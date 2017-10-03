Could RPGs be more fun if they let you be more flawed?

I’ve recently started playing with a new Dungeons & Dragons group, drafted in after one of their numbers upped and left town. It’s my second time playing table-top D&D, after a splendid stint a couple of years back with Jim Rossignol (late of this parish) DMing, and it’s a properly good time. And what I’ve learned is that it becomes a much better time the more flaws you introduce to your character. Which got me thinking: wow, do PC RPGs not follow that rule at all.
I am very much an amateur when it comes to real-world D&D. I’ve learned my way around a D20, but it’s something I came to late and am still getting the hang of. So it is that reflecting on the previous game I was involved in, I’ve realised how wrongly I’d approached the whole thing. I was trying to win the game.
This makes perfect sense, really. Around that table were sat four long-time games critics, who have spent their day jobs trying and needing to win games. And that’s hardly the exclusive territory of critics. Games, in the main (yes, yes, roguelikes), are designed to be won, or at least completed. You’re given a character or a role, a set of tools, and then asked to get from the start to the finish, beating everything along the way. Which, I’ve realised, is not a great way to approach a table-top RPG if you want to have the most fun. Jim knew this – poor Jim. Sorry Jim. And while I had a brilliant time playing, I now realise that we could have let it be a whole lot more interesting for us.
In the new game, arriving midway through their story, I once again rolled a character I thought would be quick and smart and good at the game. And then joined a group of flawed, and frankly strange characters making ludicrous decisions against their self interest. And wow, it’s amazing!
Let me give you an example. One character, Royce, is a half elf and serial con-artist. So much so that he’s no longer sure who he’s conning. And his decisions are, shall we say, not given due consideration. We, our peculiar crew, are presently sailing up-stream to investigate a kidnapping, piloting a ship we’ve stolen that’s powered by magical items. Any magical item, so long as it’s magical, can be thrown into the furnace to keep the engines running. In the engine room is a rapidly depleting box of magical bits and bobs that were on the ship when we nicked it, their nature determined by the roll of a D6, then destroyed to further our progress. So when Royce is told there are only four objects left, and we need to put one in to keep going, he tries to put in all four.
I’d never have done that! I know how to play games! There are four objects, we’ve got a long journey ahead of us, many challenges in our way, and one item is enough to keep us moving. So one item, right! That’s how you win! But that’s not Royce’s nature, as Tom – the human – is dedicated to roleplaying. Royce would just stuff in as many as he could and then not really pay much attention to the consequences.
It went against everything I knew to be Right and True, and the result was brilliant. The results of all the idiotic choices he makes are brilliant. As are the ramifications of Randolf’s half-orc blundering drunkenness. He wins fights, but mostly ones he never needed have started in the first place. Then there’s mysterious and downright weird River Tam, a Genasi, far more interested in dancing and looking at the scenery than planning for battle. And into this arrived Ash, my elf assassin, quick-witted, silent and smart. And I realised I was the dullard at the table. My guy was a video game RPG character, elite and smooth, designed to win the game. And as a consequence, he added far less to the adventure. It only took me a couple of sessions to realise my mistake, and to very quickly vastly improve my character – and my experience – by making him so much more flawed.
In fact, I’ve attempted to parody my own mistake by imbuing it into the character. Ash, now, is vainglorious. His assumption that he is going to win, that he is an expert player at life, is his downfall. He looks down on the others he’s recently joined as idiots, fools, beneath him, and as such doesn’t listen. He’s also hot-headed and deeply impatient, while certain he’s right. And the more I’ve worked on getting my head into this space, of playing someone who might make the wrong decision because of his character, against his own interests, the more I’ve realised that computer RPGs (CRPG) just don’t have room for this at all.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an incredible game. There are few who would question that. It’s running in the background behind the window into which I’m currently typing, tempting me away from work, with the dozens of unfurling plots begging me to return to them, to complete them. It is, I think, the RPG that’s gotten the closest to allowing me to be an imperfect character within its complex world, allowing me to abandon plots, or walk away from those who might have interesting stories. If there’s a game that counters my argument here, it’s this one. But it’s “one”. And it’s still a game that’s asking me to win.
For the most part, RPGs replace the notion of a flawed character with variants of Good/Evil approaches. I can be a bastard, or an angel, but while particular choices can shut down particular stories, none is designed to make me worse at the game. Each, in the end, is written to allow the play to feel like the winner, to be the hero, whether virtuously or dishonorably. And they’re almost always designed around the idea of constant improvement, or outwitting the NPCs, of outdoing the situation, of becoming the champion, whether by rectitude or racket.
