F2P mech FPS Hawken shutting down on PC

Free-to-play mech shooter Hawken [official site] is shutting down on PC, the developers announced today. While console versions will continue, the PC servers will shut down on January 2nd, 2018. After five years, it still hasn’t left early access. Hawken has struggled in recent years, passing through several developers and seeing peak concurrent player counts fell to below 200. But heck, it does have some beautiful futurecities covered in grime and greebles, doesn’t it?

“After 3 great years, we are shutting down the PC Steam servers to refocus our development efforts,” the devs said in today’s announcement.

“It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience working alongside such a dedicated PC player base. Your feedback and support has been invaluable to us, and the team looks forward to creating more great games based on what we’ve learned from you.”

So long, and thanks for all the feedback.

Hawken was created by Adhesive games, taken over in 2015 by Reloaded Games (the folks behind APB Reloaded), then 505 Games took over with a team named Hawken Entertainment in 2016.

Hawken Entertainment had worked on a big update to ‘relaunch’ Hawken, fixing lots of broken bits and adding new stuff. This had a ‘soft launch‘ in May.

Looking back, even knowing how it’ll soon end, I’m still very much into that initial trailer from 2011. Lovely city.