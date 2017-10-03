Rules For Games: Do & Don’t #11

It has been far too long since I issued some decrees from my throne atop Gaming Mountain.
There has been some confusion in the past about the availability of potential to disagree with these mandates, so to be absolutely clear: there isn’t. They’re rules. You follow them, or, you know, you die. Simple enough.
DO try out your tutorial on a normal person who didn’t develop your game. Goodness me, this would solve so many sins in gaming. A regular game player, faced with those god-awful, unskippable, “Breathe in, then out, to continue existing” level patroniso-fests, would shout, “NO! I KNOW!” And then suddenly the option to skip would be added. And indeed at the other end, when your tutorial is so bloody complex that it requires its own tutorial (I’m looking at your Divinity: Original Sin GM mode – it literally has a tutorial tutorial), that person could scream directly into your face until you rewrote it in Human.
DON’T have characters smugly chastise your character for walking into a house, if there’s no ‘knock on the door’ option. It was cute the first time, when you were exploring a town and an NPC was shocked to find you sniffing around their lounge. “Ah!” we cried, “The game is being all clever!” But it’s not really clever when games rely on our pressing A to open doors, to then tell us off/punish us for pressing A to open doors. Sure, it doesn’t directly relate to real life – I’m not arguing I’ve the right to walk into people’s houses if they don’t lock the front door. Only after I survive the apocalypse. But when gaming historically relies on our doing an action, it’s time to present an option like knocking if you want to be Mrs Cute about it.
DO have a double-jump in your game. I don’t care what sort of game it is, there is no game that isn’t dramatically improved by a double-jump. An RPG, a driving game, a text adventure.
> JUMP
You jump in the air
> JUMP AGAIN
You jump a bit higher
DON’T put crafting in your game. Your game doesn’t need crafting. That other game you like has crafting because the entire conceit is built around the player’s ability to craft, but you’re adding it because you feel like your game should probably also have some crafting. Your game doesn’t need crafting, and it’s only going to add tedious fiddle. You do the crafting, the player will do the playing.
20/09/2017 at 14:21 Ninja Dodo says:
Some of your mandatory mandates have merit. However:
– You may be surprised to learn that screaming directly into a developer’s face is not an effective means of providing feedback on a faulty tutorial.
– You are wrong about double jumps. It’s one of THE most tired gameplay mechanics. They work for some games especially in the absence of finer air control, but including them by default is lazy and bad.
– Depending on how it’s handled, NPCs responding to trespassing is a good thing. Gothic does it well, as do most stealth games.
Your decree on the topic of crafting is correct and one that righteous game developers would do well to observe.
03/10/2017 at 20:11 klops says:
“There has been some confusion in the past about the availability of potential to disagree with these mandates, so to be absolutely clear: there isn’t. They’re rules. You follow them, or, you know, you die.”
03/10/2017 at 20:42 Ninja Dodo says:
I accept my fate.
04/10/2017 at 04:30 Hedgeclipper says:
This is the Way of the Dodo.
03/10/2017 at 22:12 draglikepull says:
Strongly agree with you on double jumps. It’s often just making the player press the same button twice to do something that ought to only take one button press. If every gap needs a double jump, then you’re just adding lots of needless button presses. Instead of making the jump go to 2, why not make it go to 1 and make 1 higher?
03/10/2017 at 22:36 SuddenSight says:
In well-made platformers, double jumps can serve useful purposes that 1 button press cannot. This can be done by making two different jump heights necessary, such as by adding spikes over the character’s head or by changing the distance to be jumped. That way double jumping is sometimes correct, and so is single jumping. Double jumping can also be used to change direction in mid-air (at least, with the way most games implement it). This allows for more complex jumping puzzles. I would argue that differentiation in jump is generally good because it allows for puzzles, or at least variation.
That said, double jumps are not the only way to do this. 1001 spikes has separate “little jump” and “big jump” buttons, which works quite well. Many games, including Hollow Knight and Super Meat Boy, have hold-to-jump-higher. Mario has a mixture of hold-to-jump-higher and jumping again just after touching the ground to do a bigger jump (trampolene jumping?). All of these systems work quite well as well. I particularly like the Mario system, as figuring out how to line up a “Hup-hup-Huppooo!” in a level can be a bit of a puzzle in itself.