Clearly a CRPG doesn’t have the opportunities for improvisation available to a table-top DM. The player cannot simply walk off in the opposite direction to the intended story and see what’s happening over there instead, as one can when surrounded by improbably sided dice. Real life RPGing is replete with wonderful opportunities that just can’t be replicated by a computer game. But I still think the lesson I recently learned is one that games could too. That the player’s character could do well to be given opportunities to be not just good or bad, but also a moron. To make bad decisions with ridiculous consequences. To mess up.
It’s incredibly tough, and yes, I immediately think of all the problems that make this a designer’s nightmare. But perhaps the approach needn’t be so chaotic. Perhaps the answer is creating playable characters who are far more imperfect. Or even better, not on a pathway to perfection. Flaws that are really flaws, dialogue options that cause things to go very wrong in a particular situation. Right now we’re often presented with the option to agree to help someone, or to be crassly rude about not helping them. The latter might feel like what I’m asking for here, but it really isn’t more than a fancily written “No” button. The game might then offer to let you be mercenary or generous about helping them, but it’s far less likely to offer the chance to brightly agree to help, before incompetently failing to do so.
I get why. The idea of deliberately being “bad” at a game feels so entirely wrong to me. Decades of playing to win, of striving to improve and be better until victory, have taught me that deliberately failing a quest is lunacy. But the “RP” part of RPG suggests that it should be possible to play a character who would make bad decisions. Right now, sure, you can fail at a quest, but this is almost always to not complete it. What about a way to complete a quest in all the wrong ways? To bungle it because your character would bungle, and the consequences being fascinating or hilarious or horrendous? And I mean beyond doing it in an evil way. (Because, I imagine like me, your mind might have turned to Knights Of The Old Republic, of approaching a quest ostensibly to reunite warring families by provoking them to further turn on each other until nearly everyone’s dead. Wow, KOTOR was an amazing game. But, again, it was binary – good or evil.)
Perhaps my desires aren’t feasible. Perhaps enough people simply don’t want to play foolish or incompetent characters when sat at their PC, because it goes against the power fantasy that is central to almost all of gaming. But if I’ve learned anything from D&D, it’s that winning isn’t the goal – it’s about the journey, and being as interesting within it as you can.
03/10/2017 at 21:14 shinkshank says:
Well, unfortunately, one doesn’t go into a CRPG expecting their freshly generated tosser to be the next Geralt or Aya Brea or whatever. They’re just a race and class combination with some attribute and skill points tossed in, and they really just exist to let you, directly, choose your path through the game’s story. And as a result of that, my options aren’t going to be about what my character would do, it’s about what I would do. ‘s why I much prefer a set of interesting, nuanced premade characters over whataver yutz I slap together from a list of options, although I’m sure it’d be considered an affront to customization and experiencing the story in my way and yadda yadda.
03/10/2017 at 21:18 Seafoam says:
I’ve seen an alarming trend of big games companies scrapping RPG elements out of games and streamlining and dumbing them down to make them more like action games, or games that are RPGs kinda forgetting the whole “Role-play” aspect of it.
Hopefully the games industry will be forced to change course,
as consumers become more dissatisfied with*Pfrrrt* HA HA HA oh man could you believe if that was the case? Our only hope is indies as usual, or Cyberpunk 2077 whenever it comes out.
03/10/2017 at 21:35 Seafoam says:
I kinda forgot to imply that I think improving role-playing games to be much more like real role-playing seems non-issue when it’s tough to even find hardly any role-playing at all these days.
And also in games the fact of the matter is that if you cock up a quest and end up making things worse for you or for others, it’s either written as such from the start and is the only outcome ( you’re a step closer to 100% completion anyway, you you don’t fail in a sense), or it is treated as a “quest failed” or “bad ending” and you just reload your save file.
03/10/2017 at 21:23 Baf says:
This reminds me of a tabletop story-game called Fiasco.
One of the basic things about Fiasco is that the players start the game with a pool of black dice and white dice, which are mainly used as tokens rather than as dice: a white die represents a good outcome to a scene, a black die represents a bad outcome. By the end of the session, you have to use every single die in the pool. So if you have mostly good things happen during the first half of the game, you’re just guaranteeing that mostly bad things will happen in the second half.
I’ve found that this mechanism really encourages the players to play flawed characters, and to make bad decisions when appropriate. If you’re going to fail half the time no matter what you do, there’s no point in trying to be perfect. So you might as well instead try to deserve what you have coming.
Anyway, Fiasco is a hoot, and I strongly recommend it to Mr. Walker on the basis of what he says in the article.
03/10/2017 at 22:27 Scurra says:
Was going to say exactly the same thing. Fiasco is a perfect introduction to “modern” role-playing; it confines consequences to that single session which makes it easier to one to be more experimental, and it encourages one to take a broader perspective on both the game and the experience.
