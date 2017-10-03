Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization announced

Paradox’s historical strategy Europa Universalis IV [official site] will expand once more later this year with Cradle of Civilization, the next paid expansion. Its main focus is Muslim empires, expanding and reworking the Persian region and Islam. And as is the Paradox strategy way, the expansion will be accompanied by a free update bringing related changes for all players.
Paradox blast these as the bullet points for Cradle of Civilization:
- Mamluk Government: In a diverse empire, where the slaves are now masters, new sultans must rely on cultural power to stay viable.
- Persian Theocracy: Persian nations can use the power of the faith to bolster their regime.
- Tribal Federations: The Black and White Sheep tribes in Armenia and Mesopotamia must expand to exploit the unity of local clans.
- Army Professionalism: The Age of Mercenaries slowly transitions to the Age of Standing Armies as you recruit new generals and drill your peacetime army.
- Iqta Taxes: Muslim governments can impose new taxes every 20 years for special bonuses.
- Trade Policies: Instruct your merchants to take actions in trade nodes to increase your trade power or military advantage.
- Islamic Schools: The wide range of Sunni and Shia disciplines offer unique perks to their disciples and transforms international relations across the Middle East.
While Paradox only formally announced the expansion today, they’ve been gabbing about it for a while. Over the past few months, they’ve posted developer diary entries detailing army drills and professionalism, trade policies, and tribal federations.
Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization and version 1.23 are due to launch some time in “late 2017”. The expansion will cost £14.99/€19.99/$19.99 on Steam.
As for the free update, that’s version 1.23 aka the ‘Persia Update’. It’ll make these lands more interesting to dovetail with the expansion’s new systems and content. Dev diary entries have explained adding new provinces and countries in Arabia and Egypt, changing the Caucasus and Anatolia, new trade goods and changes to the Iranian region, and reworking Islam and piety.
In other EU4 news, our boy Brendy today jets off to Poland for a LARP LAN party thingamy. We’ve tried convincing him that costumes are mandatory, so look forward to pictures of him surrounded by folks in regular clothes while he stands sheepish in a outfit hastily assembled in airport shops. My predictions include: a masquerade mask made from a sleep mask with cut-out eye holes and ornate doodles in gold glitter gel pen; a travel towel for a cape; a bag of boiled sweets as precious gems; a coiffured wig of Bodyform So Slim liners rolled into curls.
03/10/2017 at 15:49 Carra says:
I love EU4, spent over 200 hours on the game with its first few expansions. It’s great to have a reason to go back to the game but they’re at 13 expansions now, it’s getting rather expensive to buy everything. And it’s also rather ridiculous if half the websites I find when googling “EU4 DLC” are guide like “Which EU4 DLC to buy?”
03/10/2017 at 15:56 GrumpyCatFace says:
Yeah, I just wait a few weeks, and get them for $5-10, instead of $20. It’s still cheaper than an MMO subscription, and has a lot more to offer, imo.
03/10/2017 at 16:28 klops says:
Also the DLC bundles are crappy. I want the DLCs with content and couldn’t care less about Sabaton singing christmas songs ot 3D modelled special buildings in my cities.
Please put the proper DLCs chronologically in three separate bundles and leave the cosmetic crap that no one watches anyway (who plays zoomed in?) away.
I love Paradox DLCs but if they make them, they should consider a better way of showing their products. Then again, seems to work for them sowhaddoiknow…
03/10/2017 at 16:49 Jason Lefkowitz says:
In Paradox’s defense, everything other than the most recently published DLC is generally available at a very steep discount (75%+ off) in the various Steam and Paradox Store scheduled sales. So if you’re willing to wait a little you can keep up with all the DLCs without spending much money at all.
That being said, though, the sheer volume of available DLC has to be bewildering for a newcomer — especially since it’s not obvious at a glance which DLCs add actual gameplay features and which are just cosmetic stuff like new unit models and music. They really need to come up with some way to distinguish the various DLCs better, and to make it easier for new players to get the really key DLCs without having to go through all the available offerings one by one.