So I disagree insofar as I like different methods of jumping, but I agree that there can be more variation in jumping and I would love to see gamedevs explore it.
PS, an excellent example of a game that takes advantage of more limited jumping mechanics is La Mulana. One jump, fixed trajectory (no left-right adjustment). This feels harsh at first, but it plays well into the overall puzzley feel of the game.
03/10/2017 at 23:14 AutonomyLost says:
This is a great reply.
03/10/2017 at 23:17 Ninja Dodo says:
I don’t object to the mechanic of doubling jumping per se, I object to it being added automatically without explanation because that’s just a thing a platformer or action-adventure (or, as John decrees, any game) has to have. If all games have the same move-set, that’s boring.
03/10/2017 at 23:00 bob27 says:
John isn’t saying characters shouldn’t respond to trespass, he’s saying there should be an option other than trespassing if they DO react to it. Hence the suggestion of door knocking.
Also I’m afraid that you are incorrect about double jumping.
03/10/2017 at 23:13 Ninja Dodo says:
> he’s saying there should be an option other than trespassing if they DO react to it.
Ah, you’re right it seems I misread that one. I retract that particular objection.
20/09/2017 at 14:55 DantronLesotho says:
I support these do’s and don’t’s. I would like to add:
DON’T have your sense of humor in games based on the structure of putting others down. This is the weakest form of humor and is what makes your game seem more juvenile than you probably intended. before you write a joke, think about how it establishes the joker’s position relative to the jokee and see if there is a pattern in your scripting.
DO put them in funny situations though that deal with hardship, confusion, and misunderstandings.
DON’T set your game in a fantasy world that doesn’t have an origin story to the creation of the world/area. The setting of LOTR, Elder Scrolls, Dark Souls and other good worlds are richer specifically because the mythological basis for the world has been established. You don’t have to put it in your game, but your story and world will feel more lived-in because you gave it that much thought.
DO allow windowed mode so I can play your game while I have a video playing in fullscreen mode in my other monitor without it screwing everything up.
03/10/2017 at 22:37 SuddenSight says:
Honestly, your first 3 apply just as well to all narratives.
03/10/2017 at 23:02 bob27 says:
I’m concerned about the last one. I don’t think we need to encourage more ADHD habits among the gaming youth. They already need a fidget spinner in both hands to do anything.
03/10/2017 at 23:37 AutonomyLost says:
Yes, this. I may not be known as a “youth” in its larger context, but I belong to the Millennial Generation, and I believe they, certainly at this point in time, are synonymous.
Anyway, again, yes. No-one needs to be able to stream a full-length video in an entirely separate application while ostensibly concentrating on playing a video game. “It’s just one of those things”, no matter how incredibly trite and axiomatic such a phrase is. Just because it’s possible does not make it necessary or relevant to the community at-large. The last thing in a developer’s mind should be if they’re able to cater to the fruit fly attention span of someone who may or may not be devoting his- or herself entirely to the task and/or interactive game at hand. If you want to listen to a podcast, video, or individual, untethered music, go ahead; on your phone, your tablet, your damn BT headphones linked with the running car parked in your driveway. Being able to Alt-Tab to one’s heart’s content should not be expected, period, IMO. The developers developed a game. You’ve developed a penchant for playing games. Play the game, don’t worry about what else is going on.
I may be mistaken, but I think gaming is a form of fun, study, and escapism. Why the need to flutter?
04/10/2017 at 00:22 Superpat says:
Screw that, I’m the poster child for adhd and it’s my responsability to develop the discipline to deal with it.
The main point of this is so I can keep doing some light amount of reading/working/personal projects while I’m playing a slow paced game like a paradox grand strategy or any multiplayer turn based game.