A lot of modern indie RPGs incorporate those sort of elements into their structures to make it easier for folk to grasp the implications (see, for example, the revised 7th Sea game, which uses attributes as a sort of resource management system.)
In some ways, D&D is actually not very good at this, but that’s partly due to its heritage. Fortunately, players now have a much wider pool of experience to draw from, which enables a lot more of the “flawed” experience described in the article.
03/10/2017 at 21:24 TheChaya says:
So, taking multiple sessions and who knows how many hours to learn how a game works is okay in this case, but not okay with video games? Why do video games need to cater to complete newbies and teach them a complex system in a very short time or be called “bad”, while this TTRPG is allowed to do so in many, many hours without beratement, nay, with joy of discovery?
03/10/2017 at 22:43 bob27 says:
Because of the way that it be.
03/10/2017 at 22:44 John Walker says:
I’m sorry, are you lost?
03/10/2017 at 22:58 TheChaya says:
No, I’m sorry, was just invoking some of your previous writing and comparing it to your thoughts expressed in this article. Point being that you treated two strategic/tactical games differently and what was a joy in one is a hindering in the other. Mostly talking about that Stellaris thing where you gave up after 30 minutes.
Now, I’m sure you or someone else will tell me that there is no point in comparing a video game you played in singleplayer with a real life tabletop game played with other people, but I will say the principle stays the same. Both require an investment of effort and time to be able to play them properly. Would you not agree?
03/10/2017 at 22:56 Minglefingler says:
Because he’s not talking here about learning the mechanics of the game but rather learning to use the framework the game provides to have fun in imaginative ways? I could be wrong but that’s what I took from the article. Also, it seems that John has an allergy to tutorials for more complex games. Which is fair enough, they’re often terrible. For example, I spent ages looking for a button or slider to reduce taxes in Total Warhammer 2, only to discover my faction couldn’t not tax their provinces. Being able to ask someone who is in the room with you how it works would help frustration of learning a complex set of rules. I remember his post about not being able to play Stellaris due to the tutorial, I very hamfistedly advised him to stick with it as the only way to learn the game and got a reply that was the comment equivalent of something between a tut and a glower. The man likes a good tutorial when playing a videogame. Which is not unreasonable, as long as it’s skippable.
03/10/2017 at 23:07 TheChaya says:
Learning the mechanics in Stellaris is the equivalent of learning the correct framework and mindset in TTRPGs IMO. Both enable you to have fun in their respective systems. I’m confident the rules of D&D didn’t explain that you have to “win” the game, so in both cases the tutorial/rules were misinterpreted resulting in poor gameplay.
03/10/2017 at 23:26 Minglefingler says:
Learning the mechanics of a game like Stellaris or any game is in no way comparable to adjusting your mindset within the rules of a game to having fun with a character rather than winning. The logical contortions required to equate the two suggest you have a problem with John Walker rather than reinforcing your point.
03/10/2017 at 23:58 TheChaya says:
I might have certain objections to some of his writing, but I maintain my assertion that investing time in a complex system is necessary for the enjoyment of such a system, whatever that system is, and a fair enough judgement (of a system’s fun factor or anything else) can only be achieved through that investment and not in a lack thereof.
03/10/2017 at 21:25 Roshirai says:
Interesting piece! Couple thoughts…
1) The most fun I’ve had in tabletop RPGs is rolling up a random character and having to make do with it. Playing really low Intelligence wizards can be a blast, for example.
2) I think the main hurdle for getting something like this to work in a CRPG is the lack of meaningful consequences for failure. Typically, failing a quest means retrying it, or restoring an earlier save because the effect failing that quest has on the world is “bad” or otherwise undesirable. Pyre tried to address this by having specific plot beats connected to failure, but arguably didn’t really do enough. In order to be able to comfortably play a character that makes bad decisions or frequently fails to achieve their goals, the game and world would have to be interesting and compelling whether I succeed or fail every major quest. The first step here is probably to make it so winning every time doesn’t result in the “best ending”. :D
03/10/2017 at 23:11 Minglefingler says:
Torment: Tides of Numenera had some interesting consequences for failure, the fact I can’t remeber ny right now should be taken as evidence of my middle aged failure to retain information rather than any weakness on the game’s part. Well worth a look if you don’t mind reading a lot of text.
