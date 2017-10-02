Dawn of War 3 removes Skulls, unlocks doctrines & elites

Because weird unlock systems are near-mandatory these days, Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War 3 [official site] initially required players to unlock special units and perks by spending a ‘Skulls’ currency earned by playing. It introduced a load of faff and grind that stopped people playing with the full spectrum of options, in return for the minor fleeting joy of unlocking shiny new bits. A poor trade-off. Well, that’s gone. Last week, Relic removed Skulls and unlocked their unlocks for everyone.
“After listening to how fans felt about the Skull system, and watching how players interacted with it in-game, we’ve decided to unlock all Elites and doctrines for everyone,” Relic said.
Skulls were among the faff Fraser Brown criticised in our Dawn of War 3 review, which broadly liked the multiplayer but not the campaign.
Relic explained their thinking in Tuesday’s patch notes:
“We had intended for the Skull system to introduce pacing to the multiplayer experience, but we didn’t want this to come at the cost of barring advanced play styles to those ready to tackle them. You’ll still need to unlock Elite level rewards as well as those gained from campaign progress, but this will be a lot easier with an expanded arsenal of Elites at your command!”
That’s another step back (and forward), not the first to revert to earlier ways. Earlier this year, Relic added new multiplayer modes more like earlier games.
Speaking of Elites, the new Ironclad Dreadnought will arrive in October’s patch.
02/10/2017 at 11:54 prudislav says:
Sounds good , the system was really weird … BTW: Is skrimisg playable offline now?
02/10/2017 at 12:11 Xocrates says:
I can’t check right now, but I am almost certain I played AI skirmishes offline on launch. I think you just didn’t get skulls.
02/10/2017 at 12:24 Lurid says:
Well, considering the playerbase is roughly the same size as Soulstorm’s, I guess they had to do something to get people back.
02/10/2017 at 15:53 2lab says:
I don’t think that this will suddenly make it a good game.
02/10/2017 at 13:59 Mezmorki says:
Well, that has substantially raised my interest in the game. I dug soulstorm out of the bin a month ago have been playing it. Such an awesome game (still). But if all the dumbness is removed from DoW3 maybe it will be worth trying it out.
02/10/2017 at 14:18 fuggles says:
Obligatory soulstorm mod post… Look at all the armies you can play!
link to moddb.com
02/10/2017 at 17:09 Morat Gurgeh says:
Thanks for that link mate. I had no idea all that stuff was available! Shall be dusting off my copy soon.
02/10/2017 at 18:28 fuggles says:
Yeah, we are working on unification mod so they all combine. I’m just finalising my reworking of renegades and am substantially improving space wolves.
Also there’s ultimate apocalypse but every one knows of that.
02/10/2017 at 19:45 Imperialist says:
To my knowledge, this is the ONLY reason people play Soulstorm.
IMO, it was the weakest DOW entry.
02/10/2017 at 14:28 CheeseFarts says:
Haha, one less reason to play the campaign-
02/10/2017 at 15:36 TotallyUseless says:
How about those awe inspiring sync kills? How about units that don’t die in a flash? Unit experience and veterancy? Hero equipment?
02/10/2017 at 16:09 int says:
Skulls (and blood) should only be mandatory for Khorne players.
02/10/2017 at 17:06 Ariakkan says:
Sad to see how they are rolling back…too bad they cant change the idiotic cover system.
02/10/2017 at 17:20 Vandelay says:
Isn’t this pretty much what they had to do with Company of Heroes 2? You would have thought that they wouldn’t repeat the same mistake of including an unlock system in a competitive multiplayer RTS.
I was really looking forward to DoW3 as a decent rival to StarCraft in the traditional RTS genre, but it has made so many fundamental errors that I’m still yet to pick it up. I did try about 3 games of it in the beta and my enthusiasm didn’t go above a meh.
02/10/2017 at 17:31 Railway Rifle says:
“Our money is SKULLS” is the most Warhammer thing.
02/10/2017 at 18:09 Bobtree says:
This is a step in the right direction, but it only bumped my wanted price up to $20. DOW3 is just missing too many mechanics I loved in the series, like cover, morale, and the retreat command.
02/10/2017 at 19:04 Aetylus says:
Awww… I feel so sorry for you 40K guys and gals. Us Warhammerer’s have just opened up our nice shiny Total War, and been enjoying probably the deepest and glossiest Warhammer video game ever, and a series that only seems to be getting better. Meanwhile you seem to have landed some sort of arcadey version of a previously good series… every time I look at DoW3, I can’t help but think it has been designed by a committee of execs somewhere: “Okay, so we take DoW2, now lets add what popular… what do they do in MOBA’s? Add that in. Oh, and strip out the boring strategy bits, no-one likes them”. Presumably if it came out earlier it would be full of zombies and crafting mechanics, and a bit later might have been the deathmatch version.
02/10/2017 at 20:37 pipja says:
Total War: NoobHammmer 2 :3