Though in response to my sibling comment, in the dev’s defense, most games work fine with “alt-tabbing” on linux. So I think windows has a greater part to blame in this reality of “games are special programs that dont have to abide with the normal rules of software usability”
20/09/2017 at 16:23 Mungrul says:
Oh gods, the amount of crap I’ve hoarded in DOS2 because the crafting system is still opaque. I’m hoarding stuff that appears to be ingredients that I have no recipe for (like children’s wooden blocks!), and thanks to the weirdly expanded crafting stations (a beehive is now a crafting station?! WTF?!?), I have no idea how to even start crafting or whether these things really can be used for crafting. CRAFTING! AAARRRGGGHHH!
Actually, I think the gear system overall is broken in DOS2.
Gear is frustratingly transient, and frequently you’ll craft or buy something only for the hourly trader refresh to make your purchase completely obsolete. And that happens multiple times per level.
Or the really standout example of the Tyrant’s gear quest, where by the time I’d acquired the last piece, the entire set was underpowered compared to the gear I already had.
One of these days someone will be brave enough to revisit the one good idea that Fable 3 had (that it explored abysmally unfortunately), where gear levels up with your character.
Some of the uniques are quite cool in DOS2, and are nice reminders of earlier encounters. But they become outdated so quickly, they feel like wasted opportunities.
03/10/2017 at 20:39 Drib says:
I have entirely ignored crafting in DOS2 because it’s a complete mess and I refuse to bother.
I’m sure I’m missing out on whatever, but I’m not going to try to work out their completely mad crafting system, especially with the complete lack of tutorial on it.
03/10/2017 at 20:55 FrancoBegbie says:
There is exactly one crafting recipe in DOS2 that’s useful (and was the same as in DOS1): combining boots with nails to gain immunity to slipping. It’s something…
03/10/2017 at 23:05 bob27 says:
Oh man that’s clever. It is completely opaque but it’s probably the closest thing I’ve seen to real life crafting in any video game.
03/10/2017 at 23:04 bob27 says:
I decided to do crafting on my second play through, because it seems like a game in and of itself.
20/09/2017 at 16:52 Carra says:
There’s a lot I don’t like about Mass Effect: Andromeda but I have to admit, the double jump was much fun!
And I have no idea how to craft stuff in Divinity 2. I tried combining a knife + a long branch hoping to get a spear. Instead I made some arrow parts…
21/09/2017 at 15:19 Qazinsky says:
Try throwing a rope into the mix.
20/09/2017 at 22:20 Don Reba says:
Given that I almost always disagree with John’s game reviews, I’d like to present an opposing set of rules:
DON’T let outsiders near your game until all features are well locked down and you are just ironing out bugs. Players will see through your focus group pandering and judge you for lacking vision.
DO encourage tough moral choices, such as by letting players enrich themselves by breaking into NPCs’ houses and only be verbally chastised.
DON’T shoehorn double-jumping and air control into every game. Real-world physics are actually plenty fun — just look at all the people doing sports for recreation. Don’t look for cheap cop-outs if you are having trouble replicating that fun.
21/09/2017 at 13:43 John Walker says:
Given that you appear to have misunderstood each of the three rules you respond to here, perhaps you’re not disagreeing with my reviews the way you think you are?
03/10/2017 at 20:34 Babymech says:
“just look at all the people doing sports for recreation” – those people aren’t playing video games. That should be a hint not to replicate what they’re doing, if you want to make games.
03/10/2017 at 23:21 skyturnedred says:
From my experience all “jocks” play on consoles. Except me, the lone PC gamer.
02/10/2017 at 19:22 syllopsium says:
I’m presuming the double jump is sarcasm, but it’s never possible to be entirely sure. Then again, now going to write a platformer text adventure, brb.
Would agree with not shoehorning in crafting, I do like gathering herbs in Oblivion though
03/10/2017 at 20:29 dahools says:
If it is going to be a text adventure then double spacing between words and double returns between paragraphs will suffice.
I stopped early as my mobile keeps putting full stops in when I double space ;
EDIT
***FAIL***
RPS formatting removes all double spacing. 5 mins of my life I will never get back.