04/10/2017 at 00:03 TheChaya says:
Yes! Tides really did a great job of providing choice for encounters that didn’t end up being simply DO GOOD or DO BAD. Remember my character being a very good fist fighter who didn’t want to fight people (while secretly wanting to fight people so she was basically fighting against her desires of violence) so almost all encounters were sorted out without violence. It was difficult achieving favorable results as the character wasn’t charismatic or a great talker, so there was a lot of what other games would consider failures during my adventure. But it made the game feel alive!
04/10/2017 at 00:58 Ergates_Antius says:
I’d say that the main hurdle for this in CRPGs is that all the content has to be created in advance*, and that this creation takes effort (especially if you’re doing voice recording etc).
This is always going to seriously limit the number of options at any decision point, and the number of outcomes of any given action.
* for the forseeable future anyway.
03/10/2017 at 21:26 KingInJello says:
It tilts the shit out of me that D&D is so dominant in TTRPG conversations, because there are games out there that do a WAY better job at making people’s flaws part of the game, and encourage them (with mechanics) to make those flaws a part of gameplay. A few examples:
FATE has rules for “Aspects” which are character traits that are often double-edged swords. “Vainglorious” might be one example. If your character has that aspect, you can spend the currency of the game (Fate points) to get bonuses to relevant rolls, or if you’re in a situation where it might be a drawback, the GM or another player can offer you a Fate point to take a penalty.
Blades in the Dark has “Traumas” that come from taking on too much Stress (one of the game’s resources). If you make a decision that compromises your mission because of one of your traumas, you get XP.
Apocalypse World and its successors award XP for failing, and allows players to ‘highlight’ one another’s stats — if you roll a highlighted stat, you get an XP. Players can highlight your strong stats if they want to have a session where people get shit done, or a weak one if they want your character to struggle that session.
These kinds of systems could easily make their way to CRPGs, especially stuff like Tyranny, Pillars, Mass Effect, etc., that require you to make a lot of narrative decisions.
03/10/2017 at 21:29 colw00t says:
Blades in The Dark is great because it’s organized around your PCs having a decent chance at being able to accomplish anything they want to do, but at the cost of consequences. Makes for a very entertaining and flexible system.
03/10/2017 at 23:10 imperialus says:
I think a lot of it is because D&D is kinda like the vanilla ice cream of tabletop RPG’s. Almost everyone who has slung dice has played it, almost everyone else has at least heard of it (thanks Pat Pulling), and it’s kinda the one system that everyone thinks of when they picture people playing a tabletop RPG.
I agree there are many other systems that do a better job of creating flawed characters. Shadowrun has a really cool negative trait system. Dungeon Crawl Classics strongly encourages players to make do with whatever cockamamy set of stats the dice happened to generate for them while rolling 3d6 in order. Paranoia actively encourages players to work against their own best interests.
The thing is though that outside of D&D and Pathfinder these are all ‘fringe’ systems. They are a niche within a niche hobby. Clickbait aside, how many people on RPS would wade through a thousand word article talking about FATE? And that’s a game that is fairly well known in RPG circles. I’ve been playing TTRPG’s since the late 80’s and I’ve never even heard of Blades in the Dark or Apocalypse World.
04/10/2017 at 00:10 April March says:
Which is an incredibly sad affair. DnD is the Call of Duty of tabletop: it does what it does best very well, and does a lot of ancilliary things well enough that many people play it for them, but it also casts a shadow on what the medium is capable of. I never had fun playing it (though I’ve played it very little) and these days every time I see something like a weapon chart my eyes start to glaze.
I would also say that the amount of people who’d wade through a thousand-word article on FATE would be roughly the same as those who waded through this article on DnD, since John only mentioned the system past the midway.
(Also, if you don’t know what Apocalypse World is, go after it. There are a few free or cheap games using its engine (Powered by the Apocalypse) and it’s the most remarkable thing to happen in story-focused RPGs of late IMO. It basically took the best parts of crunch-focused RPGs and left everything else behind.)
03/10/2017 at 21:36 MrUnimport says:
I’m glad a John Walker piece went up today that I do actually agree with. Fallout is consistently lauded for having low-INT dialogue options, and thus making intelligence count for more than just a damage modifier in one kind of combat, like how DEX modifies damage with arrows and rapiers and STR modifies damage with big old swords and axes. Reconciling player freedom with a character supposedly defined by their stats may be an intractable problem — in tabletop RPGs, it was addressed by the DM’s presence and a cultural bias against minmaxing and munchkinning. In a video game, this is probably best achieved by providing tools to roleplay with and avoiding incentives to minmax, as much as possible.
03/10/2017 at 21:56 Seafoam says:
I completely agree what you’re saying, but is the solution really as simple as rewarding players to be sub-optimal? Or how would you punish players trying to be optimal anyway? Then being optimal wouldn’t be optimal, youre just forced into picking different classes.
