Call Of Duty WW2 could do with more jet packs

I jumped into the Call of Duty: WW2 beta over the weekend, and found that the series’ leap back into the past applies to more than just the time period it’s set in.
Before I go into the negative, I should make it clear that CoD WW2 [official site] is still fun in most of the ways that every CoD is fun. Shooting remains satisfying, with fast and frantic action that provides more immediate gratification than many of its peers. It’s more focused, with no danger of getting lost in the ‘war soup’ of Battlefield or the complications of character choice in Overwatch. Its progression systems do a good job of keeping you on the hook, drip feeding you new weapons, scorestreak rewards and perks that combine to open up different playstyles. In short, there’s definitely still room for CoD’s brand of multiplayer FPS.
But is there room for CoD WW2? I’m not so sure. In reverting to a historic setting, Sledgehammer Games have stripped away mechanics that elevated the futuristic setting of recent CoD installments above their predecessors. And yes, I do mean that literally: as we’ve written about before, jumpjets and wallrunning are both additions that changed CoD’s level design for the better. It also allowed the game to move away from drab and dreary looking battlezones in favour of a more vibrant and colourful palette. By comparison World War 2, you might remember, was pretty brown.
So, what does WW2 have to offer that can compete with jetpacks and wall running? The best contender for me is probably ‘old fashioned bolt action rifles’. Each class (called ‘Divisions’ here) has abilities and advantages that unlock with play time. The starting one for the sniper class allows you to hold your breath while aiming, which eliminates sway and makes everything apart from what’s in your crosshair fade into darkness. It muffles the sound of the carnage around you too, generating oddly peaceful moments before being plunged back into the fray.
The thuddingly named ‘War’ mode is the biggest addition to the series, and plays a lot like a smaller, one map version of Battlefield’s Operations. It involves one team trying to take a series of objectives while the other defends them. Those objectives aren’t just abstract capture points, they’re actual features of the map: a house that needs storming, a bridge that needs building, an ammo dump that needs destroying and a tank that needs escorting. It provides a more involved structure that’s been lacking from any mode CoD has dabbled with before, along with a welcome dose of variety within a single match. You have to wait a few seconds (gasp) before spawning, which combined with the more objective orientated play makes kills feel a bit more meaningful.
There was only one map for it in the beta, ‘Operation Breakpoint’, where the Allies ultimate goal is to blow up some Axis flak guns that are targeting their bombers. While I’m a fan of the mode overall, it does put even more pressure than usual on map design. That bridge building section can be a nightmare, as it forces the attacking team to lay in the open while constructing it. I found rounds often ended there with a victory for the defending team: as someone in the chat observed, ‘Bridge too stronk’.
The mode also does away with scorestreak rewards, which is a sensible choice for a system that I’m still in two minds about. The rewards aren’t as egregious as they were in early iterations of CoD, where the best players got given overpowered tools that they didn’t need. Nowadays they’re just given moderately powerful tools that they don’t need, like single use molotov grenades or one-shot artillery shells.
When respawning is as quick as it is, occasionally dieing to one of these weapons in a way that feels unfair doesn’t matter all that much. I also can’t deny that I’ve had fun wielding them myself, and the system does add tension to those moments where you’re just on the threshold of earning a reward. I found myself missing those moments in War mode, but it could act as a nice sanctuary for players who don’t get on with the scorestreak system.
The other modes aren’t new to the series, with team deathmatch, Hardpoint and Domination all making a return. I was surprised there wasn’t a free-for-all mode in the beta, as for me that’s always felt like the most comfortable fit for a game which has – until War mode – never placed any emphasis on team coordination. Team deathmatch is what it sounds like while in Domination both teams battle over three control points, with each point held causing your team’s score to increase. The first team to 200 points wins. Hardpoint might be the most interesting besides War mode, which features a single capture point that randomly changes position every 60 seconds. It does a good job of constantly shifting the flow of battle around the map, creating more varied situations than simply attacking or defending as players race to the next point.
As I’ve already mentioned, most of the maps aren’t much to look at. The bombed out city of Aachen, the concrete and dirt of Point Du Hoc and the snowy fields of Ardennes Forest all offer much the same assortment of greys and browns. The map set against the rock of Gibraltar provides some relief from all that – it’s a much brighter battlefield where the sun is actually shining.
Trouble is, the sun’s still shining in Infinite Warfare and Black Ops 3, and I’m not yet convinced WW2 will be worth playing instead. There’s an argument that it’s worth having variety, and I can imagine some might appreciate a return to a less mobile, more traditional Call of Duty, but based on the beta it feels to me like a step backward.
Call of Duty: WW2 is due out on November 3rd.
03/10/2017 at 19:13 Ryos says:
World war 2, everybody get your jetpack
(if you want authentic war, call of duty knows the score)
World war 2, COD’s got lots of new ideas
(for example there’s anne frank, special unit robot tank)
03/10/2017 at 19:38 Kollega says:
With the headline containing both “Call of Duty WW2” and “jet packs”, I so wanted this to be the first comment. And the hivemind didn’t disappoint. Bravo!
