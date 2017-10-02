Have You Played… HeroQuest?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
My dad adored D&D and its ilk, but never – to my knowledge – had anyone else to play it with. He devoured the Fighting Fantasy books, he played anything SSI released onto ST or PC, and every now and then he’d try to draw his kids into that world, however tangentially. One such attempt was HeroQuest, the table-top game that made the whole genre incredibly accessible. Meaning when it came out for PC, it was very exciting to me.
My dad was always DM, of course. My sister and I presumably flailing ineptly within his attempts to run a campaign. And truthfully, the only thing I strongly remember is the standing up cardboard doors.
Which, as it happens, is about all I can remember from the 1991 game, too. I remember how the tiled rooms felt so mystical, only showing the room you were presently in and the doors connecting, when I’d been used to the omnipotent eye most isometric games would offer. I also remember being uniquely terrible at it. But then, I was 13.
I am now filled with the strongest desire to find an original version of the pre-advanced version of the game, the one we had as kids, and try to master it for myself.
02/10/2017 at 15:38 RuySan says:
Your screenshot is from the DOS version which isn’t nowhere near as good as the Amiga version (which had blissful music btw).
I wrote about this game on my blog: (link to amigamemoirs.blogspot.pt)
which shows how important it was to me. Unfortunately the board game was never released in my country. I wish i could have played with it back then.
02/10/2017 at 15:52 John Walker says:
I had the ST version, but you know, PC site…
02/10/2017 at 20:23 TillyBarrett says:
02/10/2017 at 15:48 frymaster says:
I had the Amstrad CPC version :D
Also: link to youtube.com
02/10/2017 at 16:06 Cablenexus says:
There is another HeroQuest game with lot’s of usermade scenario’s to download for free. It’ s old as well, but still works under Windows 10.
link to members.quicknet.nl
02/10/2017 at 16:29 vast_anusse103 says:
Sadly Heroquest was the watered down version. But it was awesome. It sometimes makes me wish I hadn’t killed both of my parents with an axe. However, my friends and I still love it and the flower garden still grows faster than it should.
02/10/2017 at 16:43 Bing_oh says:
Ah, you mean the game that caused Sierra On-Line to change the name of Hero’s Quest to Quest for Glory?
02/10/2017 at 16:47 Keios says:
Obligatory link to the video detailing why HeroQuest is the best game ever-
02/10/2017 at 17:19 LennyLeonardo says:
For me Hero Quest and Space Marine were two sides of a coin, and we’re my gateways to Warhammer and 40K. What a wonderful time to be a child. Search for secret doors and traps.
02/10/2017 at 20:46 BertieDugger says:
The version of Heroquest set in the 40k universe was “Space Crusade”.
I still have both, and all the HeroQuest DLC, er I mean expansion packs, in a parent’s loft somewhere.
02/10/2017 at 17:37 poomanchu says:
There are some great mods for Tabletop Simulator if you have some friends to play with. My buddies and I use Kagekaze’s mod, but Cebi’s mod is also nice now that the treasure deck is fixed.
02/10/2017 at 18:24 Fungaroo says:
The tabletop version, still nearly complete with all the figures etc, is currently sitting in my parents house, 275 miles away. Brb ^_^
02/10/2017 at 18:33 vorador says:
I still have the tabletop version. A few years ago i inventoried the box and it was complete, with some minor damage to a figure.
Sadly my Space Hulk is in a far worse state.
02/10/2017 at 18:42 CelticPixel says:
Took two years to convince my mum to buy Hero Quest (the board game) because she thought I’d lose all the pieces, then it turned out none of my friends were nerds, so no one wanted to play it. I looked through the box one last time when I was home recently, before my mum ebayed it, and read all the quests I’d drawn and written but never got to play with anyone. Still had all the pieces though.
02/10/2017 at 20:15 elaforge says:
There was a 90s DOS game that looked similar, isometric, I think bluish floors. But you were some kind of apprentice wizard climbing up the bad guy wizard’s fortress, or something. Somewhat puzzle oriented, maybe involving big rolling balls and flame traps… occasional people to talk with… some trips to other dimensions which also turned out to be isometric… quite a bit of inventory tetris but with bags of holding…
I spent quite a bit of time on it, but I never completed it and now I don’t even remember the name. It wasn’t “The Immortal,” but kind of in the same genre. Ring any bells out there? That screenshot suddenly brought it to mind.
02/10/2017 at 20:56 RuySan says:
Cadaver?
02/10/2017 at 21:12 Sunjammer says:
This and Space Hulk marked my board gaming upbringing <3 <3