I remember picking the “terrifying presence” perk when I played New Vegas the first time, it was great for role-playing, but since I found out it was only used like 4 times in the entire game you just felt like you wasted a perfectly good perk point, so I never picked it again in other playthroughs.
If the rewards for role-playing tools aren’t good enough people just wont pick the option, but if the reward is really good then what differentiates it from any other perk? You’d just end up minmaxing anyway, with some role-playing elements on the side.
03/10/2017 at 22:22 TheChaya says:
You shouldn’t punish a player for being optimal, but you can provide options for varied roleplaying, other than incremental number changes in invisible dice rolls. Something like this might be extremely hard to do in RPG video games. Any meaningful change needs full game implementation and dev resources and time are limited.
The main idea is that players play TTRPGs to role play and have some improvisational fun, while in video games it is about winning AKA experiencing the story since winning will provide more story. A fundamental change would be to not equate winning with story progression, again, something terribly difficult to do. It would require failure to continue play as much as winning, but they cannot lead to the same conclusion, meaning the time needed to develop any option is just too much.
03/10/2017 at 21:38 Trodomir says:
My first RPG was D&D, but I didn’t play much as it was 1979 and only one friend was interested. My first RPG that I played a ton of for years and years was Champions, a superhero RPG. You built your character with points and had to balance it out with disadvantages. This was 1981.
A 300 point character on a 100 point base meant 200 points of disads (disadvantages of course). These are not just concepts that you roleplay around, these have a real effect on your character and the game. Just like characters out of the comics, you can have vulnerabilities that cause extra damage, psychological issues, dependents, enemies, foci that can be taken away, and the one GMs have the most fun with: hunted.
The disads are also not just character wide, but can be specific to your powers (like a focus). These can reduce the cost of a power at a price. My heat ray only works in direct sunlight. Well that’s a pretty big disad when we have to go through the sewers to enter the villains base. etc. etc.
The system is quite complicated and obviously involves a lot of math. I had the absolute luck and pleasure of living in the same city as Hero Games and got to play with the designers. I still have a huge binder of characters.
I guess my point is this isn’t a new or novel idea of characters having flaws, disadvantages, hinderances or whatever the system calls them. The juggernaut that was D&D just hid that from many players.
BTW, don’t have dependents. Just don’t.
03/10/2017 at 22:59 Arglebargle says:
Yeah, it feels a bit akin to playing the old fart card. ‘Water is wet!’ cried the newcomer. But, it’s good they noticed.
I started out on D&D back in it’s first year, but moved on to second generation rules systems pretty quickly, Champions being a major one. Played in the Strike Force campaign. Good GMs make it special, regardless of the rules.
03/10/2017 at 21:41 RobbieTrout says:
Let’s not forget Paranoia, the hilarious RPG set in a dystopian future ruled by an insane despotic computer. Even if you want to play as the goody-goody hero, you can’t, as part of the basic character generation includes being assigned a mutant power (illegal) and membership of a secret group (also illegal). Gameplay consists mainly of bootlicking, blame-shifting, and running for your life.
03/10/2017 at 22:28 alienryes says:
I was thinking of Paranoia too – it’s an absolute blast. Although I haven’t played it since the late 80s.
03/10/2017 at 22:39 colw00t says:
Paranoia also neatly deals with rules-lawyers by making knowledge of the rules treasonous and encouraging the game master to kill them.
04/10/2017 at 01:47 subprogram32 says:
You can technically get around the ‘illegal’ Mutant bit by having your character be a registered Mutant, but as with almost any situation ever, having automatic second-class citizen status is usually just as bad, especially in that world.
03/10/2017 at 21:47 HothMonster says:
I immediately thought of the stupid options from the old Fallout games. Set your intelligence too low and half the games dialogue was you not understanding what was being said to you and then saying something ungodly stupid to the person talking to you. It was hilarious and, iirc, actually harmful to your ability to get things done.
I was thinking about this playing co-op Divinity recently. My partner was grumpy because I was doing something that was clearly not ideal for us as players because I thought it fit how I’ve been playing my character so far. It’s interesting that no matter how I’ve played my character all game the same dialogue options exist for most anybody. If I’ve been valiant and brave the whole game should the game start taking the none valiant and brave options away from me? If I’ve been greedy and self centered should I not even see a dialogue option agreeing to help these poor orphans who clearly have nothing to offer me? I’ve been a paragon of virtue this whole game but I know if I punch this old lady in the face I get a better reward for the quest and there are no consequences.