03/10/2017 at 23:09 bob27 says:
Theres no such thing as a double space in HTML, it’s not a formatting issue. You’d need to manually insert non breaking spaces: (ampersand symbol)nbsp;
Like this you see!
02/10/2017 at 20:33 subdog says:
I hate it games when I walk into the underground home of a bunch of skeletons and they all attack me because I didn’t bother to knock first.
03/10/2017 at 20:03 Drib says:
Well maybe if you had bothered to craft a doorknocker.
03/10/2017 at 20:33 subdog says:
How can I do that if I don’t have any bones??
02/10/2017 at 23:15 teije says:
I like the way The Long Dark does crafting. There’s a very limited set of items to craft, limited ingredients, all take time to make (sometimes a fair amount of time for items like the wolfskin coat) and they all have a specific use, not just slight variations of another crafted item. Sensible. If the crafting system is too involved, and the game is not called “-craft-” I end up just ignoring it entirely.
03/10/2017 at 20:31 Babymech says:
I like the way Mega Man does crafting. You find an armgun to put on your arm and it makes your arm into a different kind of armgun than before. Sensible.
03/10/2017 at 23:23 skyturnedred says:
Baldur’s Gate II had perfect crafting – find a couple pieces of a weapon from a dragon’s lair and have a dwarf in the city assemble it. And there was only like seven things you could craft in the whole game.
04/10/2017 at 00:12 GeoX says:
There were more in Throne of Baal with that little imp creature with the rad voice acting.
04/10/2017 at 00:30 Superpat says:
Yeah I agree, that tends to be where crafting is the most well implemented. Crafting really has to be inherent to the game itself to be pleasant. For instance, magic systems that are entirely based on crafting.
03/10/2017 at 20:11 lasikbear says:
Important followup to double-jumping. Rolling/jumping should be faster than walking, especially if it’s some tedious “lookat my giant open world” fest.
If I have to spend a bunch of time just walking, at least give me a button to make walking faster and more interactive.
03/10/2017 at 23:13 bob27 says:
Yes I think an amendment to that clause should be the inclusion of a dash.
03/10/2017 at 20:25 The Lambton Worm says:
Good rules. I will propagate them at once.
I’d like to ask how you imagine double jump to work in games like Europa Universalis but if you can give me a working plan I’ll try to advocate for it.
03/10/2017 at 20:30 Babymech says:
“I’d like to ask how you imagine double jump to work in games like Europa Universalis” – basically you jump, and before (this is important) you hit the ground, you jump again. If you hit the ground in between it’s just jumping twice.
03/10/2017 at 20:39 Asokn says:
Good God, he’s cracked it!
03/10/2017 at 20:41 Drib says:
I basically want to play Total War: Warhammer War 2 and have all my troops just hopping, hopping again, and then landing, constantly.
This is the future of gaming.
03/10/2017 at 20:55 Minglefingler says:
Everyone in your nation does a double jump when you’ve researched new technology. Eureka Universalis.
04/10/2017 at 00:09 Sin Vega says:
Excellent work.
03/10/2017 at 22:20 Kefren says:
Mmm. I hate double jumps. They make no sense.
Usually you are all for choice, but this kind of mandate would stop me playing a lot of games.
I went in the back garden and tried it. Nope, double jumps are impossible. You can only have them in postulated worlds that have physics that supports them.
03/10/2017 at 22:24 BewareTheJabberwock says:
If you want to have double jumps, there should be something to push off of, like a wall. The first (possibly others, I never played them) Devil May Cry did that, and it made so much more sense than just being able to jump higher while in mid air.
