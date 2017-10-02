F2P mech FPS Hawken shutting down on PC

Free-to-play mech shooter Hawken [official site] is shutting down on PC, the developers announced today. While console versions will continue, the PC servers will shut down on January 2nd, 2018. After five years, it still hasn’t left early access. Hawken has struggled in recent years, passing through several developers and seeing peak concurrent player counts fell to below 200. But heck, it does have some beautiful futurecities covered in grime and greebles, doesn’t it?
“After 3 great years, we are shutting down the PC Steam servers to refocus our development efforts,” the devs said in today’s announcement.
“It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience working alongside such a dedicated PC player base. Your feedback and support has been invaluable to us, and the team looks forward to creating more great games based on what we’ve learned from you.”
So long, and thanks for all the feedback.
Hawken was created by Adhesive games, taken over in 2015 by Reloaded Games (the folks behind APB Reloaded), then 505 Games took over with a team named Hawken Entertainment in 2016.
Hawken Entertainment had worked on a big update to ‘relaunch’ Hawken, fixing lots of broken bits and adding new stuff. This had a ‘soft launch‘ in May.
Looking back, even knowing how it’ll soon end, I’m still very much into that initial trailer from 2011. Lovely city.
02/10/2017 at 19:50 rocketman71 says:
And once again, no public server files means Hawken dies completely. They could release the server code and the game would live forever.
Guess it’s what they deserve, then. It’s a pity, it always looked great.
02/10/2017 at 19:57 KDR_11k says:
Air Mech is also still flagged as Early Access…
I played Hawken for a bit but it didn’t feel very mechy, mostly like a regular shooter with very attrition based combat. Plus there’s something about the standard F2P game GUI that’s unpleasant.
02/10/2017 at 20:33 TaylanK says:
This. Beautiful futurecities covered in grime and greebles are great, but Hawken really failed on selling the fantasy that you were piloting a war machine made of tons of steel. Hawken’s mechs could have as well been characters in any generic shooting game with mech skins on them.
02/10/2017 at 23:00 Sin Vega says:
This was my problem with it too. It really was gorgeous, but it never felt like a robot shooter thing. I was only ever clicking on box-shaped crosshairs until their attached health bar went down. Had fun with it for a few days though.
02/10/2017 at 20:11 Chromatose says:
That’s a damn shame. I never got into the game but it clearly had a lot of love put into it. Especially on those environments. And this is why I kinda hate the idea of ‘games-as-a-service’. Once those servers go down, just like with Firefall, Tabula Rasa, and a whole bunch of other games, it’s gonna be lost forever.
I really really wish that game developers took preservation more seriously.
02/10/2017 at 20:30 bobbins says:
I agree.
The end game is ALWAYS shutting down the server. Mitigating that with some basic peer to peer functionality as part of the closing down sale should be the norm for these kinds of games.
02/10/2017 at 21:38 pepperfez says:
But then it’s still around to compete with your new online-only game, so it’s much better to eliminate it from history instead. Imagine how happy Disney would be if they could periodically destroy every single recording of their cartoons before they release a remastered version. It would be heaven!
02/10/2017 at 20:24 Blowfeld81 says:
Still a better playerbase than lawbreakers…
02/10/2017 at 20:36 Unclepauly says:
LB had around 1000 this weekend. Sure about your number?
02/10/2017 at 23:16 Sinjun says:
Under 1000 during a free weekend is really, really bad.
02/10/2017 at 20:29 bobbins says:
It got a bad rap, but I really enjoyed playing it, thought it was a super fun FPS. Shame to hear it’s dying.
I’m not a competitive gamer, just play for fun, wonder if that’s the issue. FPS gaming these days is approached like a sport.
02/10/2017 at 21:13 Neurotic says:
I enjoyed it for a couple of hours upon release, but it never really grabbed me by the lapels and dragged me off on a wild adventure. Still, sad to see it go.
02/10/2017 at 21:26 GenialityOfEvil says:
It was never going to survive Titanfall.
02/10/2017 at 23:13 iamgenestarwind says:
i really dont get why this game doesnt have more ppl i really liked it it why better than mechwarroir online. in mechwarroir if you have the biggest mech you are targeted first if you die everyone calls you names in hawken when you die you respawn so most times no one cares. this was one of the few multi players game i didnt hate game play was fast so ppl died alot so that was even less name calling was a really change to me most multi player games when i start playing with other real people i end up rage quiting
03/10/2017 at 00:14 EkoAzarak says:
damn… Really liked Hawken. played a few rounds at least once a week. Another great game goes down due to …???? dunno. but a great game.