This would certainly be harder to make and of course few devs like making a lot of content most people would never get to see. It would also be hard to make sure you’re allowing for character growth and allowing people to change realistically but it would be nice if I couldn’t just be mean, nice or neither depending on what I think will benefit the player the most at this given moment. Obviously someone is going to say no one is forcing you to metagame which is totally true but we often bemoan that player choice is largely an illusion and putting more focus on locking you into behaving consistently would certainly make our choices matter a little more. Instead of just having some amount of good or bad points you have to accrue to get the ‘good ending’ or the ‘good power’ even if that lets you burn a couple orphanages along the way.
03/10/2017 at 22:48 bob27 says:
I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve played of DOS2 but I was a bit disappointed that the review didn’t point out some of the flaws in the dialogue, in fact it did the opposite. I felt contearian even mentioning it.
My main issue is that on several occasions I was given information in the form of things I would say, that Ihad no idea about. I visited the witch before freeing the dragon for example, but for some reason the game didn’t know that, so half my dialogue options made no sense to me, because they were about things that hadn’t actually happened yet.
I haven’t found the dialogue to be at all reactive, aside from one single example, where a character references a murder I committed.
I guess that stuff is extremely complicated, but tbh I think it’s really important.
03/10/2017 at 23:32 HothMonster says:
Yeah we have had a few instances where game was clearly giving us dialogue it shouldn’t. Oddly enough it feels like the first act is the least we’ll put together as far as little things like that go. Too many iterations in EA and not enough cleanup I guess.
Playing co+op you can actually see where the game excels at this as well. If my partner read a book and told me about it my character won’t have an option and theirs will, or same thing if I learned something in a previous conversation buy her character wasn’t around so that’s cool.
I’ve also had a few instances where I read a book but didn’t catch something until my character had a dialogue option that put everything together. But it’s not the games fault my character is smarter than me.
I sometimes miss the older keyword systems that forced you to actually lead the conversation but then I remember how often I’d end up feeding a dictionary to people to try to learn something.
03/10/2017 at 23:26 Archonsod says:
Dragon Age 2 tried something similar. Alpha Protocol likewise adjusted the character based on the player’s actions and responses.
03/10/2017 at 23:43 HothMonster says:
I really need to give Alpha Protocol another shot.
Did you think those games implemented that well?
04/10/2017 at 01:08 Someoldguy says:
I may be investing it with more qualities than existed, but I remember Arcanum as having all sorts of quirky options, both in quest solutions and dialogue. Not just the low IQ lines but all sorts of others based on your race, position in society, favours owed, traits chosen etc.
I don’t think that there’s much room in a CRPG for the really wild flights of fancy you get in pnp RPGs because those flights of fancy are a shared experience between the players at the table. The GM has to enable your wilful foolishness by moulding the story around that, rather than brutally crushing you for making “mistakes” that enable the monsters to “win”. Plus the other players have to want to engage with it too. Not much point being a drunk if one of the other characters is going to dump ice water over your head every time you hit the bottle.
I’d love to see fantasy CRPGs adhering more to the Pendragon ruleset style, where many of your traits are opposed. Chaste/lustful, forgiving/vengeful, just/arbitrary etc. Whichever way your traits go, you’ll have an interesting time. Of course the hard part is writing a storyline that makes sense and is equally fun for all flavours of those, but it’s much more engaging than just starting with bad stats and slowly improving them. That said, recent versions of pnp D&D make it clear to the GM that any way the group overcome an encounter you get the xp, so there’s scope even there for crpg designers to think imaginatively about how you can do more than fight your way through their game. It just takes willingness to pour resources into that side of the game.
03/10/2017 at 21:57 kabill says:
The Banner Saga is an example of this?
It’s degrees of freedom are very limited, sure, and it’s hard to play entirely “foolishly” or “incompetently”. But within the options it gives you, there’s more or less nothing you can do that will utterly block your progress – only a few battles absolutely have to be won and only one or two correct decisions made – giving you free-reign to role-play the characters you are presented with rather than playing “optimally”. Hence, for example, you can play Rook as a dire idealist who strives to save everyone, even if that often ends badly. Or Bolverk as an out-and-out mercenary who looks out for none but his own.
And while you might quarrel that neither of those are “flaws” per se, I would argue that they’re productive of the same effect John is writing about above: characterisations which result is less-than-optimal engagement with the game world. Indeed, I’d suggest that the scope of John’s article above is maybe too narrow and that “flawed” characters are only a subset of what actually makes games more interesting (i.e. characterisations which do not always produce optimal outcomes).
03/10/2017 at 22:12 abomb76 says:
“Flaws that are really flaws, dialogue options that cause things to go very wrong in a particular situation.”
