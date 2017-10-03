Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (the old one) online multi returns

Online multiplayer has officially returned to Star Wars: Battlefront II with the launch of a new update ripping out the Battlefield-y shooter’s dead GameSpy techguts. The update is now live for Steam and GOG versions of Battlefront II — no, EA don’t seem to have released a patch for the CD version — and the pair do support multiplayer between each other, as you would hope. Though it does all seem a bit bugged right now.
Wait. Were you thinking of the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II? No, this is obviously 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront II. I can’t believe you’ve made such a foolish and flagrant syntaxical slip-up. Did you not see the colon? You should feel ashamed of yourself.
Star Wars Colon Battlefront II’s online multiplayer originally ran through GameSpy. When GameSpy’s multiplayer services shut down in 2014, online multiplayer officially died. It didn’t die properly because players could still play with third-party tools like GameRanger and GameMaster, but that’s an extra hurdle.
Steam and GOG announcements last night announced the return of official multiplayer support, and cross-play between the Steam and GOG Galaxy versions. And many comments responding to those announcements say that trying to play often online results in error messages or crashes. Whoops.
Looks like this Next Generation of multiplayer has been Deep-Spaced. Presumably the devs are trying to Discovery the cause and will have a fix coming, because it’d be a bit silly and embarrassing if not.
GOG are currently running two loads of Star Wars sales right now, if you fancy boldly going. Colon Battlefront II is down to £3.19.
Star Wars Nocolon Battlefront II is due on November 17th.
P.S. I mixed up Colon and Nocolon several times while writing this. Great naming scheme, video games.
03/10/2017 at 12:11 Spacewalk says:
X-wings do the flyin’, speeder bikes do the dyin’.
03/10/2017 at 12:19 BooleanBob says:
Modern game naming conventions give me an actual headache.
03/10/2017 at 12:26 Ghostwise says:
2005 is modern ?
03/10/2017 at 12:28 Zorgulon says:
The 2005 game’s name is fine.
The fact that the 2017 game is called the exact same thing (give or take a colon) is not.
03/10/2017 at 13:56 Kefren says:
Games, yes. Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom. Prey, Prey. Shadow Warrior, Shadow Warrior. Aliens versus Predator, Aliens versus Predator.
But other crap too.
Xbox one = Xbox; Xbox 2 = Xbox 360; Xbox 3 = Oxbox One.
Windows 95, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10.
03/10/2017 at 12:27 Zorgulon says:
I spent many happy hours on the PS2 playing SW:B2’s Galactic Conquest game mode with my friend in split screen.
I hope this new one lives up to its namesake. But this godawful way of naming things will never be acceptable.
03/10/2017 at 13:29 Kollega says:
So what’s that screencap from Inhabited Island doing up there when the article is clearly about the prequel video game of Phule’s Company, huh?
03/10/2017 at 13:32 Kollega says:
I mean, it’s not an easy mistake to make, for crying out loud! Both have space-soldiers in black uniforms, but this is where the similarities end.
03/10/2017 at 14:07 stele says:
What? No, it’s obvious that’s a snap from Stargate.
03/10/2017 at 14:51 Minglefingler says:
Don’t be daft, it’s from The Last Starfighter. Stargate’s the one with that bloke from The A Team, Carl Weathers.
03/10/2017 at 15:06 Turkey says:
You’re thinking of the Dune mini-series.
03/10/2017 at 14:59 Kefren says:
Nope, that’s a still from Attack of the Colander Heads.
03/10/2017 at 13:30 Ben Damage says:
Yuss! Good lord I feel a Yoda coming on strong.
03/10/2017 at 14:03 Arithon says:
You have on one hand an outstanding game with dated graphics and on the other, a steaming bantha-turd rendered in exquisite 4K graphics.
I’ll take the substance over style. Gaming like it’s 2005 and for £3 instead of £50, I know which is better value for money.
Plus if the textures get you down, there’s an HD mod for it, for free on ModDB here: link to moddb.com
03/10/2017 at 14:24 Menthalion says:
Obligatory plug for the true Battlefront 3: Angels Fall First
03/10/2017 at 15:21 Ben King says:
Doogie Howser was always my favorite Jedi.
03/10/2017 at 16:45 SaintAn says:
Funny how it’s still a better game than the new one that’s made with more funding, a bigger team, and the backing of a huge gaming corporation. She should base the foundation of a new Battlefront game on this one and build up with new ideas and polish, instead they ignore everyone and do their own clueless thing.
03/10/2017 at 16:47 SaintAn says:
“They” should base the foundation, not “she”… I’m a bit very drunk and don’t know why I typed “she”.