restart the level” continues, and people will complain that the game is too hard. Release the same game with infinite “continue where you die” continues, and many of the same people will complain that the game is too short.
It happens with other gated content as well. That is why so many fighting games have you unlock other characters, costumes, and similar. When your release lacks such items, it suffers in reviews and public opinion. At the same time, simply adding unlocks will extend the life even of an otherwise mediocre title.
02/10/2017 at 20:07 gwathdring says:
You seem to be making a lot of assumptions without evidence, in addition to presenting a weird structure.
Let’s say you’re right for a second and set that aside, though. I’d argue that the complaints you allude to that said games are too short would be either be a) unjustified or b) still true even if the game artificially lengthened itself by making you repeat more stuff. I don’t see how some people making unreasonable complaints should serve as evidence that other unrelated complaints are unreasonable.
What’s the point here, exactly? People are critical of more than one kind of game feature, and critics can be found of games that make all decisions and we can pretend that all of those critics are literally the same people in all cases just to make our argument superficially better therefore all criticisms are invalid? I hope you see why that sounds really silly.
02/10/2017 at 18:26 RichUncleSkeleton says:
The “run n gun” (read: traditional sidescrolling platformer) levels are excellent. It’s a genuine shame there’s only six of them in the entire game. I don’t want to grind out boss fight after boss fight to unlock the tiny sliver of truly compelling content. I’m also disappointed at the lame storyboard-style cutscenes between each world. Fully animated cartoon shorts would have almost made it worth dealing with all the frustration and repetitiveness. I really couldn’t recommend Cuphead to anyone who doesn’t eat NES Mega Man and Ninja Gaiden romhacks for breakfast.
02/10/2017 at 18:35 Kirudub says:
I bought this game solely to support the art direction,knowing full well that I’d probably not finish it.
This question of extreme difficulty vs. game beauty reminds me of Ori and the Blind Forest.
I LOVED the art direction, but gave up playing after being unable to make it through the “water eruption” level after numerous tries, so I never got to see any of the work that went into the game past that point. My deaths also always felt cheap, so that soured things a bit as well.
I just don’t have the time (or desire, to be frank) to punish myself over and over just to make it to another level, since I just KNOW that there will be more of the same down the line.
I’m also one of the few gamers that hates boss fights, so that limits my selection right there (I clearly recall my starting to really hate boss fights back with Sinistar in the arcade… which I guess is just one long boss fight, lol).
02/10/2017 at 18:48 FhnuZoag says:
Yeah Ori is especially awful because it lies to you and gives you an “easy difficulty” (for players that just want to see the plot, supposedly) that adjusts *none* of the insta-kill spike festooned no-checkpoint time-limited jumping sections that make it bullshit-hard later on.
02/10/2017 at 19:32 Unsheep says:
Never enjoyed games like this, and Cuphead won’t change my mind, as the gameplay is still the same as others in the genre. However, I appreciate the art style, it’s good when developers try something unique.
02/10/2017 at 21:06 Rnr says:
Well, I loved it. Then again, I usually like games that are explicitly challenging. Hotline Miami, Super Meatboy, Ikaruga… I think that their difficulty is integral to my enjoyment of them. Without it, they would just be quick, flat experiences. Having something to overcome, a challenge to work through, adds a thrill to victories that would be gone otherwise. The satisfaction I get from beating them is in direct proportion to the frustration I felt when I failed.
Cuphead was immensely satisfying for me. I died a lot, but that only made my victories all the sweeter. I loved every second of the 7 or so hours I spent playing it.
Somewhere up above someone mentioned difficulty in horror games, and I think they make a decent comparison. A horror game that’s too easy lacks stakes and is no longer scary. Too hard and you get exposed to the same section over and over again while you fail, and routine kills the fear. Finding that sweet spot is so important, and so difficult.
Cuphead hit the analogous difficulty sweet spot for me – not so hard as to be unachievable, but not so easy to be trivial. I think it achieves this by respecting your time – no lives or continues, less than a second to restart on death.
Call it effort justification, but shit man, I really like this game. I hope some of you will too.