Renowned Explorers: International Society does this to a certain extent. If you have a character with a particular trait (like ‘Greedy’ or ‘Vain’) some dialogue choices are locked off and you can only choose the ‘greedy’ or ‘vain’ option, even if you wanted to select another option. Similarly, if you choose to perform certain actions, like take out a Nun with an aggressive attitude, then your religious or superstitious characters will feel guilty afterwards and take a penalty to their stats. So it’s not exactly introducing flaws but it is incorporating personality eccentricities into gameplay. Maybe not the whole enchilada you’re asking for…but it’s a start?
And Darkest Dungeon takes flawed characters to a completely different level, where some of your characters become so flawed they’re practically unplayable – while at odds with the concept of winning the game they certainly make the journey a lot more…dramatic.
03/10/2017 at 22:54 bob27 says:
RE is a very good example, I didn’t think of that! Although they’re not player choices the negative perks they pick up do have some interesting story telling effects.
But yea DD almost seems like cheating, as it’s all about the negatives :p
03/10/2017 at 22:14 K_Sezegedin says:
Remember how Daggerfall let you add phobias and fatal flaws to your character?
That was a cool idea though just used to bring your leveling rate down after loading up on the stuff you’d actually be using to win the game.
03/10/2017 at 22:15 Nauallis says:
The first and only time I’ve encountered an RPG that builds flaws into characters and makes people run with it is the Savage Worlds rule system, which is a contemporary tabletop RPG & Miniatures ruleset. It’s faster and less complicated to pick up than D&D.
Savage Worlds makes you pick “hindrances” on your character sheet, which are exactly what they sound like – character flaws – that change the way your character behaves but in (my opinion) more interesting ways than simple race/class/attribute inabilities or limitations. They are tied to your character. They are also usually defined by the rulebook, so other people can have a pretty good idea about them too. Most hindrances have in-game effects. Here’s the base list: link to savagepedia.wikispaces.com
I found this fascinating and endearing at the same time. My single biggest pet peeve about talking about D&D or Pathfinder characters with new people is that hearing somebody talking about the adventures that they’ve run or the character they’ve built almost inevitably turns into bragging and one-upping. I don’t give a crap about your level 8 elf ranger-warrior, and your dragon scale armor +6. Why is your character interesting? Do you actually role-play? Building character faults that must be role-played and are known by the DM and your adventure party absolutely helps with player immersion, party interaction, and creative storytelling.
Hindrances also make your characters less of godlike super people and more of skilled, but flawed, individuals doing heroic things.
03/10/2017 at 23:22 DarkMalice says:
Shadowrun. You select negative qualities (e.g. addiction) to give yourself more karma, which lets you choose more skills, spells, etc.
03/10/2017 at 22:15 subdog says:
I know RPS has a fine history of covering the boardgame side of the tabletop world, but I’d love to see more writing about the RPG side of things.
04/10/2017 at 00:13 April March says:
Likewise!
03/10/2017 at 22:17 Kefren says:
I love face-to-face RPGs. The freedom is unmatched. Computer RPGs aren’t RPGs, they are stats-based games with limited choice. It doesn’t mean they can’t be good, but when your conversations and actions are limited to what the programmers predicted, not what you want to do on a whim, they can never allow you to shape the world in the same way. What if I want to travel down the river in a barrel? What if I want to keep going back and asking for directions? What if I want to give mysterious winks to all and sundry, and try to develop a reputation as The Winker? Actually, that’s all tame compared to what happened in the best games when players did the unexpected.
03/10/2017 at 22:21 DEspresso says:
03/10/2017 at 22:37 KingFunk says:
I agree with the general sentiment, as well as the admission that it probably won’t be possible in video games for a while yet. I’ve only played in one DnD session, but decided to RP the shit out of it because it struck me as being the most fun. This culminated in my lecherous, pipe-weed-addicted Chaotic Neutral halfling rogue Bastard Fingers successfully intimidating a goblin by dropping trou and giving him an eyeful of a generous set of inches! Also, the more drunk I got, the more fun it was to shout “Oi! Magic Tits!” at our Sorceress companion.
The way I see it, a good TTRPG is just a structure for one’s imagination. Now I’m hugely looking forward to D:OS2, but I doubt it can quite make that claim…
03/10/2017 at 22:41 bob27 says:
I think that ultimately PC RPGs are about winning. Start to finish you have a goal to conquer and your build is what allows that to happen.
Real D&D is about the journey, more like an interactive movie than a game – the outcome really doesn’t matter.
I think we’ll probably have to wait until games can deliver a truly organic story before this makes sense.
03/10/2017 at 23:19 BaronKreight says:
Video games are just video games. They have rules and player must abide by those rules. It’s not like an interactive dialogue from real life. You can’t buy your video game a beer and tell it a joke so that it would make it easier for you.