03/10/2017 at 19:17 Petethegoat says:
I tried the beta and enjoyed it quite a lot. Last COD was the first Blops, and I think this generates similar joys to that, and the high point of the series (in terms of multiplayer), MW2.
03/10/2017 at 19:35 colw00t says:
Call of Duty WW2 just makes me tired to think about. In the largest conflict in human history, with fighting all over the globe, we get to play as Americans in France… again. The very tail end of the war, the setting that’s been beaten to death.
03/10/2017 at 19:45 Unsheep says:
Overall, these games (CoD, BF) can never win with the media anymore, can they?
– if the game is sci-fi the media complains about it feeling “too modern” and unrealistic, and how they wish it was more like the old games
– if the game is actually like the old games, the media complains about it feeling too unmodern and realistic
Although the author, Matt Cox, does seem to favour the sci-fi stuff more, for similar reasons as myself (more interesting environments, cool mechanics …)
03/10/2017 at 20:32 -Spooky- says:
What old games? Red dot scopes? Small maps for a game mode named WAR (!)? Enemy Territory is WAR. So is Battlefield on Conquest Large.
03/10/2017 at 19:45 D3MiNiO says:
Thank god it doesn’t have jetpacks. Finally a Call of Duty game that i’m gonna buy, after many years
03/10/2017 at 19:54 stringerdell says:
Ive played more than enough CoD for one lifetime.
03/10/2017 at 21:11 Crosby says:
While this is article is 100% opinion based, it’s literally proven by sales figures that the CoD series was dying because of how bad the mechanics and gameplay of jetpacks were.
Also I’ve played or owned every single Call of Duty ever released and can tell you the jetpack maps are what started ruining the series as well. The heyday of CoD map design was from Call of Duty 4, World at War, and Modern Warfare 2. Black Ops, Call of Duty 2, and Black Ops 2 are honorable mentions. What you had after those games were tight-angled, tons of rooms, very small maps, which took away from what Call of Duty was built on and what made the franchise fun. The jetpack maps are simply some of the most unenjoyable creations in the series. If they continued with maps like Castle from WaW, Strike from CoD4, Derailed from MW2, the series might not have went downhill after Black Ops 2.
04/10/2017 at 02:14 Partialist says:
Some of us really dislike the frantic pace of modern FPS’, and contrivances like jet packs and wall running.
Some of us actually really enjoy World War II as a setting, and look foward to whatever games represent it.
Some of us really like greys and browns, and dark/drab environments…
Statements like “most of the maps aren’t much to look at” really beg the question – what would a WWII map that is “much to look at” look like? I am sure there are examples; the point is that the author just dismisses the aesthetic and doesn’t even try.
It feels like wanting more of precisely this kind of ‘step backwards’ is tantamount to not being ‘proper gaming’ or something, instead of just being for a different audience, with different expectations (and a historically very well established gaming audience at that).
Yes, comparisons with other entries in the CoD franchise are obvious and inevitable, but perhaps you could actually avoid these for precisely those reasons? How many other articles are we likely to see across the gaming press comparing CoD WWII to CoD IW et al.?
Given there is (and perhaps always will be) a dedicated audience for WWII shooters, perhaps it would have been more illuminating to have an article by someone who actually enjoys these, rather than being dismissive of their conventions (whether aesthetic or gameplay -wise).
In other words, I would far prefer to read a comparison of this game with other WWII shooters for relative merit, as opposed to needless apples/oranges comparison of a WWII setting with a science fictional one.
04/10/2017 at 02:23 wengart says:
If you don’t like the “frantic pace of modern FPS” then why are you even looking at COD?
04/10/2017 at 03:28 lfcifer7 says:
I had to log in to the first time in….I don’t know, I didn’t even know I already had an account, to give a big F**K YOU to the writer of this article. Not for your writing skills or grammar, but because of the title of the article. I understand everyone has their opinion, but how seriously daft do you have to be to even consider this absurd request? It’s a bloody WWII game…it’s very obvious this game is not marketed for the players who want jet packs, wall running, cyborgs, and sci-fi. You should really do more research on the player-base you are writing about, I would be honestly surprised if you were already a part of it.
04/10/2017 at 03:35 lfcifer7 says:
I had to add, I’ve only recently started coming back to rockpapershotgun a few months ago. But after this ludicrous opinion from Matt Cox, I’m renaming my bookmark with his name so I can never forget it every time I come back. So I’ll know not to click on his drivel.
04/10/2017 at 03:41 stillsurvivor says:
[Genuine Question Here] I only have a PC now and I loved COD back when I had an Xbox. For the past couple years the franchise has had just a swarm of negative reviews on Steam every single year. Now WW2 is about to come out and I’m actually really excited, but from what I see on steam, any recent pc call of duty game has been a steaming pile of shit at every stage of its life. I wanna know if there’s actually ppl out here that think it’s gonna be good on PC this year. (also I know RPS is a ‘pc gaming website’ but I just wanna be sure these couple positive comments I’m seeing on here aren’t just a couple console gamers that have wandered in. lol). Thanks.