03/10/2017 at 22:37 DrJ3RK says:
Yes, but game developers are not trying to mimic your personal lack of dexterity in gasses. They’re designing a game. Take a double-jump in Castlevania. It’s granted by a magical item typically. There’s no such thing as a magical item either. Not to mention it’s added to allow you to reach things later that you couldn’t get to before. Kind of a barrier to entry to keep the flow of levels moving as they wished. There’s nothing about the mechanic that makes it inherently bad, and in all of the games I’ve used it in, it felt natural enough for a fictional environment. There are also magic boots in some Castelvania games that allow you to jump until you hit the ceiling, reverse direction, and jump back down again. Can you do that in your back garden? I thought not. However it’s cool as hell to do it in the game. Games are much better when they embellish on real life abilities to some degree than try to be a perfect replication. When I want to play in real life, I do. If I play a video game, it’s because I want to step out of those limitations for a while, and experience something a little different.
You don’t have to like the mechanic. There are other mechanics that I don’t particularly like. However, basing that on the fact that it’s not possible in real life is silly when applied to games (in my opinion).
I really can’t think of a game where it was used, and didn’t have a good feel to it, a purpose, a reason the character could do it, and a reason for it being in the game in the first place from a design standpoint.
I vote for double jumps.
04/10/2017 at 01:03 BewareTheJabberwock says:
Then why not make a single press of the jump button go one higher?
(insert “These go to 11” joke here)
04/10/2017 at 03:15 DrJ3RK says:
Some games do actually. Some require you to hold the button longer, some just increase the arc. Both of those are valid methods. However, IMO the double jump is actually tighter, and more versatile. You can time it very specifically to both reach a location, and dodge a lower and higher enemy in one compound move. I know that it must have initially started as a programming shortcut. (add one more jump to the existing one, rather than store two types in memory maybe) However, over time, it’s evolved and become a standard mechanic that I think most gamers (if I may be so bold) have grown to use to their advantage, and actually feel natural for more people than some elongated and possibly unwieldy in practice extend-o-jump. Just an opinion, but I definitely like the double jump.
03/10/2017 at 22:20 BewareTheJabberwock says:
Tangential to the crafting thing: DON’T make me repair my equipment all the time. It’s really only an ordeal for low level characters, until someone in the party gets a Repair Equipment ability. Then it’s just a slog where everybody has to give their gear to the Repair Guy, then he repairs it, then gives it back. D:OS1 was really annoying with this, at least pre-Enhanced Version.
04/10/2017 at 04:33 drewski says:
Even worse than repairing in RPGs is repairing in action games. There is literally no point apart from making you take up time.
I’m looking at you, certain Assassin’s Creed titles.
03/10/2017 at 22:58 bob27 says:
Good rules. I’ll do my best.
I especially like: DO have a double-jump in your game. I don’t care what sort of game it is, there is no game that isn’t dramatically improved by a double-jump.
I don’t think anyone could argue with that. Double jumping feels natural, somehow.
03/10/2017 at 23:16 bob27 says:
I should have read the other comments first, turns out not everyone loves double jumps.
03/10/2017 at 23:49 DrJ3RK says:
Don’t worry, there are plenty of us around. :D
“The Federation of Free People for Double Jumping”
04/10/2017 at 00:22 April March says:
I think that the problem with tutorials is investors/publishers/moneymen/Literally Satan/whatever wanting to make sure that people get the game.
So: Oh, make sure that you explain that you use WASD to walk and mouse to look. What if our amazing marketing makes someone try this for their first game ever? We don’t want to leave them in the cold!
And also: What if people don’t know about the snorp-plorp mechanic that we worked so hard to put in? People might play the game without snorp-plorping, and then think it’s just a boring generic game. Better to HOLD THEM IN FUCKING PLACE AND THROW A GIANT WINDOW TELLING THEM TO PRESS X TO SNORP-PLORP RIGHT NOW SO THAT THEY FUCKING FIGURE IT OUT.
And you know what? They’re kinda right. Go watch one of the shoutier youtubers try a new game. (I don’t recommend it otherwise.) The game freezes to teach them to snorp-plorp, they do so in that moment, and immediately forget about it, then berate the game for the lack of snorp-plorp-like features.
04/10/2017 at 01:27 Papageno says:
If most games stopped having mandatory crafting I would be a happier man. Why is it so de rigeur all of a sudden?
04/10/2017 at 01:46 Turkey says:
Every game needs a dodge or a dodge roll as well, even point and click adventure games.