Real life is different. It’s full of surprises and irregularities and flaws. Of course we can dream. Maybe some day.
03/10/2017 at 23:34 Archonsod says:
I think the problem is CRPG’s have a somewhat more literal definition of role playing. Usually the character already has a non-player designated role (usually some variation of The Chosen One) with the player given some leeway to act within that role.
You could argue that you already have some flaws in that sense – the dialogue options or even courses of actions open to you are those which fit with the predesignated role, despite the fact that you as a player might be able to see better alternatives.
03/10/2017 at 23:55 Hedgeclipper says:
CRPGs really too the tabletop tactical side of RPGs and ran with that to the extent the actual role playing is mostly ignored (sure you can be a wizard or a barbarian or a thief but 90% of the dialogue is going to be exactly the same choices and responses with the occasional ‘[Int 6] Me so stupid’ option for laughs).
The only computer game I’ve felt really opened things up to story telling and character driven play was online NWN – not surprising as it was designed to try and bring tabletop DM games to the PC. DM run campaigns didn’t have the flexibility of tabletop but with preparation and imagination could get close. Where it really shone for me though was the RP enforced persistent worlds. While there were limitations on how big you could make them a good DM team could keep them interesting but what really brought them to life was the characters. While with pen and paper you might play your character a several hours a week its no exaggeration to say people were role playing their character(s) on NWN PWs well over 80 hours a week for years at a time which gave scope for so much nuance and development that just wouldn’t be possible elsewhere. The closest thing I can think of might be the author of a long running novel series but even then what shapes the characters is for the most part the product of one mind without the twists and surprises of other players acting out their own stories.
Most MMORPGs I’ve seen had a bit of role playing if you sought it out but as they generally didn’t enforce the RP side of things had constant interruptions, overarching plots where everyone was the most important person in the world, just like all the other most important people in the world, didn’t help either.
04/10/2017 at 00:06 willow731 says:
It’s not an RPG–well, I guess it could be if you decided one of the colonists was YOU–but this is exactly why I love Rimworld so much. Almost every character is flawed, and it can easily lead to all the colonists dying, but more often, for me, it leads to some pretty hilarious “stories” that play out. I’ve never “won” the game; I don’t even think about winning when I’m playing Rimworld, but rather about whatever weird thing is happening because of how some characters’ traits clash so beautifully with other characters’ traits.
04/10/2017 at 00:10 syllopsium says:
Icewind Dale 2 does do some of this, from racial biases, to Paladins refusing rewards (the option is simply not there to claim if the Paladin is sent in..).
Sadly it’s not the most balanced of games.
04/10/2017 at 00:18 onodera says:
I think it kinda intertwines with CRPGs almost always having some *optimal* playthrough. If you try hard enough, you can find a sequence of actions that gets you the most XP, the best items or keeps everyone alive.
I remember being ecstatic about Mass Effect actually forcing you to sacrifice one of the companions. I also remember people on the interwebs moaning about their inability to save the Brotherhood of Steel after they sided with Mr House. It seems the more open the game is, the more people want to find that optimal path. Maybe they do not like being locked out of content? I remember refusing the cooperation offer of the forger lady in DX:MD for RP reasons and kicking myself under the table, thinking, “you’ll never replay this game, you’ll definitely will miss some later quest from her”.
With PnP RPGs you won’t run into an insurmountable difficulty spike if you play suboptimally. You aren’t afraid to miss interesting content because its generation is limited only by your DM’s free time. You cannot backtrack and second guess yourself to see which action was better.
04/10/2017 at 01:26 Dogshevik says:
The day game developers realize that roleplaying could actually involve playing a role will be a joyous one. Especially should they consider letting the player have some say in what role he would like to play.
The Chosen One as a stand-in avatar for the player (to probably run amok in a power fantasy) gets really old, after a while.
But taking this seriously would require taking the player serious and having his/her decisions have serious consequences. Too much seriousness for publishers who know mediocrity sells just as well.
04/10/2017 at 02:02 Turkey says:
This wouldn’t be a complete solution, but letting you pick skill checks that you’re not qualified for and having your character stumble would probably be a nice first step in making flawed characters. The skill check options are usually just greyed out if you don’t pass them.
04/10/2017 at 02:03 elevown says:
I remember some rpg ages ago – maybe it was fallout 1/2 ? Where you could pick bad background traits, or flaws – and for each you took you could pick another ‘good’ trait too – so if you REALLY wanted a specific extra good trait you might except some bad flaw. There were all sorts, some a lot worse than others, that effected gameplay in many ways, from combat to dialogues, and would change how you played to cater to your flaws etc. It was a good system.